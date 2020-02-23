Routt County real estate sales total $4.9M for Feb. 14 to 20, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $4,965,542 across 10 sales for the week of Feb. 14 to 20.
Address: 1805 River Queen Lane
Seller: Bruce and Juliana Adams
Buyer: Benjamin P. and Christina M. Lorenzen
Date: Feb. 14, 2020
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Ridgecrest condominiums. Last sold for $300,000 in 2014.
Address: 325 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Jon and Sandra Peddie
Buyer: Thomas C. Best and Patricia M. Hourigan Family Trust
Date: Feb. 14, 2020
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 0.48 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Boulder Ridge.
Address: 3032 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Crystal and Daniel Brindle
Buyer: Katherine Michelle Coughlan and Nicholas Ian Hobson
Date: Feb. 14, 2020
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 302 at Aspens at Walton Creek townhomes. Last sold for $483,000 in 2017.
Address: 520 Ore House Plaza
Seller: David and Janifer S. Kulmann
Buyer: Aglika Bojinova and Richard Daniel Smith
Date: Feb. 14, 2020
Price: $327,000
Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 101 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $197,500 in 2011.
Address: 3405 and 3407 Après Ski Way
Seller: Kevin G. Fisher and Hannah P. Grant
Buyer: Amy Dannwolf and Jordan Jones
Date: Feb. 18, 2020
Price: $1,718,045
Property Description: 582-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 3,573-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Lot 5 at Running Bear. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2015.
Address: 2245 Val D’Isere Circle
Seller: John M. and Veselka G. Palmer
Buyer: Ryan Fisher
Date: Feb. 19, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 4A at Ski Ranches, replat of Lot 4.
Address: 3020 Village Drive
Seller: Matthew A. Pronovost
Buyer: Heather Ann Floyd
Date: Feb. 19, 2020
Price: $315,500
Property Description: 1,085-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 134 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $142,000 in 2013.
Address: 1805 River Queen Lane
Seller: Shelby Scott Littlewood
Buyer: Abigail and Brandon Grebe
Date: Feb. 19, 2020
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 308 at Ridgecrest condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2012.
Address: 3315 Columbine Drive
Seller: Maria Colberg and Matthew Peter Roberts
Buyer: Sheri R. Grissom
Date: Feb. 20, 2020
Price: $444,997
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1309 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XIII.
Total sales: $4,885,542
Timeshares
Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Nancy A. Keegan, Donald R. Voelte and Carol A. and Robert Weir
Buyer: Kim and Loren Mauerhan
Date: Feb. 20, 2020
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, Unit 126 at Christie condominiums.
Total sales: $80,000
