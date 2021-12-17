 Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of Dec. 10-16 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of Dec. 10-16

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37,078,850 across 33 sales for week of Dec. 10-16.

 

Address: 33905 Catamount Drive

Seller: Burks-Turner Revocable Trust

Buyer: Daniel L. and Terri A. Poland

Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 6.48 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Catamount Ranch LPSE.

 

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Hildreth Family Trust

Buyer: Cassidy Rae and Matthew Archer Ryan

Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $125,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 27717 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Elisabeth Schlichtman

Buyer: Casey S. and John C. Dressendorfer

Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Price: $1,375,000

Property Description: 2,507-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 59 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $600,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Daniel F. and Evelyn M. Villarreal

Buyer: Derek James and Jennifer Lynn Hansberry

Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $247,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 37625 Whitestone Place

Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC

Buyer: Kellie and Randy Nelson

Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Price: $228,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 6 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plat.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Dennis D. and Theresa K. Brust

Buyer: LCF Real Estate Investments LLC

Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: SEC 3-7-85 and 10-7-85.

 

Address: 3085 Apres Ski Way, 3087 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Charles A. and Lynn M. Cerasoli

Buyer: MPS Denver Holdings LLC

Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Price: $1,395,000

Property Description: 2,840-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath duplex on 0.63 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $775,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 1185 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Susan J. and Timothy B. Rinn

Buyer: MacPherson Family Trust

Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 3, Lot 7 at Willett Heights. Last sold for $144,000 in 1986.

 

Address: 3324 Covey Circle

Seller: Craig and Kimberly G. Richardson

Buyer: Melissa A. and Todd L. Shimirak

Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $246,000 in 2013.

 

Address: Main Street, Oak Creek

Seller: MJS Trust

Buyer: Alison Zina Moore and Jason Dana Roiko

Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Price: $200,000

Property Description: Vacant commercial land, Block 5, Lots 11-13 at Original Town of Oak Creek.

 

Address: 9500 State Highway 131

Seller: Kathryn Anne Porteus

Buyer: Coberly Creek Ranch LLLP

Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 3,024-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 16.05 acres of land, SEC 15-1-84. Last sold for $400,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: David Buttross

Buyer: Phillip John Marzolf

Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $325,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Evelyn Diane White Trust

Buyer: Thomas J. Toolis Estate Trust

Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 113, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $126,000 in 2001.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Pine Grove Investments LLC

Buyer: Yampa Valley Housing Authority

Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Price: $6,000,000

Property Description: 4.66 acres of commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Mid-Valley Business Center and 6.26 acres of commercial land, SEC 20-6-84.

 

Address: 1410 Athens Plaza

Seller: Stosh Kopczynski

Buyer: Dakotah and Jennifer McGinlay

Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Price: $316,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Alpha at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $163,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1155 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: F. Scott and Patricia M. Thomas

Buyer: Christopher Brigman and Catherine Salisbury

Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Price: $1,795,000

Property Description: 2,867-squuare-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 3, Lot 6 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $440,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 1240 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Addie Christine and Travis Lane Bealmear

Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot C, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

 

Address: 37900 Painted Rock Way

Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Ann Bechtel

Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Price: $320,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 19 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plan.

 

Address: 1220 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Michael L. Beyers, Gissel Living Trust, Shepard Living Trust

Buyer: Kariena Zacharski Greiten

Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Price: $544,000

Property Description: 1,258-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 4, Theta Building at Walton Village Townhome Condo.

 

Address: Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Kyle Gray

Buyer: Danielle Alicia and Jason Michael Brunner

Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 917-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.012 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 2304 at Fox Springs Condominium. Last sold for $512,800 in 2021.

 

Address: 31725 Routt County Road 14C

Seller: Claire E. and Marc S. Allinson

Buyer: Gregory T. Went Living Trust and Lauri McLaughlin Shanahan Living Trust

Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 50.21 acres of agricultural land, Lot 26 at Lake Catamount Subdivision. Last sold for $815,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 259 6th St.

Seller: Maura E. Hammer and Craig H. Noling

Buyer: Patrick M. Hughes and Angela R. Richards

Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 620-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3 at 6th Street Condominiums. Last sold for $269,500 in 2019.

 

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Bamsie LLC

Buyer: Jorge and Fernanda Perez Diaz Chavez Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 106, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $137,000 in 2016.

 

Address: No address

Seller: E. J. and Betty Lu Chupik Living Trust

Buyer: Ryan S. Pribble

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $1,560,000

Property Description: 2,015-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 326, Building C at Chateau Chamonix. Last sold for $630,000 in 2001.

 

Address: 38885 Spruce St., Milner

Seller: Patricia A. Stauffer

Buyer: Olga Rojek and Glenn Vatnsdal

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $117,500

Property Description: Block 8, Lots 21-23 at Milner.

 

Address: 40411 Anchor Way

Seller: Emily A. and Joseph A. Meek

Buyer: Robin Bannister and Candice Lombardo

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 2,011-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing No. 2A, Lot 73 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $520,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 32479 Ute Trail

Seller: Vargas Family Living Trust

Buyer: Alexander and Loretta Ellsworth

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $13,000

Property Description: .56 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 172 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 1209 Memphis Belle Court

Seller: Nathan Halprin

Buyer: Holmes Living Trust

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $1,390,350

Property Description: 2,568-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 1 at HNC Townhouses. Last sold for $610,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 23115 Lynx Basin Lane

Seller: Katrina A. Ecklund and Richard E. Helm

Buyer: Greg and Rika Baker

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $2,660,000

Property Description: 4,565-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 35.6 acres of land, SECS 5-3-84, 6-3-84 and 7-3-84. Last sold for $1,395,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1778 Lincoln Avenue, 1780 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Curry Enterprises LLC

Buyer: SBF LLC

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,275-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.70 acres of land, Lot 1 at R & J Subdivision. Last sold for $683,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 719 Pine St.

Seller: Stacey T. Bodden and Ann D. Tretter

Buyer: Robert Michael Harvey

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 2,212-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 2 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $377,500 in 2014.

 

Address: 865 Fox Lane

Seller: York Galland

Buyer: Dads Lifework LP

Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Price: $4,300,000

Property Description: 5,132-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.56 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 1 at Eagles View Subdivision. Last sold for $3,750,000 in 2020.

TOTAL: $36,693,850

