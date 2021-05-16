Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of May 7 to 13
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $34,127,420 across 57 sales for the week of April 30 to May 6.
Address: 25995 Old Springs Road
Seller: Suyue Lee Rabin
Buyer: Ben Nierenberg
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 7.25 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 6 at Five Springs Ranch LPSE.
Address: 1947 Indian Trails
Seller: Chad Yeager
Buyer: Dennis Alan and Margaret Ann Cahill
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $794,000
Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land, Lot 38 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $57,000 in 2019.
Address: 44525 Routt County Road 44
Seller: Michele Wang Argeroplos and Hsi T. Weiss
Buyer: David Garret and Sally Jean Rhodes
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $993,500
Property Description: 1,921-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.29 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Deer Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2017.
Address: 56400 Olive Street
Seller: Nominees Rowe
Buyer: Kelly Stubbs and Michael Dru Rafferty
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $265,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Willow Point Subdivision.
Address: 3360 Columbine Drive
Seller: James C. and Kelly P. Perkins
Buyer: Diana and Nick Benson
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $610,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VI.
Address: 26750 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Gene Budler
Buyer: Judy and Mike S. Ward
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 271 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 2018.
Address: 2575 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Crestone Warehouse LLC
Buyer: K4 Enterprises LLC
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.65 acres of land, Unit 3 at Crestone Warehouse Condominiums.
Address: 28515 Forest Street, Phippsburg
Seller: Susan C. Garrity, Susan C. Strong
Buyer: Travis C. Brown and Samantha Maltais
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $331,500
Property Description: 1,430-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lots 37-40, Block 15 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $225,000 in 2016.
Address: 21470 Fourth Avenue, Phippsburg
Seller: Helen Elizabeth Aregood and John Daniel Patterson
Buyer: Alexa Joy and Dean Alejandro Taylor
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $289,000
Property Description: 2,184-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 33-35, Block 27 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $145,000 in 2015.
Address: 29533 Routt County Road 179
Seller: Charter Oak Coloroutt LLC
Buyer: High Country Lamb LLC
Date: May 8, 2021
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 240 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 30-4-85.
Address: 1484 Morgan Court
Seller: David C. Scully
Buyer: Kimberly and Ryan Ludtke
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1704, Building 17 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $242,000 in 2004.
Address: 580 Anglers Drive
Seller: Corey T. Peck
Buyer: Tore Johnson
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $627,000
Property Description: 1,038-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $329,000 in 2013.
Address: 36867 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: David S. and Janet R. Henson
Buyer: Danielle M. and John Brian Heit
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $399,000
Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $269,000 in 2005.
Address: 31595 Buckingham Lane
Seller: Christine T. Connell and Colin A. Lusher
Buyer: Dennis N. Folden Revocable Trust and Linda S. Y. Folden Revocable Trust
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $657,000
Property Description: 1,750-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, duplex/triplex, Lot 17 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $363,000 in 2016.
Address: 10 Redwood Court
Seller: Donald W. Wray
Buyer: Jennifer and Noah Borstad
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot RE 10, Building 16 at Whistler Village Townhome Phase II. Last sold for $278,000 in 2008.
Address: 2800 Village Drive
Seller: John W. and Wendy M. Bachman
Buyer: Van Dijk Revocable Living Trust
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 928-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1105 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $475,000 in 2020.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: High Country Lamb LLC
Buyer: Charter Oak Coloroutt LLC
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 200.75 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 19-4-85.
Address: 35650 Humble Road
Seller: John and Florence Duty Family Trust
Buyer: Ginger and Patrick Johnston
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $852,000
Property Description: 4.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Agate Creek Preserve.
Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Alison Marie and Joseph Dean Keegan
Buyer: Gregory and Karen Rattenborg
Date: May 7, 2021
Price: $263,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $185,000 in 2019.
Address: 31600 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: Chaney Family Trust
Buyer: Dearfield Living Trust
Date: May 10, 2021
Price: $815,000
Property Description: 2.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Justin and Katie Sims
Buyer: Michael Hull
Date: May 10, 2021
Price: $10,500
Property Description: 1.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 100 and 102 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2020.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Steamboat Holdings LLC
Buyer: Michael Sotirhos
Date: May 10, 2021
Price: $2,850,000
Property Description: 2,535-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-703 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,110,000 in 2012.
Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Todd Wakefield
Buyer: Stacey Wilhelm
Date: May 10, 2021
Price: $265,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $170,000 in 2018.
Address: 2601 Copper Ridge Circle, 2606 South Copper
Seller: Carole J. Applin and Mark Dewayne Watson
Buyer: ZHL Ventures LLC
Date: May 10, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 24 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $153,300 in 2005.
Address: 38750 Hidden Springs Drive, 38760 Ridge Line Court
Seller: Little Big Brick LLC
Buyer: Madeline Helen and Michael John Landgren
Date: May 10, 2021
Price: $110,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 13 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $106,000 in 2021.
Address: No address
Seller: Chris and Maria Kaminski
Buyer: Michael Hull
Date: May 10, 2021
Price: $41,000
Property Description: 7.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 170, 172, 173, 174, 176, 177, 178 at South Station I. Last sold for $38,900 in 2017.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Coffman Ranch Co
Buyer: Jennifer Balzer and Wade Luther Williams
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $639,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 310 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $360,000 in 2016.
Address: 1080 Graystone Court
Seller: Sandy R. Rufenacht Jr.
Buyer: James F. and Leslie G. Samaha
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $1,262,500
Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Stonebridge Park Subdivision. Last sold for $720,000 in 2005.
Address: 34800 Panorama Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Ballroom Private Trust
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $4,461,920.53
Property Description: 4,964-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 5 acres of land, Lot 19 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 1478 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: BRSTINA LLC
Buyer: Brian R. and Karen H. Humes
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $1,600,500
Property Description: 3,130-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex on 0.147 acres of land, Unit B at Clubhouse Mountain Townhomes.
Address: 30755 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch Ltd Liability Co.
Buyer: Heather James and Richard M. Staniszewski
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $833,000
Property Description: 40.13 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 19 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $500,000 in 2017.
Address: 275 South 1st Street, Hayden
Seller: Benjamin M. Williams
Buyer: Liquid Light and Lava LLC
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $96,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of mobile home land, Lots 3 and 4, Block 18 at First Addition of West Hayden Townsite. Last sold for $65,000 in 2019.
Address: 974 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Garrett Edward and Kelsey Jean Murchison
Buyer: Clint W. and Rachael L. Naegel
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 1,426-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $287,500 in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: Willoughby Family Revocable Trust
Buyer: Michael W. Sherman
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3-B at Ginsberg-Willoughby Mountain Properties.
Address: No address
Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Janet K. Fine
Buyer: Michael Hull
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $5,500
Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 179 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO Janet K. Fine IRA
Buyer: Michael Hull
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $5,500
Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at South Station I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 74 East Maple Street
Seller: Kristin L. Stevenson
Buyer: Deena Marcum and Gabriel Leif Selko
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $1,339,000
Property Description: 2,606-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 2 at Spring Creek Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $544,000 in 2013.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Darren M., Dawn M., James E. and Sharon A. Robinson
Buyer: Carolyn Marie and Johnathan Edward Lawrence
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $302,000
Property Description: 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 428 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Address: 40451 Anchor Way
Seller: Elisha Colson
Buyer: Julie Beckett and Wyatt Patterson
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing No. 2A, Lot 75 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $393,600 in 2016.
Address: 29090 River Drive
Seller: Bradley D. Reese and Catherine A. Reese Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: Hollis A. Hampton and Eric L. Yager
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $705,000
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.15 acres of land, Lot 2 at Gantick Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2017.
Address: 440 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Brad Luth
Buyer: David F. Bruce
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 2 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $258,600 in 2004.
Address: 795 Twilight Lane
Seller: Rick Erb
Buyer: Michael C. Jennings
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 0.181 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision.
Address: 1983 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Veronica F. Roth and Richard A. Sayles
Buyer: Elisabeth Ann and Ryan Scott Purdy
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: 4,264-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath duplex on 0.063 acres of land, Townhome 9A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 9. Last sold for $1,560,000 in 2016.
Address: No address
Seller: Robert M. Skare
Buyer: Donald E. Woosley
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $6,500
Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 36 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 22555 Cheyenne Trail
Seller: Cathy Christensen
Buyer: Samuel David Kirk and Karly Anne Marie Goranson-Kirk
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $14,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 145 at Morningside at Stagecoach. Last sold for $8,225 in 2016.
Address: 3452 Stone Lane
Seller: O’Connor Incorporated
Buyer: Forrest Icen, Joanie T. and Philip Cortland II Bolles
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot B at Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows.
Address: 1590 Chaps Way, 885 Angels View Way
Seller: Jeffrey W. and Tammy P. Lake, William and Carolyn Krueger Family Trust
Buyer: Biliana and Stanislav Ivanov
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 0.167 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision.
Address: 1245 Harwig Circle
Seller: Beverly A. and Curt E. Calcaterra
Buyer: Kathleen Anne and William D. Taylor
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $1,090,000
Property Description: 3,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.066 acres of land, Unit A at Storm Peak Townhomes. Last sold for $561,500 in 2002.
Address: 13400 State Highway 131
Seller: Maurice D. and Virginia W. Glenn
Buyer: John Faulkner
Date: May 12, 2021
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 2,407-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 351.11 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 25-2-85 and 26-2-85. Last sold for $900,000 in 2013.
Address: 420 Alpine Court
Seller: Alpine 420 LLC
Buyer: Brennan and Whitney Counts
Date: May 13, 2021
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 1,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.08 acres of land, Lot 7 at Steamboat Point. Last sold for $412,000 in 2014.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Coffman Ranch Co.
Buyer: James and Jody Stewart Jameson
Date: May 13, 2021
Price: $638,500
Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $354,000 in 2005.
Address: 57140 Green Bird Place
Seller: Ann Marie and John K. Colby III
Buyer: Michele Childs and James Ingwersen
Date: May 13, 2021
Price: $157,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Buckhead Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 2001.
Address: 90 Hillside Drive
Seller: Maryl Weskamp Trust, Robert J. Weskamp Trust, MTDM LP
Buyer: Sarah P. Loughran Living Trust
Date: May 13, 2021
Price: $389,000
Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Storm Mountain Reserve Subdivision.
Total: $34,127,420
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Martha McGarvey Benson
Buyer: Charlotte and Randy Schaefer
Date: May 10, 2021
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 236 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $115,000 in 2004.
Address: 1329 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Charles and Noemi Wyatt
Buyer: Doug and Martha Zimmerman
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $197,500
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 5,027-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath townhome on 0.079 acres of land, Lot A at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26. Last sold for $215,750 in 2020.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Carol A. Donahue Trust
Buyer: VTP Partnership LLC
Date: May 11, 2021
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,371-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, PH4 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo, First Supplement. Last sold for $219,000 in 2019.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: JDL Trust
Buyer: Amy O’Rourke
Date: May 13, 2021
Price: $52,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $46,000 in 2021.
Total: $810,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of May 7 to 13
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $34,127,420 across 57 sales for the week of April 30 to May 6.