Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of June 18 to 24
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $36,883,577 across 45 sales for the week of June 18 to 24.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Christine L. Plotner
Buyer: Jessica E. Lindstrom
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $235,100 in 2007.
Address: 1410 Athens Plaza
Seller: Joseph F. and Marcia D. Hampton
Buyer: Karen R. Mattern and Kiyah L. Roe
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building Alpha at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $255,000 in 2007.
Address: 31250 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Linda J. Hamlet Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Thomas F. Gilmore
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 76 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $65,000 in 2012.
Address: 23605 Stagehorn Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Justin Calvin Wenzelman and Lindsey Erin Campos Wenzelman
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $89,000
Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: HYGGE LLC
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 0.87 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 11 and 29-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: 3448 Covey Circle
Seller: Delores G. and Ramsey M. Hawley
Buyer: Casey Earp and Alison Mack
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $564,750
Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Quail Run Condominiums Unit 506, Phase 1. Last sold for $474,000 in 2007.
Address: 107 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Thomas R. Riser
Buyer: Nicholas Kuchulis and Georgia Lewis
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $486,000
Property Description: 2,529-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 6 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $74,000 in 2006.
Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Kristopher W. Devogelaere
Buyer: Kyle Leto and Lauren Meyer
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 31, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $271,000 in 2015.
Address: 30650 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Knost Steamboat Springs Trust
Buyer: Charles M. and Jacqueline W. Cowden
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $3,950,000
Property Description: 7,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath residence on 40.15 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Filing No. 3, Lot 23 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $1,193,100 in 2007.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Alana and Timothy Moorehead
Buyer: Jason and Kimberly Pankoski
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 476-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building D at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $113,000 in 2014.
Address: 1454 Bangtail Way
Seller: GMP Wildhorse LLC, GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC, Grove Mountain Properties LLC
Buyer: Clear Vision Investments LLC
Date: June 18, 2021
Price: $1,326,327
Property Description: 2,725-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 1.11 acres of land, Unit 2B at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.
Address: 50560 Smith Creek Park Road
Seller: Carla J. and George M. Pales Jr.
Buyer: Paul and Rachel Ann Helmbold
Date: June 21, 2021
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 38.08 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Smith Creek Park. Last sold for $26,000 in 1987.
Address: 259 Sixth Street
Seller: Brodie G. Adams
Buyer: Rachel L. Ryan
Date: June 21, 2021
Price: $229,900
Property Description: 452-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2 at 6th Street Condominiums. Last sold for $218,200 in 2008.
Address: 540 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Robert Connor Farmer Jr.
Buyer: John Deluca
Date: June 21, 2021
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203, Building A at Pines Condo. Last sold for $325,000 in 2020.
Address: 21735 Colorado Highway 131, Phippsburg
Seller: Hawkstone Builders LLC
Buyer: Alma Carrillo and Gerardo Perez
Date: June 21, 2021
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 13 to 16, Block 7 at Town of Phippsburg.
Address: 2345 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Eryn Bergin
Buyer: Paul and Susan Wright
Date: June 22, 2021
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 1,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 18, Building B at Promontory at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $465,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC
Buyer: Lindsay Husted and Mark Patrick Stepp
Date: June 22, 2021
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 5.287 acres of agricultural forest land, Lot 7 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.
Address: 125 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: SVDG LLC
Buyer: Kevin Sherwood Ward
Date: June 22, 2021
Price: $155,000
Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: 23565 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Robert Dowling
Buyer: Cory J. and Stacy A. Chapman
Date: June 22, 2021
Price: $769,000
Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 27 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2565 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Douglas L. and Kay N. Williams
Buyer: Julie Ann McPike GST Separate Trust
Date: June 22, 2021
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 8 at Winterset Condo. Last sold for $189,000 in 1995.
Address: 580 Anglers Drive
Seller: Carolina E. and David S. Pettigrew
Buyer: David and Kristin Schalla
Date: June 22, 2021
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $395,000 in 2016.
Address: 26960 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Craig A. Mills
Buyer: Jamie Passchier
Date: June 22, 2021
Price: $505,000
Property Description: 1,017-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 380 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $231,000 in 2006.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Crutsinger Family Trust
Buyer: Stephen Janin
Date: June 22, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2106 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $352,000 in 2017.
Address: 3717 Airport Circle
Seller: James and Nancy T. Shepard
Buyer: Elltown Irrevocable Trust
Date: June 23, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 763-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 4, Unit F-4 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $130,500 in 2018.
Address: 3378 Covery Circle
Seller: David J. Zyber Declaration of Trust
Buyer: Donald and Emma Brown
Date: June 23, 2021
Price: $765,000
Property Description: Unit 1602, Building 16 at Quail Run Condo Phase IV.
Address: 25790 Arrowhead Trail
Seller: Kelley Klawiter
Buyer: Benjamin Letson
Date: June 23, 2021
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence on 5.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 3 at Arrowhead North. Last sold for $85,000 in 2015.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: JD Steamboat Holdings LLC
Buyer: Shamrock 3 Trust
Date: July 23, 2021
Price: $580,000
Property Description: Incomplete Legal Description
Address: 3025 Columbine Drive
Seller: Richard K. Taylor
Buyer: Bill Fowler
Date: June 23, 2021
Price: $414,000
Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 27, Building 3 at Powder Ridge Condo. Last sold for $278,000 in 2018.
Address: 2967 Alpenglow Way
Seller: 2967 Alpenglow LLC
Buyer: Manewar Colorado LLC
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $2,731,000
Property Description: 4,370-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at Subr Subdivision.
Address: 105 Valverdant Circle
Seller: Karin Ann Ahrold Revocable Trust
Buyer: Ryan M. and Susan T. Stone
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 4,370-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 2, Resub of Lots 1 and 2 at Valverdant Subdivision. Last sold for $789,000 in 2012.
Address: Unknown
Seller: True Mountain Homes Inc.
Buyer: Ashley and Joseph Linus Wiedemeier
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: Lot 17 at Longview Highlands.
Address: 43605 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Carrie Russian and Joshua Peter Babyak
Buyer: Kevin and Whitney Zimmerman
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $2,450,000
Property Description: 2,933-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 11.22 acres of land, SEC 23-7-85. Last sold for $1,625,000 in 2020.
Address: 950 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Cassandra Lynn and Ronald H. Areman
Buyer: Hestia L. Chase and Austin L. Watts
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,719-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 22, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $360,000 in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: N. Bruce Clark, Nathan B. Clark
Buyer: Kevin Nelson and Victoria Solberg
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 1.22 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 145 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 26910 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Lawrence Delmont and Susan Seitz Henchel
Buyer: Dale Eslinger
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $52,500
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 385 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $20,000 in 1999.
Address: 27420 Sundance Trail
Seller: Fisher Family Revocable Trust
Buyer: Kurt J. and Tate B. Ulrich
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $2,275,000
Property Description: 4,707-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 11.02 acres of land, Lot 2 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $299,000 in 1999.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Anita and Robert Hawkins
Buyer: Kim Canfield Barrick
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3, Building 2 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $45,000 in 2014.
Address: 2605 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Loveys Legacy LLC
Buyer: BARJ LLC
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $4,500,000
Property Description: 7,029-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath townhome on 0.376 acres of land, Unit 1 at Ski Trail View Townhome. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2013.
Address: 2920 Village Drive
Seller: Larry Klingman Trust
Buyer: Mark R. Ashland and Christine L. Kopec
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $586,100
Property Description: 870-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2309 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $460,000 in 2007.
Address: 22706 Red Cloud Way
Seller: Evelyn L. and Larry L. Wilson
Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $27,000
Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11A at Morningside Lots 11 and 12 Replat. Last sold for $6,500 in 2015.
Address: 22702 Red Cloud Way
Seller: Suzanne Sites Gibson
Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $21,000
Property Description: 0.75 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Lewis & Clark LTD
Buyer: Blu Doc Real Estate LLC
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $3,900,000
Property Description: 3,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-608 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $3,600,000 in 2019.
Address: 20935 Filly Trail East, 33420 Arabian Way
Seller: Brooks Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Sandra Poltorak
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $14,500
Property Description: 0.96 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Douglas P. Hirning
Buyer: Robert Scott Grandchamp and Alison Lee Harris
Date: June 24, 2021
Price: $362,500
Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot B, Block 4 at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $117,000 in 2004.
Total: $36,785,577
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Rabbit Ears II LLC
Buyer: Marcat LLC
Date: June 23, 2021
Price: $98,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,349-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 517 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $88,500 in 2017.
Total: $98,000
