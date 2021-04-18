Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of April 9 to 15

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $36,702,900 across 37 sales for week of April 9 to 15.

Address: 31480 Shoshone Way

Seller: Alan M. and Nancy I. Sandberg

Buyer: Joseph E. Liss

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 120 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $33,000 in 2003.

Address: 2432 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: JCT Properties LLC

Buyer: SVP Properties LLC

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $1,405,000

Property Description: 5,236-square-foot commercial building on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 3 at Parkes-Forbes Subdivision. Last sold for $1,150,000 in 2007.

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Galt Escape Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Lynn H. and Jon H. Rich II

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 419, Building C at Storm Meadows Club Condominium. Last sold for $550,000 in 2009.

Address: 822 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Nueva LLC

Buyer: Robert Creamer, Creamer Realty LLC

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 2,264-square-foot commercial building on 0.08 acres of land, W2 of Lot 10, Block 15 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $962,500 in 2015.

Address: 145 Deer Clover Lane

Seller: 145 Deer Clover LLC

Buyer: A. Shafer and Heidi G. Henry

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $4,700,000

Property Description: 5,637-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Lot 5A at Alpine Acres Subdivision, Lot 5 Subdivision. Last sold for $3,425,000 in 2017.

Address: No address

Seller: Boyer Ridge Land LLC

Buyer: Denise and Larry Dominguez

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $960,000

Property Description: 120.20 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 3-5-85. Last sold for $1,358,400 in 2009.

Address: 2570 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: TSO Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Mader Property Holdings LLC

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 3,072-square-foot commercial condo, Unit B, Building A at Wescoin Townhome. Last sold for $275,000 in 2000.

Address: 38275 Buffalo Place, 38300 Buffalo Place

Seller: Edd and Shari Kruse Living Trust

Buyer: Wolf Creek Buffalo Ranch LLC

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,262-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 63.52 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, Lot 3 at Sunset Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $442,500 in 2003. 936-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 35.02 acres of land, Lot 2 at Sunset Ranch Subdivision.

Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mary R. and William J. Parker, WMP LLC

Buyer: Camphire Properties LLC

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 1,758-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 201 at Dulany Condo Phase 1A. Last sold for $540,000 in 2014.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Steven A. Strassman

Buyer: Bruce H. and Carol D. Linhos

Date: April 9, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 468-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 111 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $322,000 in 2007.

Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: T. Blaine Wells Trust

Buyer: Michael R. and Nancy R. Ovshak

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $2,418,000

Property Description: 2,338-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2604, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $2,629,000 in 2010.

Address: No address

Seller: Linda Moore

Buyer: William Edward Geib

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 1.44 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 77 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $1,600 in 1999.

Address: 2149 Overlook Lane

Seller: James W. and Jennifer P. McDaniel

Buyer: Katherine Y. and Michael C. Jackson

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $1,292,500

Property Description: 3,144-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 105 at Eagles Overlook Condominiums. Last sold for $985,000 in 2008.

Address: No address

Seller: County of Routt, Routt County

Buyer: Douglas Matthews

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $11,000

Property Description: 1.08 acres of county miscellaneous land, Lot 63 at High Cross at Stagecoach.

Address: 1875 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Kevin Dunnigan

Buyer: Benjamin H. Walker Jr.

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,447-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4107 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $597,500 in 2006.

Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ward I. and Ellen M. Richter Revocable Trust

Buyer: Dean B. and Holly L. Flora, David G. and Deborah A. Ramsey

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $770,000

Property Description: 1,306-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302 at Dulany Condo Phase IA. Last sold for $207,000 in 1993.

Address: 158 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Matthew Ryan Larson

Buyer: Jessica Morgan and Nick Neiberger

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $512,000

Property Description: 2,624-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Lot 52 at Sierrra View Subdivision. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Address: 62 Woods Drive

Seller: Clear View LTD

Buyer: Blossom Beatty and Brian Pidduck

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $1,375,000

Property Description: 2,088-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lot 4 at Deerfoot Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $560,000 in 2017.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Erika K. Rick

Buyer: Erin K. Kenney

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 532-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 106 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $100,000 in 2004.

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Benjamin M. and Christie Shaver

Buyer: Ann and Matthew Michels

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit B-1 at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $65,000 in 1998.

Address: 29785 Eddy Court

Seller: David J. Moloney

Buyer: Bradley A. and Chelsea D. Baier

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $52,500

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Middle Creek Village at Stagecoach. Last sold for $69,000 in 2006.

Address: 1569 Conestoga Circle

Seller: E. Trent and Kathy M. Dietrich

Buyer: Isabel Claire Lalive Depinay

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 2 at Bettger Subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Dundee Realty USA LLC, Dundee Resort Development LLC

Buyer: AFLHA LP

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 91.49 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 7-1-85 and 18-1-85.

Address: 28100 Wapiti Way

Seller: Nancy S. Bretz Trust, Barry R. Wallach

Buyer: Richard A. Lepping and Beth Isola Lepping Revocable Living Trust

Date: April 13, 2021

Price: $1,435,000

Property Description: 3,036-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 23.77 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot B at Grouse Creek Park.

Address: 540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: David M. and Janifer S. Kulmann

Buyer: Wala Trust

Date: April 13, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101, Building A at Pines Condo. Last sold for $333,000 in 2019.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Joseph E. and Kathryne A. McLaughlin

Buyer: Emily Suzanne and Timothy Karger

Date: April 13, 2021

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 206, Building A at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $529,000 in 2019.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Danielle L. and Kevin T. Theander

Buyer: Lesley Ann Scott

Date: April 13, 2021

Price: $291,500

Property Description: 519-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit 302, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $105,000 in 2014.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Louis S. Marchman

Buyer: Megan C. Bethell

Date: April 13, 2021

Price: $174,900

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 5 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $162,000 in 2019.

Address: No address, Hayden

Seller: Stamford Partners LLC

Buyer: Stephen L. Evans

Date: April 13, 2021

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 3.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 1 – 64 at Sonesta Park Townhomes.

Address: No address

Seller: Kimberley P. Singleton Trust

Buyer: Morrison Creek Investment LLC, MPSC Holdings LLC

Date: April 13, 2021

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: 377.35 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 3-3-84, 10-3-84 and 11-3-84.

Address: 125 Fox Tail Trail

Seller: Fox Grove LLC

Buyer: Cove Capital Properties LLC

Date: April 13, 2021

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Fox Grove Subdivision.

Address: 1390 Bangtail Way

Seller: BJC Vacations LLC

Buyer: Armstrong Steamboat Vacation LLC

Date: April 14, 2021

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 2,431-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $1,473,000 in 2017.

Address: 228 East Colfax St., Oak Creek

Seller: Carol Fredericksen and Thomas Laine

Buyer: Brooke and Sascha Stanger

Date: April 14, 2021

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 1,071-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 32, 33 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $12,000 in 1983.

Address: 24170 Way Out West Trail

Seller: Glaspey Family Trust

Buyer: JMKM Management Trust

Date: April 15, 2021

Price: $7,400,000

Property Description: 5,460-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, farm/ranch residence on 116.67 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 1-6-86 and 6-6-85. Last sold for $2,850,000 in 2014.

Total: $36,333,900

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dana L. and Paul J. Magno

Buyer: Rodney Drew Ingman

Date: April 15, 2021

Price: $146,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 563 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $120,000 in 2017.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Alyse and Paul Rubin

Buyer: Daniel A. and Martha McGarvey Benson

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,866-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, PH 6 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo, First Supplement. Last sold for $113,500 in 2019.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Diane S. Gilliam

Buyer: Laura J. and Patricia A. Weible

Date: April 12, 2021

Price: $103,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,318-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $105,000 in 2021.

Total: $369,000