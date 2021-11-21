Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of Nov. 12 to 18
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $31,791,850 across 43 sales for the week of Nov. 12 to 18.
Address: 363 Vista Verde Drive
Seller: Jeremy Lueck
Buyer: Adrienne Alta and Warren Barclay Idsal
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 12 at Vista Verde Subdivision. Last sold for $36,000 in 2019.
Address: Dusty Trail
Seller: Rex L. Keller
Buyer: Ingrid Maria and James A. Donato
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $899,000
Property Description: SEC 32-4-85.
Address: 5 Cypress Court
Seller: Harry Francis Martin IV
Buyer: Domenico Genesis Ferrucci and Michaelle Elena Hiltl
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CY 5, Building 6 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $245,000 in 2018.
Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Vince McGuire and Paula Tweedle
Buyer: Laura E. Nelson
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $370,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 301, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $75,000 in 1998.
Address: 1035 Merritt St.
Seller: Cynthia L. and Kenneth J. Constantine
Buyer: Michael Sexton
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $980,000
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, TRT 3 at Village Green Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $385,000 in 2002.
Address: 425 Lupine Drive, 427 Lupine Drive
Seller: Julie Dinkens
Buyer: Theodore Carey and Cassandra Hanan
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $1,385,000
Property Description: 2,995-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 62 at Willett Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $520,180 in 2012.
Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden
Seller: Deborah B. and Nicholas W. Rose
Buyer: Domingo and Margaret Moreira
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $59,000
Property Description: 233-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 1, Unit A-11 at Hayden Airport Garages.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Mountain Homes Holdings LLC
Buyer: Christie and John Olsen
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $2,245,000
Property Description: 2,164-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit R-205 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2015.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Jeffrey and Kathryn Rachwitz
Buyer: Geovanny Romero
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $57,000
Property Description: Lots 134-136 and 147-148 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Christopher K. Brisson
Buyer: Mark Dennis
Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Price: $379,900
Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 4, Lot A at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $165,000 in 2015.
Address: No address
Seller: Gary Horican
Buyer: McLaurin Gillette
Date: Nov. 15, 2021
Price: $592,000
Property Description: SEC 29-8-85.
Address: 500 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Jerry M. and Pamela S. Nettleton
Buyer: Mark and Susan D. Diana
Date: Nov. 15, 2021
Price: $617,500
Property Description: 1,205-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301, Building C at Pines Condo Phase II. Last sold for $215,000 in 2005.
Address: 36871 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: David M. and Laurie C. Susla
Buyer: Morgan L. Brown and Andrew J. Hau
Date: Nov. 15, 2021
Price: $1,725,000
Property Description: 2,163-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.19 acres of land, Lot 2 at Susla/Goldner Replat. Last sold for $56,000 in 2017. 0.04 acres of vacant residential land, Tract B at Treehaus Subdivision.
Address: 27010 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Dorothy J. Tucker Trust
Buyer: Robert Poole
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $28,500
Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 376 at Steamboat Lakes.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Dustin Wonder
Buyer: Lacey Leskovar
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $326,000
Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom one-bath condo, Unit B-08, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $165,000 in 2016.
Address: 1819 Bear Creek Drive
Seller: Chad Wise
Buyer: Reginald Smith and Kelsey Spalding
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $770,000
Property Description: 1,184-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.023 acres of land, Lot A at Winterstick Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $355,000 in 2017.
Address: 40537 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Carol and Wayne D. Rickaby
Buyer: Meghan and Zachary Rosen
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,722-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 36 at Steamboat II. Last sold for $179,900 in 1998.
Address: 1790 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Anne and Justin Baccary
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 0.171 acres of vacant residential land. Filing No. 2, Lot 55 at Sunlight Subdivision.
Address: 33655 Lone Pine Trail
Seller: Lyman K. Orton Revocable Trust
Buyer: Christina V. and Garrett C. Fraser
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $1,720,000
Property Description: 35.088 acres of agricultural land, Lot 15 at Lake Catamount Subdivision. Last sold for $972,000 in 2002.
Address: 1123 Redwoods Drive
Seller: Joseph A. August Trust
Buyer: Daniel and Jennifer Sadenwater
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $895,000
Property Description: 1,502-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7009 at Redwoods at Steamboat Springs Condominium. Last sold for $140,000 in 2018.
Address: 25410 Routt County Road 42
Seller: Ventrudo Family Trust
Buyer: RSC Resources LP
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $5,750,000
Property Description: 3,700-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 87.34 acres of land, SECS 32-7-85, 5-6-85 and 6-6-85. Last sold for $818,200 in 1998.
Address: 33548 Seneca Trail
Seller: Mersereau Family Trust
Buyer: Richard Girten and Debra Rollaine
Date: Nov. 17, 2021
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 144 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 480 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Susan Joy Nahlik Trust
Buyer: Snowfox LLC
Date: Nov. 17, 2021
Price: $308,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203, Building D at Pines Condo Phase II First Supplemental. Last sold for $280,000 in 2007.
Address: 5315 Routt County Road 29
Seller: Donald R. Batt
Buyer: Andrew A. Boxley
Date: Nov. 17, 2021
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,550-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 2.2 acres of land, SEC 13-4-89. Last sold for $275,000 in 2014.
Address: 1280 13th St.
Seller: Darrel H. and Mary E Levingston
Buyer: PGI LLC
Date: Nov. 17, 2021
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1,278-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 1 at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 2007.
Address: 1435 Flattop Circle
Seller: SLH Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Kramer Powder LTD
Date: Nov. 17, 2021
Price: $1,850,000
Property Description: 2,921-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 34, Building 13 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 1, 13 & 14. Last sold for $979,000 in 2017.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Kazaney LLC
Buyer: Randall C. Davis
Date: Nov. 17, 2021
Price: $515,000
Property Description: Unit 602 at Steamboat Village Inn Condo. Last sold for $122,000 in 2003.
Address: 589 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Franklin L. and Monica J. Case
Buyer: Blaine Tipton
Date: Nov. 17, 2021
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 1,318-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lots 11 & 12, Block 8 at Sellers Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $237,500 in 2008.
Address: 1355 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Laura Lynn Rotaru
Buyer: Hollee Hagen
Date: Nov. 17, 2021
Price: $467,000
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 17, Building C at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $124,300 in 2001.
Address: 1900 Bridge Lane
Seller: Carol and Jonathan Clark
Buyer: 1900 Bridge Lane LLC
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $945,000
Property Description: 993-square-foot and 1,367-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 7 at Riverfront Park. Last sold for $735,000 in 2020.
Address: 30610 Reinsman Court, 30612 Reinsman Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: David Troy and Jennifer Foss
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 0.33 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 30620 Reinsman Court, 30622 Reinsman Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: David Troy and Jennifer Foss
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 863 Broad St.
Seller: Jim C. Hansen
Buyer: Broadminded LLC
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 2,688-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lots 1-5, Block 2 at Deerfoot Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $94,800 in 2000.
Address: 32474 Ute Trail
Seller: Carmen Lewis Alessi Jr. Family Trust
Buyer: Frederick and Regina Hange
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $22,000
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 98 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 242 Hilltop Lane
Seller: Matthew N. Morrill
Buyer: Peter Kail and Allison Thompson
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 101 at Suncrest Townhomes Phase 1. Last sold for $451,000 in 2008.
Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Aaron and Jaimie Rogan
Buyer: Apres Ski Way 221 LLC
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 221 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $325,000 in 2016.
Address: 34620 Country Green Road
Seller: Downing Family Trust
Buyer: Rebecca Ann and Ryan David Nowosielski
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 2.47 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Country Green Subdivision.
Address: 916 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: John R. Burns
Buyer: David Troy and Jennifer Foss
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 13 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
Address: 2619 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Caroline Jordan
Buyer: John and Natalie K. Froland
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $640,000
Property Description: Commercial condo, Unit 6 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $455,000 in 2017.
Address: 1556 Conestoga Circle
Seller: James E. and Kim E. White
Buyer: Laura Lynn Rotaru
Date: Nov. 18, 2021
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 1,487-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 34 at Pioneer Village Subdivision.
Total: $31,553,900
Timeshares
Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Glenn A. and Mary Beth Debrueys, Marcille S. and William E. Irwin
Buyer: John and Kimberly Seipel
Date: Nov. 15, 2021
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest and to a 2,318-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 111 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 2017.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: James L. Bainer Living Trust
Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.
Date: Nov. 16, 2021
Price: $27,950
Property Description: Floating Vacation Period to a 1,617-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7402 at Steamboat Villas Condominium.
Total: $237,950
