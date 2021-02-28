Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of Feb. 19 to 25
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $19,386,335 across 30 sales for week of Feb. 19 to 25.
Address: 2619 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Ryan P. Zezeski
Buyer: Susan E. Mead
Date: Feb. 19, 2021
Price: $654,000
Property Description: 2,270-square-foot, commercial condo and warehouse storage, Unit 1 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $525,000 in 2019.
Address: 22600 Commanche Road
Seller: Darcie L. and Richard C. Payne
Buyer: Seth E. Payne and Blanca R. Vasquez
Date: Feb. 19, 2021
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 1,859-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 47 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $322,000 in 2020.
Address: 936 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Loren W. Waldapfel
Buyer: Dry Creek Lot 18 LLC
Date: Feb. 19, 2021
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 18 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
Address: 2850 Downhill Plaza
Seller: Les A. Liman
Buyer: Chicken Wrench Rentals LLC
Date: Feb. 19, 2021
Price: $572,000
Property Description: Units 702-A and 702-B at Downhill Plaza Condominium.
Address: 26710 Neptune Place
Seller: Mary Anne Fairlie
Buyer: Daniel Robert and Lindsay Paige Kohler
Date: Feb. 22, 2021
Price: $623,000
Property Description: 2,917-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, single-family residence on 1.16 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 249 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision. Last sold for $455,000 in 2006.
Address: 1258 Manitou Avenue
Seller: Donna M. and John Q. Randolph
Buyer: Deanna Jean Hines Trust and Michael Lloyd Hines Trust
Date: Feb. 22, 2021
Price: $385,000
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Block 2, Lots 21 and 22 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 27350 Whitewood Drive East
Seller: Robert Odell and Jacqueline E. Odell Revocable Trust Agreement
Date: Feb. 22, 2021
Price: $349,000
Property Description: 9.87 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 30 at Whitewood Subdivision, Aspen Highlands Filing. Last sold for $342,000 in 2007.
Address: 782 Majestic Circle
Seller: John J. Tomasini
Buyer: Catherine and Mark Rotman
Date: Feb. 22, 2021
Price: $805,000
Property Description: 2,353-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, townhome unit, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Majestic Valley Townhomes. Last sold for $710,000 in 2007.
Address: 1620 Hangar Lane, Hayden
Seller: GHS Leasing Company
Buyer: YVRA Hangar Partners LP
Date: Feb. 22, 2021
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 3,558-square-foot, commercial condo, Hangar 19 at Hidden Condominiums. Last sold for $229,500 in 2006.
Address: 312 River Road
Seller: Jeremy Stephen
Buyer: David E. and Katie L. Hawk
Date: Feb. 22, 2021
Price: $1,032,000
Property Description: 1,091-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17 and 18 at Adams Addition to Steamboat Springs and Tract Lying East of Boundary of Block 2 and West of Yampa River. Last sold for $199,000 in 2003.
Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Two Lazy Eight LLC
Buyer: Align Steamboat LLC
Date: Feb. 22, 2021
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 807-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit 106B at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $209,400 in 2007.
Address: 609 E. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: James N. Caulkins and Lorna M. Hamilton
Buyer: Brendan, DeAnna and Shawn Thornton
Date: Feb. 23, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 2,092-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.8-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 1 through 4 at Adair Addition to Hayden.
Address: 1254 Clubhouse Circle
Seller: Franciscus and Cornelia Wilhelmina Elisabeth Hijkoop
Buyer: Carolyn E. Piturro Revocable Trust and George D. Kentner Revocable Trust
Date: Feb. 23, 2021
Price: $1,840,000
Property Description: 3,229-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 14 at Graystone On The Green Subdivision. Last sold for $1,495,000 in 2019.
Address: 31275 Star Ridge Road
Seller: Heather Christine Hoefert and Robert Emmett Regan II
Buyer: Emerald Wolf Lodgings LLC
Date: Feb. 23, 20221
Price: $1,820,000
Property Description: 2,409-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 17.93 acres of land, Lot 2 at Star Ridge Estates. Last sold for $275,000 in 2015.
Address: 142 N. Third St., Hayden
Seller: Horst and Sandra J. Rick
Buyer: Aaron and Elizabeth Arsenault
Date: Feb. 23, 20221
Price: $295,000
Property Description: 1,962-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 24 through 28 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $144,500 in 2012.
Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Tim Scopac
Buyer: Mary Grace Hahn
Date: Feb. 23, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 295-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit A7 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $115,000 in 2018.
Address: 548 Robin Court
Seller: John Gregory and Susan Lynn Child
Buyer: John P. Dewardt
Date: Feb. 23, 2021
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 4,056-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 5 at Emerald Knoll-Hanley Subdivision. Last sold for $925,000 in 2014.
Address: 3320 Columbine Drive
Seller: Mary Kathryn and Mary Kay Fleming
Buyer: Susan Marie Lloyd and Alan Jon Sharp
Date: Feb. 23, 2021
Price: $583,000
Property Description: 1,111-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1203 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XI. Last sold for $390,000 in 2017.
Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Christopher and Jessica Bles
Buyer: Richard Morgan and Francesca Noreuil
Date: Feb. 23, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 209 at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $176,000 in 2016.
Address: 32700 Falcon Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: J. David Aronson Trust
Date: Feb. 24, 2021
Price: $1,800,000
Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural, dry farm land, Lot 21 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 1205 All Seasons Court
Seller: Kyle Shatterly
Buyer: Frederick E. Freeman and Ruth H. Parris
Date: Feb. 24, 2021
Price: $1,725,000
Property Description: 3,263-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Filling 1, Lot 35B at Porches II. Last sold for $1,443,000 in 2018.
Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Natasha K. Krefft
Date: Feb. 24, 2021
Price: $439,335
Property Description: Filing 2, Unit 4204 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 80 Copper Rose Court
Seller: Kevin J. and Sally M. Borgerding
Buyer: Kelly and Sean Corley
Date: Feb. 24, 2021
Price: $1,560,000
Property Description: 4,033-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Copper Rose Subdivision. Last sold for $96,500 in 1997.
Address: 2006 Indian Summer Drive and 2008 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Emilie Crider
Date: Feb. 25, 2021
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at More’s Corner.
Address: 1944 Indian Trails
Seller: Dana A. and Matthew R. Tredway
Buyer: Brianne and Erik Haagenson
Date: Feb. 25, 2021
Price: $235,000
Property Description: 0.174 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 74 at Sunlight Subdivision.
Address: 135 11th Street
Seller: Southeastern Land and Timber Company LLC
Buyer: Overlook Development LLC
Date: Feb. 25, 2021
Price: $524,500
Property Description: 761-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A at River House Condominium. Last sold for $400,000 in 2016.
Total: $19,047,835
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Mark O. Bowman Trust
Buyer: Brandon and Erika Houtchens
Date: Feb. 19, 2021
Price: $102,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,229-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit PH7 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Michelle Dee and Richard Frank Schum Jr.
Buyer: Steven Mark Berman
Date: Feb. 19, 2021
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 440 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: JDL Trust
Buyer: Mark O. Bowman Trust
Date: Feb. 23, 2021
Price: $46,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $43,500 in 2020.
Address: 1317 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Joseph Kim Rivera
Date: Feb. 23, 2021
Price: $146,500
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 4,780-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, townhome unit, More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27B. Last sold for $133,500 in 2020.
Total: $339,500
