 Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of June 18 to 24 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of June 18 to 24

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $36,883,577 across 45 sales for the week of June 18 to 24.

 

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Christine L. Plotner

Buyer: Jessica E. Lindstrom

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $235,100 in 2007.

 

Address: 1410 Athens Plaza

Seller: Joseph F. and Marcia D. Hampton

Buyer: Karen R. Mattern and Kiyah L. Roe

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building Alpha at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $255,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 31250 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Linda J. Hamlet Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Thomas F. Gilmore

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 76 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $65,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 23605 Stagehorn Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Justin Calvin Wenzelman and Lindsey Erin Campos Wenzelman

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $89,000

Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

 

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: HYGGE LLC

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 0.87 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 11 and 29-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

 

Address: 3448 Covey Circle

Seller: Delores G. and Ramsey M. Hawley

Buyer: Casey Earp and Alison Mack

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $564,750

Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Quail Run Condominiums Unit 506, Phase 1. Last sold for $474,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 107 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Thomas R. Riser

Buyer: Nicholas Kuchulis and Georgia Lewis

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $486,000

Property Description: 2,529-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 6 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $74,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Kristopher W. Devogelaere

Buyer: Kyle Leto and Lauren Meyer

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 31, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $271,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 30650 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Knost Steamboat Springs Trust

Buyer: Charles M. and Jacqueline W. Cowden

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $3,950,000

Property Description: 7,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath residence on 40.15 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Filing No. 3, Lot 23 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $1,193,100 in 2007.

 

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Alana and Timothy Moorehead

Buyer: Jason and Kimberly Pankoski

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 476-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building D at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $113,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 1454 Bangtail Way

Seller: GMP Wildhorse LLC, GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC, Grove Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Clear Vision Investments LLC

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $1,326,327

Property Description: 2,725-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 1.11 acres of land, Unit 2B at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.

 

Address: 50560 Smith Creek Park Road

Seller: Carla J. and George M. Pales Jr.

Buyer: Paul and Rachel Ann Helmbold

Date: June 21, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 38.08 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Smith Creek Park. Last sold for $26,000 in 1987.

 

Address: 259 Sixth Street

Seller: Brodie G. Adams

Buyer: Rachel L. Ryan

Date: June 21, 2021

Price: $229,900

Property Description: 452-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2 at 6th Street Condominiums. Last sold for $218,200 in 2008.

 

Address: 540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Robert Connor Farmer Jr.

Buyer: John Deluca

Date: June 21, 2021

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203, Building A at Pines Condo. Last sold for $325,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 21735 Colorado Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Hawkstone Builders LLC

Buyer: Alma Carrillo and Gerardo Perez

Date: June 21, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 13 to 16, Block 7 at Town of Phippsburg.

 

Address: 2345 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Eryn Bergin

Buyer: Paul and Susan Wright

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 1,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 18, Building B at Promontory at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $465,000 in 2017.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC

Buyer: Lindsay Husted and Mark Patrick Stepp

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 5.287 acres of agricultural forest land, Lot 7 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.

 

Address: 125 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: SVDG LLC

Buyer: Kevin Sherwood Ward

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Sierra View Subdivision.

 

Address: 23565 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Robert Dowling

Buyer: Cory J. and Stacy A. Chapman

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $769,000

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 27 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2565 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Douglas L. and Kay N. Williams

Buyer: Julie Ann McPike GST Separate Trust

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 8 at Winterset Condo. Last sold for $189,000 in 1995.

 

Address: 580 Anglers Drive

Seller: Carolina E. and David S. Pettigrew

Buyer: David and Kristin Schalla

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $395,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 26960 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Craig A. Mills

Buyer: Jamie Passchier

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $505,000

Property Description: 1,017-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 380 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $231,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Crutsinger Family Trust

Buyer: Stephen Janin

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2106 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $352,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 3717 Airport Circle

Seller: James and Nancy T. Shepard

Buyer: Elltown Irrevocable Trust

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 763-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 4, Unit F-4 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $130,500 in 2018.

 

Address: 3378 Covery Circle

Seller: David J. Zyber Declaration of Trust

Buyer: Donald and Emma Brown

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $765,000

Property Description: Unit 1602, Building 16 at Quail Run Condo Phase IV.

 

Address: 25790 Arrowhead Trail

Seller: Kelley Klawiter

Buyer: Benjamin Letson

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence on 5.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 3 at Arrowhead North. Last sold for $85,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: JD Steamboat Holdings LLC

Buyer: Shamrock 3 Trust

Date: July 23, 2021

Price: $580,000

Property Description: Incomplete Legal Description

 

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Richard K. Taylor

Buyer: Bill Fowler

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $414,000

Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 27, Building 3 at Powder Ridge Condo. Last sold for $278,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2967 Alpenglow Way

Seller: 2967 Alpenglow LLC

Buyer: Manewar Colorado LLC

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $2,731,000

Property Description: 4,370-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at Subr Subdivision.

 

Address: 105 Valverdant Circle

Seller: Karin Ann Ahrold Revocable Trust

Buyer: Ryan M. and Susan T. Stone

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 4,370-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 2, Resub of Lots 1 and 2 at Valverdant Subdivision. Last sold for $789,000 in 2012.

 

Address: Unknown

Seller: True Mountain Homes Inc.

Buyer: Ashley and Joseph Linus Wiedemeier

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: Lot 17 at Longview Highlands.

 

Address: 43605 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Carrie Russian and Joshua Peter Babyak

Buyer: Kevin and Whitney Zimmerman

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $2,450,000

Property Description: 2,933-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 11.22 acres of land, SEC 23-7-85. Last sold for $1,625,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 950 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Cassandra Lynn and Ronald H. Areman

Buyer: Hestia L. Chase and Austin L. Watts

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,719-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 22, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $360,000 in 2018.

 

Address: No address

Seller: N. Bruce Clark, Nathan B. Clark

Buyer: Kevin Nelson and Victoria Solberg

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 1.22 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 145 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 26910 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Lawrence Delmont and Susan Seitz Henchel

Buyer: Dale Eslinger

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $52,500

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 385 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $20,000 in 1999.

 

Address: 27420 Sundance Trail

Seller: Fisher Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: Kurt J. and Tate B. Ulrich

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $2,275,000

Property Description: 4,707-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 11.02 acres of land, Lot 2 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $299,000 in 1999.

 

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Anita and Robert Hawkins

Buyer: Kim Canfield Barrick

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3, Building 2 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $45,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 2605 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Loveys Legacy LLC

Buyer: BARJ LLC

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $4,500,000

Property Description: 7,029-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath townhome on 0.376 acres of land, Unit 1 at Ski Trail View Townhome. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Larry Klingman Trust

Buyer: Mark R. Ashland and Christine L. Kopec

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $586,100

Property Description: 870-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2309 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $460,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 22706 Red Cloud Way

Seller: Evelyn L. and Larry L. Wilson

Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $27,000

Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11A at Morningside Lots 11 and 12 Replat. Last sold for $6,500 in 2015.

 

Address: 22702 Red Cloud Way

Seller: Suzanne Sites Gibson

Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $21,000

Property Description: 0.75 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Lewis & Clark LTD

Buyer: Blu Doc Real Estate LLC

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $3,900,000

Property Description: 3,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-608 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $3,600,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 20935 Filly Trail East, 33420 Arabian Way

Seller: Brooks Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Sandra Poltorak

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 0.96 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Douglas P. Hirning

Buyer: Robert Scott Grandchamp and Alison Lee Harris

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $362,500

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot B, Block 4 at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $117,000 in 2004.

Total: $36,785,577

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Rabbit Ears II LLC

Buyer: Marcat LLC

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $98,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,349-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 517 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $88,500 in 2017.

Total: $98,000

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more