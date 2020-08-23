Routt County real estate sales total $35M for Aug. 14 to 20
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $34,585,095 across 44 sales for the week of Aug. 14 to 20.
Address: 33226 Kickapoo Way
Seller: Deidre L. Hammond, Richard G. Saterdal and Holly L. Thompson
Buyer: Alison Marie and Andrew Lee Swanigan
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $89,500
Property Description: 5.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Meadowview at Horseback.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place, No. 410
Seller: Angela M. and Ryan D. Cassidy
Buyer: Meredith Casebier
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $356,000
Property Description: 1,254-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 410 at Timbers condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: 20 Mile Sheep LLC
Buyer: Camilletti and Sons Inc.
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 36-5-87, 7-4-86 and 12-4-87.
Address: 284 Harvest Court
Seller: Chad and Jennifer Roberts
Buyer: Jeffery and Shon Colquittt
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.29 acres, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Golden Knolls subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Hightower Trust Services LTA (trustee of Robert L. and Claire H. Waltrip Childrens Trust FBOs Holly, Robert Jr. and William Blair Waltrip)
Buyer: John R. Lamb
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $2,800
Property Description: 14-7-86.
Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Siena J. Freed and Michael J. Lichtenfeld
Buyer: Kent Abernathy
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $296,000
Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 4, Lot F at Project I & II townhomes, second replat, with 1/6 shared interest in and to Parcel 4-G.
Address: 60035 and 60065 Antelope Way
Seller: Alva L. McCaskill III
Buyer: Randi H. Borgen
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $1,725,000
Property Description: 10.16 acres of ag land, Filing No. 7, Lots 1 and 2 at Aspen Heights subdivision.
Address: 29190 Forest Service Road 500
Seller: Denise and Terry J. Nelson
Buyer: Big Red Park LLC
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $1,240,000
Property Description: 160 acres of ag land, 23-11-85 and 24-11-85.
Address: 1320 Athens Plaza, No. 5
Seller: Nicole A. Miller
Buyer: Annalise R. Tecken
Date: Aug. 14, 2020
Price: $216,500
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Delta, Unit 5 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 1644 Cornice Court
Seller: Steamboat Development LLC
Buyer: Alexandra E. and Tiffany T. Osias
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $1,070,000
Property Description: 2,939-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex on 0.12 acres, Lot 1 at Lot 49 at Cornice townhomes.
Address: 29395 and 29435 Owl Drive, Clark
Seller: Dennis and Nancy K. Burke
Buyer: Tercel Fayad and Anna Rung
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 1.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lots 12 and 13 at Elk Ridge homesites subdivision.
Address: 27774 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Jennifer E. and Matthew C. Stoddard
Buyer: Abby L. and Brian P. McGovern
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 1,477-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.33 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 46 at Silverview Estates.
Address: 31255 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Debra L. and Donald M. Kirkpatrick
Buyer: Aaron James Elam
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $364,000
Property Description: 1,867-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.8 acres, Lot 41 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Maria A. Gordian
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $91,700
Property Description: Unit 7502 at Steamboat Villa subdivision.
Address: 1303 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: John P. and Karla B. Spooner
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $1,849,000
Property Description: 4,252-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 28B at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 28.
Address: 888 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Lisa and Mark Aldoroty
Buyer: Frank I. and Shannon Urbano
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $354,500
Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 3, Lot 50 at Sanctuary subdivision.
Address: 245 Caribou Lane
Seller: Robin B. and Janos Jugl, Jr.
Buyer: Pierce Revocable Trust
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $243,000
Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Caribou Run subdivision.
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive, No. 315
Seller: David Buttross
Buyer: Frederick and Greer Kneip
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 2,182-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 315 at Christie condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 2300 Apres Ski Way, No. 3
Seller: BBP Apres Ski LLC
Buyer: Richard E. Jones, Jr.
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $1,246,440
Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3 at Ironwood at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 1459 Morgan Court, No. 203
Seller: Kymberly D. Shortman Frye
Buyer: Nathan and Stephanie Yarbrough
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $385,700
Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 2, Unit 203 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 31680 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: Diane L. and John F. Pietig (trustees of Diane L. Pietig and John F. Pietig revocable trusts)
Buyer: Michael P. and Vickie A. Regan
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $2,499,705
Property Description: 4,905-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single-family home on 2.06 acres, Lot 62 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.
Address: 42755 Rolling Ridge Road
Seller: Daniel H. and Lisa A. Bankard
Buyer: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 35.11 acres of ag land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Rolling Ridge.
Address: 42525 Rolling Ridge Road
Seller: Daniel H. and Lisa A. Bankard
Buyer: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $2,200,000
Property Description: 4,038-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 38.3 acres, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Rolling Ridge
Address: 3005 Littlefish Trail
Seller: Charlene and Scott Rotermund
Buyer: Catherine and Jason Winsten
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $3,300,000
Property Description: 5,212-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home on 2.6 acres, Lot 7 at Rotermund replat.
Address: 1355 Walton Creek Road, No. 15
Seller: Kerri L. Folkers and Jesse A. Grace
Buyer: Andrew Kromarek and Lauren Mancini
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $315,500
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 15 at Walton Creek condominiums.
Address: 2835 Blackhawk Court
Seller: Don K. Vonk
Buyer: Laura and Paul Bougadis
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,642-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Blackhawk townhomes.
Address: 618 Parkview Drive
Seller: Kevin Anderson
Buyer: Douglas Alan Hinerfeld and Duffy Lynn Rasmussen
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 62 at Longview Park.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle, No. 301
Seller: Lawrence J. and Pamela L. Kiley (trustees of Lawrence J. Kiley and Pamela L. Kiley revocable trusts) and Brenda Jean and Max Ernest Voigtritter (trustees of Voigtritter Family Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Kristine S. and Paul A. Rockenbach
Date: Aug. 17, 2020
Price: $461,500
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301 at Eagleridge Lodge.
Address: 1861 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Christine L. Hilderbrand and Howard B. Lincoln
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $799,850
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.15 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way, No. 4118
Seller: KOP Colorado Holdings II LLC
Buyer: David K. and Laure E. Park
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $829,500
Property Description: 1,350-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4118 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 3025 Columbine Drive, No. 25
Seller: Sean Adam Schimmel
Buyer: Charles Hunter Peddie
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $299,000
Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 25 at Powder Ridge condominiums (Golden Horn)
Address: 1379 Eagle Glen Drive
Seller: Baton Family LLC and KJA 1379 LLC
Buyer: Anne and Richard Tauber
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $2,455,000
Property Description: 4,755-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath single-family home on 0.16 acres, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Chadwick Estates.
Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Marlene Merle and Peter Graeme Humphrey, Jr.
Buyer: Timothy Scopac
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $282,000
Property Description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T-12 at Storm Meadows 300-400 condominiums.
Address: 31015 Lynx Basin Way
Seller: Clint and Karyn Campbell
Buyer: Melanie L. Boone Living Trust
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 3,166-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 2.81 acres, Lot 8 at Lynx Basin Estates.
Address: 1675 Bluebird Lane
Seller: Melanie L. Boone (trustee of Melanie L. Boone Living Trust)
Buyer: Amy C. and Joseph Callan
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 2,105-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit A at Bonwell townhomes.
Address: N/A
Seller: Alexandra Kay Brewster, Nicole Kristina Doran and Jamie Kathleen Glawe
Buyer: Karla Kopnisky and Will Weisman
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $354,900
Property Description: Block 3, Lots 6 and 7 at Third addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2203
Seller: Steamboat Springs Properties LLC
Buyer: David and Nicola Gilbert
Date: Aug. 18, 2020
Price: $367,500
Property Description: 1,006-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 103 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive, No. 6205
Seller: Kelley T. and Thomas F. Gunkel (trustee of Kelley T. Gunkel Revocable Trust)
Buyer: James L. and Tara A. Stanislaus
Date: Aug. 19, 2020
Price: $1,215,000
Property Description: 2,215-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 6205 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.
Address: 14 Cypress Court
Seller: Mike and Nicole Cosby
Buyer: MC Homes Development LLC
Date: Aug. 19, 2020
Price: $307,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CY 14 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive, No. 303
Seller: Edward Carr and Sherri Dawn Spraberry
Buyer: Amanda Rivetti and Kevin Shuler
Date: Aug. 19, 2020
Price: $362,500
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Ski Time Square condominiums.
Address: 747 Mountain Vista Circle, No. 34
Seller: Jeanne A. Adwell and Lawrence J. Cusack (trustees of Cusack Family Trust)
Buyer: Taralee and Timothy Collin Cusack
Date: Aug. 20, 2020
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,084-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 34 at Mountain Vista townhomes.
Address: N/A
Seller: Kurt and Jillian Fritz (trustees of KJ Trust)
Buyer: Brian P. and Johanna Bavosi
Date: Aug. 20, 2020
Price: $51,000
Property Description: Filing 1, Lot 70 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 450 Grand Street
Seller: Billee L. and Robert L. Harris
Buyer: Laurel and Maxwell DelMonico
Date: Aug. 20, 2020
Price: $810,000
Property Description: 2,646-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 12, Lots 30 to 32 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.
Total sales: $34,210,095
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way, No. RC401
Seller: Kathleen G. and Francis X. McNamara III
Buyer: Jose A. and Maria L. Martinez
Date: Aug. 19, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,369-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-401 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Total sales: $375,000
