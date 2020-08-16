Routt County real estate sales total $33M for Aug. 7 to 13, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estates sales totaled $32,813,349 across 48 sales for Aug. 7 to 13.

Address: 1786 Brome Drive

Seller: Denise C. Anderson and David Grigsby

Buyer: Michelle M. Russ

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 1,631-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single family home on 0.35 acres, Lot 7 at Hunters Ridge subdivision.

Address: 1646 Cornice Court

Seller: Steamboat Development LLC

Buyer: Erika McNeany and Scott Turkow

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $1,590,000

Property Description: 4,756-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex on 0.16 acres, Lot 2 at Lot 49 Cornice townhomes.

Address: 2661 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Carol A. and Jon H. Iverson

Buyer: CPP 88 LLC

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Copper Ridge Business Park.

Address: 29865 Rock Point Trail

Seller: Gerlene V. and Keith L. Bowman (trustees of Keith and Gerlene Bowman Family Trust)

Buyer: Kelly R. and Matthew S. McCreary

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $452,000

Property Description: 1,664-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.43 acres, Lot 52 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.

Address: 2249 Anglers Drive

Seller: Heather Ann and John Garner Roesink

Buyer: Kimball R. Crangle and Timothy F. Hoppin

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $1,230,000

Property Description: 3,876-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 3.2 acres, Lot 16 at Fish Creek Meadows subdivision.

Address: 36100 Colo. Highway 134

Seller: Dorothy R. Perry

Buyer: Coberly Creek Ranch LLLP

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $10,780

Property Description: 27 acres of ag land. 6-1-83.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive, No. B-201

Seller: Kristin Lambert

Buyer: Kelly Knowles

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 1,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-201 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive, No. N22

Seller: Roscoe John Bell

Buyer: Gail Marie and Timothy Arthur Michnay

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 821-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit N22 at Terraces condominiums.

Address: 1545 Meadow Lane

Seller: Adam and Heather Richey

Buyer: Cian and Natalie Kelly

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $1,541,535

Property Description: 3,208-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Filing 3, Block 2, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2767 Apres Ski Way, No. 2

Seller: Kent A. and Linda J. Werner

Buyer: Daniel and Susan K. Lapierre

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 2,108-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building E, Unit 2 at Herbage townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 25905 Routt St., Phippsburg

Seller: Darren R. Ebaugh

Buyer: Christopher Backes and Jennifer Hyle

Date: Aug. 10, 2020

Price: $281,500

Property Description: 530-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.21 acres, Block 19, Lots 38 to 40 in the town of Phippsburg.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way, No. 3103

Seller: Kasey Barrett and Nike Sheffer

Buyer: Bradley Culberson

Date: Aug. 10, 2020

Price: $529,000

Property Description: 924-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3103 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 42782 Routt County Road 46

Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLC

Buyer: Bryan Clifford and Heidi Ann Vasseur

Date: Aug. 10, 2020

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 35.58 acres of ag land, Lot 2 at Eagle Mountain subdivision.

Address: 24775 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Christina and James K. Dawkins

Buyer: Dana J. and Darin R. Christensen

Date: Aug. 10, 2020

Price: $799,000

Property Description: 2,966-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.52 acres, Lot 22 at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 58020 Columbian Place

Seller: Michael D. Boone

Buyer: Vanessa Lynn Loggins and William Timothy Lollar

Date: Aug. 10, 2020

Price: $2,200

Property Description: 0.91 acres, Filing 2, Lot 183 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Stephanie K. Crisp

Buyer: Todd Alan Stewart

Date: Aug. 10, 2020

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 1.03 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 133 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

Address: 27050 Whitewood Drive East

Seller: Garrett L. and Ryan G. Strickland

Buyer: Daniel Joseph Walsh

Date: Aug. 10, 2020

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 7.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 27 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands

Address: 311 Apple Drive

Seller: Ewelina Mucha

Buyer: Holly and Scott Burner

Date: Aug. 10, 2020

Price: $746,000

Property Description: 2,216-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Rogger townhomes.

Address: 2750 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Chad and Renee Fleischer

Buyer: Acxiom Colorado LLC

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 1,018-square-foot commercial space, Unit 2 at West End Plaza condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: Ronnie Bowers and Tiffany D. McKoon Moore

Buyer: Christina Marchesini

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $314,500

Property Description: Lot BA8 at Whistler Village townhomes.

Address: 31690 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Andrew C. and Lorie K. Brown

Buyer: William and Linda Scholle Family Trust

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $2,074,000

Property Description: 4,549-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 3.37 acres, Lot 65 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 598 Forest View Drive

Seller: Karen E. and William T. Pitts

Buyer: Michaela Song and Olan Timothy Kenneally

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 4,576-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home on 0.69 acres, Filing No. 5, Lot 112 at Sanctuary.

Address: 21250 Forest Service Road 942

Seller: Flat Top Meadows Inc.

Buyer: John Christopher and Phyllis Ciekot Glawe

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $1,310,000

Property Description: 159 acres of ag land with outlying residence, 10-2-86.

Address: 1440 Park Court

Seller: Elizabeth A. and John C. Coker (trustees of Coker Living Trust)

Buyer: Adam and Heather Richey

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 9 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way, No. 5103

Seller: Trail Head Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Strawberry Productions LLC

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $644,100

Property Description: 923-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, Unit 5103 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 2142 Glacier Ridge

Seller: Joyce C. Sparks

Buyer: DLL Steamboat LLC

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 6,311-square-foot, seven-bedroom, six-bath single-family home on 0.98 acres, Lot 19 at Male Property subdivision.

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive, No. 24

Seller: Tricia L. Karlson

Buyer: Kaitlin G. Quatman

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 804-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 24 at Powder Ridge condominiums (Golden Horn).

Address: 25430 Rainbow Ridge

Seller: Ellen R. and John R. Serhant

Buyer: Diane H. and William M. Butler

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $2,295,000

Property Description: 5,832-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single-family home on 11.46 acres, Lot 32 at Creek Ranch.

Address: 39800 Westridge Road

Seller: Carol S. and Neil Courtney Olson

Buyer: Cindy and Craig Byar

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $1,110,000

Property Description: 37.07 acres, Filing 2, Tract C at Canyon Valley Ranch.

Address: 334 Old Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Adam Wyatt Mayo

Buyer: Jordan Carrigan Marinez

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1,420-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 14 at Steamboat Ridge townhomes subdivision.

Address: 3355 Columbine Drive, No. 602

Seller: Abby L. and Brian P. McGovern

Buyer: Andrew W. Singleton

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 602 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase III.

Address: N/A

Seller: First Tracks Phase II LLC

Buyer: Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: Lot 1 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: N/A

Seller: Joan Donham and James Richardson Linville

Buyer: Brandon Meredith

Date: Aug. 12, 2020

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 5.2 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Parcel 2 at Steamboat Lake, replat of lots 28 to 31 and 33 to 37.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle, No. 3301

Seller: John and Michelle P. LaGuardia and Janice Kay Sternick

Buyer: David Allen and Tassia Ann Hughes

Date: Aug. 12, 2020

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3301 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 139 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Daniel Peter Jobson

Buyer: Alicia Lynn and Michael Sean Mangold

Date: Aug. 12, 2020

Price: $402,234

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.17 acres, Lot 1 at Yampa View Estates.

Address: N/A

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC

Date: Aug. 12, 2020

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: Filing 2, Lots 54 to 56, 61, 62, 64, 69, 70 and 72 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 61590 Hill St., Clark

Seller: Great Divide Holdings LLC

Buyer: Adam Richey

Date: Aug. 12, 2020

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of residential land with outlying residence, Block 8, Lots 3 and 4 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: N/A

Seller: Janet K. Fine

Buyer: Justin and Katie Sims

Date: Aug. 12, 2020

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 100 at South Station I.

Address: 368 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Heiner Construction Inc.

Buyer: Amelia Shoko and Daniel Robert Carlson and Warren W. and Yuko Hague, Jr.

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 2,160-square-feet, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.27 acres, Filing 1, Lot 15 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: N/A

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 6-6-84.

Address: 1805 River Queen Road, No. 202

Seller: Michael Kennedy

Buyer: Christopher William Salway

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 834-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202 at Ridgecrest condominiums.

Address: 1716 Copper Ridge

Seller: Clara J. and Frank R. Bradley

Buyer: Richey Construction Inc.

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 3 at Copper Ridge Business Park.

Address: 649 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Julie Lynn and Richard D. Griffis

Buyer: Louetta Leasing LP

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $2,340,000

Property Description: 4,260-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath single-family home on 0.57 acres, Filing 3, Lot 21 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Address: 2873 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Edward P. Barrett

Buyer: BJak Holdings LLC

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1.84 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 3, Block 1, Lot 23 at Ski Trail subdivision.

Address: 32850 Colt Trail

Seller: Cynthia L. and Gordon L. Land

Buyer: Marshall Coyle

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 1.91 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 67 at Black Horse subdivision.

Address: 380 Ore House Plaza, No. 2026

Seller: Lizbeth M. and Richard P. Morgan

Buyer: Bethanne Dressel and William J. Stein

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 202 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza.

Total sales: $32,618,849

Timeshares

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square, No. 114

Seller: Barbara C. and Jeffrey J. Groth (trustees of Jeffrey J. Groth Living Trust)

Buyer: Michael D. and Sandra Reid

Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Price: $86,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 114 at Christie condominiums.

Address: 1301 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Stanley J. and Stephani K. Bunting

Buyer: Thomas E. Callahan and Kathrin C. Callahan Revocable Trust

Date: Aug. 13, 2020

Price: $108,500

Property Description: 12.5 shared interest in and to 4,176-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, 28A at Mores Corner, replat of Lot 28.

Total sales: $194,500