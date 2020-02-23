Routt County real estate sales total $4.9M for Feb. 14 to 20, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $4,965,542 across 10 sales for the week of Feb. 14 to 20.

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: Bruce and Juliana Adams

Buyer: Benjamin P. and Christina M. Lorenzen

Date: Feb. 14, 2020

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Ridgecrest condominiums. Last sold for $300,000 in 2014.

Address: 325 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Jon and Sandra Peddie

Buyer: Thomas C. Best and Patricia M. Hourigan Family Trust

Date: Feb. 14, 2020

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 0.48 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Boulder Ridge.

Address: 3032 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Crystal and Daniel Brindle

Buyer: Katherine Michelle Coughlan and Nicholas Ian Hobson

Date: Feb. 14, 2020

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 302 at Aspens at Walton Creek townhomes. Last sold for $483,000 in 2017.

Address: 520 Ore House Plaza

Seller: David and Janifer S. Kulmann

Buyer: Aglika Bojinova and Richard Daniel Smith

Date: Feb. 14, 2020

Price: $327,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 101 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $197,500 in 2011.

Address: 3405 and 3407 Après Ski Way

Seller: Kevin G. Fisher and Hannah P. Grant

Buyer: Amy Dannwolf and Jordan Jones

Date: Feb. 18, 2020

Price: $1,718,045

Property Description: 582-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 3,573-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Lot 5 at Running Bear. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2015.

Address: 2245 Val D’Isere Circle

Seller: John M. and Veselka G. Palmer

Buyer: Ryan Fisher

Date: Feb. 19, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 4A at Ski Ranches, replat of Lot 4.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Matthew A. Pronovost

Buyer: Heather Ann Floyd

Date: Feb. 19, 2020

Price: $315,500

Property Description: 1,085-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 134 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $142,000 in 2013.

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: Shelby Scott Littlewood

Buyer: Abigail and Brandon Grebe

Date: Feb. 19, 2020

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 308 at Ridgecrest condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2012.

Address: 3315 Columbine Drive

Seller: Maria Colberg and Matthew Peter Roberts

Buyer: Sheri R. Grissom

Date: Feb. 20, 2020

Price: $444,997

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1309 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XIII.

Total sales: $4,885,542

Timeshares

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Nancy A. Keegan, Donald R. Voelte and Carol A. and Robert Weir

Buyer: Kim and Loren Mauerhan

Date: Feb. 20, 2020

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, Unit 126 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $80,000