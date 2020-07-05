Routt County real estate sales total $36.7M for June 26 to July 2, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $36,709,537 across 57 sales for the week of June 26 to July 2.
Address: 287 River Road
Seller: Jacob and Matthew Kruse
Buyer: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough
Date: June 26, 2020
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 5, Lots 44 and 45 at Woolery addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 30540 Ormega Way, Oak Creek
Seller: John Ketchum
Buyer: Kari and Kipp Rillos
Date: June 26, 2020
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 2,617-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 93 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $537,000 in 2019.
Address: 333 E. First St., Oak Creek
Seller: Miles J. Crane
Buyer: Marcus McGrath Kyte and Claire Marie Scanlon
Date: June 26, 2020
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.377 acres of land, Lots 32 and 33 to 37 at Schempps addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $220,000 in 2016.
Address: No address
Seller: Kathy J. and Marcus Boggs
Buyer: Kristen and Harry Jasperson, Jr.
Date: June 26, 2020
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 24-4-85, 18-4-85 and 19-4-84.
Address: 20650 Cinch Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: George Scheber
Buyer: Linda S. and Ludwig L. Kinzli
Date: June 26, 2020
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 2.4 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 86 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $25,000 in 2018.
Address: 637 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Andreas M. and Lisa W. Sauerbrey
Buyer: Benjamin R. and Lucy H. Weaver
Date: June 26, 2020
Price: $560,000
Property Description: 0.91 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 25 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $530,000 in 2015.
Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Gail N. Jones and Daryl S. Levin
Date: June 26, 2020
Price: $365,000
Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5203 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 27405 Brandon Circle
Seller: Adam S. and Alison Megroz Chadbourne
Buyer: Joshua E. and Toni M. German
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 3,019-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lot 71 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $607,000 in 2017.
Address: 1948 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $173,000
Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 75 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 1952 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $173,000
Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 76 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 212 Sleepy Hollow Lane
Seller: Jennifer M. Derose and Michael L. Elvidge
Buyer: Jeffrey and Jennifer Thomsen
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,957-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 1 at Sleepy Hollow subdivision, replat of Lot 5. Last sold for $645,000 in 2018.
Address: 664 Ruby Square
Seller: Jillian M. Asmus
Buyer: Haley J. and David A. Stewart III
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $813,000
Property Description: 1,966-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 8 at Butcherknife Creek Co-Housing Project, Plat II.
Address: 1910 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $258,000
Property Description: 0.295 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 67 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: No address, in Yampa town limits
Seller: Melvin and Suzanne Strahosky
Buyer: Auarisa Honeyford
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant, commercial land, Block 2, Lots 17 and 18 at Siever’s addition to the town of Yampa. Last sold for $28,000 in 2017.
Address: 27737 Winchester Trail
Seller: Leslie A. and Yuri H. Goldstein
Buyer: Antonio C. Cesolini and Mallory R. Reust
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $724,500
Property Description: 2,081-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 101 at Silverview Estates.
Address: 27390 Brandon Circle
Seller: Snapdragon Enterprises II LLC
Buyer: Jennifer M. Derose and Michael L. Elvidge
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $692,000
Property Description: 2,409-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 11 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $675,000 in 2018.
Address: 3005 Village Drive
Seller: James J. and Karen C. Vangarsse (trustees of James J. Vangarsse Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Margaret Moore Tully
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 1,198-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Boat townhomes at Sunray Meadows replat.
Address: 448 Eighth St.
Seller: Jay D. Herringer, Jr.
Buyer: Derrick and Jessica Charpentier
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 1,950-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.16 acres of duplex land, Parcel B at Michael J. Bird subdivision.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Heidi Flint Red LLC
Buyer: Anna K. and Stefan Z. Sladek
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 35 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Outlot C at Bushy Creek Ranch, 15-3-84 and 16-3-84.
Address: 44255 Diamondback Way
Seller: Heidi and Travis Peveto
Buyer: Meghan and Philip Wilson
Date: June 29, 2020
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 3,312-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 36.3 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 4 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2019.
Address: 2357 Poma Lane
Seller: Poma Lane Associates LLC
Buyer: Gwen Marie and Thomas Michael Bacon
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $2,200,000
Property Description: Lot 2 at Poma Lane townhomes.
Address: 33020 Vista Ridge Drive, Oak Creek
Seller: Kristi G. and Thomas C. Wozniak
Buyer: Windsong Acres LLC
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $235,000
Property Description: 9.894 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 1.496 acres of dry farm land and 2.55 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 1 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek. Last sold for $135,000 in 2013.
Address: 57965 Longfellow Way, Clark
Seller: Erin Elizabeth and Shayn Alan Kapptie
Buyer: Chase Alan and Rebecca Fix
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $17,000
Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 103 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $25,000 in 2017.
Address: 2356 Abbey Court
Seller: Taylor Eidt and Lauren Williams
Buyer: Paula Williams
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 1,172-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Building 1, Unit 5 at West End townhomes. Last sold for $297,000 in 2017.
Address: 1901 Curve Plaza
Seller: Worldwest Limited Liabity Co.
Buyer: FV Basecamp LLC
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $4,750,000
Property Description: 23,222-square-foot industrial building, Lot 1 at Worldwest subdivision.
Address: 27355 Grouse Court
Seller: Leah S. and Timothy A. Sullivan
Buyer: John Lyle and Kristen Burnett Hargraves
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $865,000
Property Description: 2,072-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 25 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $750,000 in 2014.
Address: 1945 Cornice Drive, No. 2103A
Seller: Allison Rachel and Michael Jon Feyen
Buyer: Lindsay C. and Thomas A. Conway
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $299,000
Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 103 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $139,000 in 2014.
Address: 35 and 37 Butcherknife Aly
Seller: John Lyle and Kristen Burnett Hargraves
Buyer: Taylor Eidt and Lauren Williams
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $710,000
Property Description: 1,828-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 11, Lots 24 and 25 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $519,000 in 2017.
Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Drew and Raymond Langel
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $386,800
Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5204 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Keegan Rogan and Sharon D. Smith 2019 Trust
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5304 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 2725 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Thomas M. and Traci A. Major
Buyer: Amy B. and Dale R. Crawford
Date: June 30, 2020
Price: $559,187
Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 16 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 970 Angels View Way
Seller: Barn Village Investments LLC
Buyer: Christine M. and William K. Wynne
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $1,862,500
Property Description: 4,064-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Barn Village Lot 45 townhomes.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129, Steamboat Lake
Seller: Karen K. and Thomas C. Simmons
Buyer: Lorenzo, Lori, Michael and Venessa Tubaya
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $94,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome, Unit E-1 at Glen Eden townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $57,000 in 1995.
Address: 1900 Bridge Lane, No. 7
Seller: Shane B. Evans and Bruce E. Shugart
Buyer: Anita Mara Quicoli and Erik Samuel Elder
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $175,000
Property Description: 1,367-square-foot and 993-square-foot commercial condos, Club Interest 26A-2 at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 26 and 12.5% interest in townhome 26-A.
Address: 33725 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Daniel Patrick Fitzsimons and Mary Manion Fitzsimons revocable trusts
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 5 acres of grazing land, Lot 14 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza, No. 14
Seller: Nikola Skoda
Buyer: Darlene E. and Edward A. Selby
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $199,250
Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Rho, Unit 14 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $177,000 in 2019.
Address: 148 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Espitalier LLC
Buyer: All Around Real Estate LLC
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 1,230-square-foot commercial building on 0.16 acres of commercial land, Block 3, Lots 7 to 9 in the original town of Hayden. Last sold for $150,000 in 2018.
Address: 409 Clover Circle, Hayden
Seller: Connie J. and Michael A. Luppes
Buyer: Andrew Booker
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $310,900
Property Description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 10 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $119,000 in 1996.
Address: 30310 Coyote Run Court
Seller: BWK Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Kipp and Kari Rillos
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $69,900
Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20 at Coyote Run subdivision. Last sold for $58,900 in 2019.
Address: 1560 Pine Grove Road, Unit B
Seller: Pine Grove Properties LLC
Buyer: Gregory S. Johnson and Vicky Saliba Johnson Revocable Trust
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $610,000
Property Description: 1,512-square-foot commercial property, Unit B at Pine Grove Business Center. Last sold for $525,000 in 2009.
Address: 30600 Ormega Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Tera J. Johnson and Michael L. Swartz
Buyer: Shelley Rae Chesson and Nicholas Bret Crespi
Date: July 1, 2020
Price: $555,000
Property Description: 2,592-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.51 acres, Filing 1, Lot 87 at Meadowgreen subdivision.
Address: 26965 Neptune Place
Seller: Edda M. Knight and Oliver F. Wolff
Buyer: Jeffrey and Lisa Ruff
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $394,500
Property Description: 1,904-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.61 acres, Filing 2, Lot 405 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $255,000 in 2015.
Address: N/A
Seller: DJMMCL LLC
Buyer: Robert W. Redmond
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 165 acres of agricultural land, Lots 5, 6, 11 and 12, 36-3-86.
Address: 45231 Vista View Court
Seller: GFI Elk River LLC
Buyer: David Kalman and Diane Rosemarie Miller
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $366,000
Property Description: 35.09 acres of agricultural land, Lot 11 at Four Seasons Preserve at Elk Mountain.
Address: 1125 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Richard H. Brice and Bettina Neset
Buyer: Erika K. and Justin A. Strote
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $1,395,000
Property Description: 3,343-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.46 acres, Filing 1, Block 3, Lot 5 at Willett Heights.
Address: 41650 Snowy River Place
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: J. Brad Smith
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 5.71 acres of grazing land, Filing No. 1, Homestead A6 at Marabou.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane, No. 134
Seller: John Randall Gaffney
Buyer: Cara Francke and Michael Hanning Loriz
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $289,000
Property Description: 564-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 134 at Ski Inn condominiums. Last sold for $154,500 in 2015.
Address: 27930 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Joshua and Kelly Elwood
Buyer: Blair and Lora Labaree
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 3,080-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.39 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $604,200 in 2014.
Address: 27160 Neptune Place
Seller: Andy Kuzilik
Buyer: Edward R. Schram
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $11,000
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 8 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 1807 Highland Way
Seller: Jacoby Toland and Lauren Montblanc Johnson
Buyer: Karl Pelletier and Jennifer Rocks
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $830,000
Property Description: 2,156-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 2 at Highlands townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $475,000 in 2016.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2435
Seller: Lila J. and Scott A. Dibiaso
Buyer: Tara E. Khoury and Paul P. White
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $318,000
Property Description: 747-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 305 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $260,000 in 2018.
Address: 642 Grand St.
Seller: Sandra S. Dodge and Kelley Jean Regan
Buyer: Charles Frederic and Christopher Smith
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $1,215,000
Property Description: 2,395-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.146 acres, Lot 1 at Park and Grand subdivision.
Address: 1785 Latigo Loop
Seller: John E. and Karen Hammersmith
Buyer: Aleanna LLC
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,596-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot E-1 at Saddle Creek townhomes North.
Address: 2570 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: TSO Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Copper Ridge Creatives LLC
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 2,688-square-foot commercial property, Building A, Unit C at Wescoin townhomes.
Address: 3360 Columbine Drive, No. 302
Seller: Kurt Wiesbauer
Buyer: Angela V. and Curtis A. Baker
Date: July 2, 2020
Price: $481,500
Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VI. Last sold for $360,000 in 2006.
Total sales: $36,709,537
