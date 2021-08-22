 Routt County real estate sales total $33M for week of Aug. 13 to 19 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $33M for week of Aug. 13 to 19

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $32,548,360 across 32 sales for week of Aug. 13 to 19.

 

Address: 2148 Aster Place

Seller: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson

Buyer: Dwan G. and William H. Esco

Date: Aug. 13, 2021

Price: $801,000

Property Description: 1,929-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B-2, Building B at Columbine Townhomes. Last sold for $585,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 365 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: M&T Drywall LLC

Buyer: Randall R. Brown

Date: Aug. 13, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 21 at Lake Village Phase 1.

 

Address: 21025 Palomino Way

Seller: Susan Mele Trust

Buyer: Saskia and Wesley Thompson

Date: Aug. 13, 2021

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 75 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $32,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 907 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Lynn S. and Matthew J. Newman

Buyer: Paul T. Flood

Date: Aug. 13, 2021

Price: $39,000

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

 

Address: 2749 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Jennifer Whitney and Jonathan Tucker Ladd

Buyer: Wendy G. Holschuh

Date: Aug. 13, 2021

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5 at Winterwood Townhomes Condo. Last sold for $539,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Jeffrey J. and Pamela D. Heaberlin

Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC

Date: Aug. 13, 2021

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 886-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit T-34, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $237,500 in 2014.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Janet K. Fine

Buyer: Jeffrey L. and Kriselda L. Chin

Date: Aug. 13, 2021

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 0.86 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 26 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 613 Clermont Circle

Seller: Linda and Richard John

Buyer: Brandon and Engla Kolb

Date: Aug. 16, 2021

Price: $1,175,000

Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.039 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2, Block 1 at Emerald Heights Townhomes. Last sold for $558,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: Edward S. Riss Jr.

Buyer: Jemma Bree and Joshua Francis Morgan

Date: Aug. 17, 2021

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 834-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 208 at Ridge Crest Condo. Last sold for $315,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Patricia Pillow

Buyer: James G. and Katie Barbara Marie Reineking

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 30, Building 3 at Power Ridge Condo. Last sold for $345,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 28685 Routt County Road 6D

Seller: Alex and Teri Estes

Buyer: Dana and Matthew Tredway

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence on 38.54 acres of meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 14-2-85 and SEC 23-2-85. Last sold for $200,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 23130 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Cheryl C. Naylor, Cheryl C. Tenpas

Buyer: Kathryn M. Cole

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot F, Block 1 at Second Replat of Projects I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $276,000 in 2019.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Lazy H 2 LLC

Buyer: Nadine Arroyo

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 158.5 acres of agricultural grazing land, SECS 10-5-85 and 11-5-85.

 

Address: 131 Telemark Court, 153 Telemark Court

Seller: Stephanie P. and William A. Faunce

Buyer: Emily and John Macentee

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $3,500,000

Property Description: 4,086-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.71 acres of land, Lots 23 and 24 at Aspen View Estates Subdivision.

 

Address: 33795 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Huthnance Peacock Ranch LP

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $2,512,539.50

Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

 

Address: 1922 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Hannah and Kevin Hopkins

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $1,048,920

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 69 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $666,668 in 2021.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Caroline Palmer and John Ramsdell Ward

Buyer: Keely Payton and James Ross Drever II

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $1,935,000

Property Description: SEC 8-6-84.

 

Address: 2440 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: 4SK Properties LLC

Buyer: 1 SBC Properties LLC

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $2,993,000

Property Description: 3,364-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo, Unit B at One Ski Trail Condo.

 

Address: 500 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Laduke Corporation

Buyer: Matthew John and Sally Ruth Ross

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $645,000

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 206, Building C at Pines Condo Phase II. Last sold for $230,000 in 1999.

 

Address: 3320 Columbine Drive

Seller: Aaron and Hillary Werner

Buyer: James Hillhouse

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Price: $636,000

Property Description: 956-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1202 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XI. Last sold for $400,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 1620 Hangar Lane, Hayden

Seller: Kurt A. Garbin, Martha Jo and Norman R. Tisdale

Buyer: YVRA Hangar Partners II LP

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $180,000

Property Description: Commercial Condo, Hangar 18 at HDN Condominiums.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Nadine Arroyo

Buyer: Robert and Sandra Helt

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: SECS 10-5-85 and 11-5-85.

 

Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Joan Cheryl Atkinson Trust

Buyer: Lori Henricksen

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,150-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 203, Building B at Supplemental Plat to Canyon Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $399,500 in 2009.

 

Address: 31600 Preserve Drive South, 31755 Preserve Drive South

Seller: Elyse W. and Kyle T. Craig

Buyer: Craig J. and Laura Taylor Wall

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 35.06 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Timbers Preserve Subdivision.

 

Address: 1708 Copper Ridge Spur

Seller: MBE Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Schwanke Farm LLC

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 969-square-foot commercial condo and 1,115-square-foot commercial condo, Unit C at Copper Spur Commercial Condominiums. Last sold for $430,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 372 Parkview Drive

Seller: Christina and Kerry J. Lynch

Buyer: Eric T. and Susan M. Hippe

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 26 at Longview Park. Last sold for $539,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 31050 Sweetwater Drive

Seller: Dean Revocable Trust

Buyer: Thomas Bragg and Jill Lee Davis

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $5,950,000

Property Description: 8,444-square-foot, six-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath residence on 8.53 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 13 at Agate Creek Preserve.

 

Address: 31450 Shoshone Way

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Terrence E. Dreiling and Donna M. Villamor

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $38,900

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 148 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2815 Heavenly View

Seller: Sean Dollinger and Tamara Simon

Buyer: MJZ Family Trust

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $845,000

Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 138 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $630,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 109 East Williams St., Oak Creek

Seller: Hopalong Trust

Buyer: Caleb Chelberg and Diane Hutton

Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Price: $255,000

Property Description: 1,596-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 24 & 25, Block 7 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Jason L. Shimp

Buyer: Justin Bawden and Kiyomi Bolick

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $555,000

Property Description: Lot 5 at Yampa View Estates

Total: $32,486,360

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kelly J. and Michael L. Allen

Buyer: Brittanny and Matthew Markle

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Price: $62,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,464-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 246 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $55,000 in 2017.

Total: $62,000

