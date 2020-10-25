Routt County real estate sales total $37M for Oct. 16 to 22
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $37,012,000 across 60 sales for the week of Oct. 16 to 22.
Address: 32580 Percheron Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Russell N. Dashow
Buyer: Mai Mia Ichikawa Abel
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 1.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 47 to 49 at Black Horse II subdivision.
Address: 2430 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Jenny Lee and Raymond Michael Klatt
Buyer: Perpetual Investments 1, 2 & 3 LLC
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $870,000
Property Description: 1,637-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo. Unit 402 at Bear Claw condominiums.
Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Bradford Frazier
Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth Kiefer
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $432,500
Property Description: 796-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit R-1A at Alpenglow condominiums, with parking Unit P-2.
Address: 617 Clermont Circle
Seller: Frederick and Nadine Schneider
Buyer: Bruce and Judy Heagstedt
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $958,000
Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom condo, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 4 at Emerald Heights.
Address: N/A
Seller: Isabelle R. Fourre and Barry R. Sands
Buyer: William P. Healy and Camella C. Bailey Revocable Trust
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $490,000
Property Description: Building 6, Townhome 2 at Eagleridge townhomes.
Address: 31185 Fallen Falcon Trail
Seller: Robert F. Ott
Buyer: Jon M. and Natalie E. Lien
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $552,500
Property Description: 2,430-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.93 acres, Lot 21 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 32404 Ute Trail
Seller: Caitlin S. Black and Aaron J., Janet S. and Lucas A. Crespin
Buyer: Margaret M. and R. Cameron Cooke
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 2,5750-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.86 acres, Lot 115 at Morningside subdivision.
Address: 621 Clermont Circle
Seller: Robert J. Larson
Buyer: Liza Beth Greifinger
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $859,000
Property Description: 2,374-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Emerald Heights.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Lynn Crist Culman and John I. Nicoll
Buyer: Jody Lynn and Robert Guy Levin
Date: Oct.16, 2020
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2119 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 40375 Anchor Way
Seller: Brooke K. and William J. Northrop
Buyer: Bjorn and Shannon King Utu
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,786-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence, 0.28 acres, Filing 2, Lot 29 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 1184 Longview Circle
Seller: John S. Holoviak
Buyer: Beau Christiansen
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Longview Highlands.
Address: 40505 Anchor Way
Seller: Dan and Sonia M. McNasby
Buyer: Lisa A. Keppler and Scott P. Longmore
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 2,200-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence, 0.49 acres, Filing 2, Lot 53 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 3170 Ingles Lane
Seller: Brendan and Shelly Wu
Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth Mosse Thompson
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building A, Lot A3 at Indian Meadows townhomes.
Address: 1769 Meadow Lane
Seller: Kathryn P. Boyles
Buyer: Lisa and Wade Riniker
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 2,140-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence, 0.24 acres, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 24 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.
Address: 629 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Douglas N. and Mary L. Labor
Buyer: Darwin and Kelly German
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $1,995,000
Property Description: 4,362-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.39 acres, Filing 3, Lot 27 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Marian E. and Michael R. Larison
Buyer: Mechelle Y. Faulk
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,230-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building B, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 2000 Bear Drive
Seller: Joyce and Walter Ferguson
Buyer: Christian A. and Darby L. Affeldt
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $1,834,000
Property Description: 5,158-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath single-family residence, 1.08 acres, Lot 6 at Running Bear.
Address: 1413 Morgan Court
Seller: Play In Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Amy and T. Ryan Gannon
Date: Oct. 16, 2020
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 605 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Gary W. and Lydia G. Junek
Buyer: Kimberly Diane and Anthony Nicolas DeMaria, Jr.
Date: Oct. 19, 2020
Price: $789,000
Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 228 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 2911 Iverness Way
Seller: Deborah Fredrickson
Buyer: James Edward and Marylynn Garvey Hansen
Date: Oct. 19, 2020
Price: $1,800,000
Property Description: 3,718-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.64 acres, Filing 3, Lot 51 at Sanctuary subdivision.
Address: 1830 Upper Huckleberry Lane
Seller: Debra Schonewill
Buyer: Shana Tremer
Date: Oct. 19, 2020
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 2.3 acres, Lot 2 at Spring Creek Hills.
Address: N/A
Seller: William R. Marriott Family LP LTD
Buyer: Robert Broadnax
Date: Oct. 19, 2020
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 44.58 acres of meadow/agricultural land, Lot 2 at McKinnis Meadows subdivision.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Linda G. and Stephen R. Diehl
Buyer: Angela Jane and Nicholas Andrew Kennedy
Date: Oct. 19, 2020
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 306 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 335 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Beau A. Becker
Buyer: Courtney Martin Crawford and Brian Keberlein
Date: Oct. 19, 2020
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 1,1320-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.17 acres, Filing No. 2, Lot 38 at Sagewood.
Address: 3360 Columbine Drive
Seller: Karen L. Hendrickson
Buyer: Christopher Michael and Meaghan Rose Franges
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $398,000
Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VI.
Address: N/A
Seller: Historic Yampa LLC
Buyer: Kent C. Foster and Heidi J. Walker
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $155,000
Property Description: 962-square-foot commercial space, Unit D at Bear River condominiums and Lot 3 at Wasinger subidivision.
Address: 1898 Indian Trails
Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders
Buyer: Renee J. Carson and Matthew C. Grzegozewski
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $849,000
Property Description: Lot A at Sunset townhomes North.
Address: 1464 Conestoga Circle
Seller: Brett Cooper and Christine Lee
Buyer: Lisa and Wes Nelson
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $382,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.14 acres, Lot 4 at Pioneer Village subdivision.
Address: 2951 Heavenly View
Seller: Charles E. and June A. MacArthur (trustees of Charles E. MacArthur and June A. MacArthur trusts)
Buyer: HV2951 Trust
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1.59 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 133 at Sanctuary.
Address: 20540 Hocheye Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Jerry Manka
Buyer: Constance and Jacob Scholten
Date: Oct, 20, 2020
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 1.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Michael and Shannon Fahey, Heider Shuber and Alice Su
Buyer: John M. Keil, Peter K. Scudder and William J. Winkleblack
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305 at Ski Time Square condominiums.
Address: 20850 Clydesdale Way
Seller: Jane Frances and Michael John Stitt (MJS Trust)
Buyer: Russell N. Dashow
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $48,000
Property Description: 1.43 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Black Horse II subdivision.
Address: 915 Twilight Lane
Seller: Kerry L. Morgan and Michael Eugene Poirot
Buyer: Lindsay L. and Robert S. Gast
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $1,792,000
Property Description: 3,757-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single0-family residence on 0.176 acres, Lot 21 at Barn Village at Steamboat.
Address: N/A
Seller: Ellen Clay and George Russell Garrity
Buyer: Caitlin and William C. Mowris III
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $295,000
Property Description: Block 2, Lots 18 to 20 at Schempps addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Jenna Brianne Spencer
Buyer: Brian and Keri Conn
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 1 at Wagon Wheel condominiums.
Address: 692 Sandhill Circle
Seller: Cody D. and Kristen D. Shoemaker
Buyer: Boat692 LLC
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $1,220,000
Property Description: 2,825-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.23 acres, Lot 26 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie subdivision.
Address: 28360 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: Craig B. and Kristen L. Russell
Buyer: Amy and Christopher A. Wolfelt
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $649,000
Property Description: 1,448-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 5.25 acres, Filing 2, Lot 25 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.
Address: 2605 Flat Tops Court
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Moseley Family Trust
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $310,000
Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 16 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 3330 Columbine Drive
Seller: Tyler J. Carleton
Buyer: Jack and Pattye Lassiter Family Trust
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $447,500
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1001 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase X.
Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Arthur J. and Suzanne L. Menor
Buyer: Miranda Celeste and Robert Grady Rogers
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building North, Unit 211 at Kutuk condominiums.
Address: 40405 Hill-N-Dale Road
Seller: Max W. Snare
Buyer: Linda and Sarah Maria Myers and Andrew Sydney Stubbs
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 35.01 acres, Filing 3, Tract K at Canyon Valley Ranch.
Address: 23345 Blue Valley Lane
Seller: Sheila S. Ray (trustee of Ray Trust Family Share SSR Trust)
Buyer: Jennifer Gabriel and Kristopher William Shea
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 6.25 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 8 at Blue Valley Ranch.
Address: 2525 Village Drive
Seller: Cathryn A. and Vincent P. Melvin
Buyer: Arthur J. and Suzanne L. Menor
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $1,025,000
Property Description: 1,932-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5C at The Highmark.
Address: 26010 Old Springs Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Chester L. Butts II
Buyer: Cody D. and Kristen D. Shoemaker
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 7.18 acres, Lot 4 at Five Springs Ranch LPSE.
Address: 2295 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: David A. and Michele F. Dillon (trustee of Michele F. Dillon Trust)
Buyer: Damian and Jacque Wandler
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $700,000
Property Description: Unit Zermatt 1, aka 1D, at Spa at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 730 Yampa Street
Seller: Mark Witt Allen
Buyer: Kelly and Ralph Pickett
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $599,000
Property Description: 1,178-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B3 at The Residences of Old Town condominiums.
Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Tiffany A. and Todd W. Moore
Buyer: Same 3A LLC
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 1,312-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-3A at Alpenglow condominiums, with parking units P-13 and P-19.
Address: 1462 Flattop Circle
Seller: Eagle Ridge Resort Development LLC
Buyer: Eagleridge Amenities Assoc.
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 0.83 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 1 at Eagleridge subdivision, replat of Block 6 and 7.
Address: N/A
Seller: Camilletti & Sons Inc.
Buyer: Twin Landfill Corp.
Date: Oct. 21, 2020
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 16-6-86 and 21-6-86.
Address: 43050 Rolling Ridge Road
Seller: Tanya L. and Thomas M. Boatwright
Buyer: Sleeping Giant LLC
Date: Oct. 21, 2020
Price: $450,000
Property Description: Lot 4 at Rolling Ridge subdivision.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: James J. and Renee S. Reily
Buyer: Kay A. Johnson and Gregory W. Rouan
Date: Oct. 21, 2020
Price: $199,500
Property Description: 2,279-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-513 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Edward J. and Sharon R. Buckle
Buyer: Adam and Jennie Peek Dunstone
Date: Oct. 21, 2020
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 105 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 32930 Colt Trail
Seller: Greg and Yvonne Zahourek
Buyer: Eric J. Fehr
Date: Oct. 21, 2020
Price: $447,000
Property Description: 2,624-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence, 1.21 acres, Lot 29 at Black Horse II subdivision.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Dominick and Karen Riggio
Buyer: Ekawat Sunti
Date: Oct. 21, 2020
Price: $265,000
Property Description: 1,200-square-foot commercial space, Commercial Unit C-1A at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: N/A
Seller: Robert Hornik
Buyer: Thomas S. and Tina L. Foley
Date: Oct. 21, 2020
Price: $151,000
Property Description: 29-5-85 and 30-5-85.
Address: 25060 Rainbow Ridge
Seller: Christina J. and William T. Rye
Buyer: Lawrence Michael and Nancy Kay Waltz
Date: Oct. 21, 2020
Price: $174,000
Property Description: 6.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Creek Ranch.
Address: 1412 Morgan Court
Seller: Jerry W. and Timothy W. Wilder (trustees of Wilder Living Trust)
Buyer: Kyle William Bartsch and Nicole Marie Harty
Date: Oct. 22, 2020
Price: $548,000
Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 13, Unit 1305 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 22320 Routt County Road 52E
Seller: Michael L. and Ronna L. Autry (trustees of Michael Lawrence Autrey and Ronna Lee Autrey living trusts)
Buyer: Christopher Lee Bailey and Tamara Lynn Ramaker
Date: Oct. 22, 2020
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Parcel 3 at Elkhorn Springs Ranch.
Address: 23275 Blue Valley Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Allen R. Fox
Buyer: Amy Lynne Held and Kelsey Christine Shultz
Date: Oct. 22, 2020
Price: $354,000
Property Description: 5.67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Blue Valley Ranch, replat of Lots 9 and 10.
Total sales: $36,878,500
Timeshares
Address: 1317 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Kurt W. and Virginia M. Ehlers
Date: Oct. 20, 2020
Price: $133,500
Property Description: 12.5% shared interest in and to a 4,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, 27B at More’s Corner.
Total sales: $133,500
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User