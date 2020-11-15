Routt County real estate sales total $38M for Nov. 6 to 12
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $37,753,750 across 53 sales for the week of Nov. 6 to 12, 2020.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square
Seller: STS Investments LLC
Buyer: Margolis Enterprises LLC
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,430-square-foot commercial condo space, Unit CC at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 61340 Main St., Clark
Seller: Cook Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Kimberly A. and Michael P. Munn
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Block 14, Lots 1 to 4 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: N/A
Seller: Mary M. Balding (trustee of Mary M. Balding Trust)
Buyer: Charlene M. and David M. Jones
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $620,000
Property Description: Building F, Unit 101 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 2228 Glacier Ridge
Seller: John Pelham Dewardt
Buyer: Daniel H. and Linda Asuma Weinstein
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 4,323-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.94 acres, Lot 22 at Male Property subdivision.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Fredrick K. and Susan Orkin
Buyer: Gregg Lazarescu and James Mason
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 1,177-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 255 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Leah C. and Thomas W. Taylor
Buyer: Colleen and Robert Wagner
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 111 at Snowflower at Steamboat Gondola, Phase I.
Address: 26820 Saddle Up Trail
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: John and Julie Schaller Schmidt
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 6.69 acres of grazing land, Filing No. 1, Homestead G9 at Marabou.
Address: 32725 Falcon Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: The Susan R. Monahan Living Trust
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 5 acres of grazing land, Lot 60 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE, Amendment No. 5.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Mary Henson and John Triggs
Buyer: Christopher P.J. and Karen J. Breg
Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Price: $587,500
Property Description: 1,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit B2 at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase II.
Address: N/A
Seller: Sandra J. and Thomas R. Sharp
Buyer: Eagle Mountain Land Development LLC
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $295,000
Property Description: 5.53 acres vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lots 9, 9A and 9B at Snokomo Estates.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jeffrey Paul and Penelope McWilliam and Monica Ann and Peter Charles Wheeler
Buyer: Highland Properties 4020 LLC
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit E-13 at West condominiums.
Address: 17850 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek
Seller: Langdon P. Cook
Buyer: Jared St. Aubyn Revocable Trust
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $4,995,000
Property Description: 6-2-83 and 31-3-83.
Address: 2607 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Antonio P. and Tony P. Benitez
Buyer: Ellen and Kent Townsend
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-205 at Burgess Creek townhomes and condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: Logan Keith Sheperd
Buyer: Lori M. and Prosper Lombardi III
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $210,000
Property Description: Block 16, Lots 21 to 23 in the town of Phippsburg.
Address: N/A
Seller: Grantwest LLC
Buyer: Natasha H. and Todd J. Thrasher
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 1-6-87 at 480 Ranch.
Address: N/A
Seller: Ray Boucher
Buyer: Todd Stewart
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 155 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 3305 Columbine Drive
Seller: Brett, Ellen and Keith Somen
Buyer: Anna Franic and Stephanie Nuesse
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $487,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1509 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XIV.
Address: 30550 Elk Lane
Seller: Marian Hawley and David Landman
Buyer: Robin F. Schepper and Eric L. Washburn
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $2,131,250
Property Description: 4,025-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 3.97 acres, Filing 1, Lot 10 at Steamboat Pines subdivision.
Address: 1432 Morgan Court
Seller: Moody L. Stewart, Jr.
Buyer: Ryan Fergen
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 14, Unit 1401 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 1495 Pine Grove Road
Seller: FBD Securities Inc.
Buyer: WJ Pine Grove LLC
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $258,000
Property Description: 1,040-square-foot commercial condo space, Unit D at Pine Grove Professional Offices.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Nancy M. and William J. Shea
Buyer: Michael and Nikita Wetherbee
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $488,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 209 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 57875 Longfellow Way
Seller: Michael R. and Rebecca L. Boucha
Buyer: Kelly C. Poole
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $22,000
Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lots 222 and 223 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Roger C. Stull (trustee of Roger C. Stull and Ann R. Stull Trust)
Buyer: Jeremy S. and Krysta L. MacGray
Date: Nov. 10, 2020
Price: $700,000
Property Description: Lot 8 at Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek.
Address: N/A
Seller: Timothy Jon Saari (trustee of Timothy Jon Saari Living Trust)
Buyer: John B. and Susan K. Bernart
Date: Nov. 10, 2020
Price: $17,000
Property Description: Lots 118 to 119 at Horseback subdivision.
Address: 1228 Harwig Circle
Seller: Ellen R. and Steven L. Miura
Buyer: Eagle Mountain Land Development LLC
Date: Nov. 10, 2020
Price: $311,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Aspen View Estates subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Janis E. McGinnis (trustee of William and Janis McGinnis Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Ashley Marie and Stefan John Walcher
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $780,000
Property Description: Lots B and C at Sodaben townhomes at Cherry Flats.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: CJ Investment Partners LLC
Buyer: David L. and Stephanie A. Cramm
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $865,000
Property Description: 1,234-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath conod, Unit 4117 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 2380 Abbey Court
Seller: Mae Ann Saas Conley
Buyer: Lauren Rebecca Burns and Scott Brandon Livingston
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Building 1, Unit 1 at West End townhomes.
Address: N/A
Seller: James P. Curico
Buyer: Lyndsay Beasley and Tyree Woods
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $270,000
Property Description: Lot 16 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach.
Address: 3335 Columbine Drive
Seller: Justin M. and Teresa D. Large
Buyer: Barrett T. and Lisa M. Weisz
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 905 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase I.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Room 72 LLC
Buyer: Tami J. Bang
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $890,000
Property Description: 1,380-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 212 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 20845 Filly Trail East
Seller: Catherine Ann Lannon and Frank Perkins Ellis
Buyer: Joshua M. Calhoon
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $335,000
Property Description: 1,626-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 0.89 acres, Lot 8 at Black Horse I subdivision.
Address: 651 W. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Christina M. Rapp
Buyer: Christoper Wirtz Callahan
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 0.22 acres, Block 20, Lots 15 to 18 at 1st addition to the West Hayden townsite.
Address: 461 Enterprise St.
Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC
Buyer: 461 Enterprise LLC
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 1,152-square-foot commercial space, Unit C at Valley View Live/Work condominiums.
Address: 1340 Athens Plaza
Seller: Kristopher J. Hoffman
Buyer: Cynthia L. Schifferer
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $218,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Gamma, Unit 15 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 344 Apple Drive
Seller: William Cox and Kathryn C. and Ernest Thiel III
Buyer: Andrew S. and Heather S. Biglow
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $962,500
Property Description: 2,285-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.23 acres, Filing No. 2, Lot 6A at The Crossings.
Address: N/A
Seller: Peggy Lynn Weaver
Buyer: Wendy Steben and Judith Writer
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $315,000
Property Description: Block 9, Lots 8 to 10 in the town of Phippsburg.
Address: 31500 Runway Plaza
Seller: Chris Bellin
Buyer: William Richard Depalma and Mary Anne Theiss
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $255,000
Property Description: 765-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 307 at Timbers condominiums.
Address: Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: DBT Thunderhead LLC
Buyer: Alterra Mountain Co. Real Estate Development Inc.
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $8,000,000
Property Description: 22-6-84 and 27-6-84 and Units 1 to 75 at Inn at Thunderhead.
Address: 26605 Westlake Drive, Clark
Seller: Northlake Properties
Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 5.52 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 4, Lot 12 at Elkhorn subdivision.
Address :26655 Westlake Drive, Clark
Seller: Northlake Properties
Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 4, Lot 11 at Elkhorn subdivision.
Address: 831 Weiss Circle
Seller: Carol and Nicholas D. Rau
Buyer: Barbara Jean Carlson
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $649,000
Property Description: 1,024-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 4 at Townhomes at Walton Pond.
Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: JBJ Investing LLC
Buyer: Adam J. and Hendy S. Wiebe
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $758,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A-204 at Torian Plum condominiums.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: William Ralph MacIntyre III
Buyer: Andrew and Monica Lautz
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-27 at West condominiums.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Seller: Donald R. and Nancy L. Overton
Buyer: Alfred W. and Cheryl H. Buckley (trustees of Alfred W. Buckley and Cheryl H. Buckley living trusts)
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $97,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit North Star at Glen Eden townhomes, Phase III.
Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: James R. Davis
Buyer: David Joseph Passarelli
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 405 at Bronze Tree condominiums.
Address: 2148 Aster Place
Seller: Mark R. Edelfelt
Buyer: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,929-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Lot 2 at Columbine townhomes.
Address: N/A
Seller: Ray Boucher
Buyer: Michael and Lore Slater Trust
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $5,000
Property Description: Lot 161 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: N/A
Seller: Chris J. and Maria E. Kaminski
Buyer: Matthew Wesley and Megan Elise Thompson
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $130,000
Property Description: Filing 2, Lot 22 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision.
Total sales: $37,198,250
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Kelly and Peter Ungerman
Buyer: 1672 Alpine Vista LLC
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 465 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Janet Meisel and Kenneth Newton Burns
Buyer: John E. McInroy and Ann W. Peck
Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Price: $43,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 222 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Martin L. Lowy
Buyer: John D. Moyer and Kathryn D. Wichelhaus
Date: Nov. 10, 2020
Price: $57,500
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 243 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Fundamental Partnership LTD
Buyer: Calley L. Case and Andre T. Le
Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to Unit 304 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Total sales: $555,500
