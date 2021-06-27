Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of June 18 to 24

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $36,883,577 across 45 sales for the week of June 18 to 24.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Christine L. Plotner

Buyer: Jessica E. Lindstrom

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $235,100 in 2007.

Address: 1410 Athens Plaza

Seller: Joseph F. and Marcia D. Hampton

Buyer: Karen R. Mattern and Kiyah L. Roe

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building Alpha at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $255,000 in 2007.

Address: 31250 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Linda J. Hamlet Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Thomas F. Gilmore

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 76 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $65,000 in 2012.

Address: 23605 Stagehorn Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Justin Calvin Wenzelman and Lindsey Erin Campos Wenzelman

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $89,000

Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: HYGGE LLC

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 0.87 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 11 and 29-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

Address: 3448 Covey Circle

Seller: Delores G. and Ramsey M. Hawley

Buyer: Casey Earp and Alison Mack

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $564,750

Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Quail Run Condominiums Unit 506, Phase 1. Last sold for $474,000 in 2007.

Address: 107 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Thomas R. Riser

Buyer: Nicholas Kuchulis and Georgia Lewis

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $486,000

Property Description: 2,529-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 6 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $74,000 in 2006.

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Kristopher W. Devogelaere

Buyer: Kyle Leto and Lauren Meyer

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 31, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $271,000 in 2015.

Address: 30650 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Knost Steamboat Springs Trust

Buyer: Charles M. and Jacqueline W. Cowden

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $3,950,000

Property Description: 7,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath residence on 40.15 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Filing No. 3, Lot 23 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $1,193,100 in 2007.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Alana and Timothy Moorehead

Buyer: Jason and Kimberly Pankoski

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 476-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building D at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $113,000 in 2014.

Address: 1454 Bangtail Way

Seller: GMP Wildhorse LLC, GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC, Grove Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Clear Vision Investments LLC

Date: June 18, 2021

Price: $1,326,327

Property Description: 2,725-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 1.11 acres of land, Unit 2B at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.

Address: 50560 Smith Creek Park Road

Seller: Carla J. and George M. Pales Jr.

Buyer: Paul and Rachel Ann Helmbold

Date: June 21, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 38.08 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Smith Creek Park. Last sold for $26,000 in 1987.

Address: 259 Sixth Street

Seller: Brodie G. Adams

Buyer: Rachel L. Ryan

Date: June 21, 2021

Price: $229,900

Property Description: 452-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2 at 6th Street Condominiums. Last sold for $218,200 in 2008.

Address: 540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Robert Connor Farmer Jr.

Buyer: John Deluca

Date: June 21, 2021

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203, Building A at Pines Condo. Last sold for $325,000 in 2020.

Address: 21735 Colorado Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Hawkstone Builders LLC

Buyer: Alma Carrillo and Gerardo Perez

Date: June 21, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 13 to 16, Block 7 at Town of Phippsburg.

Address: 2345 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Eryn Bergin

Buyer: Paul and Susan Wright

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 1,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 18, Building B at Promontory at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $465,000 in 2017.

Address: No address

Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC

Buyer: Lindsay Husted and Mark Patrick Stepp

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 5.287 acres of agricultural forest land, Lot 7 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.

Address: 125 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: SVDG LLC

Buyer: Kevin Sherwood Ward

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Sierra View Subdivision.

Address: 23565 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Robert Dowling

Buyer: Cory J. and Stacy A. Chapman

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $769,000

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 27 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 2565 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Douglas L. and Kay N. Williams

Buyer: Julie Ann McPike GST Separate Trust

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 8 at Winterset Condo. Last sold for $189,000 in 1995.

Address: 580 Anglers Drive

Seller: Carolina E. and David S. Pettigrew

Buyer: David and Kristin Schalla

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Address: 26960 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Craig A. Mills

Buyer: Jamie Passchier

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $505,000

Property Description: 1,017-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 380 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $231,000 in 2006.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Crutsinger Family Trust

Buyer: Stephen Janin

Date: June 22, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2106 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $352,000 in 2017.

Address: 3717 Airport Circle

Seller: James and Nancy T. Shepard

Buyer: Elltown Irrevocable Trust

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 763-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 4, Unit F-4 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $130,500 in 2018.

Address: 3378 Covery Circle

Seller: David J. Zyber Declaration of Trust

Buyer: Donald and Emma Brown

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $765,000

Property Description: Unit 1602, Building 16 at Quail Run Condo Phase IV.

Address: 25790 Arrowhead Trail

Seller: Kelley Klawiter

Buyer: Benjamin Letson

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence on 5.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 3 at Arrowhead North. Last sold for $85,000 in 2015.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: JD Steamboat Holdings LLC

Buyer: Shamrock 3 Trust

Date: July 23, 2021

Price: $580,000

Property Description: Incomplete Legal Description

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Richard K. Taylor

Buyer: Bill Fowler

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $414,000

Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 27, Building 3 at Powder Ridge Condo. Last sold for $278,000 in 2018.

Address: 2967 Alpenglow Way

Seller: 2967 Alpenglow LLC

Buyer: Manewar Colorado LLC

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $2,731,000

Property Description: 4,370-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at Subr Subdivision.

Address: 105 Valverdant Circle

Seller: Karin Ann Ahrold Revocable Trust

Buyer: Ryan M. and Susan T. Stone

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 4,370-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 2, Resub of Lots 1 and 2 at Valverdant Subdivision. Last sold for $789,000 in 2012.

Address: Unknown

Seller: True Mountain Homes Inc.

Buyer: Ashley and Joseph Linus Wiedemeier

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: Lot 17 at Longview Highlands.

Address: 43605 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Carrie Russian and Joshua Peter Babyak

Buyer: Kevin and Whitney Zimmerman

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $2,450,000

Property Description: 2,933-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 11.22 acres of land, SEC 23-7-85. Last sold for $1,625,000 in 2020.

Address: 950 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Cassandra Lynn and Ronald H. Areman

Buyer: Hestia L. Chase and Austin L. Watts

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,719-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 22, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $360,000 in 2018.

Address: No address

Seller: N. Bruce Clark, Nathan B. Clark

Buyer: Kevin Nelson and Victoria Solberg

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 1.22 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 145 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 26910 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Lawrence Delmont and Susan Seitz Henchel

Buyer: Dale Eslinger

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $52,500

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 385 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $20,000 in 1999.

Address: 27420 Sundance Trail

Seller: Fisher Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: Kurt J. and Tate B. Ulrich

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $2,275,000

Property Description: 4,707-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 11.02 acres of land, Lot 2 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $299,000 in 1999.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Anita and Robert Hawkins

Buyer: Kim Canfield Barrick

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3, Building 2 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $45,000 in 2014.

Address: 2605 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Loveys Legacy LLC

Buyer: BARJ LLC

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $4,500,000

Property Description: 7,029-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath townhome on 0.376 acres of land, Unit 1 at Ski Trail View Townhome. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2013.

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Larry Klingman Trust

Buyer: Mark R. Ashland and Christine L. Kopec

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $586,100

Property Description: 870-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2309 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $460,000 in 2007.

Address: 22706 Red Cloud Way

Seller: Evelyn L. and Larry L. Wilson

Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $27,000

Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11A at Morningside Lots 11 and 12 Replat. Last sold for $6,500 in 2015.

Address: 22702 Red Cloud Way

Seller: Suzanne Sites Gibson

Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $21,000

Property Description: 0.75 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Lewis & Clark LTD

Buyer: Blu Doc Real Estate LLC

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $3,900,000

Property Description: 3,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-608 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $3,600,000 in 2019.

Address: 20935 Filly Trail East, 33420 Arabian Way

Seller: Brooks Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Sandra Poltorak

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 0.96 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Douglas P. Hirning

Buyer: Robert Scott Grandchamp and Alison Lee Harris

Date: June 24, 2021

Price: $362,500

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot B, Block 4 at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $117,000 in 2004.

Total: $36,785,577

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Rabbit Ears II LLC

Buyer: Marcat LLC

Date: June 23, 2021

Price: $98,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,349-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 517 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $88,500 in 2017.

Total: $98,000