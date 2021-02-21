 Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of Feb. 12 to 18 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of Feb. 12 to 18

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37,997,935 across 22 sales for week of Feb. 12 to 18.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Steamboat 501 LLC

Buyer: Johnson Joint Revocable Trust

Date: Feb. 12, 2021

Price: $2,775,000

Property Description: 2,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-501 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,750,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 43050 Rolling Ridge Road

Seller: Sleeping Giant LLC

Buyer: Lance Johnson and Nicole Sheldon

Date: Feb. 12, 2021

Price: $502,500

Property Description: 25.5 acres of agricultural, dry farm land and 9.73 of agricultural, grazing land, Lot 4 at Rolling Ridge. Last sold for $450,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 2670 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: James E. and Nancy A. Hamilton, Hamilton Leasing LLC

Buyer: Louetta Leasing LP

Date: Feb. 12, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 967-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit 15 at Wescoin Meadows Commercial Condominium. Last sold for $193,000 in 2016. 980-square foot, commercial condo, Unit 16 at Wescoin Meadows Commercial Condominium. Last sold for $139,700 in 2006.

 

Address: 2030 Montview Lane, 2040 Montview Lane

Seller: Jonathan D. and Wendy L. Wade

Buyer: Clay I. and Kim M. Thompson

Date: Feb. 12, 2021

Price: $853,600

Property Description: 2,147-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.65 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 7, Filing No. 1 and Filing No. 2 at North Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $745,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 33710 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Jeffrey B. Hecktman Trust

Buyer: Betsy Ludlow Living Trust and Richard Ludlow Living Trust

Date: Feb. 16, 2021

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 5.04 acres of agricultural, grazing land, Lot 11 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE. Last sold for $1,895,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 31485 Shoshone Way

Seller: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Mark Drobilek IRA

Buyer: Jeremy Jannuzzi

Date: Feb. 16, 2021

Price: $49,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 132 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $20,000 in 2010.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Doering Investments LLC

Buyer: Sandy M. And Todd A. Olsen

Date: Feb. 16, 2021

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,526-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 422 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $68,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 10 Sequoia Court

Seller: Unfortunately Fortunate 10 LLC

Buyer: Monica and Ryan Walker

Date: Feb. 16, 2021

Price: $344,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, townhome unit, Building 1, Lot SE 10 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $292,500 in 2019.

 

Address: 24450 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Kevin K. Klawitter

Buyer: Amanda and John L. Adams

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 39 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,000 in 1996.

 

Address: 2285 Marble Court

Seller: Steamboat Investments LLC

Buyer: Stevenson Ventures LLC

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant, industrial land, Lot 6 at Marblehill Industrial Park Subdivision.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Kelly K. and Michael V. Johnson

Buyer: Steamboat 501 LLC

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,273-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC 414 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

 

Address: 2643 Iris Lane

Seller: Paul A. Strong

Buyer: Gregory P. V. Connolly and Maureen A. Taylor

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Riverside Subdivision. Last sold for $275,000 in 2009.

 

Address: 146 South Sixth St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Nicholas Vincent Aromando

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 755-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 9 at Creek View Plaza Condos.

 

Address: No address, near Hayden

Seller: Lonesome Quail Ltd, Moran GST Trust

Buyer: JMS Bear Creek Ranch LLC

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $25,000,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 16,917 acres of agricultural, dry farm and grazing land.

 

Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Patricia Jane and Travis Michael Richen

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $449,335

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit 4302 at Fox Springs Condominium.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Fox Grove LLC

Buyer: Bradley D. and Cynthia L. Kuhlman

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 0.85 acres of residential, vacant land, Lot 5 at Fox Grove Subdivision.

 

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Kathy L. and Mark V. Yevoli

Buyer: Diana M. and Kregg E. Kircher

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Price: $92,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, townhome unit, Unit Knotty Pine at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III. Last sold for $85,500 in 1981.

 

Address: 127 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Brandy L. and Matthew D. Erholtz

Buyer: Jennifer M. and Robert Dean Roderick

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Price: $546,000

Property Description: 3,133-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 7 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $490,900 in 2019.

 

Address: 817 Majestic Circle

Seller: CHD LLC

Buyer: Marie Charlotte McGillivray and Travis Robert Olson

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Price: $772,500

Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, townhome unit, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Majestic Valley Townhomes. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 2916 West End Ave.

Seller: Daniel Robert and Lindsay Paige Kohler

Buyer: Dylan and Madeline Edmonds

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 68 at West End Village. Last sold for $270,000 in 2013.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Wilton Earle & Sons

Buyer: Chance Revocable Trust

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Price: $2,067,000

Property Description: 1,378.61 acres of agricultural, dry farm and grazing land.

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Brandon B. and Erika L. Houtchens

Buyer: Kenneth C. Howell III and Kenneth C. Howell Jr.

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $132,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,383-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 543 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more