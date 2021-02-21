Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of Feb. 12 to 18
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37,997,935 across 22 sales for week of Feb. 12 to 18.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Steamboat 501 LLC
Buyer: Johnson Joint Revocable Trust
Date: Feb. 12, 2021
Price: $2,775,000
Property Description: 2,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-501 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,750,000 in 2014.
Address: 43050 Rolling Ridge Road
Seller: Sleeping Giant LLC
Buyer: Lance Johnson and Nicole Sheldon
Date: Feb. 12, 2021
Price: $502,500
Property Description: 25.5 acres of agricultural, dry farm land and 9.73 of agricultural, grazing land, Lot 4 at Rolling Ridge. Last sold for $450,000 in 2020.
Address: 2670 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: James E. and Nancy A. Hamilton, Hamilton Leasing LLC
Buyer: Louetta Leasing LP
Date: Feb. 12, 2021
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 967-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit 15 at Wescoin Meadows Commercial Condominium. Last sold for $193,000 in 2016. 980-square foot, commercial condo, Unit 16 at Wescoin Meadows Commercial Condominium. Last sold for $139,700 in 2006.
Address: 2030 Montview Lane, 2040 Montview Lane
Seller: Jonathan D. and Wendy L. Wade
Buyer: Clay I. and Kim M. Thompson
Date: Feb. 12, 2021
Price: $853,600
Property Description: 2,147-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.65 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 7, Filing No. 1 and Filing No. 2 at North Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $745,000 in 2007.
Address: 33710 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Jeffrey B. Hecktman Trust
Buyer: Betsy Ludlow Living Trust and Richard Ludlow Living Trust
Date: Feb. 16, 2021
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 5.04 acres of agricultural, grazing land, Lot 11 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE. Last sold for $1,895,000 in 2007.
Address: 31485 Shoshone Way
Seller: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Mark Drobilek IRA
Buyer: Jeremy Jannuzzi
Date: Feb. 16, 2021
Price: $49,000
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 132 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $20,000 in 2010.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Doering Investments LLC
Buyer: Sandy M. And Todd A. Olsen
Date: Feb. 16, 2021
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,526-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 422 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $68,000 in 2018.
Address: 10 Sequoia Court
Seller: Unfortunately Fortunate 10 LLC
Buyer: Monica and Ryan Walker
Date: Feb. 16, 2021
Price: $344,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, townhome unit, Building 1, Lot SE 10 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $292,500 in 2019.
Address: 24450 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Kevin K. Klawitter
Buyer: Amanda and John L. Adams
Date: Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 39 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,000 in 1996.
Address: 2285 Marble Court
Seller: Steamboat Investments LLC
Buyer: Stevenson Ventures LLC
Date: Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $170,000
Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant, industrial land, Lot 6 at Marblehill Industrial Park Subdivision.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Kelly K. and Michael V. Johnson
Buyer: Steamboat 501 LLC
Date: Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,273-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC 414 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2643 Iris Lane
Seller: Paul A. Strong
Buyer: Gregory P. V. Connolly and Maureen A. Taylor
Date: Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Riverside Subdivision. Last sold for $275,000 in 2009.
Address: 146 South Sixth St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Nicholas Vincent Aromando
Date: Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 755-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 9 at Creek View Plaza Condos.
Address: No address, near Hayden
Seller: Lonesome Quail Ltd, Moran GST Trust
Buyer: JMS Bear Creek Ranch LLC
Date: Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $25,000,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 16,917 acres of agricultural, dry farm and grazing land.
Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Patricia Jane and Travis Michael Richen
Date: Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $449,335
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit 4302 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: No address
Seller: Fox Grove LLC
Buyer: Bradley D. and Cynthia L. Kuhlman
Date: Feb. 18, 2021
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 0.85 acres of residential, vacant land, Lot 5 at Fox Grove Subdivision.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Kathy L. and Mark V. Yevoli
Buyer: Diana M. and Kregg E. Kircher
Date: Feb. 18, 2021
Price: $92,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, townhome unit, Unit Knotty Pine at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III. Last sold for $85,500 in 1981.
Address: 127 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Brandy L. and Matthew D. Erholtz
Buyer: Jennifer M. and Robert Dean Roderick
Date: Feb. 18, 2021
Price: $546,000
Property Description: 3,133-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 7 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $490,900 in 2019.
Address: 817 Majestic Circle
Seller: CHD LLC
Buyer: Marie Charlotte McGillivray and Travis Robert Olson
Date: Feb. 18, 2021
Price: $772,500
Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, townhome unit, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Majestic Valley Townhomes. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015.
Address: 2916 West End Ave.
Seller: Daniel Robert and Lindsay Paige Kohler
Buyer: Dylan and Madeline Edmonds
Date: Feb. 18, 2021
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 68 at West End Village. Last sold for $270,000 in 2013.
Address: No address
Seller: Wilton Earle & Sons
Buyer: Chance Revocable Trust
Date: Feb. 18, 2021
Price: $2,067,000
Property Description: 1,378.61 acres of agricultural, dry farm and grazing land.
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Brandon B. and Erika L. Houtchens
Buyer: Kenneth C. Howell III and Kenneth C. Howell Jr.
Date: Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $132,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,383-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 543 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of Feb. 12 to 18
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37,997,935 across 22 sales for week of Feb. 12 to 18.