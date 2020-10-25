Routt County real estate sales total $37M for Oct. 16 to 22

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $37,012,000 across 60 sales for the week of Oct. 16 to 22.

Address: 32580 Percheron Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Russell N. Dashow

Buyer: Mai Mia Ichikawa Abel

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 1.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 47 to 49 at Black Horse II subdivision.

Address: 2430 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Jenny Lee and Raymond Michael Klatt

Buyer: Perpetual Investments 1, 2 & 3 LLC

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 1,637-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo. Unit 402 at Bear Claw condominiums.

Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Bradford Frazier

Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth Kiefer

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $432,500

Property Description: 796-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit R-1A at Alpenglow condominiums, with parking Unit P-2.

Address: 617 Clermont Circle

Seller: Frederick and Nadine Schneider

Buyer: Bruce and Judy Heagstedt

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $958,000

Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom condo, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 4 at Emerald Heights.

Address: N/A

Seller: Isabelle R. Fourre and Barry R. Sands

Buyer: William P. Healy and Camella C. Bailey Revocable Trust

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $490,000

Property Description: Building 6, Townhome 2 at Eagleridge townhomes.

Address: 31185 Fallen Falcon Trail

Seller: Robert F. Ott

Buyer: Jon M. and Natalie E. Lien

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $552,500

Property Description: 2,430-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.93 acres, Lot 21 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 32404 Ute Trail

Seller: Caitlin S. Black and Aaron J., Janet S. and Lucas A. Crespin

Buyer: Margaret M. and R. Cameron Cooke

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 2,5750-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.86 acres, Lot 115 at Morningside subdivision.

Address: 621 Clermont Circle

Seller: Robert J. Larson

Buyer: Liza Beth Greifinger

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $859,000

Property Description: 2,374-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Emerald Heights.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Lynn Crist Culman and John I. Nicoll

Buyer: Jody Lynn and Robert Guy Levin

Date: Oct.16, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2119 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 40375 Anchor Way

Seller: Brooke K. and William J. Northrop

Buyer: Bjorn and Shannon King Utu

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,786-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence, 0.28 acres, Filing 2, Lot 29 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 1184 Longview Circle

Seller: John S. Holoviak

Buyer: Beau Christiansen

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Longview Highlands.

Address: 40505 Anchor Way

Seller: Dan and Sonia M. McNasby

Buyer: Lisa A. Keppler and Scott P. Longmore

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 2,200-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence, 0.49 acres, Filing 2, Lot 53 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 3170 Ingles Lane

Seller: Brendan and Shelly Wu

Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth Mosse Thompson

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building A, Lot A3 at Indian Meadows townhomes.

Address: 1769 Meadow Lane

Seller: Kathryn P. Boyles

Buyer: Lisa and Wade Riniker

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 2,140-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence, 0.24 acres, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 24 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: 629 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Douglas N. and Mary L. Labor

Buyer: Darwin and Kelly German

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $1,995,000

Property Description: 4,362-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.39 acres, Filing 3, Lot 27 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Marian E. and Michael R. Larison

Buyer: Mechelle Y. Faulk

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,230-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building B, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 2000 Bear Drive

Seller: Joyce and Walter Ferguson

Buyer: Christian A. and Darby L. Affeldt

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $1,834,000

Property Description: 5,158-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath single-family residence, 1.08 acres, Lot 6 at Running Bear.

Address: 1413 Morgan Court

Seller: Play In Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Amy and T. Ryan Gannon

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 605 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Gary W. and Lydia G. Junek

Buyer: Kimberly Diane and Anthony Nicolas DeMaria, Jr.

Date: Oct. 19, 2020

Price: $789,000

Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 228 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 2911 Iverness Way

Seller: Deborah Fredrickson

Buyer: James Edward and Marylynn Garvey Hansen

Date: Oct. 19, 2020

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 3,718-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.64 acres, Filing 3, Lot 51 at Sanctuary subdivision.

Address: 1830 Upper Huckleberry Lane

Seller: Debra Schonewill

Buyer: Shana Tremer

Date: Oct. 19, 2020

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 2.3 acres, Lot 2 at Spring Creek Hills.

Address: N/A

Seller: William R. Marriott Family LP LTD

Buyer: Robert Broadnax

Date: Oct. 19, 2020

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 44.58 acres of meadow/agricultural land, Lot 2 at McKinnis Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Linda G. and Stephen R. Diehl

Buyer: Angela Jane and Nicholas Andrew Kennedy

Date: Oct. 19, 2020

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 306 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 335 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Beau A. Becker

Buyer: Courtney Martin Crawford and Brian Keberlein

Date: Oct. 19, 2020

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 1,1320-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.17 acres, Filing No. 2, Lot 38 at Sagewood.

Address: 3360 Columbine Drive

Seller: Karen L. Hendrickson

Buyer: Christopher Michael and Meaghan Rose Franges

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $398,000

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VI.

Address: N/A

Seller: Historic Yampa LLC

Buyer: Kent C. Foster and Heidi J. Walker

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 962-square-foot commercial space, Unit D at Bear River condominiums and Lot 3 at Wasinger subidivision.

Address: 1898 Indian Trails

Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders

Buyer: Renee J. Carson and Matthew C. Grzegozewski

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $849,000

Property Description: Lot A at Sunset townhomes North.

Address: 1464 Conestoga Circle

Seller: Brett Cooper and Christine Lee

Buyer: Lisa and Wes Nelson

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $382,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.14 acres, Lot 4 at Pioneer Village subdivision.

Address: 2951 Heavenly View

Seller: Charles E. and June A. MacArthur (trustees of Charles E. MacArthur and June A. MacArthur trusts)

Buyer: HV2951 Trust

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1.59 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 133 at Sanctuary.

Address: 20540 Hocheye Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Jerry Manka

Buyer: Constance and Jacob Scholten

Date: Oct, 20, 2020

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 1.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Michael and Shannon Fahey, Heider Shuber and Alice Su

Buyer: John M. Keil, Peter K. Scudder and William J. Winkleblack

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305 at Ski Time Square condominiums.

Address: 20850 Clydesdale Way

Seller: Jane Frances and Michael John Stitt (MJS Trust)

Buyer: Russell N. Dashow

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $48,000

Property Description: 1.43 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Black Horse II subdivision.

Address: 915 Twilight Lane

Seller: Kerry L. Morgan and Michael Eugene Poirot

Buyer: Lindsay L. and Robert S. Gast

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $1,792,000

Property Description: 3,757-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single0-family residence on 0.176 acres, Lot 21 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: N/A

Seller: Ellen Clay and George Russell Garrity

Buyer: Caitlin and William C. Mowris III

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $295,000

Property Description: Block 2, Lots 18 to 20 at Schempps addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Jenna Brianne Spencer

Buyer: Brian and Keri Conn

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 1 at Wagon Wheel condominiums.

Address: 692 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Cody D. and Kristen D. Shoemaker

Buyer: Boat692 LLC

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $1,220,000

Property Description: 2,825-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.23 acres, Lot 26 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie subdivision.

Address: 28360 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: Craig B. and Kristen L. Russell

Buyer: Amy and Christopher A. Wolfelt

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $649,000

Property Description: 1,448-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 5.25 acres, Filing 2, Lot 25 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.

Address: 2605 Flat Tops Court

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Moseley Family Trust

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $310,000

Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 16 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 3330 Columbine Drive

Seller: Tyler J. Carleton

Buyer: Jack and Pattye Lassiter Family Trust

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $447,500

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1001 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase X.

Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Arthur J. and Suzanne L. Menor

Buyer: Miranda Celeste and Robert Grady Rogers

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building North, Unit 211 at Kutuk condominiums.

Address: 40405 Hill-N-Dale Road

Seller: Max W. Snare

Buyer: Linda and Sarah Maria Myers and Andrew Sydney Stubbs

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 35.01 acres, Filing 3, Tract K at Canyon Valley Ranch.

Address: 23345 Blue Valley Lane

Seller: Sheila S. Ray (trustee of Ray Trust Family Share SSR Trust)

Buyer: Jennifer Gabriel and Kristopher William Shea

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 6.25 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 8 at Blue Valley Ranch.

Address: 2525 Village Drive

Seller: Cathryn A. and Vincent P. Melvin

Buyer: Arthur J. and Suzanne L. Menor

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 1,932-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5C at The Highmark.

Address: 26010 Old Springs Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Chester L. Butts II

Buyer: Cody D. and Kristen D. Shoemaker

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 7.18 acres, Lot 4 at Five Springs Ranch LPSE.

Address: 2295 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: David A. and Michele F. Dillon (trustee of Michele F. Dillon Trust)

Buyer: Damian and Jacque Wandler

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $700,000

Property Description: Unit Zermatt 1, aka 1D, at Spa at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 730 Yampa Street

Seller: Mark Witt Allen

Buyer: Kelly and Ralph Pickett

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $599,000

Property Description: 1,178-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B3 at The Residences of Old Town condominiums.

Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Tiffany A. and Todd W. Moore

Buyer: Same 3A LLC

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 1,312-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-3A at Alpenglow condominiums, with parking units P-13 and P-19.

Address: 1462 Flattop Circle

Seller: Eagle Ridge Resort Development LLC

Buyer: Eagleridge Amenities Assoc.

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 0.83 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 1 at Eagleridge subdivision, replat of Block 6 and 7.

Address: N/A

Seller: Camilletti & Sons Inc.

Buyer: Twin Landfill Corp.

Date: Oct. 21, 2020

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 16-6-86 and 21-6-86.

Address: 43050 Rolling Ridge Road

Seller: Tanya L. and Thomas M. Boatwright

Buyer: Sleeping Giant LLC

Date: Oct. 21, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: Lot 4 at Rolling Ridge subdivision.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: James J. and Renee S. Reily

Buyer: Kay A. Johnson and Gregory W. Rouan

Date: Oct. 21, 2020

Price: $199,500

Property Description: 2,279-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-513 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Edward J. and Sharon R. Buckle

Buyer: Adam and Jennie Peek Dunstone

Date: Oct. 21, 2020

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 105 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 32930 Colt Trail

Seller: Greg and Yvonne Zahourek

Buyer: Eric J. Fehr

Date: Oct. 21, 2020

Price: $447,000

Property Description: 2,624-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence, 1.21 acres, Lot 29 at Black Horse II subdivision.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dominick and Karen Riggio

Buyer: Ekawat Sunti

Date: Oct. 21, 2020

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 1,200-square-foot commercial space, Commercial Unit C-1A at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: N/A

Seller: Robert Hornik

Buyer: Thomas S. and Tina L. Foley

Date: Oct. 21, 2020

Price: $151,000

Property Description: 29-5-85 and 30-5-85.

Address: 25060 Rainbow Ridge

Seller: Christina J. and William T. Rye

Buyer: Lawrence Michael and Nancy Kay Waltz

Date: Oct. 21, 2020

Price: $174,000

Property Description: 6.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Creek Ranch.

Address: 1412 Morgan Court

Seller: Jerry W. and Timothy W. Wilder (trustees of Wilder Living Trust)

Buyer: Kyle William Bartsch and Nicole Marie Harty

Date: Oct. 22, 2020

Price: $548,000

Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 13, Unit 1305 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 22320 Routt County Road 52E

Seller: Michael L. and Ronna L. Autry (trustees of Michael Lawrence Autrey and Ronna Lee Autrey living trusts)

Buyer: Christopher Lee Bailey and Tamara Lynn Ramaker

Date: Oct. 22, 2020

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Parcel 3 at Elkhorn Springs Ranch.

Address: 23275 Blue Valley Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Allen R. Fox

Buyer: Amy Lynne Held and Kelsey Christine Shultz

Date: Oct. 22, 2020

Price: $354,000

Property Description: 5.67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Blue Valley Ranch, replat of Lots 9 and 10.

Total sales: $36,878,500

Timeshares

Address: 1317 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Kurt W. and Virginia M. Ehlers

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Price: $133,500

Property Description: 12.5% shared interest in and to a 4,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, 27B at More’s Corner.

Total sales: $133,500