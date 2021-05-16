Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of May 7 to 13

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $34,127,420 across 57 sales for the week of April 30 to May 6.

Address: 25995 Old Springs Road

Seller: Suyue Lee Rabin

Buyer: Ben Nierenberg

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 7.25 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 6 at Five Springs Ranch LPSE.

Address: 1947 Indian Trails

Seller: Chad Yeager

Buyer: Dennis Alan and Margaret Ann Cahill

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $794,000

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land, Lot 38 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $57,000 in 2019.

Address: 44525 Routt County Road 44

Seller: Michele Wang Argeroplos and Hsi T. Weiss

Buyer: David Garret and Sally Jean Rhodes

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $993,500

Property Description: 1,921-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.29 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Deer Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2017.

Address: 56400 Olive Street

Seller: Nominees Rowe

Buyer: Kelly Stubbs and Michael Dru Rafferty

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Willow Point Subdivision.

Address: 3360 Columbine Drive

Seller: James C. and Kelly P. Perkins

Buyer: Diana and Nick Benson

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VI.

Address: 26750 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Gene Budler

Buyer: Judy and Mike S. Ward

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 271 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 2018.

Address: 2575 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Crestone Warehouse LLC

Buyer: K4 Enterprises LLC

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.65 acres of land, Unit 3 at Crestone Warehouse Condominiums.

Address: 28515 Forest Street, Phippsburg

Seller: Susan C. Garrity, Susan C. Strong

Buyer: Travis C. Brown and Samantha Maltais

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $331,500

Property Description: 1,430-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lots 37-40, Block 15 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $225,000 in 2016.

Address: 21470 Fourth Avenue, Phippsburg

Seller: Helen Elizabeth Aregood and John Daniel Patterson

Buyer: Alexa Joy and Dean Alejandro Taylor

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 2,184-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 33-35, Block 27 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $145,000 in 2015.

Address: 29533 Routt County Road 179

Seller: Charter Oak Coloroutt LLC

Buyer: High Country Lamb LLC

Date: May 8, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 240 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 30-4-85.

Address: 1484 Morgan Court

Seller: David C. Scully

Buyer: Kimberly and Ryan Ludtke

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1704, Building 17 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $242,000 in 2004.

Address: 580 Anglers Drive

Seller: Corey T. Peck

Buyer: Tore Johnson

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $627,000

Property Description: 1,038-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $329,000 in 2013.

Address: 36867 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: David S. and Janet R. Henson

Buyer: Danielle M. and John Brian Heit

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $269,000 in 2005.

Address: 31595 Buckingham Lane

Seller: Christine T. Connell and Colin A. Lusher

Buyer: Dennis N. Folden Revocable Trust and Linda S. Y. Folden Revocable Trust

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $657,000

Property Description: 1,750-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, duplex/triplex, Lot 17 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $363,000 in 2016.

Address: 10 Redwood Court

Seller: Donald W. Wray

Buyer: Jennifer and Noah Borstad

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot RE 10, Building 16 at Whistler Village Townhome Phase II. Last sold for $278,000 in 2008.

Address: 2800 Village Drive

Seller: John W. and Wendy M. Bachman

Buyer: Van Dijk Revocable Living Trust

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 928-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1105 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $475,000 in 2020.

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: High Country Lamb LLC

Buyer: Charter Oak Coloroutt LLC

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 200.75 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 19-4-85.

Address: 35650 Humble Road

Seller: John and Florence Duty Family Trust

Buyer: Ginger and Patrick Johnston

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $852,000

Property Description: 4.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Agate Creek Preserve.

Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Alison Marie and Joseph Dean Keegan

Buyer: Gregory and Karen Rattenborg

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $263,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $185,000 in 2019.

Address: 31600 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Chaney Family Trust

Buyer: Dearfield Living Trust

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 2.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Justin and Katie Sims

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 1.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 100 and 102 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2020.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Steamboat Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michael Sotirhos

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $2,850,000

Property Description: 2,535-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-703 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,110,000 in 2012.

Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Todd Wakefield

Buyer: Stacey Wilhelm

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $170,000 in 2018.

Address: 2601 Copper Ridge Circle, 2606 South Copper

Seller: Carole J. Applin and Mark Dewayne Watson

Buyer: ZHL Ventures LLC

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 24 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $153,300 in 2005.

Address: 38750 Hidden Springs Drive, 38760 Ridge Line Court

Seller: Little Big Brick LLC

Buyer: Madeline Helen and Michael John Landgren

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 13 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $106,000 in 2021.

Address: No address

Seller: Chris and Maria Kaminski

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $41,000

Property Description: 7.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 170, 172, 173, 174, 176, 177, 178 at South Station I. Last sold for $38,900 in 2017.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Coffman Ranch Co

Buyer: Jennifer Balzer and Wade Luther Williams

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $639,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 310 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $360,000 in 2016.

Address: 1080 Graystone Court

Seller: Sandy R. Rufenacht Jr.

Buyer: James F. and Leslie G. Samaha

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $1,262,500

Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Stonebridge Park Subdivision. Last sold for $720,000 in 2005.

Address: 34800 Panorama Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Ballroom Private Trust

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $4,461,920.53

Property Description: 4,964-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 5 acres of land, Lot 19 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 1478 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: BRSTINA LLC

Buyer: Brian R. and Karen H. Humes

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $1,600,500

Property Description: 3,130-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex on 0.147 acres of land, Unit B at Clubhouse Mountain Townhomes.

Address: 30755 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch Ltd Liability Co.

Buyer: Heather James and Richard M. Staniszewski

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $833,000

Property Description: 40.13 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 19 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $500,000 in 2017.

Address: 275 South 1st Street, Hayden

Seller: Benjamin M. Williams

Buyer: Liquid Light and Lava LLC

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $96,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of mobile home land, Lots 3 and 4, Block 18 at First Addition of West Hayden Townsite. Last sold for $65,000 in 2019.

Address: 974 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Garrett Edward and Kelsey Jean Murchison

Buyer: Clint W. and Rachael L. Naegel

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 1,426-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $287,500 in 2018.

Address: No address

Seller: Willoughby Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: Michael W. Sherman

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3-B at Ginsberg-Willoughby Mountain Properties.

Address: No address

Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Janet K. Fine

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $5,500

Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 179 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

Address: No address

Seller: Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO Janet K. Fine IRA

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $5,500

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at South Station I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 74 East Maple Street

Seller: Kristin L. Stevenson

Buyer: Deena Marcum and Gabriel Leif Selko

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $1,339,000

Property Description: 2,606-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 2 at Spring Creek Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $544,000 in 2013.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Darren M., Dawn M., James E. and Sharon A. Robinson

Buyer: Carolyn Marie and Johnathan Edward Lawrence

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $302,000

Property Description: 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 428 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Address: 40451 Anchor Way

Seller: Elisha Colson

Buyer: Julie Beckett and Wyatt Patterson

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing No. 2A, Lot 75 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $393,600 in 2016.

Address: 29090 River Drive

Seller: Bradley D. Reese and Catherine A. Reese Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: Hollis A. Hampton and Eric L. Yager

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $705,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.15 acres of land, Lot 2 at Gantick Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2017.

Address: 440 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Brad Luth

Buyer: David F. Bruce

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 2 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $258,600 in 2004.

Address: 795 Twilight Lane

Seller: Rick Erb

Buyer: Michael C. Jennings

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 0.181 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision.

Address: 1983 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Veronica F. Roth and Richard A. Sayles

Buyer: Elisabeth Ann and Ryan Scott Purdy

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: 4,264-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath duplex on 0.063 acres of land, Townhome 9A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 9. Last sold for $1,560,000 in 2016.

Address: No address

Seller: Robert M. Skare

Buyer: Donald E. Woosley

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 36 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 22555 Cheyenne Trail

Seller: Cathy Christensen

Buyer: Samuel David Kirk and Karly Anne Marie Goranson-Kirk

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $14,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 145 at Morningside at Stagecoach. Last sold for $8,225 in 2016.

Address: 3452 Stone Lane

Seller: O’Connor Incorporated

Buyer: Forrest Icen, Joanie T. and Philip Cortland II Bolles

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot B at Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows.

Address: 1590 Chaps Way, 885 Angels View Way

Seller: Jeffrey W. and Tammy P. Lake, William and Carolyn Krueger Family Trust

Buyer: Biliana and Stanislav Ivanov

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 0.167 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision.

Address: 1245 Harwig Circle

Seller: Beverly A. and Curt E. Calcaterra

Buyer: Kathleen Anne and William D. Taylor

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $1,090,000

Property Description: 3,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.066 acres of land, Unit A at Storm Peak Townhomes. Last sold for $561,500 in 2002.

Address: 13400 State Highway 131

Seller: Maurice D. and Virginia W. Glenn

Buyer: John Faulkner

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 2,407-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 351.11 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 25-2-85 and 26-2-85. Last sold for $900,000 in 2013.

Address: 420 Alpine Court

Seller: Alpine 420 LLC

Buyer: Brennan and Whitney Counts

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 1,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.08 acres of land, Lot 7 at Steamboat Point. Last sold for $412,000 in 2014.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Coffman Ranch Co.

Buyer: James and Jody Stewart Jameson

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $638,500

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $354,000 in 2005.

Address: 57140 Green Bird Place

Seller: Ann Marie and John K. Colby III

Buyer: Michele Childs and James Ingwersen

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $157,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Buckhead Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 2001.

Address: 90 Hillside Drive

Seller: Maryl Weskamp Trust, Robert J. Weskamp Trust, MTDM LP

Buyer: Sarah P. Loughran Living Trust

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $389,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Storm Mountain Reserve Subdivision.

Total: $34,127,420

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Martha McGarvey Benson

Buyer: Charlotte and Randy Schaefer

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 236 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $115,000 in 2004.

Address: 1329 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Charles and Noemi Wyatt

Buyer: Doug and Martha Zimmerman

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $197,500

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 5,027-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath townhome on 0.079 acres of land, Lot A at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26. Last sold for $215,750 in 2020.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Carol A. Donahue Trust

Buyer: VTP Partnership LLC

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,371-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, PH4 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo, First Supplement. Last sold for $219,000 in 2019.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: JDL Trust

Buyer: Amy O’Rourke

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $52,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $46,000 in 2021.

Total: $810,000