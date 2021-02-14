 Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of Feb. 5 to 11 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of Feb. 5 to 11

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $34,270,900 across 35 sales for week of Feb. 5 to 11.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Steamboat Destinations LLC

Buyer: Elks Peak Holdings LLC

Date: Feb. 5, 2021

Price: $2,750,000

Property Description: 2,511-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-503 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,470,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 439 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Cliff Riele

Buyer: John Ostergar

Date: Feb. 5, 2021

Price: $273,500

Property Description: 1,248-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 1 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $245,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 1365 Eagle Glen Drive

Seller: Julienne K. Lindberg

Buyer: Nicole and Robert S. Creamer III

Date: Feb. 5, 2021

Price: $2,075,000

Property Description: 3,230-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 1 at Chadwick Estate Villas at Steamboat Condos. Last sold for $2,000,000 in 2010.

 

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: B&A Property Ventures LLC

Buyer: Gail V. Kellogg Living Trust

Date: Feb. 5, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C31 at Terraces Condo – Central Tower West. Last sold for $535,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 211 East Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Shawn Darling

Buyer: Marissa L. and Skylar D. Espy

Date: Feb. 5, 2021

Price: $248,000

Property Description: 800-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 28 and 29 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Lisa and Tiong Ghee Teoh

Buyer: EET LLC

Date: Feb. 8, 2021

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 1/12 interest in and to a 2,279-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-513 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $199,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 33570 Surrey Trail

Seller: James Gindlesparger

Buyer: Christopher Packert

Date: Feb. 8, 2021

Price: $9,800

Property Description: 1.6 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 15 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,500 in 2003.

 

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Zachery S. Piersall

Buyer: Michelle Adams White

Date: Feb. 8, 2021

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building E, Unit 307 at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $149,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 1535 Natches Road

Seller: Susan B. and Lynn Louis Bourdon III

Buyer: Michael Staenberg

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $2,350,000

Property Description: 2,982-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, townhome unit, Lot 2 at Sunridge Townhomes. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 2010.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: 4080SP LLC

Buyer: Renfro Street Holdings LTD

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 2,267-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-408 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,525,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 87 Park Place

Seller: Thomas Lichtenfels

Buyer: Karl E. and Yvonne O. Knapp

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 6 at Park Place.

 

Address: 461 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: Martin Fallas Hidalgo

Buyer: Garrett Camilletti and Celia Garrison

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit B at Valley View Live/Work Condos. Last sold for $294,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 230 Fifth St.

Seller: Jacqueline Ann and Kim Edgar Zeune

Buyer: 8 Pines LLC

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 4,253-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 6 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,520,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 875 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Steamboat 40 LLC

Buyer: 3724 Ski Hill LLC

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 4.2 acres of vacant, commercial land. Last sold for $1,525,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 1125 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: 1125 Lincoln LLC

Buyer: 1125 Lincoln Avenue LLC

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $1,380,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at 1200 Lincoln, Steamboat commercial.

 

Address: 690 Anglers Court

Seller: George P. and Janet P. Hresko

Buyer: Land of Canaan LLC

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $2,461,000

Property Description: 5,268-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.99 acres of land, Lot 5 at Anglers Ridge Estates. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 38795 Ridge Line Court

Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.

Buyer: Austin Hilde

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $87,900

Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural, dry farm land, Lot 4 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $192,500 in 2007.

 

Address: No address, Hayden

Seller: Daniel Austin and Kathleen Louise Faucett

Buyer: Bier Living Trust

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $39,900

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Phase 1, Lot 19 at Lake Village. Last sold for $48,400 in 2007.

 

Address: 882 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Loren W. Waldapfel

Buyer: Brent Bessey

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $29,000

Property Description: 0.13 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 4 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

 

Address: 535 Wyatt Drive

Seller: Moto Ranch LLC

Buyer: Andrew, Julie and Nancy Kinkler

Date: Feb. 10, 20221

Price: $766,300

Property Description: 1,980-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Lot 23 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $585,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 620 Anglers Drive

Seller: Jeffrey S. Buck

Buyer: Ryan Fanders and Andrea Lajzova

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $237,000

Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 2 at Chaparral Terraces Condo. Last sold for $54,100 in 1996.

 

Address: 29625 Routt County Road 14A

Seller: Westbound Holdings LLC

Buyer: Gregory Scott and Kathleen Adele Palinckx

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 36.08 acres of agricultural, grazing land, Lot 2 at Deer Park Subdivision. Last sold for $395,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 1301 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Kelley Brothers

Buyer: JSBP Family Trust

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $117,500

Property Description: Fractional Unit – Townhome Unit 28A-5 at More’s Corner.

 

Address: 1700 Alpine Vista Court

Seller: West Wolfram Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Hankins Family Investments LLC

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $1,235,000

Property Description: 2,714-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, townhome unit, Filing No. 3, Lot 4 at Alpine Vista Townhomes.

 

Address: 303 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden

Seller: Susan Marie Siggson

Buyer: Janice Moser

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $249,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, townhome unit, Filing No. 3 Unit 302 at Vista Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $177,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 35 Fifth St.

Seller: Michael and Sara Craig-Scheckman

Buyer: Mark D. Albrecht

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $877,500

Property Description: 1,318-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit 208 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $790,400 in 2009.

 

Address: 1270 Eagle Glen Drive

Seller: Barn View LLC

Buyer: James Family Trust

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $1,840,000

Property Description: Lot 2 at Townhomes at Eagleridge Chadwick.

 

Address: 60810 Parkside Drive

Seller: Charlene Stees Living Trust

Buyer: Karen Deline

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $142,500

Property Description: 5.04 acres of agricultural, grazing land, Lot 1 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $165,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 29340 Owl Drive

Seller: Maria Jose and Lawrence W. Shipley III

Buyer: Brooke and Juli Boice

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 3,893-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.97 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 6 at Elk Ridge Homesites. Last sold for $229,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2280 Marble Court

Seller: Donna and Ronald Wentzel

Buyer: Lorraine and Philip Whetstone

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 0.50 acres of industrial, vacant land, Lot 2 at Marblehill Industrial Park Subdivision. Last sold for $250,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1504 Cascade Drive

Seller: Ilana Mallary and John C. Blomquist

Buyer: Fred and Linda Mitchell

Date: Feb. 11, 20221

Price: $961,000

Property Description: 2,595-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, townhome unit, Cascades at Eagleridge Phase 2, Willow Townhome, Stuart Building. Last sold for $595,000 in 2009.

 

Address: 45316 Four Seasons Way

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Kelley A. Howes

Date: Feb. 11, 2021

Price: $371,000

Property Description: 36.92 acres of agricultural, grazing land, Lot 4 at Giant Sky Ranch.

 

Address: 61970 Routt County Road 129

Seller: 2RCC LLC

Buyer: Jennifer and Tim Daniels

Date: Feb. 11, 2021

Price: $2,475,000

Property Description: 1,490-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence with outlying structure on 1.0 acres of land and 22.04 acres of agricultural, grazing land, Momsdream Ranch Exemption. Last sold for $1,055,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 29105 Harrison Trail, 33355 Danver Trail

Seller: County Jefferson State of Colorado, Ladd Land Investments LLC

Buyer: Sarvis 35 LLC

Date: Feb. 11, 2021

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 24 acres of agricultural, grazing land and 11 acres of agricultural, meadow hay land, Lot 20 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $1,030,000 in 2006.

 

Timeshares

Address: 2637 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Wildhorse Lodge LLC

Buyer: S and S Gulf Properties LLC

Date: Feb. 8, 2021

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 5,557-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath, single- family residence on 0.162 acres of land. Filing No. 1, Lot 21 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $760,000 in 2021.

