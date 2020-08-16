Routt County real estate sales total $33M for Aug. 7 to 13, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estates sales totaled $32,813,349 across 48 sales for Aug. 7 to 13.
Address: 1786 Brome Drive
Seller: Denise C. Anderson and David Grigsby
Buyer: Michelle M. Russ
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $765,000
Property Description: 1,631-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single family home on 0.35 acres, Lot 7 at Hunters Ridge subdivision.
Address: 1646 Cornice Court
Seller: Steamboat Development LLC
Buyer: Erika McNeany and Scott Turkow
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $1,590,000
Property Description: 4,756-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex on 0.16 acres, Lot 2 at Lot 49 Cornice townhomes.
Address: 2661 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Carol A. and Jon H. Iverson
Buyer: CPP 88 LLC
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Copper Ridge Business Park.
Address: 29865 Rock Point Trail
Seller: Gerlene V. and Keith L. Bowman (trustees of Keith and Gerlene Bowman Family Trust)
Buyer: Kelly R. and Matthew S. McCreary
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $452,000
Property Description: 1,664-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.43 acres, Lot 52 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.
Address: 2249 Anglers Drive
Seller: Heather Ann and John Garner Roesink
Buyer: Kimball R. Crangle and Timothy F. Hoppin
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $1,230,000
Property Description: 3,876-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 3.2 acres, Lot 16 at Fish Creek Meadows subdivision.
Address: 36100 Colo. Highway 134
Seller: Dorothy R. Perry
Buyer: Coberly Creek Ranch LLLP
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $10,780
Property Description: 27 acres of ag land. 6-1-83.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive, No. B-201
Seller: Kristin Lambert
Buyer: Kelly Knowles
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 1,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-201 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums.
Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive, No. N22
Seller: Roscoe John Bell
Buyer: Gail Marie and Timothy Arthur Michnay
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 821-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit N22 at Terraces condominiums.
Address: 1545 Meadow Lane
Seller: Adam and Heather Richey
Buyer: Cian and Natalie Kelly
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $1,541,535
Property Description: 3,208-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Filing 3, Block 2, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.
Address: 2767 Apres Ski Way, No. 2
Seller: Kent A. and Linda J. Werner
Buyer: Daniel and Susan K. Lapierre
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 2,108-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building E, Unit 2 at Herbage townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 25905 Routt St., Phippsburg
Seller: Darren R. Ebaugh
Buyer: Christopher Backes and Jennifer Hyle
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Price: $281,500
Property Description: 530-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.21 acres, Block 19, Lots 38 to 40 in the town of Phippsburg.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way, No. 3103
Seller: Kasey Barrett and Nike Sheffer
Buyer: Bradley Culberson
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Price: $529,000
Property Description: 924-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3103 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 42782 Routt County Road 46
Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLC
Buyer: Bryan Clifford and Heidi Ann Vasseur
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 35.58 acres of ag land, Lot 2 at Eagle Mountain subdivision.
Address: 24775 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Christina and James K. Dawkins
Buyer: Dana J. and Darin R. Christensen
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Price: $799,000
Property Description: 2,966-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.52 acres, Lot 22 at South Shore subdivision.
Address: 58020 Columbian Place
Seller: Michael D. Boone
Buyer: Vanessa Lynn Loggins and William Timothy Lollar
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Price: $2,200
Property Description: 0.91 acres, Filing 2, Lot 183 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Stephanie K. Crisp
Buyer: Todd Alan Stewart
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 1.03 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 133 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 27050 Whitewood Drive East
Seller: Garrett L. and Ryan G. Strickland
Buyer: Daniel Joseph Walsh
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Price: $170,000
Property Description: 7.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 27 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands
Address: 311 Apple Drive
Seller: Ewelina Mucha
Buyer: Holly and Scott Burner
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Price: $746,000
Property Description: 2,216-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Rogger townhomes.
Address: 2750 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Chad and Renee Fleischer
Buyer: Acxiom Colorado LLC
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 1,018-square-foot commercial space, Unit 2 at West End Plaza condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: Ronnie Bowers and Tiffany D. McKoon Moore
Buyer: Christina Marchesini
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $314,500
Property Description: Lot BA8 at Whistler Village townhomes.
Address: 31690 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: Andrew C. and Lorie K. Brown
Buyer: William and Linda Scholle Family Trust
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $2,074,000
Property Description: 4,549-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 3.37 acres, Lot 65 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.
Address: 598 Forest View Drive
Seller: Karen E. and William T. Pitts
Buyer: Michaela Song and Olan Timothy Kenneally
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 4,576-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home on 0.69 acres, Filing No. 5, Lot 112 at Sanctuary.
Address: 21250 Forest Service Road 942
Seller: Flat Top Meadows Inc.
Buyer: John Christopher and Phyllis Ciekot Glawe
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $1,310,000
Property Description: 159 acres of ag land with outlying residence, 10-2-86.
Address: 1440 Park Court
Seller: Elizabeth A. and John C. Coker (trustees of Coker Living Trust)
Buyer: Adam and Heather Richey
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 9 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way, No. 5103
Seller: Trail Head Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Strawberry Productions LLC
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $644,100
Property Description: 923-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, Unit 5103 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 2142 Glacier Ridge
Seller: Joyce C. Sparks
Buyer: DLL Steamboat LLC
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 6,311-square-foot, seven-bedroom, six-bath single-family home on 0.98 acres, Lot 19 at Male Property subdivision.
Address: 3025 Columbine Drive, No. 24
Seller: Tricia L. Karlson
Buyer: Kaitlin G. Quatman
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $265,000
Property Description: 804-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 24 at Powder Ridge condominiums (Golden Horn).
Address: 25430 Rainbow Ridge
Seller: Ellen R. and John R. Serhant
Buyer: Diane H. and William M. Butler
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $2,295,000
Property Description: 5,832-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single-family home on 11.46 acres, Lot 32 at Creek Ranch.
Address: 39800 Westridge Road
Seller: Carol S. and Neil Courtney Olson
Buyer: Cindy and Craig Byar
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $1,110,000
Property Description: 37.07 acres, Filing 2, Tract C at Canyon Valley Ranch.
Address: 334 Old Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Adam Wyatt Mayo
Buyer: Jordan Carrigan Marinez
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1,420-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 14 at Steamboat Ridge townhomes subdivision.
Address: 3355 Columbine Drive, No. 602
Seller: Abby L. and Brian P. McGovern
Buyer: Andrew W. Singleton
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 602 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase III.
Address: N/A
Seller: First Tracks Phase II LLC
Buyer: Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Date: Aug. 11, 2020
Price: $450,000
Property Description: Lot 1 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: N/A
Seller: Joan Donham and James Richardson Linville
Buyer: Brandon Meredith
Date: Aug. 12, 2020
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 5.2 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Parcel 2 at Steamboat Lake, replat of lots 28 to 31 and 33 to 37.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle, No. 3301
Seller: John and Michelle P. LaGuardia and Janice Kay Sternick
Buyer: David Allen and Tassia Ann Hughes
Date: Aug. 12, 2020
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3301 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 139 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Daniel Peter Jobson
Buyer: Alicia Lynn and Michael Sean Mangold
Date: Aug. 12, 2020
Price: $402,234
Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.17 acres, Lot 1 at Yampa View Estates.
Address: N/A
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC
Date: Aug. 12, 2020
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: Filing 2, Lots 54 to 56, 61, 62, 64, 69, 70 and 72 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 61590 Hill St., Clark
Seller: Great Divide Holdings LLC
Buyer: Adam Richey
Date: Aug. 12, 2020
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of residential land with outlying residence, Block 8, Lots 3 and 4 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: N/A
Seller: Janet K. Fine
Buyer: Justin and Katie Sims
Date: Aug. 12, 2020
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 100 at South Station I.
Address: 368 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Heiner Construction Inc.
Buyer: Amelia Shoko and Daniel Robert Carlson and Warren W. and Yuko Hague, Jr.
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $469,000
Property Description: 2,160-square-feet, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.27 acres, Filing 1, Lot 15 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Address: N/A
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 6-6-84.
Address: 1805 River Queen Road, No. 202
Seller: Michael Kennedy
Buyer: Christopher William Salway
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 834-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202 at Ridgecrest condominiums.
Address: 1716 Copper Ridge
Seller: Clara J. and Frank R. Bradley
Buyer: Richey Construction Inc.
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 3 at Copper Ridge Business Park.
Address: 649 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Julie Lynn and Richard D. Griffis
Buyer: Louetta Leasing LP
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $2,340,000
Property Description: 4,260-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath single-family home on 0.57 acres, Filing 3, Lot 21 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.
Address: 2873 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Edward P. Barrett
Buyer: BJak Holdings LLC
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1.84 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 3, Block 1, Lot 23 at Ski Trail subdivision.
Address: 32850 Colt Trail
Seller: Cynthia L. and Gordon L. Land
Buyer: Marshall Coyle
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 1.91 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 67 at Black Horse subdivision.
Address: 380 Ore House Plaza, No. 2026
Seller: Lizbeth M. and Richard P. Morgan
Buyer: Bethanne Dressel and William J. Stein
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 202 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza.
Total sales: $32,618,849
Timeshares
Address: 2355 Ski Time Square, No. 114
Seller: Barbara C. and Jeffrey J. Groth (trustees of Jeffrey J. Groth Living Trust)
Buyer: Michael D. and Sandra Reid
Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Price: $86,000
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 114 at Christie condominiums.
Address: 1301 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Stanley J. and Stephani K. Bunting
Buyer: Thomas E. Callahan and Kathrin C. Callahan Revocable Trust
Date: Aug. 13, 2020
Price: $108,500
Property Description: 12.5 shared interest in and to 4,176-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, 28A at Mores Corner, replat of Lot 28.
Total sales: $194,500
