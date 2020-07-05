Routt County real estate sales total $36.7M for June 26 to July 2, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $36,709,537 across 57 sales for the week of June 26 to July 2.

Address: 287 River Road

Seller: Jacob and Matthew Kruse

Buyer: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough

Date: June 26, 2020

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 5, Lots 44 and 45 at Woolery addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 30540 Ormega Way, Oak Creek

Seller: John Ketchum

Buyer: Kari and Kipp Rillos

Date: June 26, 2020

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 2,617-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 93 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $537,000 in 2019.

Address: 333 E. First St., Oak Creek

Seller: Miles J. Crane

Buyer: Marcus McGrath Kyte and Claire Marie Scanlon

Date: June 26, 2020

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.377 acres of land, Lots 32 and 33 to 37 at Schempps addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $220,000 in 2016.

Address: No address

Seller: Kathy J. and Marcus Boggs

Buyer: Kristen and Harry Jasperson, Jr.

Date: June 26, 2020

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 24-4-85, 18-4-85 and 19-4-84.

Address: 20650 Cinch Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: George Scheber

Buyer: Linda S. and Ludwig L. Kinzli

Date: June 26, 2020

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 2.4 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 86 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $25,000 in 2018.

Address: 637 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Andreas M. and Lisa W. Sauerbrey

Buyer: Benjamin R. and Lucy H. Weaver

Date: June 26, 2020

Price: $560,000

Property Description: 0.91 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 25 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $530,000 in 2015.

Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Gail N. Jones and Daryl S. Levin

Date: June 26, 2020

Price: $365,000

Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5203 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 27405 Brandon Circle

Seller: Adam S. and Alison Megroz Chadbourne

Buyer: Joshua E. and Toni M. German

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 3,019-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lot 71 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $607,000 in 2017.

Address: 1948 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $173,000

Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 75 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 1952 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $173,000

Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 76 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 212 Sleepy Hollow Lane

Seller: Jennifer M. Derose and Michael L. Elvidge

Buyer: Jeffrey and Jennifer Thomsen

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,957-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 1 at Sleepy Hollow subdivision, replat of Lot 5. Last sold for $645,000 in 2018.

Address: 664 Ruby Square

Seller: Jillian M. Asmus

Buyer: Haley J. and David A. Stewart III

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $813,000

Property Description: 1,966-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 8 at Butcherknife Creek Co-Housing Project, Plat II.

Address: 1910 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $258,000

Property Description: 0.295 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 67 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: No address, in Yampa town limits

Seller: Melvin and Suzanne Strahosky

Buyer: Auarisa Honeyford

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant, commercial land, Block 2, Lots 17 and 18 at Siever’s addition to the town of Yampa. Last sold for $28,000 in 2017.

Address: 27737 Winchester Trail

Seller: Leslie A. and Yuri H. Goldstein

Buyer: Antonio C. Cesolini and Mallory R. Reust

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $724,500

Property Description: 2,081-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 101 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 27390 Brandon Circle

Seller: Snapdragon Enterprises II LLC

Buyer: Jennifer M. Derose and Michael L. Elvidge

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $692,000

Property Description: 2,409-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 11 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $675,000 in 2018.

Address: 3005 Village Drive

Seller: James J. and Karen C. Vangarsse (trustees of James J. Vangarsse Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Margaret Moore Tully

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,198-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Boat townhomes at Sunray Meadows replat.

Address: 448 Eighth St.

Seller: Jay D. Herringer, Jr.

Buyer: Derrick and Jessica Charpentier

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 1,950-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.16 acres of duplex land, Parcel B at Michael J. Bird subdivision.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Heidi Flint Red LLC

Buyer: Anna K. and Stefan Z. Sladek

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 35 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Outlot C at Bushy Creek Ranch, 15-3-84 and 16-3-84.

Address: 44255 Diamondback Way

Seller: Heidi and Travis Peveto

Buyer: Meghan and Philip Wilson

Date: June 29, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 3,312-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 36.3 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 4 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2019.

Address: 2357 Poma Lane

Seller: Poma Lane Associates LLC

Buyer: Gwen Marie and Thomas Michael Bacon

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: Lot 2 at Poma Lane townhomes.

Address: 33020 Vista Ridge Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Kristi G. and Thomas C. Wozniak

Buyer: Windsong Acres LLC

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 9.894 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 1.496 acres of dry farm land and 2.55 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 1 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek. Last sold for $135,000 in 2013.

Address: 57965 Longfellow Way, Clark

Seller: Erin Elizabeth and Shayn Alan Kapptie

Buyer: Chase Alan and Rebecca Fix

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $17,000

Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 103 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $25,000 in 2017.

Address: 2356 Abbey Court

Seller: Taylor Eidt and Lauren Williams

Buyer: Paula Williams

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 1,172-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Building 1, Unit 5 at West End townhomes. Last sold for $297,000 in 2017.

Address: 1901 Curve Plaza

Seller: Worldwest Limited Liabity Co.

Buyer: FV Basecamp LLC

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $4,750,000

Property Description: 23,222-square-foot industrial building, Lot 1 at Worldwest subdivision.

Address: 27355 Grouse Court

Seller: Leah S. and Timothy A. Sullivan

Buyer: John Lyle and Kristen Burnett Hargraves

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $865,000

Property Description: 2,072-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 25 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $750,000 in 2014.

Address: 1945 Cornice Drive, No. 2103A

Seller: Allison Rachel and Michael Jon Feyen

Buyer: Lindsay C. and Thomas A. Conway

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $299,000

Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 103 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $139,000 in 2014.

Address: 35 and 37 Butcherknife Aly

Seller: John Lyle and Kristen Burnett Hargraves

Buyer: Taylor Eidt and Lauren Williams

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,828-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 11, Lots 24 and 25 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $519,000 in 2017.

Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Drew and Raymond Langel

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $386,800

Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5204 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Keegan Rogan and Sharon D. Smith 2019 Trust

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5304 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 2725 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Thomas M. and Traci A. Major

Buyer: Amy B. and Dale R. Crawford

Date: June 30, 2020

Price: $559,187

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 16 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 970 Angels View Way

Seller: Barn Village Investments LLC

Buyer: Christine M. and William K. Wynne

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $1,862,500

Property Description: 4,064-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Barn Village Lot 45 townhomes.

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129, Steamboat Lake

Seller: Karen K. and Thomas C. Simmons

Buyer: Lorenzo, Lori, Michael and Venessa Tubaya

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $94,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome, Unit E-1 at Glen Eden townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $57,000 in 1995.

Address: 1900 Bridge Lane, No. 7

Seller: Shane B. Evans and Bruce E. Shugart

Buyer: Anita Mara Quicoli and Erik Samuel Elder

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 1,367-square-foot and 993-square-foot commercial condos, Club Interest 26A-2 at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 26 and 12.5% interest in townhome 26-A.

Address: 33725 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Daniel Patrick Fitzsimons and Mary Manion Fitzsimons revocable trusts

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 5 acres of grazing land, Lot 14 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza, No. 14

Seller: Nikola Skoda

Buyer: Darlene E. and Edward A. Selby

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $199,250

Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Rho, Unit 14 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $177,000 in 2019.

Address: 148 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Espitalier LLC

Buyer: All Around Real Estate LLC

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 1,230-square-foot commercial building on 0.16 acres of commercial land, Block 3, Lots 7 to 9 in the original town of Hayden. Last sold for $150,000 in 2018.

Address: 409 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Connie J. and Michael A. Luppes

Buyer: Andrew Booker

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $310,900

Property Description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 10 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $119,000 in 1996.

Address: 30310 Coyote Run Court

Seller: BWK Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Kipp and Kari Rillos

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $69,900

Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20 at Coyote Run subdivision. Last sold for $58,900 in 2019.

Address: 1560 Pine Grove Road, Unit B

Seller: Pine Grove Properties LLC

Buyer: Gregory S. Johnson and Vicky Saliba Johnson Revocable Trust

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 1,512-square-foot commercial property, Unit B at Pine Grove Business Center. Last sold for $525,000 in 2009.

Address: 30600 Ormega Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Tera J. Johnson and Michael L. Swartz

Buyer: Shelley Rae Chesson and Nicholas Bret Crespi

Date: July 1, 2020

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 2,592-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.51 acres, Filing 1, Lot 87 at Meadowgreen subdivision.

Address: 26965 Neptune Place

Seller: Edda M. Knight and Oliver F. Wolff

Buyer: Jeffrey and Lisa Ruff

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $394,500

Property Description: 1,904-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.61 acres, Filing 2, Lot 405 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $255,000 in 2015.

Address: N/A

Seller: DJMMCL LLC

Buyer: Robert W. Redmond

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 165 acres of agricultural land, Lots 5, 6, 11 and 12, 36-3-86.

Address: 45231 Vista View Court

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: David Kalman and Diane Rosemarie Miller

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $366,000

Property Description: 35.09 acres of agricultural land, Lot 11 at Four Seasons Preserve at Elk Mountain.

Address: 1125 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Richard H. Brice and Bettina Neset

Buyer: Erika K. and Justin A. Strote

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $1,395,000

Property Description: 3,343-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.46 acres, Filing 1, Block 3, Lot 5 at Willett Heights.

Address: 41650 Snowy River Place

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: J. Brad Smith

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 5.71 acres of grazing land, Filing No. 1, Homestead A6 at Marabou.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane, No. 134

Seller: John Randall Gaffney

Buyer: Cara Francke and Michael Hanning Loriz

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 564-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 134 at Ski Inn condominiums. Last sold for $154,500 in 2015.

Address: 27930 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Joshua and Kelly Elwood

Buyer: Blair and Lora Labaree

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 3,080-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.39 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $604,200 in 2014.

Address: 27160 Neptune Place

Seller: Andy Kuzilik

Buyer: Edward R. Schram

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $11,000

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 8 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 1807 Highland Way

Seller: Jacoby Toland and Lauren Montblanc Johnson

Buyer: Karl Pelletier and Jennifer Rocks

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $830,000

Property Description: 2,156-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 2 at Highlands townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $475,000 in 2016.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2435

Seller: Lila J. and Scott A. Dibiaso

Buyer: Tara E. Khoury and Paul P. White

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $318,000

Property Description: 747-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 305 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $260,000 in 2018.

Address: 642 Grand St.

Seller: Sandra S. Dodge and Kelley Jean Regan

Buyer: Charles Frederic and Christopher Smith

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $1,215,000

Property Description: 2,395-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.146 acres, Lot 1 at Park and Grand subdivision.

Address: 1785 Latigo Loop

Seller: John E. and Karen Hammersmith

Buyer: Aleanna LLC

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,596-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot E-1 at Saddle Creek townhomes North.

Address: 2570 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: TSO Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Copper Ridge Creatives LLC

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 2,688-square-foot commercial property, Building A, Unit C at Wescoin townhomes.

Address: 3360 Columbine Drive, No. 302

Seller: Kurt Wiesbauer

Buyer: Angela V. and Curtis A. Baker

Date: July 2, 2020

Price: $481,500

Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VI. Last sold for $360,000 in 2006.

Total sales: $36,709,537