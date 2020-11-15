Routt County real estate sales total $38M for Nov. 6 to 12 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $38M for Nov. 6 to 12

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $37,753,750 across 53 sales for the week of Nov. 6 to 12, 2020.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square

Seller: STS Investments LLC

Buyer: Margolis Enterprises LLC

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,430-square-foot commercial condo space, Unit CC at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 61340 Main St., Clark

Seller: Cook Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: Kimberly A. and Michael P. Munn

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Block 14, Lots 1 to 4 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: N/A

Seller: Mary M. Balding (trustee of Mary M. Balding Trust)

Buyer: Charlene M. and David M. Jones

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $620,000

Property Description: Building F, Unit 101 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 2228 Glacier Ridge

Seller: John Pelham Dewardt

Buyer: Daniel H. and Linda Asuma Weinstein

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 4,323-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.94 acres, Lot 22 at Male Property subdivision.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Fredrick K. and Susan Orkin

Buyer: Gregg Lazarescu and James Mason

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1,177-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 255 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Leah C. and Thomas W. Taylor

Buyer: Colleen and Robert Wagner

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 111 at Snowflower at Steamboat Gondola, Phase I.

Address: 26820 Saddle Up Trail

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: John and Julie Schaller Schmidt

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 6.69 acres of grazing land, Filing No. 1, Homestead G9 at Marabou.

Address: 32725 Falcon Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: The Susan R. Monahan Living Trust

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 5 acres of grazing land, Lot 60 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE, Amendment No. 5.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Mary Henson and John Triggs

Buyer: Christopher P.J. and Karen J. Breg

Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Price: $587,500

Property Description: 1,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit B2 at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase II.

Address: N/A

Seller: Sandra J. and Thomas R. Sharp

Buyer: Eagle Mountain Land Development LLC

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 5.53 acres vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lots 9, 9A and 9B at Snokomo Estates.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jeffrey Paul and Penelope McWilliam and Monica Ann and Peter Charles Wheeler

Buyer: Highland Properties 4020 LLC

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit E-13 at West condominiums.

Address: 17850 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek

Seller: Langdon P. Cook

Buyer: Jared St. Aubyn Revocable Trust

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $4,995,000

Property Description: 6-2-83 and 31-3-83.

Address: 2607 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Antonio P. and Tony P. Benitez

Buyer: Ellen and Kent Townsend

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-205 at Burgess Creek townhomes and condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: Logan Keith Sheperd

Buyer: Lori M. and Prosper Lombardi III

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $210,000

Property Description: Block 16, Lots 21 to 23 in the town of Phippsburg.

Address: N/A

Seller: Grantwest LLC

Buyer: Natasha H. and Todd J. Thrasher

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1-6-87 at 480 Ranch.

Address: N/A

Seller: Ray Boucher

Buyer: Todd Stewart

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 155 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 3305 Columbine Drive

Seller: Brett, Ellen and Keith Somen

Buyer: Anna Franic and Stephanie Nuesse

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $487,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1509 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XIV.

Address: 30550 Elk Lane

Seller: Marian Hawley and David Landman

Buyer: Robin F. Schepper and Eric L. Washburn

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $2,131,250

Property Description: 4,025-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 3.97 acres, Filing 1, Lot 10 at Steamboat Pines subdivision.

Address: 1432 Morgan Court

Seller: Moody L. Stewart, Jr.

Buyer: Ryan Fergen

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 14, Unit 1401 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 1495 Pine Grove Road

Seller: FBD Securities Inc.

Buyer: WJ Pine Grove LLC

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $258,000

Property Description: 1,040-square-foot commercial condo space, Unit D at Pine Grove Professional Offices.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Nancy M. and William J. Shea

Buyer: Michael and Nikita Wetherbee

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $488,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 209 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 57875 Longfellow Way

Seller: Michael R. and Rebecca L. Boucha

Buyer: Kelly C. Poole

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $22,000

Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lots 222 and 223 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Roger C. Stull (trustee of Roger C. Stull and Ann R. Stull Trust)

Buyer: Jeremy S. and Krysta L. MacGray

Date: Nov. 10, 2020

Price: $700,000

Property Description: Lot 8 at Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek.

Address: N/A

Seller: Timothy Jon Saari (trustee of Timothy Jon Saari Living Trust)

Buyer: John B. and Susan K. Bernart

Date: Nov. 10, 2020

Price: $17,000

Property Description: Lots 118 to 119 at Horseback subdivision.

Address: 1228 Harwig Circle

Seller: Ellen R. and Steven L. Miura

Buyer: Eagle Mountain Land Development LLC

Date: Nov. 10, 2020

Price: $311,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Aspen View Estates subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Janis E. McGinnis (trustee of William and Janis McGinnis Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Ashley Marie and Stefan John Walcher

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $780,000

Property Description: Lots B and C at Sodaben townhomes at Cherry Flats.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: CJ Investment Partners LLC

Buyer: David L. and Stephanie A. Cramm

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $865,000

Property Description: 1,234-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath conod, Unit 4117 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 2380 Abbey Court

Seller: Mae Ann Saas Conley

Buyer: Lauren Rebecca Burns and Scott Brandon Livingston

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Building 1, Unit 1 at West End townhomes.

Address: N/A

Seller: James P. Curico

Buyer: Lyndsay Beasley and Tyree Woods

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $270,000

Property Description: Lot 16 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach.

Address: 3335 Columbine Drive

Seller: Justin M. and Teresa D. Large

Buyer: Barrett T. and Lisa M. Weisz

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 905 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase I.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Room 72 LLC

Buyer: Tami J. Bang

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $890,000

Property Description: 1,380-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 212 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 20845 Filly Trail East

Seller: Catherine Ann Lannon and Frank Perkins Ellis

Buyer: Joshua M. Calhoon

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 1,626-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 0.89 acres, Lot 8 at Black Horse I subdivision.

Address: 651 W. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Christina M. Rapp

Buyer: Christoper Wirtz Callahan

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 0.22 acres, Block 20, Lots 15 to 18 at 1st addition to the West Hayden townsite.

Address: 461 Enterprise St.

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: 461 Enterprise LLC

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foot commercial space, Unit C at Valley View Live/Work condominiums.

Address: 1340 Athens Plaza

Seller: Kristopher J. Hoffman

Buyer: Cynthia L. Schifferer

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $218,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Gamma, Unit 15 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 344 Apple Drive

Seller: William Cox and Kathryn C. and Ernest Thiel III

Buyer: Andrew S. and Heather S. Biglow

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $962,500

Property Description: 2,285-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.23 acres, Filing No. 2, Lot 6A at The Crossings.

Address: N/A

Seller: Peggy Lynn Weaver

Buyer: Wendy Steben and Judith Writer

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $315,000

Property Description: Block 9, Lots 8 to 10 in the town of Phippsburg.

Address: 31500 Runway Plaza

Seller: Chris Bellin

Buyer: William Richard Depalma and Mary Anne Theiss

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $255,000

Property Description: 765-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 307 at Timbers condominiums.

Address: Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: DBT Thunderhead LLC

Buyer: Alterra Mountain Co. Real Estate Development Inc.

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $8,000,000

Property Description: 22-6-84 and 27-6-84 and Units 1 to 75 at Inn at Thunderhead.

Address: 26605 Westlake Drive, Clark

Seller: Northlake Properties

Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 5.52 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 4, Lot 12 at Elkhorn subdivision.

Address :26655 Westlake Drive, Clark

Seller: Northlake Properties

Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 4, Lot 11 at Elkhorn subdivision.

Address: 831 Weiss Circle

Seller: Carol and Nicholas D. Rau

Buyer: Barbara Jean Carlson

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $649,000

Property Description: 1,024-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 4 at Townhomes at Walton Pond.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: JBJ Investing LLC

Buyer: Adam J. and Hendy S. Wiebe

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $758,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A-204 at Torian Plum condominiums.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: William Ralph MacIntyre III

Buyer: Andrew and Monica Lautz

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-27 at West condominiums.

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129, Clark

Seller: Donald R. and Nancy L. Overton

Buyer: Alfred W. and Cheryl H. Buckley (trustees of Alfred W. Buckley and Cheryl H. Buckley living trusts)

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $97,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit North Star at Glen Eden townhomes, Phase III.

Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: James R. Davis

Buyer: David Joseph Passarelli

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 405 at Bronze Tree condominiums.

Address: 2148 Aster Place

Seller: Mark R. Edelfelt

Buyer: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,929-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Lot 2 at Columbine townhomes.

Address: N/A

Seller: Ray Boucher

Buyer: Michael and Lore Slater Trust

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $5,000

Property Description: Lot 161 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: N/A

Seller: Chris J. and Maria E. Kaminski

Buyer: Matthew Wesley and Megan Elise Thompson

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $130,000

Property Description: Filing 2, Lot 22 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision.

Total sales: $37,198,250

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kelly and Peter Ungerman

Buyer: 1672 Alpine Vista LLC

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 465 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Janet Meisel and Kenneth Newton Burns

Buyer: John E. McInroy and Ann W. Peck

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Price: $43,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 222 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Martin L. Lowy

Buyer: John D. Moyer and Kathryn D. Wichelhaus

Date: Nov. 10, 2020

Price: $57,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 243 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Fundamental Partnership LTD

Buyer: Calley L. Case and Andre T. Le

Date: Nov. 12, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to Unit 304 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Total sales: $555,500

