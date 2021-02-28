 Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of Feb. 19 to 25 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of Feb. 19 to 25

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $19,386,335 across 30 sales for week of Feb. 19 to 25.

 

Address: 2619 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Ryan P. Zezeski

Buyer: Susan E. Mead

Date: Feb. 19, 2021

Price: $654,000

Property Description: 2,270-square-foot, commercial condo and warehouse storage, Unit 1 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $525,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 22600 Commanche Road

Seller: Darcie L. and Richard C. Payne

Buyer: Seth E. Payne and Blanca R. Vasquez

Date: Feb. 19, 2021

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1,859-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 47 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $322,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 936 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Loren W. Waldapfel

Buyer: Dry Creek Lot 18 LLC

Date: Feb. 19, 2021

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 18 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

 

Address: 2850 Downhill Plaza

Seller: Les A. Liman

Buyer: Chicken Wrench Rentals LLC

Date: Feb. 19, 2021

Price: $572,000

Property Description: Units 702-A and 702-B at Downhill Plaza Condominium.

 

Address: 26710 Neptune Place

Seller: Mary Anne Fairlie

Buyer: Daniel Robert and Lindsay Paige Kohler

Date: Feb. 22, 2021

Price: $623,000

Property Description: 2,917-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, single-family residence on 1.16 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 249 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision. Last sold for $455,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1258 Manitou Avenue

Seller: Donna M. and John Q. Randolph

Buyer: Deanna Jean Hines Trust and Michael Lloyd Hines Trust

Date: Feb. 22, 2021

Price: $385,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Block 2, Lots 21 and 22 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: 27350 Whitewood Drive East

Seller: Robert Odell and Jacqueline E. Odell Revocable Trust Agreement

Date: Feb. 22, 2021

Price: $349,000

Property Description: 9.87 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 30 at Whitewood Subdivision, Aspen Highlands Filing. Last sold for $342,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 782 Majestic Circle

Seller: John J. Tomasini

Buyer: Catherine and Mark Rotman

Date: Feb. 22, 2021

Price: $805,000

Property Description: 2,353-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, townhome unit, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Majestic Valley Townhomes. Last sold for $710,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 1620 Hangar Lane, Hayden

Seller: GHS Leasing Company

Buyer: YVRA Hangar Partners LP

Date: Feb. 22, 2021

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 3,558-square-foot, commercial condo, Hangar 19 at Hidden Condominiums. Last sold for $229,500 in 2006.

 

Address: 312 River Road

Seller: Jeremy Stephen

Buyer: David E. and Katie L. Hawk

Date: Feb. 22, 2021

Price: $1,032,000

Property Description: 1,091-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17 and 18 at Adams Addition to Steamboat Springs and Tract Lying East of Boundary of Block 2 and West of Yampa River. Last sold for $199,000 in 2003.

 

Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Two Lazy Eight LLC

Buyer: Align Steamboat LLC

Date: Feb. 22, 2021

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 807-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit 106B at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $209,400 in 2007.

 

Address: 609 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: James N. Caulkins and Lorna M. Hamilton

Buyer: Brendan, DeAnna and Shawn Thornton

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 2,092-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.8-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 1 through 4 at Adair Addition to Hayden.

 

Address: 1254 Clubhouse Circle

Seller: Franciscus and Cornelia Wilhelmina Elisabeth Hijkoop

Buyer: Carolyn E. Piturro Revocable Trust and George D. Kentner Revocable Trust

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Price: $1,840,000

Property Description: 3,229-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 14 at Graystone On The Green Subdivision. Last sold for $1,495,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 31275 Star Ridge Road

Seller: Heather Christine Hoefert and Robert Emmett Regan II

Buyer: Emerald Wolf Lodgings LLC

Date: Feb. 23, 20221

Price: $1,820,000

Property Description: 2,409-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 17.93 acres of land, Lot 2 at Star Ridge Estates. Last sold for $275,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 142 N. Third St., Hayden

Seller: Horst and Sandra J. Rick

Buyer: Aaron and Elizabeth Arsenault

Date: Feb. 23, 20221

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 1,962-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 24 through 28 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $144,500 in 2012.

 

Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Tim Scopac

Buyer: Mary Grace Hahn

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit A7 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $115,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 548 Robin Court

Seller: John Gregory and Susan Lynn Child

Buyer: John P. Dewardt

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 4,056-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 5 at Emerald Knoll-Hanley Subdivision. Last sold for $925,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 3320 Columbine Drive

Seller: Mary Kathryn and Mary Kay Fleming

Buyer: Susan Marie Lloyd and Alan Jon Sharp

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Price: $583,000

Property Description: 1,111-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1203 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XI. Last sold for $390,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Christopher and Jessica Bles

Buyer: Richard Morgan and Francesca Noreuil

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 209 at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $176,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 32700 Falcon Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: J. David Aronson Trust

Date: Feb. 24, 2021

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural, dry farm land, Lot 21 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

 

Address: 1205 All Seasons Court

Seller: Kyle Shatterly

Buyer: Frederick E. Freeman and Ruth H. Parris

Date: Feb. 24, 2021

Price: $1,725,000

Property Description: 3,263-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Filling 1, Lot 35B at Porches II. Last sold for $1,443,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Natasha K. Krefft

Date: Feb. 24, 2021

Price: $439,335

Property Description: Filing 2, Unit 4204 at Fox Springs Condominium.

 

Address: 80 Copper Rose Court

Seller: Kevin J. and Sally M. Borgerding

Buyer: Kelly and Sean Corley

Date: Feb. 24, 2021

Price: $1,560,000

Property Description: 4,033-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Copper Rose Subdivision. Last sold for $96,500 in 1997.

 

Address: 2006 Indian Summer Drive and 2008 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Emilie Crider

Date: Feb. 25, 2021

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at More’s Corner.

 

Address: 1944 Indian Trails

Seller: Dana A. and Matthew R. Tredway

Buyer: Brianne and Erik Haagenson

Date: Feb. 25, 2021

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 0.174 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 74 at Sunlight Subdivision.

 

Address: 135 11th Street

Seller: Southeastern Land and Timber Company LLC

Buyer: Overlook Development LLC

Date: Feb. 25, 2021

Price: $524,500

Property Description: 761-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A at River House Condominium. Last sold for $400,000 in 2016.

Total: $19,047,835

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Mark O. Bowman Trust

Buyer: Brandon and Erika Houtchens

Date: Feb. 19, 2021

Price: $102,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,229-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit PH7 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Michelle Dee and Richard Frank Schum Jr.

Buyer: Steven Mark Berman

Date: Feb. 19, 2021

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 440 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: JDL Trust

Buyer: Mark O. Bowman Trust

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Price: $46,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $43,500 in 2020.

 

Address: 1317 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Joseph Kim Rivera

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Price: $146,500

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 4,780-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, townhome unit, More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27B. Last sold for $133,500 in 2020.

Total: $339,500

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more