Routt County real estate sales total $35M for Aug. 14 to 20

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $34,585,095 across 44 sales for the week of Aug. 14 to 20.

Address: 33226 Kickapoo Way

Seller: Deidre L. Hammond, Richard G. Saterdal and Holly L. Thompson

Buyer: Alison Marie and Andrew Lee Swanigan

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $89,500

Property Description: 5.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Meadowview at Horseback.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place, No. 410

Seller: Angela M. and Ryan D. Cassidy

Buyer: Meredith Casebier

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $356,000

Property Description: 1,254-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 410 at Timbers condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: 20 Mile Sheep LLC

Buyer: Camilletti and Sons Inc.

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 36-5-87, 7-4-86 and 12-4-87.

Address: 284 Harvest Court

Seller: Chad and Jennifer Roberts

Buyer: Jeffery and Shon Colquittt

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.29 acres, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Golden Knolls subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Hightower Trust Services LTA (trustee of Robert L. and Claire H. Waltrip Childrens Trust FBOs Holly, Robert Jr. and William Blair Waltrip)

Buyer: John R. Lamb

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $2,800

Property Description: 14-7-86.

Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Siena J. Freed and Michael J. Lichtenfeld

Buyer: Kent Abernathy

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $296,000

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 4, Lot F at Project I & II townhomes, second replat, with 1/6 shared interest in and to Parcel 4-G.

Address: 60035 and 60065 Antelope Way

Seller: Alva L. McCaskill III

Buyer: Randi H. Borgen

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $1,725,000

Property Description: 10.16 acres of ag land, Filing No. 7, Lots 1 and 2 at Aspen Heights subdivision.

Address: 29190 Forest Service Road 500

Seller: Denise and Terry J. Nelson

Buyer: Big Red Park LLC

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $1,240,000

Property Description: 160 acres of ag land, 23-11-85 and 24-11-85.

Address: 1320 Athens Plaza, No. 5

Seller: Nicole A. Miller

Buyer: Annalise R. Tecken

Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Price: $216,500

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Delta, Unit 5 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 1644 Cornice Court

Seller: Steamboat Development LLC

Buyer: Alexandra E. and Tiffany T. Osias

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $1,070,000

Property Description: 2,939-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex on 0.12 acres, Lot 1 at Lot 49 at Cornice townhomes.

Address: 29395 and 29435 Owl Drive, Clark

Seller: Dennis and Nancy K. Burke

Buyer: Tercel Fayad and Anna Rung

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lots 12 and 13 at Elk Ridge homesites subdivision.

Address: 27774 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Jennifer E. and Matthew C. Stoddard

Buyer: Abby L. and Brian P. McGovern

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 1,477-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.33 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 46 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 31255 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Debra L. and Donald M. Kirkpatrick

Buyer: Aaron James Elam

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $364,000

Property Description: 1,867-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.8 acres, Lot 41 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: Maria A. Gordian

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $91,700

Property Description: Unit 7502 at Steamboat Villa subdivision.

Address: 1303 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: John P. and Karla B. Spooner

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $1,849,000

Property Description: 4,252-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 28B at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 28.

Address: 888 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Lisa and Mark Aldoroty

Buyer: Frank I. and Shannon Urbano

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $354,500

Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 3, Lot 50 at Sanctuary subdivision.

Address: 245 Caribou Lane

Seller: Robin B. and Janos Jugl, Jr.

Buyer: Pierce Revocable Trust

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $243,000

Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Caribou Run subdivision.

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive, No. 315

Seller: David Buttross

Buyer: Frederick and Greer Kneip

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 2,182-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 315 at Christie condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 2300 Apres Ski Way, No. 3

Seller: BBP Apres Ski LLC

Buyer: Richard E. Jones, Jr.

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $1,246,440

Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3 at Ironwood at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 1459 Morgan Court, No. 203

Seller: Kymberly D. Shortman Frye

Buyer: Nathan and Stephanie Yarbrough

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $385,700

Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 2, Unit 203 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 31680 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Diane L. and John F. Pietig (trustees of Diane L. Pietig and John F. Pietig revocable trusts)

Buyer: Michael P. and Vickie A. Regan

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $2,499,705

Property Description: 4,905-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single-family home on 2.06 acres, Lot 62 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 42755 Rolling Ridge Road

Seller: Daniel H. and Lisa A. Bankard

Buyer: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 35.11 acres of ag land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Rolling Ridge.

Address: 42525 Rolling Ridge Road

Seller: Daniel H. and Lisa A. Bankard

Buyer: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 4,038-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 38.3 acres, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Rolling Ridge

Address: 3005 Littlefish Trail

Seller: Charlene and Scott Rotermund

Buyer: Catherine and Jason Winsten

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $3,300,000

Property Description: 5,212-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home on 2.6 acres, Lot 7 at Rotermund replat.

Address: 1355 Walton Creek Road, No. 15

Seller: Kerri L. Folkers and Jesse A. Grace

Buyer: Andrew Kromarek and Lauren Mancini

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $315,500

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 15 at Walton Creek condominiums.

Address: 2835 Blackhawk Court

Seller: Don K. Vonk

Buyer: Laura and Paul Bougadis

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,642-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Blackhawk townhomes.

Address: 618 Parkview Drive

Seller: Kevin Anderson

Buyer: Douglas Alan Hinerfeld and Duffy Lynn Rasmussen

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 62 at Longview Park.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle, No. 301

Seller: Lawrence J. and Pamela L. Kiley (trustees of Lawrence J. Kiley and Pamela L. Kiley revocable trusts) and Brenda Jean and Max Ernest Voigtritter (trustees of Voigtritter Family Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Kristine S. and Paul A. Rockenbach

Date: Aug. 17, 2020

Price: $461,500

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301 at Eagleridge Lodge.

Address: 1861 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Christine L. Hilderbrand and Howard B. Lincoln

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $799,850

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.15 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way, No. 4118

Seller: KOP Colorado Holdings II LLC

Buyer: David K. and Laure E. Park

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $829,500

Property Description: 1,350-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4118 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive, No. 25

Seller: Sean Adam Schimmel

Buyer: Charles Hunter Peddie

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $299,000

Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 25 at Powder Ridge condominiums (Golden Horn)

Address: 1379 Eagle Glen Drive

Seller: Baton Family LLC and KJA 1379 LLC

Buyer: Anne and Richard Tauber

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $2,455,000

Property Description: 4,755-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath single-family home on 0.16 acres, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Chadwick Estates.

Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Marlene Merle and Peter Graeme Humphrey, Jr.

Buyer: Timothy Scopac

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $282,000

Property Description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T-12 at Storm Meadows 300-400 condominiums.

Address: 31015 Lynx Basin Way

Seller: Clint and Karyn Campbell

Buyer: Melanie L. Boone Living Trust

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 3,166-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 2.81 acres, Lot 8 at Lynx Basin Estates.

Address: 1675 Bluebird Lane

Seller: Melanie L. Boone (trustee of Melanie L. Boone Living Trust)

Buyer: Amy C. and Joseph Callan

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 2,105-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit A at Bonwell townhomes.

Address: N/A

Seller: Alexandra Kay Brewster, Nicole Kristina Doran and Jamie Kathleen Glawe

Buyer: Karla Kopnisky and Will Weisman

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $354,900

Property Description: Block 3, Lots 6 and 7 at Third addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2203

Seller: Steamboat Springs Properties LLC

Buyer: David and Nicola Gilbert

Date: Aug. 18, 2020

Price: $367,500

Property Description: 1,006-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 103 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive, No. 6205

Seller: Kelley T. and Thomas F. Gunkel (trustee of Kelley T. Gunkel Revocable Trust)

Buyer: James L. and Tara A. Stanislaus

Date: Aug. 19, 2020

Price: $1,215,000

Property Description: 2,215-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 6205 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.

Address: 14 Cypress Court

Seller: Mike and Nicole Cosby

Buyer: MC Homes Development LLC

Date: Aug. 19, 2020

Price: $307,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CY 14 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive, No. 303

Seller: Edward Carr and Sherri Dawn Spraberry

Buyer: Amanda Rivetti and Kevin Shuler

Date: Aug. 19, 2020

Price: $362,500

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Ski Time Square condominiums.

Address: 747 Mountain Vista Circle, No. 34

Seller: Jeanne A. Adwell and Lawrence J. Cusack (trustees of Cusack Family Trust)

Buyer: Taralee and Timothy Collin Cusack

Date: Aug. 20, 2020

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,084-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 34 at Mountain Vista townhomes.

Address: N/A

Seller: Kurt and Jillian Fritz (trustees of KJ Trust)

Buyer: Brian P. and Johanna Bavosi

Date: Aug. 20, 2020

Price: $51,000

Property Description: Filing 1, Lot 70 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 450 Grand Street

Seller: Billee L. and Robert L. Harris

Buyer: Laurel and Maxwell DelMonico

Date: Aug. 20, 2020

Price: $810,000

Property Description: 2,646-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 12, Lots 30 to 32 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

Total sales: $34,210,095

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way, No. RC401

Seller: Kathleen G. and Francis X. McNamara III

Buyer: Jose A. and Maria L. Martinez

Date: Aug. 19, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,369-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-401 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Total sales: $375,000