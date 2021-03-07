Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of Feb. 26 to March 4

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $38,542,088 across 48 sales for week of Feb. 26 to March 4.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Richard and Stephanie Kinzer

Buyer: Carlo and Sarah R. Arabian

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 771-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 301 at

Rockies Condo. Last sold for $280,000 in 2019.

Address: 25800 Connor Court

Seller: Elizabeth Kirt and David Srite

Buyer: John Klein

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $123,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural, meadow hay land, Lot 17 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $115,000 in 2017.

Address: 2000 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Alan A. and Susan L. Zaunbrecher

Buyer: Abbeys Escape LLC

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,230-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 106 at South Building Kutuk Condo. Last sold for $301,000 in 2014.

Address: 941 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Andy Laroche

Buyer: Eric J. Gibson

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $980,000

Property Description: 1,560-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-2 at Victoria Condos.

Address: 25075 Aspen Way

Seller: Christa M. and Jeremy D. Kline

Buyer: Stacy Recker

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Hahn’s Peak Village Subdivision. Last sold for $80,000 in 2015.

Address: 45189 Vista View Court

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Tasha Proske

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 36.19 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 12 at Giant Sky Ranch.

Address: 3017 Mountaineer Circle

Seller: Lamont G. McMurtrey

Buyer: Mark and Michelle Brodie

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $383,333.33

Property Description: 2,694-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Phase 2, Unit 10B at The Mountaineer at Steamboat. Last sold for $667,900 in 2003.

Address: 412 Commerce St., Hayden

Seller: Kathleen C. Bates and Eddie Sindt

Buyer: Carolyn McCrimmon and Kevin L. Kleckler

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $47,000

Property Description: 0.548 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 26 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $79,000 in 2020.

Address: 220 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Jon and Sandra Peddie

Buyer: Happy Trails Co LLC

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $651,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 17 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision.

Address: 30030 Bannock Trail

Seller: J. Richard Hillman Living Trust

Buyer: Tim Vandergraaff

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 0.48 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $112,000 in 2007.

Address: 3010 Laurel Lane

Seller: Monica and Robert J. Janas

Buyer: Margaret Tait and Schuyler Routt

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $1,780,000

Property Description: 3,003-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots A and C at Laurel Lane Custom Townhomes at the Ski Ranches. Last sold for $920,000 in 2017.

Address: 340 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Bret A. and Tracy L. McMillen

Buyer: Contangent Inc.

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $441,000

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land, Phase 1, Filing No. 1, Lot 86 at Lake Village. Last sold for $33,500 in 2019.

Address: No address

Seller: Carolyn R. and Richard H. Blackshire

Buyer: Michael Boivin and Jessica Marion

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $5,500

Property Description: 1.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 at South Station Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 33055 Filly Trail, 33065 Filly Trail

Seller: Marvin C. Fischer and Karen Ann Knopik

Buyer: Becky L., Danielle L., Gary D. and Kevin T. Theander

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $527,500

Property Description: 2,104-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.34 acres of land, Lots 26 and 27 at Black Horse 1 Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $460,000 in 2006.

Address: 21095 Lipizzan Way

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Brent Maxwell Abel Jr and Mai Mai Ichikawa-Abel

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $82,500

Property Description: 1.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 42 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $37,200 in 1987.

Address: 1712 Highland Way

Seller: Thomas A. Bragg

Buyer: James J. and Kristin Gallagher

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $1,512,500

Property Description: 2,942-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots A and C at Clubhaus at the Highlands. Last sold for $1,110,000 in 2018.

Address: 380 Third St., 382 Third St.

Seller: Dana Duckels

Buyer: Cedar and Kelly Beauregard

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $174,000

Property Description: 1,716-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 12, Lots 18 and 19 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $445,000 in 2018.

Address: 40 Moffat Ave., 46 Moffat Ave., Yampa

Seller: Charles Hamlin

Buyer: Antlers 2020 LLC

Date: March 1, 2021

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, commercial merchandising improvement and 1,679-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, multi-use residence on 1.53 acres of land, Lots 1 & 2 at Antlers Subdivision.

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Benjamin M. and Christie Shaver

Buyer: Jean and Larry D. Peterson

Date: March 1, 2021

Price: $99,000

Property Description: two-bedroom townhome, Phase II, Unit Independence at Glen Eden Townhomes. Last sold for $58,000 in 1998.

Address: 25355 Bella Vista Circle

Seller: Baker 2008 Revocable Trust

Buyer: BMU, LLC

Date: March 2, 20221

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 3,914-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence with outlying structures on 35.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 3 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $1,795,000 in 2015.

Address: 42855 Gunn Creek Lane

Seller: Conservation Lodge IV LLC, Conservation Lodge V LLC, Conservation Lodge VI LLC

Buyer: BGTG Properties LLC

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $11,500,000

Property Description: 4,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residence with outlying structures on 475.02 acres of agricultural grazing land.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Andrew C. Laroche

Buyer: Benjamin and Pei-Min Ryder

Date: March 2, 20221

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $318,000 in 2009.

Address: 448 Clifton Ave., Yampa

Seller: Philip Allen Hooper, Carol Jean, Martha Suzanne Wilmoth and Robert Wilmoth III

Buyer: Genaro and Michelle Abeyta

Date: March 2, 2021

Price: $74,900

Property Description: 702-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 8 through 10, Sievers Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $70,000 in 2007.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Ashley Knape and Theodore Anthony Matuga

Buyer: James Michler

Date: March 2, 2021

Price: $639,000

Property Description: 924-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2103 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $495,000 in 2019.

Address: 1855 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Jeremy S. MacGray

Buyer: 1917 W. Berteau LLC

Date: March 2, 2021

Price: $1,375,000

Property Description: 0.121 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,172,000 in 2020.

Address: 31650 Timbers Ridge Way

Seller: Lawrence A. and Mary Kay Mueller

Buyer: James W. Linville

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $329,000

Property Description: 35.11 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Timbers Preserve Subdivision. Last sold for $130,000 in 1994.

Address: 190 S. Fifth St., Hayden

Seller: Carl Leonard and Stephanie Rae Davis

Buyer: Elizabeth A. and Wesley M. Sayers

Date: March 3, 20221

Price: $442,500

Property Description: 2,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 23, 24 and 25 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $178,000 in 2003.

Address: 31510 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Kevin Buehler

Buyer: Craig and Robin Filkouski

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 5.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $625,000 in 2008.

Address: 2035 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Christopher and Joan Hart

Buyer: Drew I. and Laura K. Neal

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $351,000

Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building A, Unit A-103 at Spring Meadows Condo. Last sold for $248,000 in 2018.

Address: 31645 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Canyon Capital Holdings LLC

Buyer: 31645 Aspen Ridge Road LLC

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $2,252,250

Property Description: 4,512-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.7 acres of land, Lot 54 at Dakota Ridge. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2018.

Address: 594 Retreat Place

Seller: Craig Alan and Linda Marie Freeman

Buyer: Gina Lee and Stephen Lee Thompson

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $1,815,000

Property Description: 2,649-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lot 8 at Anglers Retreat. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2011.

Address: 1250 Eagle Glen Drive

Seller: Windy Acres Ranch LLC

Buyer: Bradford Alexander Batz Revocable Trust

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $1,605,000

Property Description: 2,875-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 13 at Stonewood at Eagleridge. Last sold for $835,000 in 2013.

Address: 9 Cypress Court

Seller: Jack Mical Huyser

Buyer: Derek Douglas and Heather Ann Henderson

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, townhome unit, Phase II, Building 6, Lot CY 9 at Whistler Village Townhome. Last sold for $237,500 in 2018.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Rhonda R. Cook and Caryn L. Wood

Buyer: Dominic and Emelia Alvis

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-106 at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $168,000 in 2016.

Address: 30650 Elk Lane

Seller: Andrew C. and Cornelia C. Blake

Buyer: Robin F. Schepper and Eric L. Washburn

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $262,000

Property Description: 4.07 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Steamboat Pines.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Mitchell Felker

Buyer: Allison Dobbie and Ivan Schwendt

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 210 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $137,500 in 2003.

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Beararms07 LLC

Buyer: Clint Mathugh and Karyn Campbell

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 1,596-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6307 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $740,000 in 2016.

Address: 38365 Cattails Court, 38680 Hidden Springs Drive

Seller: Empty Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $63,000

Property Description: 5.006 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 14 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $143,000 in 2007.

Address: 29250 Routt County Road 179

Seller: David A. Baxter

Buyer: Anne M. and Frank Eaton Smith

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 35.36 acres of agricultural grazing and dry farm land, Lot 5 at Crawford Ranch.

Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Stephanie Kate Burleson and Sean Adam Schimmel

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $451,335

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit 4303 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Tara Sullivan Viek

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $437,535

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit 4301 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: David A. and Stephen F. Wilk

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $417,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit 4202 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Julie and Kent Kirkpatrick

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $479,335

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit 4301 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: 703 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: James C. Brainard

Buyer: Sleeth Family Trust

Date: March 4, 2021

Price: $945,000

Property Description: 1,138-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-307 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $800,000 in 2019.

Total: $38,160,188

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Carol A. Donahue Trust

Buyer: Sherry Jordan

Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Price: $83,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,161-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 503 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Brandon D. and Michelle M. Hartfiel

Buyer: Russell Baer and Andrea Federle-Bucsi

Date: March 1, 2021

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 343 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: JJR Fund I LLC

Buyer: Derek and Kelly Reiber

Date: March 2, 2021

Price: $82,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,089-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 254 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Riffle Family Trust

Buyer: Brittney K. and William H. Friesell

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $75,900

Property Description: 1/4 share in and to a 979-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 534 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Total: $381,900