Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of March 26 to April 1
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $38,076,550 across 31 sales for week of March 26 to April 1.
Address: 855 Fox Lane
Seller: Nancy Bay, Amie L. and Brian C. Simmons
Buyer: Lisa Wormer Revocable Trust
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $2,925,000
Property Description: 8,286-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.05 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 6 at Eagles View. Last sold for $2,100,000 in 2017.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Candace R. and Lance W. Kaiser
Buyer: Alissa Rose and Scott Travis Franklin
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $124,900
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Phase III, Unit Lariot at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $150,000 in 2009.
Address: No address
Seller: Jacquelyn Stirn
Buyer: Grace Martinelli
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $170,000
Property Description: 6.42 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 2 at No Creek Ranch.
Address: 38005 Rollinghills Lane
Seller: RAD Land and Cattle LLC
Buyer: T Bar Farm and Ranch LLC
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 39.7 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 17-6-85. Last sold for $265,000 in 2015.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: James R. and Rena K. Gerkin
Buyer: Keith Arthur Duff and Jasmine Dawn Jaco
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Mustang at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III. Last sold for $68,000 in 1999.
Address: 277 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Audrey and Marc Small
Buyer: Louis Nijsten
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.33 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Golden Knolls Subdivision.
Address: 11230 Routt County Road 82
Seller: Chicken Creek Ranch LLC
Buyer: CCHC LLC
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $8,125,000
Property Description: 2,432-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residential farm/ranch and 3,750-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residential farm/ranch on 4,938.67 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 1-2 10N 88W; SEC 18 11N 87W; SECS 13, 14, 21-28, 34-36 11N 88W. Last sold for $4,445,000 in 1998.
Address: 33060 Routt County Road 41
Seller: Vera A. Crockett and Jeffrey T. Luster
Buyer: Nicholas Huston and Yamaumah Nadia Wilson
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 1,628-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.3-bath, single-family residence on 2.0 acres of land, SEC 10 & 11-5-85. Last sold for $69,000 in 1988.
Address: 45449 Four Seasons Way
Seller: F. Michael Graves
Buyer: Brent J. and Christina L. Gregoire
Date: March 29, 2021
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 36.83 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Giant Sky Ranch. Last sold for $35,000 in 2013.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Rene R. Waters
Buyer: David and Patricia Chenoweth
Date: March 29, 2021
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 514 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $600,000 in 2020.
Address: 20390 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Donna E. and Ronald N. Wentzel
Buyer: Pocket 3 Pal LLC
Date: March 29, 2021
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 9-6-86. Last sold for $223,750 in 2011.
Address: 355 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa
Seller: Paul and Sara Coleman
Buyer: National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
Date: March 29, 2021
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 20, 21, 22 at Sievers Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $210,000 in 2016.
Address: 355 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa
Seller: National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
Buyer: Amber Rose and Eric Joseph Rehnberg
Date: March 29, 2021
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 20, 21, 22 at Sievers Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $210,000 in 2016.
Address: 477 Blue Sage Circle
Seller: Elizabeth A. and Louis Pierro
Buyer: 477 Blue Sage Circle LLC
Date: March 30, 2021
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 6 at Willett Highlands Subdivision. Last sold for $33,300 in 1980.
Address: 58110 Jupiter Place
Seller: Jason Reed Santucci
Buyer: Dragon Mountain Builders LLC
Date: March 30, 2021
Price: $33,000
Property Description: 0.87 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 76 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $35,000 in 2005.
Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Alison J. Coll
Buyer: Mary E. and Roger R. Gekiere
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,675-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Phase IB, Unit 404 at Dulany Condo. Last sold for $263,000 in 1992.
Address: 2669 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Mary P. Malia Living Trust
Buyer: Matthew Cirulli and Rory Witzel
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $431,650
Property Description: 0.267 acres of residential vacant land, Replat No. 2, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 23550 Sagebrush Circle
Seller: Adam J. Kittinger
Buyer: Lloyd Raymond Hendry III
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $543,000
Property Description: 1,951-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land. Last sold for $300,000 in 2015.
Address: 23545 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Christopher A. and Susan L. Holum
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $88,000
Property Description: 0.44 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 8 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 57105 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Charmaine M. and Dean A. Freeberg
Buyer: Kevin B. Rogers
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $162,500
Property Description: 5.07 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 2 at Corl Subdivision. Last sold for $144,000 in 2006.
Address: 29350 Elkhorn Lane
Seller: Marin A. Shanahan
Buyer: Craig and Ranada Townsend
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 4,626-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bath duplex/triplex on 2.98 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 22 at Elk River Estates. Last sold for $620,000 in 2015.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Mackinaw LLC
Buyer: Elane E. and Philip J. Fees
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,141-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4120 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condo. Last sold for $547,000 in 2017.
Address: 580 Anglers Drive
Seller: John and Nicole Kueber
Buyer: Katelyn R. Robeson
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,038-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $387,500 in 2016.
Address: 31675 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: Diane L. Pietig Revocable Trust and John F. Pietig Revocable Trust
Buyer: Nancy and Nyle Maxwell
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 4.89 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 61 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.
Address: 35470 State Highway 134, Toponas
Seller: Miller Land & Cattle Company
Buyer: Colorado River Ranch Annex LLC
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $7,400,000
Property Description: 1,612-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch and 1,992-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch on 3,689.24 acres of agricultural meadow hay, dry farm and grazing land.
Address: No address
Seller: Colorado Corona Ranch LLC
Buyer: CBC Ranch LLC
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $2,547,000
Property Description: SEC 6, 7, 8 and 18, TWP 3N, R 89W.
Address: No address
Seller: Kathleen A. Michelbach Revocable Trust
Buyer: Miranda and Neil Prejean
Date: April 1, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 5.1 acres of residential vacant land, Lots 18, 19 and 20 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Charles F. Perry Ranch LLC and Perry Pipeline LLC
Buyer: Colorado River Ranch Annex LLC
Date: April 1, 2021
Price: $960,000
Property Description: 73.3 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 11-1-84 and 12-1-84.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Steamboat Properties LLC
Buyer: Kenneth S. and Sharon Zelovic Fried
Date: April 1, 2021
Price: $2,900,000
Property Description: 2,707-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-409 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,300,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Abigail M. and Benjamin S. Hoffner
Buyer: Carrie R. and Joshua P. Babyak
Date: April 1, 2021
Price: $2,105,000
Property Description: SEC 31-5-84 and SEC 36-5-85.
Address: 3305 Columbine Drive
Seller: Catherine and Merlin Smith
Buyer: Gail and Lucas Cridland
Date: April 1, 2021
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1506 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XIV. Last sold for $355,000 in 2015.
Total: $36,980,050
Timeshares
Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: ROJKO 2020 Trust
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $136,000
Property Description: 12.5% interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 26-B at More’s Corner Replat.
Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Mountain Air Properties LLC
Date: March 26, 2021
Price: $146,500
Property Description: 12.5% interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome. Lot 27-A at Mores Corner Replat of Lot 27.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Bonita A. Valenti Irrevocable Intervivos Trust
Buyer: KSE Family Limited Partnership
Date: March 30, 2021
Price: $189,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,569-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 644 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Annemarie and Paul Laws
Buyer: David and Ethel Irvine
Date: March 31, 2021
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 26-B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26. Last sold for $136,000 in 2021.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Kenneth S. and Sharon Zelovic Fried
Buyer: Steamboat Properties LLC
Date: April 1, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,502-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-705 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $330,000 in 2013.
Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: TN Porches, LLC
Buyer: Anne-Marie Elizabeth and Paul Andrew Laws
Date: April 1, 2021
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26. Last sold for $136,000 in 2021.
Total: $1,096,500
