 Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of May 14 to 20 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of May 14 to 20

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions totaled $32,817,338 across 40 sales for week of May 14 to 20.

Address: No address

Seller: K1 Labs LLC

Buyer: Michael E. Hull

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $6,700

Property Description: 2.27 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 164 and 165 at South Station I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $2,000 each lot in 2021.

Address: 922 Dry Creek South Road, 926 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: John R. Burns

Buyer: Rosario Aixa Herrera Bravo and Norberto Jair Mercardo Garduno

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $32,500

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lots 14 and 15, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: K1 Labs LLC

Buyer: Amberlee Brooke and Jarrod David Chamberlain

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 0.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 99 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $2,000 in 2021.

Address: 2525 Val D Isere Circle, 2527 Val D Isere Circle

Seller: Rex Schiesser

Buyer: Mary Anne Fairlie

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $1,248,500

Property Description: 3,382-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 13 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2018.

Address: 350 Old Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Marilyn A. and Thorman J. Idzahl

Buyer: Peter Mamich

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 3 at Steamboat Ridge Townhomes Subdivision Amended Plat 2. Last sold for $120,000 in 1998.

Address: 27570 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Kevin and Stephanie Monahan

Buyer: Morgan R. and Stefan M. Bast

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 3,140-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 75 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $682,500 in 2016.

Address: 2672 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: JBE Deterding LLC

Buyer: Christopher Scott Geyer

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $492,000

Property Description: 0.153 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 32 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $325,000 in 2018.

Address: 31714 Whiskey Hill Lane

Seller: Christian and Jenna H. Keller

Buyer: Carolyn Hall Tett Living Trust

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 3,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 2.1 acres of land, Lot 19 at Steamboat Hills Subdivision. Last sold for $485,000 in 2012.

Address: 1863 River Queen Lane

Seller: Zeitern Inc.

Buyer: Sladjana D. and Srdjan S. Brstina

Date: May 14, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.

Address: 35 Fifth St.

Seller: George W. Humann

Buyer: Craig and Susan Hoelzer

Date: May 17, 2021

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $639,000 in 2008.

Address: 1543 Mark Twain Court

Seller: Vicki Jo Canetti Bushner

Buyer: James H. Lundy

Date: May 17, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 69 at Fairway Meadows.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Edna Wai Yin Ching and Librado Cobian

Buyer: John S. and Sally Henderson

Date: May 17, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 102 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $146,600 in 2005.

Address: 501 West Airport Blvd., Hayden

Seller: Dana P. and Mary L. Thorne

Buyer: Paolino Properties LLC

Date: May 17, 2021

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 582-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 1, Unit RV9 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $67,000 in 2019.

Address: 21865 Fourth St., Phippsburg

Seller: Barbara E. and Larry W. Bond

Buyer: Lauren Y. and Micah D. Bloom

Date: May 17, 2021

Price: $510,000

Property Description: 2,756-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 9.88 acres of land, SEC 17-3-85.

Address: 235 W. Jackson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Michael K. Falzon

Buyer: Amy C. and Austin F. Smith

Date: May 18, 2021

Price: $345,325

Property Description: 1,281-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, W2 of Lot 1, Block 5 at Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $108,300 in 2014.

Address: 2960 Columbine Drive

Seller: Eric T. Edgerton

Buyer: Circle D Enterprises LLP

Date: May 18, 2021

Price: $436,000

Property Description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 404 at Meadows Condo Phase II. Last sold for $339,900 in 2018.

Address: 120 Fox Tail Trail

Seller: Fox Grove LLC

Buyer: Bruce Caplowe

Date: May 18, 2021

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Fox Grove Subdivision.

Address: 406 Hilltop Pkwy.

Seller: Mariah Elaine and Richard Lewis Decker

Buyer: Kari L. and Matthew M. Riegner

Date: May 18, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,661-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Unit A at Hilltop Lane Townhomes. Last sold for $372,500 in 2012.

Address: 20690 Routt County Road 205

Seller: Yampa River Ranch LLC

Buyer: Yampa Ghost Ranch LLC

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $8,200,000

Property Description: 257.95 acres of agricultural grazing and meadow hay land with outlying structures, SEC 16-6-86 and 17-6-86.

Address: 38615 Klein Road

Seller: Lloyd B. Pierce

Buyer: Kelley – Southworth Family Trust

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $1,795,000

Property Description: 4,048-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 40 acres of agricultural meadow hay land, SEC 16-6-85.

Address: 1462 Bangtail Way

Seller: GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Lewis Descendants Trust

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $1,623,000

Property Description: 2,492-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 1.11 acres of commercial land, Unit 1C at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.

Address: 20401 King Bolt Trail

Seller: Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO Janet K. Fine IRA

Buyer: Jan Hranicky

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $13,000

Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 63 at Overland Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 3340 Apres Ski Way, 3344 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Barbara M. and Jacob Louie Cohen

Buyer: Cathleen and James Badalamenti

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $877,800

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 10 at Mount Werner Meadows Amended. Last sold for $474,000 in 2017.

Address: 133 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Rosendo Calderon

Buyer: Marchele McCarthy and Louis Nijsten

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $33,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $24,000 in 2020.

Address: 345 Myers St., Oak Creek

Seller: Kathleen M. Osbon

Buyer: Duncan Stroup

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 1,717-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.98 acres of land, Lot 1, Block 7 at Schempp’s Garden Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $90,000 in 2015.

Address: 1788, 1791, 1798, 1892 and 1928 Indian Drive/Trails

Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $833,694

Property Description: 1.215 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lots 54, 56, 61, 64, 70 at Sunlight Subdivision.

Address: 21121 Yuma Way

Seller: Terrain Project LLC

Buyer: Cassandra Zoe Koenen Hamkins

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $13,918.87

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 159 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,300 in 2018.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square

Seller: Whitewood LLC

Buyer: Alpine Mountain LLC

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 780-square-foot commercial condo and 792-square-foot commercial condo, Units 101C and 102C, Building A at Torian Plum Condo.

Address: 23560 Spur Trail, 23565 Spur Trail

Seller: Lee McShane Cox

Buyer: Jay J. and Rebekah H. Gulyash

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $344,500

Property Description: 35.11 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 4 at Saddle Mountain Ranchettes. Last sold for $214,000 in 2009.

Address: 23360 Postrider Trail

Seller: Postrider Trail LLC

Buyer: Shannon McNally

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $772,000

Property Description: 2,472-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 8 at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $30,000 in 2017.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Lynn Gardali and Kurt Schmid

Buyer: Jessica and Peter Popp

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $905,000

Property Description: 1,139-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3105 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $640,000 in 2018.

Address: 32715 Falcon Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Stokes Family Trust A FBO Michael T. Stokes

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 22 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 26815 Placer Place, 26825 Placer Place

Seller: Andrew Puszman

Buyer: Jeremiah Caleb and Whitney Elizabeth Shaw

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 3,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 7.85 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 29 at Badger Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $76,500 in 1996.

Address: 1885 Stone Ridge Court

Seller: James T. and Roberta Ann Gill

Buyer: Don Stewart and Gail Gray Gomley Eden

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $1,498,000

Property Description: 2,471-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Lot 4 at Stone Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $155,000 in 1984.

Address: 409 High Meadow Court, Hayden

Seller: Elizabeth Paige and Justin Lee Hayes

Buyer: Jody C. Kline

Date: May 20, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 2,120-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5, Block 1 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Total sales above: $31,691,438

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Allen J. and Barbara J. Korenjak

Buyer: Caroline Ann and Oliver Tracy Whitehead

Date: May 17, 2021

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 114 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $86,000 in 2020.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: TIROFIJO LLC

Buyer: Sam Moore Family Real Estate Trust

Date: May 18, 2021

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 1/12 interest in and to a 2,279-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-513 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $220,000 in 2021.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Jacqueline G. and Thomas H. Stauffer

Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $55,900

Property Description: Floating use right period 13 platinum plus at 1,617-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7702 at Steamboat Villas Condominium.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Elaine and Scott Desman

Buyer: Dawn I. and Stephen R. Eckley

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-304 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2020.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jacob W. Mandema and Janette C. MacDonell Intervivos Trust Agreement

Buyer: Barbara R. and Scott D. Bessette

Date: May 19, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,515-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-410 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $360,000 in 2017.

Total timeshares: $1,125,900

