 Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of March 26 to April 1 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of March 26 to April 1

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $38,076,550 across 31 sales for week of March 26 to April 1.

 

Address: 855 Fox Lane

Seller: Nancy Bay, Amie L. and Brian C. Simmons

Buyer: Lisa Wormer Revocable Trust

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $2,925,000

Property Description: 8,286-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.05 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 6 at Eagles View. Last sold for $2,100,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Candace R. and Lance W. Kaiser

Buyer: Alissa Rose and Scott Travis Franklin

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $124,900

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Phase III, Unit Lariot at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $150,000 in 2009.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Jacquelyn Stirn

Buyer: Grace Martinelli

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 6.42 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 2 at No Creek Ranch.

 

Address: 38005 Rollinghills Lane

Seller: RAD Land and Cattle LLC

Buyer: T Bar Farm and Ranch LLC

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 39.7 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 17-6-85. Last sold for $265,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: James R. and Rena K. Gerkin

Buyer: Keith Arthur Duff and Jasmine Dawn Jaco

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Mustang at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III. Last sold for $68,000 in 1999.

 

Address: 277 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Audrey and Marc Small

Buyer: Louis Nijsten

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.33 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Golden Knolls Subdivision.

 

Address: 11230 Routt County Road 82

Seller: Chicken Creek Ranch LLC

Buyer: CCHC LLC

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $8,125,000

Property Description: 2,432-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residential farm/ranch and 3,750-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residential farm/ranch on 4,938.67 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 1-2 10N 88W; SEC 18 11N 87W; SECS 13, 14, 21-28, 34-36 11N 88W. Last sold for $4,445,000 in 1998.

 

Address: 33060 Routt County Road 41

Seller: Vera A. Crockett and Jeffrey T. Luster

Buyer: Nicholas Huston and Yamaumah Nadia Wilson

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 1,628-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.3-bath, single-family residence on 2.0 acres of land, SEC 10 & 11-5-85. Last sold for $69,000 in 1988.

 

Address: 45449 Four Seasons Way

Seller: F. Michael Graves

Buyer: Brent J. and Christina L. Gregoire

Date: March 29, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 36.83 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Giant Sky Ranch. Last sold for $35,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Rene R. Waters

Buyer: David and Patricia Chenoweth

Date: March 29, 2021

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 514 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $600,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 20390 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Donna E. and Ronald N. Wentzel

Buyer: Pocket 3 Pal LLC

Date: March 29, 2021

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 9-6-86. Last sold for $223,750 in 2011.

 

Address: 355 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa

Seller: Paul and Sara Coleman

Buyer: National Residential Nominee Services Inc.

Date: March 29, 2021

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 20, 21, 22 at Sievers Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $210,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 355 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa

Seller: National Residential Nominee Services Inc.

Buyer: Amber Rose and Eric Joseph Rehnberg

Date: March 29, 2021

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 20, 21, 22 at Sievers Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $210,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 477 Blue Sage Circle

Seller: Elizabeth A. and Louis Pierro

Buyer: 477 Blue Sage Circle LLC

Date: March 30, 2021

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 6 at Willett Highlands Subdivision. Last sold for $33,300 in 1980.

 

Address: 58110 Jupiter Place

Seller: Jason Reed Santucci

Buyer: Dragon Mountain Builders LLC

Date: March 30, 2021

Price: $33,000

Property Description: 0.87 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 76 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $35,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Alison J. Coll

Buyer: Mary E. and Roger R. Gekiere

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,675-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Phase IB, Unit 404 at Dulany Condo. Last sold for $263,000 in 1992.

 

Address: 2669 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Mary P. Malia Living Trust

Buyer: Matthew Cirulli and Rory Witzel

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $431,650

Property Description: 0.267 acres of residential vacant land, Replat No. 2, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows.

 

Address: 23550 Sagebrush Circle

Seller: Adam J. Kittinger

Buyer: Lloyd Raymond Hendry III

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $543,000

Property Description: 1,951-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land. Last sold for $300,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 23545 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Christopher A. and Susan L. Holum

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $88,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 8 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

 

Address: 57105 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Charmaine M. and Dean A. Freeberg

Buyer: Kevin B. Rogers

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $162,500

Property Description: 5.07 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 2 at Corl Subdivision. Last sold for $144,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 29350 Elkhorn Lane

Seller: Marin A. Shanahan

Buyer: Craig and Ranada Townsend

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 4,626-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bath duplex/triplex on 2.98 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 22 at Elk River Estates. Last sold for $620,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Mackinaw LLC

Buyer: Elane E. and Philip J. Fees

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,141-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4120 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condo. Last sold for $547,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 580 Anglers Drive

Seller: John and Nicole Kueber

Buyer: Katelyn R. Robeson

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,038-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $387,500 in 2016.

 

Address: 31675 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Diane L. Pietig Revocable Trust and John F. Pietig Revocable Trust

Buyer: Nancy and Nyle Maxwell

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 4.89 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 61 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.

 

Address: 35470 State Highway 134, Toponas

Seller: Miller Land & Cattle Company

Buyer: Colorado River Ranch Annex LLC

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $7,400,000

Property Description: 1,612-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch and 1,992-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch on 3,689.24 acres of agricultural meadow hay, dry farm and grazing land.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Colorado Corona Ranch LLC

Buyer: CBC Ranch LLC

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $2,547,000

Property Description: SEC 6, 7, 8 and 18, TWP 3N, R 89W.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Kathleen A. Michelbach Revocable Trust

Buyer: Miranda and Neil Prejean

Date: April 1, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 5.1 acres of residential vacant land, Lots 18, 19 and 20 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Charles F. Perry Ranch LLC and Perry Pipeline LLC

Buyer: Colorado River Ranch Annex LLC

Date: April 1, 2021

Price: $960,000

Property Description: 73.3 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 11-1-84 and 12-1-84.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Steamboat Properties LLC

Buyer: Kenneth S. and Sharon Zelovic Fried

Date: April 1, 2021

Price: $2,900,000

Property Description: 2,707-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-409 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,300,000 in 2017.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Abigail M. and Benjamin S. Hoffner

Buyer: Carrie R. and Joshua P. Babyak

Date: April 1, 2021

Price: $2,105,000

Property Description: SEC 31-5-84 and SEC 36-5-85.

 

Address: 3305 Columbine Drive

Seller: Catherine and Merlin Smith

Buyer: Gail and Lucas Cridland

Date: April 1, 2021

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1506 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XIV. Last sold for $355,000 in 2015.

Total: $36,980,050

 

Timeshares

Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: ROJKO 2020 Trust

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $136,000

Property Description: 12.5% interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 26-B at More’s Corner Replat.

 

Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Mountain Air Properties LLC

Date: March 26, 2021

Price: $146,500

Property Description: 12.5% interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome. Lot 27-A at Mores Corner Replat of Lot 27.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Bonita A. Valenti Irrevocable Intervivos Trust

Buyer: KSE Family Limited Partnership

Date: March 30, 2021

Price: $189,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,569-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 644 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Annemarie and Paul Laws

Buyer: David and Ethel Irvine

Date: March 31, 2021

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 26-B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26. Last sold for $136,000 in 2021.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Kenneth S. and Sharon Zelovic Fried

Buyer: Steamboat Properties LLC

Date: April 1, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,502-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-705 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $330,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: TN Porches, LLC

Buyer: Anne-Marie Elizabeth and Paul Andrew Laws

Date: April 1, 2021

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26. Last sold for $136,000 in 2021.

Total: $1,096,500

