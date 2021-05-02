Routt County real estate sales total $33M for week of April 23 to 29
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $32,507,429 across 41 sales for the week of April 23 to 29.
Address: 30575 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch Ltd
Buyer: SSCL Sidney Peak Investment LLC
Date: April 23, 2021
Price: $599,000
Property Description: 50.3 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 12 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
Address: 2745 Whitewater Lane
Seller: Steven Ryan Heckman
Buyer: R. Sterling Boon 2007 Trust
Date: April 23, 2021
Price: $5,500,000
Property Description: 5,716-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 143 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $2,950,000 in 2018.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Scott R. Claghorn
Buyer: David M. and Jane W. H. Blandford
Date: April 23, 2021
Price: $886,000
Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $825,000 in 2021.
Address: 620 Anglers Drive
Seller: Candice J. and Justin S. Van Der Linde
Buyer: Cailin Nora Ryan McKeever and Aaron Michael Zagrodnik
Date: April 23, 2021
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 1, Building A at Chaparral Terraces Condo. Last sold for $50,000 in 2012.
Address: 2130 Resort Drive
Seller: Resort Group Properties LLC
Buyer: Cook Olson Holdings LLC
Date: April 23, 2021
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1,553-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit E, Building 2 at Resort Group Center. Last sold for $315,000 in 2008.
Address: 1395 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Julie D. Brown and Harvey Winemiller
Buyer: Jeff Welton
Date: April 26, 2021
Price: $195,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building Omega at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $180,000 in 2006.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Janene McCabe and Bruce Snyder
Buyer: Kelly C. and Matthew P. Boeckman
Date: April 26, 2021
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase III. Last sold for $574,000 in 2020.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Timothy Joseph Desmond and Wanda June O’Neill
Buyer: Kim Hebron Realtor Inc. 401 K; NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer Sep IRA
Date: April 26, 2021
Price: $343,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $247,000 in 2020.
Address: 22659 Commanche Road
Seller: Trust of Keith D. Hereford
Buyer: Diana P. and Espen F. Jansen
Date: April 26, 2021
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 66 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 32596 Ute Trail
Seller: Wendy Steben and Judith Writer
Buyer: Jennifer Rose and Ryan Nicholas King
Date: April 26, 2021
Price: $439,000
Property Description: 1,634-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Lot 2 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $290,000 in 2016.
Address: 1912 Indian Trails
Seller: Kruse Builders LLC
Buyer: Amanda and Phillips Armstrong
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $690,870.16
Property Description: Unit B at Westview Townhomes.
Address: 2636 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Cooper Ski Haus LLC
Buyer: Drew R. Nelson
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $2,425,000
Property Description: 4,611-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.144 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $2,050,000 in 2019.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Dana and Stephanie Janik Franklin
Buyer: Scott R. Claghorn and Janet Lauderdale
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $545,000
Property Description: 767-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $383,500 in 2019.
Address: No address
Seller: Living Trust of Joseph Jerome Britschgi and Barbara Estelle Britschgi
Buyer: David Evans
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $6,300
Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 118 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 640 Fourth St. Court, Yampa
Seller: Gary S. and Susan M. Engle
Buyer: David W. Brown and Ellie L. Dewan
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $267,500
Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 8, Block 2 at Snowden Subdivision. Last sold for $172,000 in 2006.
Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden
Seller: T. Blaine Wells Trust
Buyer: James L. and Tara A. Stanislaus
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $36,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit C-53 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $26,500 in 2015.
Address: 361 Terhune Ave., Yampa
Seller: Benjamin R. and Shelby L. Strait
Buyer: Jessica D. Smith
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 960-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 7, Block 1 at Snowden Subdivision. Last sold for $155,000 in 2018.
Address: 359 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Jeremy C. Karschner and Megan J. Walker
Buyer: Marilynn B. Hill
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $346,000
Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lots 14, 15, 16, Block 1 at Walker’s 3rd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $216,000 in 2017.
Address: 2393 Penny Lane, 2395 Penny Lane
Seller: Jay H. Muhme Trust
Buyer: Elisabeth Boersma
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at West End Village. Last sold for $70,000 in 2003.
Address: 2345 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Melinda E. Anderson
Buyer: JDRAW LLC
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $930,000
Property Description: 1,613-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 9, Building B at Promontory at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $395,000 in 2007.
Address: No address, West – Hayden
Seller: T & T Land and Cattle Company LLC
Buyer: Ute Highlands Ranch LLC
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $359,000
Property Description: 240 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 25-6-88. Last sold for $155,000 in 1996.
Address: 885 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Erin Rose and Jacob Kyle Dewhirst
Buyer: Lauren Marie and Steven William Spalty
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1,599-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2019.
Address: 1455 Flattop Circle
Seller: Drew R. Nelson
Buyer: Karen A. Hohenstein and John David Hoover
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $1,610,000
Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 33, Buildings 4, 11 & 12 at Eagleridge Townhomes. Last sold for $1,275,000 in 2020.
Address: 24550 Routt County Road 3B, 24600 Routt County Road 3B, Yampa
Seller: BTW LLC
Buyer: Redhawk Ranch LLC
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 95.41 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 7-1-85 and 18-1-85.
Address: 27402 Brandon Circle
Seller: Amanda Kay and Steven Lee Helm
Buyer: Stefanek Family Trust
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $582,500
Property Description: 1,483-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Zwak/Ryan Townhomes. Last sold for $470,000 in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: William A. Gross and Timothy R. Hoffman
Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 179 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Address: 1700 Copper Ridge
Seller: Deborah B. and Nicholas W. Rose
Buyer: First Sunlight Homes LLC
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 0.48 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 8 at Copper Ridge Business Park.
Address: No address
Seller: Ansbro Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: David Evans
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $6,000
Property Description: 1.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 116 at South Station II Subdivision.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Cynthia J. Crawford
Buyer: Winding River Ranch LLC
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $7,364,000
Property Description: 881.20 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 22-4-85, 23-4-85, 26-4-85, 27-4-85, 33-4-85, 34-4-85.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Cynthia J. Crawford and Keith E. Jones
Buyer: Winding River Ranch LLC
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $336,000
Property Description: 160 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 27-4-85. Last sold for $336,000 in 2020.
Address: 2516 Evergreen Lane
Seller: Joan H. Morris Descendant Trust, Daniel M. and Joan H. Morris
Buyer: Vanessa and Peter Stamborski Living Trust
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $1,160,000
Property Description: 2,092-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at The Evergreens. Last sold for $750,000 in 2018.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Les Lee Ann and Thomas Joseph McNamara Jr.
Buyer: Daniel Vallez
Date: April 28, 2021
Price: $870,000
Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4114 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $510,000 in 2017.
Address: 21600 U.S. Highway 40 #A, #B, #C
Seller: Andrew C. and Charles R. Volk
Buyer: Wayne and Wilber Ranieri
Date: April 29, 2021
Price: $380,800
Property Description: 2,375-square-foot commercial merchandising improvement on 1.25 acres of land, SEC 10-6-86.
Address: 6760 Aspen Court
Seller: Adamo Family Partnership
Buyer: John Carl and Pamela Frances Powell
Date: April 29, 2021
Price: $130,000
Property Description: 5.46 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 5, Lot 1 Replat of Lots 84-88 at Steamboat Lake.
Address: 26882 Aspen Court
Seller: Fair & Square Construction Inc.
Buyer: John Carl and Pamela Frances Powell
Date: April 29, 2021
Price: $130,000
Property Description: 5.99 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Aspen Court Subdivision.
Address: 31070 Willow Lane
Seller: Jan Levy
Buyer: Emma Jane Knapp and Matthew Townsend
Date: April 29, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 1,210-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.02 acres of land, Lot 7 at Willow Park Subdivision. Last sold for $315,000 in 2011.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jandl Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: WMP LLC
Date: April 29, 2021
Price: $2,200,000
Property Description: 2,283-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-613 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,775,000 in 2015.
Address: No address
Seller: Ortons on Emerald Mountain LLC
Buyer: Julie Harvey and Eliot F. Orton
Date: April 29, 2021
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 74 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 18-6-84.
Total: $32,251,970
Timeshares
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Gail M. Viditz-Ward Trust
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $86,660
Property Description: Floating Use Right Season Platinum Plus, Unit 7701 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Rasheed Amao
Buyer: Aguiluz Trust
Date: April 27, 2021
Price: $63,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 207 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $45,000 in 2017.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Ellen Lee Turner
Date: April 29, 2021
Price: $105,799
Property Description: Vacation Period Annual Use Right Float, 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 7501 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
Total: $255,459
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $33M for week of April 23 to 29
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $32,507,429 across 41 sales for the week of April 23 to 29.