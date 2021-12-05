Routt County real estate sales total $40M for week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $40,079,800 across 32 sales for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.
Address: 34315 Panorama Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC
Buyer: Mark J. Leidy Revocable Trust
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 5.
Address: 1830 Cornice Road
Seller: Candice and Kirk Jones
Buyer: Douglas Detlefsen
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: 2,201-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Lot 4A at Tanana Townhomes. Last sold for $420,000 in 2002.
Address: 2140 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer IRA
Buyer: Kendra Haberkorn
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 450-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit D-31 at West Condo. Last sold for $330,000 in 2021.
Address: No address
Seller: Kristine C. Arone
Buyer: Krispiculr LLC
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $130,000
Property Description: 6.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Golden Tide Replat No. 1. Last sold for $109,900 in 2005.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Shadow Run D 106 LLC
Buyer: D and K Revocable Living Trust
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $479,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 106, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $128,000 in 2013.
Address: 30351 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Anne McGowan 2017 Living Trust
Buyer: Meribeth Smith
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $367,500
Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 4 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach Phase I. Last sold for $87,000 in 1995.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: David M. and Jane W. H. Blandford
Buyer: Manashri and Upendra Sahu
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $886,000 in 2021.
Address: 2315 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Hanna E. Hiller and Jude C. Buckley
Buyer: Melissa N. Blank Living Trust
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $1,780,000
Property Description: 2,389-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Kitzbuhel 1 at Trails at Storm Meadows Phase II. Last sold for $975,000 in 2011.
Address: 350 Parkview Drive
Seller: Emerald View LLC
Buyer: Gabriel Pinto
Date: Nov. 29, 2021
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 1,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 28 at Longview Park. Last sold for $725,000 in 2008.
Address: 33442 Tewa Way, 33436 Tewa Way, 33438 Tewa Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Anne H. and Edward L. DeGroff III, Gregory G. and Janet S. Fritz, MFLP Steamboat LLLP
Buyer: John B. and Susan K. Bernart
Date: Nov. 30, 2021
Price: $52,500
Property Description: 1.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 110-112 at Horseback at Stagecoach.
Address: 970 Confluence Court
Seller: Adam and Lora Reichley
Buyer: Rodney J. Rogers
Date: Nov. 30, 2021
Price: $312,000
Property Description: 462-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.013 acres of land, Lot 4 at Walton Pond Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $99,900 in 2005.
Address: 421 Capital St., Hayden
Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC
Buyer: Daron L. and Jolene M. Enger
Date: Nov. 30, 2021
Price: $65,900
Property Description: 0.378 acres of commercial land, Lot 30 at Valley View Business Park.
Address: 364 E. Crandell Ave., Hayden
Seller: Kelsey and Zachary Barnes
Buyer: Megan and Nathaniel Svoboda
Date: Nov. 30, 2021
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 3,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, SEC 10-6-88. Last sold for $316,000 in 2016.
Address: 268 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Ashley McMurray
Buyer: Kelsey and Zachary Barnes
Date: Dec. 1, 2021
Price: $645,000
Property Description: 3,392-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 15 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $297,000 in 2014.
Address: 27355 Pack Saddle Place
Seller: Perrin M. Grayson
Buyer: Robert A. Palumbo Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 1, 2021
Price: $2,350,000
Property Description: 7.57 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D9 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2015.
Address: 57505 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Bobby J. and Heather C. Yeager
Buyer: Bruce S. and Patricia M. Kelso
Date: Dec. 1, 2021
Price: $890,000
Property Description: 2,756-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acre of land, Lot 109 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision, Unit No. 1. Last sold for $511,000 in 2008.
Address: 22701 Chief Joseph, 32539 Ute Trail
Seller: Wilber Ranieri
Buyer: Gregory Scott and Kathleen Adele Palinckx
Date: Dec. 1, 2021
Price: $14,500
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 69 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,000 in 2015.
Address: 3200 S. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Steamboat Hotel Investors LLC
Buyer: Storm Peak Apartments LLC
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $9,100,000
Property Description: 37,794-square-foot lodging on 2.32 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5 at Indian Meadows. Last sold for $7,000,000 in 2015.
Address: 1797 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Brian K. and Hope M. Bain
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $1,347,500
Property Description: 0.174 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 62 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $666,668 in 2021.
Address: 31 Cedar Court
Seller: Taylor and Robert McConnell III
Buyer: Liliana Daniela Radu and Julius Sighiartau
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $417,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 31, Building 5 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $277,500 in 2019.
Address: 119 Nancy Crawford Blvd., Oak Creek
Seller: Alison Zina Moore and Jason Dana Roiko
Buyer: HIGINC LLC
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 1,237-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.08 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 9-10 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $99,000 in 2016.
Address: 470 Dabney Lane
Seller: Carolyn A. Requist
Buyer: Andrew and Brooke Benton
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $983,500
Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Spruce Knoll. Last sold for $300,000 in 2002.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Christopher P.J. and Karen J. Berg
Buyer: Hanks Place West LLC
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $965,000
Property Description: 1,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit B-2 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase II aka Normandy I Building B. Last sold for $587,500 in 2020.
Address: 725 S. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Mesa Lodging LLC
Buyer: Ski Town Commercial LLC
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $9,750,000
Property Description: 47,082-square-foot commercial lodging on 3.16 acres of land, Lot 2 at Steamboat Villa Subdivision. Last sold for $6,273,000 in 2007.
Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Scott Buchler
Buyer: Donald S. Fisher Bypass Trust
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 10, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $189,500 in 2019.
Address: 1408 Morgan Court
Seller: Rebecca C. Canoy
Buyer: Lindsey and Troy Grignon
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1301, Building 13 at The Villas as Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $320,000 in 2016.
Address: 568 Tamarack Drive
Seller: John F. and Pamela M. Oberly
Buyer: Chad S. Garrett and Brittney G. Wilburn
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $1,180,000
Property Description: 2,576-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Lot 1 at Hillcrest Addition Subdivision. Last sold for $485,000 in 2013.
Address: 113 Clifton Ave., Yampa
Seller: Heather Noyes and Charles William Gregg III
Buyer: Beau Mills
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $54,000
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Block 2, Lots 15-16 at Fix Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $30,000 in 2000.
Address: 461 Capital St., Hayden
Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC
Buyer: Almaras Ventures LLC
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $75,900
Property Description: 0.435 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 34 at Valley View Business Park.
Address: 20550 Stirrup Way, 33990 Whiffle Tree Trail
Seller: Angelica and James Frederick
Buyer: Craig and Tammy Johnson
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 1.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,000 in 2017.
Address: 1715 Ranch Road
Seller: U/I/T Louis W. Prentiss Jr. Trust, U/I/T Louis W. Prentiss Trust, U/I/T Shirley W. Prentiss Trust
Buyer: Ranch 508 LLC
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $1,142,500
Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 2, Unit 508.
Total: $39,769,800
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: AAA Eagle Limited Partnership
Buyer: Sita Rose Jacobson and EA R. Moulton
Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 346 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Total: $310,000
