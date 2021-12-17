Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of Dec. 10-16
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37,078,850 across 33 sales for week of Dec. 10-16.
Address: 33905 Catamount Drive
Seller: Burks-Turner Revocable Trust
Buyer: Daniel L. and Terri A. Poland
Date: Dec. 10, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 6.48 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Catamount Ranch LPSE.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Hildreth Family Trust
Buyer: Cassidy Rae and Matthew Archer Ryan
Date: Dec. 10, 2021
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $125,000 in 2005.
Address: 27717 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Elisabeth Schlichtman
Buyer: Casey S. and John C. Dressendorfer
Date: Dec. 10, 2021
Price: $1,375,000
Property Description: 2,507-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 59 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $600,000 in 2013.
Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Daniel F. and Evelyn M. Villarreal
Buyer: Derek James and Jennifer Lynn Hansberry
Date: Dec. 10, 2021
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $247,000 in 2018.
Address: 37625 Whitestone Place
Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC
Buyer: Kellie and Randy Nelson
Date: Dec. 10, 2021
Price: $228,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 6 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plat.
Address: No address
Seller: Dennis D. and Theresa K. Brust
Buyer: LCF Real Estate Investments LLC
Date: Dec. 10, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: SEC 3-7-85 and 10-7-85.
Address: 3085 Apres Ski Way, 3087 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Charles A. and Lynn M. Cerasoli
Buyer: MPS Denver Holdings LLC
Date: Dec. 10, 2021
Price: $1,395,000
Property Description: 2,840-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath duplex on 0.63 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $775,000 in 2007.
Address: 1185 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Susan J. and Timothy B. Rinn
Buyer: MacPherson Family Trust
Date: Dec. 13, 2021
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 3, Lot 7 at Willett Heights. Last sold for $144,000 in 1986.
Address: 3324 Covey Circle
Seller: Craig and Kimberly G. Richardson
Buyer: Melissa A. and Todd L. Shimirak
Date: Dec. 13, 2021
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $246,000 in 2013.
Address: Main Street, Oak Creek
Seller: MJS Trust
Buyer: Alison Zina Moore and Jason Dana Roiko
Date: Dec. 13, 2021
Price: $200,000
Property Description: Vacant commercial land, Block 5, Lots 11-13 at Original Town of Oak Creek.
Address: 9500 State Highway 131
Seller: Kathryn Anne Porteus
Buyer: Coberly Creek Ranch LLLP
Date: Dec. 13, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 3,024-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 16.05 acres of land, SEC 15-1-84. Last sold for $400,000 in 2017.
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: David Buttross
Buyer: Phillip John Marzolf
Date: Dec. 13, 2021
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $325,000 in 2019.
Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Evelyn Diane White Trust
Buyer: Thomas J. Toolis Estate Trust
Date: Dec. 13, 2021
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 113, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $126,000 in 2001.
Address: No address
Seller: Pine Grove Investments LLC
Buyer: Yampa Valley Housing Authority
Date: Dec. 14, 2021
Price: $6,000,000
Property Description: 4.66 acres of commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Mid-Valley Business Center and 6.26 acres of commercial land, SEC 20-6-84.
Address: 1410 Athens Plaza
Seller: Stosh Kopczynski
Buyer: Dakotah and Jennifer McGinlay
Date: Dec. 14, 2021
Price: $316,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Alpha at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $163,000 in 2017.
Address: 1155 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: F. Scott and Patricia M. Thomas
Buyer: Christopher Brigman and Catherine Salisbury
Date: Dec. 14, 2021
Price: $1,795,000
Property Description: 2,867-squuare-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 3, Lot 6 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $440,000 in 2012.
Address: 1240 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Addie Christine and Travis Lane Bealmear
Date: Dec. 14, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot C, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
Address: 37900 Painted Rock Way
Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Ann Bechtel
Date: Dec. 14, 2021
Price: $320,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 19 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plan.
Address: 1220 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Michael L. Beyers, Gissel Living Trust, Shepard Living Trust
Buyer: Kariena Zacharski Greiten
Date: Dec. 14, 2021
Price: $544,000
Property Description: 1,258-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 4, Theta Building at Walton Village Townhome Condo.
Address: Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Kyle Gray
Buyer: Danielle Alicia and Jason Michael Brunner
Date: Dec. 15, 2021
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 917-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.012 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 2304 at Fox Springs Condominium. Last sold for $512,800 in 2021.
Address: 31725 Routt County Road 14C
Seller: Claire E. and Marc S. Allinson
Buyer: Gregory T. Went Living Trust and Lauri McLaughlin Shanahan Living Trust
Date: Dec. 15, 2021
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 50.21 acres of agricultural land, Lot 26 at Lake Catamount Subdivision. Last sold for $815,000 in 2020.
Address: 259 6th St.
Seller: Maura E. Hammer and Craig H. Noling
Buyer: Patrick M. Hughes and Angela R. Richards
Date: Dec. 15, 2021
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 620-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3 at 6th Street Condominiums. Last sold for $269,500 in 2019.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Bamsie LLC
Buyer: Jorge and Fernanda Perez Diaz Chavez Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 106, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $137,000 in 2016.
Address: No address
Seller: E. J. and Betty Lu Chupik Living Trust
Buyer: Ryan S. Pribble
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $1,560,000
Property Description: 2,015-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 326, Building C at Chateau Chamonix. Last sold for $630,000 in 2001.
Address: 38885 Spruce St., Milner
Seller: Patricia A. Stauffer
Buyer: Olga Rojek and Glenn Vatnsdal
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $117,500
Property Description: Block 8, Lots 21-23 at Milner.
Address: 40411 Anchor Way
Seller: Emily A. and Joseph A. Meek
Buyer: Robin Bannister and Candice Lombardo
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 2,011-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing No. 2A, Lot 73 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $520,000 in 2020.
Address: 32479 Ute Trail
Seller: Vargas Family Living Trust
Buyer: Alexander and Loretta Ellsworth
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $13,000
Property Description: .56 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 172 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: 1209 Memphis Belle Court
Seller: Nathan Halprin
Buyer: Holmes Living Trust
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $1,390,350
Property Description: 2,568-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 1 at HNC Townhouses. Last sold for $610,000 in 2015.
Address: 23115 Lynx Basin Lane
Seller: Katrina A. Ecklund and Richard E. Helm
Buyer: Greg and Rika Baker
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $2,660,000
Property Description: 4,565-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 35.6 acres of land, SECS 5-3-84, 6-3-84 and 7-3-84. Last sold for $1,395,000 in 2017.
Address: 1778 Lincoln Avenue, 1780 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Curry Enterprises LLC
Buyer: SBF LLC
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,275-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.70 acres of land, Lot 1 at R & J Subdivision. Last sold for $683,000 in 2012.
Address: 719 Pine St.
Seller: Stacey T. Bodden and Ann D. Tretter
Buyer: Robert Michael Harvey
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 2,212-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 2 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $377,500 in 2014.
Address: 865 Fox Lane
Seller: York Galland
Buyer: Dads Lifework LP
Date: Dec. 16, 2021
Price: $4,300,000
Property Description: 5,132-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.56 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 1 at Eagles View Subdivision. Last sold for $3,750,000 in 2020.
TOTAL: $36,693,850
