Routt County real estate sales total $40M for week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $40,079,800 across 32 sales for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

Address: 34315 Panorama Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC

Buyer: Mark J. Leidy Revocable Trust

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 5.

Address: 1830 Cornice Road

Seller: Candice and Kirk Jones

Buyer: Douglas Detlefsen

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 2,201-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Lot 4A at Tanana Townhomes. Last sold for $420,000 in 2002.

Address: 2140 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer IRA

Buyer: Kendra Haberkorn

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 450-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit D-31 at West Condo. Last sold for $330,000 in 2021.

Address: No address

Seller: Kristine C. Arone

Buyer: Krispiculr LLC

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 6.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Golden Tide Replat No. 1. Last sold for $109,900 in 2005.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Shadow Run D 106 LLC

Buyer: D and K Revocable Living Trust

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $479,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 106, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $128,000 in 2013.

Address: 30351 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Anne McGowan 2017 Living Trust

Buyer: Meribeth Smith

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $367,500

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 4 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach Phase I. Last sold for $87,000 in 1995.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: David M. and Jane W. H. Blandford

Buyer: Manashri and Upendra Sahu

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $886,000 in 2021.

Address: 2315 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Hanna E. Hiller and Jude C. Buckley

Buyer: Melissa N. Blank Living Trust

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $1,780,000

Property Description: 2,389-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Kitzbuhel 1 at Trails at Storm Meadows Phase II. Last sold for $975,000 in 2011.

Address: 350 Parkview Drive

Seller: Emerald View LLC

Buyer: Gabriel Pinto

Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 1,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 28 at Longview Park. Last sold for $725,000 in 2008.

Address: 33442 Tewa Way, 33436 Tewa Way, 33438 Tewa Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Anne H. and Edward L. DeGroff III, Gregory G. and Janet S. Fritz, MFLP Steamboat LLLP

Buyer: John B. and Susan K. Bernart

Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Price: $52,500

Property Description: 1.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 110-112 at Horseback at Stagecoach.

Address: 970 Confluence Court

Seller: Adam and Lora Reichley

Buyer: Rodney J. Rogers

Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Price: $312,000

Property Description: 462-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.013 acres of land, Lot 4 at Walton Pond Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $99,900 in 2005.

Address: 421 Capital St., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: Daron L. and Jolene M. Enger

Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Price: $65,900

Property Description: 0.378 acres of commercial land, Lot 30 at Valley View Business Park.

Address: 364 E. Crandell Ave., Hayden

Seller: Kelsey and Zachary Barnes

Buyer: Megan and Nathaniel Svoboda

Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 3,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, SEC 10-6-88. Last sold for $316,000 in 2016.

Address: 268 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Ashley McMurray

Buyer: Kelsey and Zachary Barnes

Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Price: $645,000

Property Description: 3,392-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 15 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $297,000 in 2014.

Address: 27355 Pack Saddle Place

Seller: Perrin M. Grayson

Buyer: Robert A. Palumbo Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Price: $2,350,000

Property Description: 7.57 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D9 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2015.

Address: 57505 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Bobby J. and Heather C. Yeager

Buyer: Bruce S. and Patricia M. Kelso

Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Price: $890,000

Property Description: 2,756-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acre of land, Lot 109 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision, Unit No. 1. Last sold for $511,000 in 2008.

Address: 22701 Chief Joseph, 32539 Ute Trail

Seller: Wilber Ranieri

Buyer: Gregory Scott and Kathleen Adele Palinckx

Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 69 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,000 in 2015.

Address: 3200 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Steamboat Hotel Investors LLC

Buyer: Storm Peak Apartments LLC

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $9,100,000

Property Description: 37,794-square-foot lodging on 2.32 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5 at Indian Meadows. Last sold for $7,000,000 in 2015.

Address: 1797 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Brian K. and Hope M. Bain

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $1,347,500

Property Description: 0.174 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 62 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $666,668 in 2021.

Address: 31 Cedar Court

Seller: Taylor and Robert McConnell III

Buyer: Liliana Daniela Radu and Julius Sighiartau

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $417,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 31, Building 5 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $277,500 in 2019.

Address: 119 Nancy Crawford Blvd., Oak Creek

Seller: Alison Zina Moore and Jason Dana Roiko

Buyer: HIGINC LLC

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1,237-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.08 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 9-10 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $99,000 in 2016.

Address: 470 Dabney Lane

Seller: Carolyn A. Requist

Buyer: Andrew and Brooke Benton

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $983,500

Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Spruce Knoll. Last sold for $300,000 in 2002.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Christopher P.J. and Karen J. Berg

Buyer: Hanks Place West LLC

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $965,000

Property Description: 1,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit B-2 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase II aka Normandy I Building B. Last sold for $587,500 in 2020.

Address: 725 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Mesa Lodging LLC

Buyer: Ski Town Commercial LLC

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $9,750,000

Property Description: 47,082-square-foot commercial lodging on 3.16 acres of land, Lot 2 at Steamboat Villa Subdivision. Last sold for $6,273,000 in 2007.

Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Scott Buchler

Buyer: Donald S. Fisher Bypass Trust

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 10, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $189,500 in 2019.

Address: 1408 Morgan Court

Seller: Rebecca C. Canoy

Buyer: Lindsey and Troy Grignon

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1301, Building 13 at The Villas as Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Address: 568 Tamarack Drive

Seller: John F. and Pamela M. Oberly

Buyer: Chad S. Garrett and Brittney G. Wilburn

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $1,180,000

Property Description: 2,576-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Lot 1 at Hillcrest Addition Subdivision. Last sold for $485,000 in 2013.

Address: 113 Clifton Ave., Yampa

Seller: Heather Noyes and Charles William Gregg III

Buyer: Beau Mills

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $54,000

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Block 2, Lots 15-16 at Fix Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $30,000 in 2000.

Address: 461 Capital St., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: Almaras Ventures LLC

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $75,900

Property Description: 0.435 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 34 at Valley View Business Park.

Address: 20550 Stirrup Way, 33990 Whiffle Tree Trail

Seller: Angelica and James Frederick

Buyer: Craig and Tammy Johnson

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 1.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,000 in 2017.

Address: 1715 Ranch Road

Seller: U/I/T Louis W. Prentiss Jr. Trust, U/I/T Louis W. Prentiss Trust, U/I/T Shirley W. Prentiss Trust

Buyer: Ranch 508 LLC

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $1,142,500

Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 2, Unit 508.

Total: $39,769,800

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: AAA Eagle Limited Partnership

Buyer: Sita Rose Jacobson and EA R. Moulton

Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 346 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Total: $310,000