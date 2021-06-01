Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of May 21 to 27
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23,948,370 across 44 sales for the week of May 21 to 27.
Address: 16 Cypress Court
Seller: Dillon and Donna M. Hardy
Buyer: Chaelle and David Ince
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $352,500
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CY 16, Building 9 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $264,500 in 2018.
Address: 26790 Beaver Canyon Drive, 57405 Clara Way
Seller: Frank H. Hughes
Buyer: Scott R. Claghorn
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 268 at Steamboat Lakes.
Address: 340 Apple Drive
Seller: Jane Berger, Jane Williams
Buyer: Danielle Gibson and Barrett Johnson
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,802-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5A at the Crossings. Last sold for $365,000 in 2000.
Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Kristen M. and Stephen E. Swanson
Buyer: John Roberts and Molly Moran Liepins
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $519,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 420, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $300,000 in 2018.
Address: 57415 Clara Way
Seller: Frank H. Hughes
Buyer: Scott R. Claghorn
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $707,524.13
Property Description: 2,061-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 267 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $265,000 in 2007.
Address: 320 Ninth St.
Seller: Kathleen A. Cline and Carl E. Steidtmann
Buyer: Joshua P. Hankes Revocable Trust and Lisa Donnelly Hankes Revocable Trust
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $1,775,000
Property Description: 2,856-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lots 20 and 21, Block 6 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $790,000 in 2005.
Address: 33070 Filly Trail
Seller: Keely L. and Paul A. Stocking
Buyer: Amy and Kevin Hepp
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 1.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $69,200 in 2005.
Address: 22551 Cheyenne Trail
Seller: Paul Duane Fuller and Mary Beth Fuller Revocable Trust
Buyer: Kate M. Brocato and Stosh K. Kopczynski
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 144 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Angela P. M. and Dale W. Bryant
Buyer: Michael Voss
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $6,000
Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 35 at South Station II at Stagecoach.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: David J. Katalinas and Sarah Earle Killeen
Buyer: John Robert Brigleb
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 311 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $300,000 in 2006.
Address: 2626 Longthong Road
Seller: Lori D. and William E. Wood
Buyer: David and Elizabeth Busch
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 203 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $262,500 in 2014.
Address: 33544 Seneca Trail
Seller: Scott Carrell
Buyer: Christian Alane Canady and Corey David Funk
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $6,500
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 145 at Horseback at Stagecoach.
Address: 30715 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch Ltd. Liability Co.
Buyer: PDL One LLC
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $599,000
Property Description: 40.3 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 18 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
Address: 2340 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Revocable Trust of George D. Kentner
Buyer: Erin and Nicholas Leckey, Brady and Marti Lilja
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $1,398,000
Property Description: 1,994-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 315, Building C at Chateau Chamonix. Last sold for $900,000 in 2004.
Address: 31505 Aspen Ridge Road, 35905 Agate Creek Road
Seller: Bruce L. and Nancy M. Jarchow
Buyer: James T. and Jean M. Ruthrauff
Date: May 21, 2021
Price: $679,000
Property Description: 2.95 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $69,210 in 1993.
Address: 166 Sonesta Park Drive, Hayden
Seller: Matthew M. Kilgriff
Buyer: Peter Elijah Mays
Date: May 24, 2021
Price: $200,500
Property Description: 918-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Lot 66 at Sonesta Park Townhomes. Last sold for $120,000 in 2006.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Joseph VanWambeke
Buyer: Christopher M. and Tara L. G. Berry
Date: May 24, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 467-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 205, Building D at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $197,000 in 2018.
Address: 2375 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Dennis N. Folden Revocable Trust and Linda S.Y. Folden Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jason and Susan Hay
Date: May 24, 2021
Price: $665,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 417, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $407,000 in 2017.
Address: 2425 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Michael R. Wright Trust
Buyer: Margaret A. Dosson and Joseph W. Rovig
Date: March 24, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 14 at Country Club Highlands. Last sold for $290,000 in 2020.
Address: 26200 Forest Service Road 409
Seller: Matthew R. Hildebrand and Megan Ellen Lantis
Buyer: Paige Figi and Greg Iafeliece
Date: May 25, 2021
Price: $2,795,000
Property Description: 2,210-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence with outlying structures on 210 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 21-10-85.
Address: 35455 Routt County Road 59
Seller: Patrick and Tara Childers
Buyer: Charles Walton Tucker IV
Date: May 25, 2021
Price: $436,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35.06 acres of land, Lot 9 at Johnson Ranch. Last sold for $299,000 in 2017.
Address: 33185 Prairie Schooner Trail
Seller: Gary E. Loyd
Buyer: Kristian Benton and Jeremiah Hansen
Date: May 25, 2021
Price: $9,000
Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Beverly J. George, Beverly J. Petrini
Buyer: Jed M. and Melissa K. Gibson
Date: May 25, 2021
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 88.46 acres of agricultural grazing land, SECS 20-3-85, 21-3-85, 28-3-85.
Address: 25680 Routt County Road 15
Seller: Beverly J. George, Beverly J. Petrini
Buyer: Jed M. and Melissa K. Gibson
Date: May 25, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 2,192-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 37.51 acres of agricultural grazing and dry farm land, SEC 20-3-85.
Address: 26670 Neptune Place
Seller: Steven Lee Helm
Buyer: Chris and Jamie Marsh
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 3,332-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.7 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 251 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $496,000 in 2020.
Address: 178 S. Sixth St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Logan and Melissa Marienau
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.031 acres of land, Unit 14 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 3.
Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Travelers Group Trust
Buyer: Texcol Properties LLC
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $557,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 415, Building C at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $338,500 in 2007.
Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Suzanne S. Wickham
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Brown Revocable Trust and Michael McAffrey Revocable Trust
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1,116-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit S31 at Terraces Condo – South Tower. Last sold for $449,000 in 2019.
Address: 31185 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Kenneth W. Lewis
Buyer: Alexandra Clark and Jeremy Johnston
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $74,000
Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 46 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $70,000 in 2005.
Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Sarah M. Dentoni and Stanley C. Perino
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $429,335
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3203 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Amy E. Anderson
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $436,800
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3204 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey S. and Jody D. Peterson
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $479,335
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3304 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Stacey L. Bowers and Jeffrey H. McClelland
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $516,335
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3301 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Iva V. Dorr
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3202 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 176 S. Sixth St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Corie Maxwell
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $299,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.031 acres of land, Unit 13 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 3.
Address: 3005 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: CASHCAL LLC
Buyer: Carol L. Baird Holt, Larry H. Holt, Nicholas Patrick Holt and Valerie Michel Porges
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $745,000
Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.042 acres of land, Filing No 2, Unit 201 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $575,000 in 2019.
Address: 38955 Mud Aly, Milner
Seller: BWK Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Katherine and William O. Mooradian
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $470,000
Property Description: 1,899-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lots 5-10, Block 3 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $375,000 in 2019.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Barbara Schmidt
Buyer: Julie and Michael Mann
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $801,000
Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 311 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $216,000 in 1995.
Address: 21521 Oglala Way
Seller: Alfred L. Weisbrich
Buyer: Terrain Project LLC
Date: May 26, 2021
Price: $7,041
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 79 at Horseback at Stagecoach.
Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Grant Alan Knisely
Date: May 27, 2021
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3303 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 24345 Old Tram Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Michele and Richard Dudas
Buyer: Adam M. and Stacy L. Pople
Date: May 27, 2021
Price: $623,000
Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35.5 acres of land, SEC 6-3-85. Last sold for $425,500 in 2007.
Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Shadow Run Venture LLC
Buyer: Joan and Ron Putlack
Date: May 27, 2021
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $259,000 in 2007.
Address: 1660 Copper Ridge Court
Seller: LMD Properties LLC
Buyer: Holly and Jacob Ehrlich
Date: May 27, 2021
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,086-square-foot commercial condo and 1,084-square-foot condo unit, Lot 4 at Copper Ridge Lofts.
Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: William P. Bromby
Buyer: Rebecca Laughlin and Jason Nefs
Date: May 27, 2021
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 7 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $153,000 in 1991.
Total: $23,948,370
