 Routt County real estate sales total $33M for week of April 23 to 29 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $33M for week of April 23 to 29

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $32,507,429 across 41 sales for the week of April 23 to 29.

 

Address: 30575 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch Ltd

Buyer: SSCL Sidney Peak Investment LLC

Date: April 23, 2021

Price: $599,000

Property Description: 50.3 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 12 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

 

Address: 2745 Whitewater Lane

Seller: Steven Ryan Heckman

Buyer: R. Sterling Boon 2007 Trust

Date: April 23, 2021

Price: $5,500,000

Property Description: 5,716-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 143 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $2,950,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Scott R. Claghorn

Buyer: David M. and Jane W. H. Blandford

Date: April 23, 2021

Price: $886,000

Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $825,000 in 2021.

 

Address: 620 Anglers Drive

Seller: Candice J. and Justin S. Van Der Linde

Buyer: Cailin Nora Ryan McKeever and Aaron Michael Zagrodnik

Date: April 23, 2021

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 1, Building A at Chaparral Terraces Condo. Last sold for $50,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 2130 Resort Drive

Seller: Resort Group Properties LLC

Buyer: Cook Olson Holdings LLC

Date: April 23, 2021

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1,553-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit E, Building 2 at Resort Group Center. Last sold for $315,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 1395 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Julie D. Brown and Harvey Winemiller

Buyer: Jeff Welton

Date: April 26, 2021

Price: $195,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building Omega at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $180,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Janene McCabe and Bruce Snyder

Buyer: Kelly C. and Matthew P. Boeckman

Date: April 26, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase III. Last sold for $574,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Timothy Joseph Desmond and Wanda June O’Neill

Buyer: Kim Hebron Realtor Inc. 401 K; NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer Sep IRA

Date: April 26, 2021

Price: $343,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $247,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 22659 Commanche Road

Seller: Trust of Keith D. Hereford

Buyer: Diana P. and Espen F. Jansen

Date: April 26, 2021

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 66 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 32596 Ute Trail

Seller: Wendy Steben and Judith Writer

Buyer: Jennifer Rose and Ryan Nicholas King

Date: April 26, 2021

Price: $439,000

Property Description: 1,634-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Lot 2 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $290,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 1912 Indian Trails

Seller: Kruse Builders LLC

Buyer: Amanda and Phillips Armstrong

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $690,870.16

Property Description: Unit B at Westview Townhomes.

 

Address: 2636 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Cooper Ski Haus LLC

Buyer: Drew R. Nelson

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $2,425,000

Property Description: 4,611-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.144 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $2,050,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Dana and Stephanie Janik Franklin

Buyer: Scott R. Claghorn and Janet Lauderdale

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $545,000

Property Description: 767-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $383,500 in 2019.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Living Trust of Joseph Jerome Britschgi and Barbara Estelle Britschgi

Buyer: David Evans

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $6,300

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 118 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 640 Fourth St. Court, Yampa

Seller: Gary S. and Susan M. Engle

Buyer: David W. Brown and Ellie L. Dewan

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $267,500

Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 8, Block 2 at Snowden Subdivision. Last sold for $172,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden

Seller: T. Blaine Wells Trust

Buyer: James L. and Tara A. Stanislaus

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $36,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit C-53 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $26,500 in 2015.

 

Address: 361 Terhune Ave., Yampa

Seller: Benjamin R. and Shelby L. Strait

Buyer: Jessica D. Smith

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 960-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 7, Block 1 at Snowden Subdivision. Last sold for $155,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 359 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Jeremy C. Karschner and Megan J. Walker

Buyer: Marilynn B. Hill

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $346,000

Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lots 14, 15, 16, Block 1 at Walker’s 3rd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $216,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2393 Penny Lane, 2395 Penny Lane

Seller: Jay H. Muhme Trust

Buyer: Elisabeth Boersma

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at West End Village. Last sold for $70,000 in 2003.

 

Address: 2345 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Melinda E. Anderson

Buyer: JDRAW LLC

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $930,000

Property Description: 1,613-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 9, Building B at Promontory at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $395,000 in 2007.

 

Address: No address, West – Hayden

Seller: T & T Land and Cattle Company LLC

Buyer: Ute Highlands Ranch LLC

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $359,000

Property Description: 240 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 25-6-88. Last sold for $155,000 in 1996.

 

Address: 885 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Erin Rose and Jacob Kyle Dewhirst

Buyer: Lauren Marie and Steven William Spalty

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1,599-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 1455 Flattop Circle

Seller: Drew R. Nelson

Buyer: Karen A. Hohenstein and John David Hoover

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $1,610,000

Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 33, Buildings 4, 11 & 12 at Eagleridge Townhomes. Last sold for $1,275,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 24550 Routt County Road 3B, 24600 Routt County Road 3B, Yampa

Seller: BTW LLC

Buyer: Redhawk Ranch LLC

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 95.41 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 7-1-85 and 18-1-85.

 

Address: 27402 Brandon Circle

Seller: Amanda Kay and Steven Lee Helm

Buyer: Stefanek Family Trust

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $582,500

Property Description: 1,483-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Zwak/Ryan Townhomes. Last sold for $470,000 in 2018.

 

Address: No address

Seller: William A. Gross and Timothy R. Hoffman

Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 179 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

 

Address: 1700 Copper Ridge

Seller: Deborah B. and Nicholas W. Rose

Buyer: First Sunlight Homes LLC

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 0.48 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 8 at Copper Ridge Business Park.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Ansbro Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: David Evans

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $6,000

Property Description: 1.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 116 at South Station II Subdivision.

 

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Cynthia J. Crawford

Buyer: Winding River Ranch LLC

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $7,364,000

Property Description: 881.20 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 22-4-85, 23-4-85, 26-4-85, 27-4-85, 33-4-85, 34-4-85.

 

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Cynthia J. Crawford and Keith E. Jones

Buyer: Winding River Ranch LLC

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $336,000

Property Description: 160 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 27-4-85. Last sold for $336,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 2516 Evergreen Lane

Seller: Joan H. Morris Descendant Trust, Daniel M. and Joan H. Morris

Buyer: Vanessa and Peter Stamborski Living Trust

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $1,160,000

Property Description: 2,092-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at The Evergreens. Last sold for $750,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Les Lee Ann and Thomas Joseph McNamara Jr.

Buyer: Daniel Vallez

Date: April 28, 2021

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4114 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $510,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 21600 U.S. Highway 40 #A, #B, #C

Seller: Andrew C. and Charles R. Volk

Buyer: Wayne and Wilber Ranieri

Date: April 29, 2021

Price: $380,800

Property Description: 2,375-square-foot commercial merchandising improvement on 1.25 acres of land, SEC 10-6-86.

 

Address: 6760 Aspen Court

Seller: Adamo Family Partnership

Buyer: John Carl and Pamela Frances Powell

Date: April 29, 2021

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 5.46 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 5, Lot 1 Replat of Lots 84-88 at Steamboat Lake.

 

Address: 26882 Aspen Court

Seller: Fair & Square Construction Inc.

Buyer: John Carl and Pamela Frances Powell

Date: April 29, 2021

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 5.99 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Aspen Court Subdivision.

 

Address: 31070 Willow Lane

Seller: Jan Levy

Buyer: Emma Jane Knapp and Matthew Townsend

Date: April 29, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,210-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.02 acres of land, Lot 7 at Willow Park Subdivision. Last sold for $315,000 in 2011.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jandl Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: WMP LLC

Date: April 29, 2021

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 2,283-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-613 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,775,000 in 2015.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Ortons on Emerald Mountain LLC

Buyer: Julie Harvey and Eliot F. Orton

Date: April 29, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 74 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 18-6-84.

Total: $32,251,970

 

Timeshares

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: Gail M. Viditz-Ward Trust

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $86,660

Property Description: Floating Use Right Season Platinum Plus, Unit 7701 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Rasheed Amao

Buyer: Aguiluz Trust

Date: April 27, 2021

Price: $63,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 207 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $45,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: Ellen Lee Turner

Date: April 29, 2021

Price: $105,799

Property Description: Vacation Period Annual Use Right Float, 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 7501 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

Total: $255,459

