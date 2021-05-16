 Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of May 7 to 13 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of May 7 to 13

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $34,127,420 across 57 sales for the week of April 30 to May 6.

 

Address: 25995 Old Springs Road

Seller: Suyue Lee Rabin

Buyer: Ben Nierenberg

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 7.25 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 6 at Five Springs Ranch LPSE.

 

Address: 1947 Indian Trails

Seller: Chad Yeager

Buyer: Dennis Alan and Margaret Ann Cahill

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $794,000

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land, Lot 38 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $57,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 44525 Routt County Road 44

Seller: Michele Wang Argeroplos and Hsi T. Weiss

Buyer: David Garret and Sally Jean Rhodes

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $993,500

Property Description: 1,921-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.29 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Deer Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 56400 Olive Street

Seller: Nominees Rowe

Buyer: Kelly Stubbs and Michael Dru Rafferty

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Willow Point Subdivision.

 

Address: 3360 Columbine Drive

Seller: James C. and Kelly P. Perkins

Buyer: Diana and Nick Benson

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VI.

 

Address: 26750 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Gene Budler

Buyer: Judy and Mike S. Ward

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 271 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2575 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Crestone Warehouse LLC

Buyer: K4 Enterprises LLC

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.65 acres of land, Unit 3 at Crestone Warehouse Condominiums.

 

Address: 28515 Forest Street, Phippsburg

Seller: Susan C. Garrity, Susan C. Strong

Buyer: Travis C. Brown and Samantha Maltais

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $331,500

Property Description: 1,430-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lots 37-40, Block 15 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $225,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 21470 Fourth Avenue, Phippsburg

Seller: Helen Elizabeth Aregood and John Daniel Patterson

Buyer: Alexa Joy and Dean Alejandro Taylor

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 2,184-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 33-35, Block 27 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $145,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 29533 Routt County Road 179

Seller: Charter Oak Coloroutt LLC

Buyer: High Country Lamb LLC

Date: May 8, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 240 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 30-4-85.

 

Address: 1484 Morgan Court

Seller: David C. Scully

Buyer: Kimberly and Ryan Ludtke

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1704, Building 17 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $242,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 580 Anglers Drive

Seller: Corey T. Peck

Buyer: Tore Johnson

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $627,000

Property Description: 1,038-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $329,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 36867 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: David S. and Janet R. Henson

Buyer: Danielle M. and John Brian Heit

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $269,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 31595 Buckingham Lane

Seller: Christine T. Connell and Colin A. Lusher

Buyer: Dennis N. Folden Revocable Trust and Linda S. Y. Folden Revocable Trust

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $657,000

Property Description: 1,750-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, duplex/triplex, Lot 17 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $363,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 10 Redwood Court

Seller: Donald W. Wray

Buyer: Jennifer and Noah Borstad

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot RE 10, Building 16 at Whistler Village Townhome Phase II. Last sold for $278,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 2800 Village Drive

Seller: John W. and Wendy M. Bachman

Buyer: Van Dijk Revocable Living Trust

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 928-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1105 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $475,000 in 2020.

 

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: High Country Lamb LLC

Buyer: Charter Oak Coloroutt LLC

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 200.75 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 19-4-85.

 

Address: 35650 Humble Road

Seller: John and Florence Duty Family Trust

Buyer: Ginger and Patrick Johnston

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $852,000

Property Description: 4.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Agate Creek Preserve.

 

Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Alison Marie and Joseph Dean Keegan

Buyer: Gregory and Karen Rattenborg

Date: May 7, 2021

Price: $263,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $185,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 31600 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Chaney Family Trust

Buyer: Dearfield Living Trust

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 2.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Justin and Katie Sims

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 1.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 100 and 102 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Steamboat Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michael Sotirhos

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $2,850,000

Property Description: 2,535-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-703 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,110,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Todd Wakefield

Buyer: Stacey Wilhelm

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $170,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2601 Copper Ridge Circle, 2606 South Copper

Seller: Carole J. Applin and Mark Dewayne Watson

Buyer: ZHL Ventures LLC

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 24 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $153,300 in 2005.

 

Address: 38750 Hidden Springs Drive, 38760 Ridge Line Court

Seller: Little Big Brick LLC

Buyer: Madeline Helen and Michael John Landgren

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 13 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $106,000 in 2021.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Chris and Maria Kaminski

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $41,000

Property Description: 7.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 170, 172, 173, 174, 176, 177, 178 at South Station I. Last sold for $38,900 in 2017.

 

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Coffman Ranch Co

Buyer: Jennifer Balzer and Wade Luther Williams

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $639,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 310 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $360,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 1080 Graystone Court

Seller: Sandy R. Rufenacht Jr.

Buyer: James F. and Leslie G. Samaha

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $1,262,500

Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Stonebridge Park Subdivision. Last sold for $720,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 34800 Panorama Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Ballroom Private Trust

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $4,461,920.53

Property Description: 4,964-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 5 acres of land, Lot 19 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

 

Address: 1478 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: BRSTINA LLC

Buyer: Brian R. and Karen H. Humes

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $1,600,500

Property Description: 3,130-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex on 0.147 acres of land, Unit B at Clubhouse Mountain Townhomes.

 

Address: 30755 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch Ltd Liability Co.

Buyer: Heather James and Richard M. Staniszewski

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $833,000

Property Description: 40.13 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 19 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $500,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 275 South 1st Street, Hayden

Seller: Benjamin M. Williams

Buyer: Liquid Light and Lava LLC

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $96,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of mobile home land, Lots 3 and 4, Block 18 at First Addition of West Hayden Townsite. Last sold for $65,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 974 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Garrett Edward and Kelsey Jean Murchison

Buyer: Clint W. and Rachael L. Naegel

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 1,426-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $287,500 in 2018.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Willoughby Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: Michael W. Sherman

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3-B at Ginsberg-Willoughby Mountain Properties.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Janet K. Fine

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $5,500

Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 179 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO Janet K. Fine IRA

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $5,500

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at South Station I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 74 East Maple Street

Seller: Kristin L. Stevenson

Buyer: Deena Marcum and Gabriel Leif Selko

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $1,339,000

Property Description: 2,606-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 2 at Spring Creek Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $544,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Darren M., Dawn M., James E. and Sharon A. Robinson

Buyer: Carolyn Marie and Johnathan Edward Lawrence

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $302,000

Property Description: 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 428 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 40451 Anchor Way

Seller: Elisha Colson

Buyer: Julie Beckett and Wyatt Patterson

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing No. 2A, Lot 75 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $393,600 in 2016.

Address: 29090 River Drive

 

Seller: Bradley D. Reese and Catherine A. Reese Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: Hollis A. Hampton and Eric L. Yager

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $705,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.15 acres of land, Lot 2 at Gantick Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 440 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Brad Luth

Buyer: David F. Bruce

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 2 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $258,600 in 2004.

 

Address: 795 Twilight Lane

Seller: Rick Erb

Buyer: Michael C. Jennings

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 0.181 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision.

 

Address: 1983 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Veronica F. Roth and Richard A. Sayles

Buyer: Elisabeth Ann and Ryan Scott Purdy

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: 4,264-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath duplex on 0.063 acres of land, Townhome 9A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 9. Last sold for $1,560,000 in 2016.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Robert M. Skare

Buyer: Donald E. Woosley

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 36 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 22555 Cheyenne Trail

Seller: Cathy Christensen

Buyer: Samuel David Kirk and Karly Anne Marie Goranson-Kirk

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $14,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 145 at Morningside at Stagecoach. Last sold for $8,225 in 2016.

 

Address: 3452 Stone Lane

Seller: O’Connor Incorporated

Buyer: Forrest Icen, Joanie T. and Philip Cortland II Bolles

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot B at Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows.

 

Address: 1590 Chaps Way, 885 Angels View Way

Seller: Jeffrey W. and Tammy P. Lake, William and Carolyn Krueger Family Trust

Buyer: Biliana and Stanislav Ivanov

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 0.167 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision.

 

Address: 1245 Harwig Circle

Seller: Beverly A. and Curt E. Calcaterra

Buyer: Kathleen Anne and William D. Taylor

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $1,090,000

Property Description: 3,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.066 acres of land, Unit A at Storm Peak Townhomes. Last sold for $561,500 in 2002.

 

Address: 13400 State Highway 131

Seller: Maurice D. and Virginia W. Glenn

Buyer: John Faulkner

Date: May 12, 2021

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 2,407-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 351.11 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 25-2-85 and 26-2-85. Last sold for $900,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 420 Alpine Court

Seller: Alpine 420 LLC

Buyer: Brennan and Whitney Counts

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 1,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.08 acres of land, Lot 7 at Steamboat Point. Last sold for $412,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Coffman Ranch Co.

Buyer: James and Jody Stewart Jameson

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $638,500

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $354,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 57140 Green Bird Place

Seller: Ann Marie and John K. Colby III

Buyer: Michele Childs and James Ingwersen

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $157,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Buckhead Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 2001.

 

Address: 90 Hillside Drive

Seller: Maryl Weskamp Trust, Robert J. Weskamp Trust, MTDM LP

Buyer: Sarah P. Loughran Living Trust

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $389,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Storm Mountain Reserve Subdivision.

Total: $34,127,420

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Martha McGarvey Benson

Buyer: Charlotte and Randy Schaefer

Date: May 10, 2021

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 236 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $115,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 1329 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Charles and Noemi Wyatt

Buyer: Doug and Martha Zimmerman

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $197,500

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 5,027-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath townhome on 0.079 acres of land, Lot A at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26. Last sold for $215,750 in 2020.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Carol A. Donahue Trust

Buyer: VTP Partnership LLC

Date: May 11, 2021

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,371-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, PH4 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo, First Supplement. Last sold for $219,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: JDL Trust

Buyer: Amy O’Rourke

Date: May 13, 2021

Price: $52,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $46,000 in 2021.

Total: $810,000

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more