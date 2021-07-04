Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of June 25 to July 1
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $31,685,485 across 45 sales for the week of June 25 to July 1.
Address: 380 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Bradley A. Luth
Buyer: Horace and LuAnn Lo
Date: June 25, 2021
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza Building 6. Last sold for $252,400 in 2005.
Address: 30395 Colorado Highway 131
Seller: Sandra L. and William Lee Morris
Buyer: Rising Sun Ranch LLC
Date: June 25, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,806-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence on 39.418 acres of agricultural meadow hay land, SEC 30-5-84.
Address: 21799 State Highway 131, Phippsburg
Seller: Steven P. Morrison
Buyer: Ritchie Arthur Eaton Colasanti and Kaila Jo Hoshor
Date: June 25, 2021
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 1,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lots 1 – 4, Block 7 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $115,000 in 2005.
Address: 40405 Routt County Road 36
Seller: Michael P. and Sandra L. Fallon
Buyer: Mountain Bridge LLC
Date: June 25, 2021
Price: $3,525,000
Property Description: 7,689-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 4.69 acres of land, SEC 5-6-84. Last sold for $2,075,000 in 2013.
Address: 72 Hillside Drive
Seller: Jaclyn N. and John F. Hamilton
Buyer: Mathew McPherson and James Peyrouse
Date: June 25, 2021
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Storm Mountain Reserve Subdivision. Last sold for $175,000 in 2020.
Address: 316 Old Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Mary Ann S. and William P. Gunn
Buyer: Garret and Jennifer Bock
Date: June 25, 2021
Price: $658,000
Property Description: 1,746-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 9 at Steamboat Ridge Townhomes Subdivision.
Address: 1815 Bear Creek Drive
Seller: Dee L. Tucker
Buyer: Gwen Marie and Thomas Michael Bacon, Kyle Gregory Krueger and Stephanie Mary-Bacon Krueger
Date: June 25, 2021
Price: $945,000
Property Description: Lots 1, 3 at Bear Creek Townhomes.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Karianne Pawlowski
Buyer: Jason Curtis and Tiffany Rene Vickers
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $18,000
Property Description: Vacation Period Annual Use Float to a 1,617-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7302 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
Address: 1109 Village Lane
Seller: Teresa Lewis Wright
Buyer: Scott M. Sulentich
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,330-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Tract 9 at Village Green Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $875,000 in 2005.
Address: 33529 Seneca Trail
Seller: Eric Johnson
Buyer: Robert Dowling
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $20,000
Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 128 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,000 in 2007.
Address: 25625 Whetstone Lane
Seller: Jennifer Donnelly and Scott Phillip Schoffstall
Buyer: Brian and Karen Mannlein
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 10.7 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 22 at Creek Ranch LPS. Last sold for $190,000 in 2020.
Address: 32555 Routt County Road 41
Seller: Janet Feigelson
Buyer: Debra E. and Jeffrey P. Hoffman
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $1,240,000
Property Description: 3,745-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 15 acres of land, SEC 14-5-85 and 15-5-85. Last sold for $650,000 in 2013.
Address: 906 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Reynolds Family Living Trust Agreement
Buyer: Cathryn Marie
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $43,400
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $33,000 in 2016.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Mary J. Clinton Colorado Trust
Buyer: Booner Mountain Outdoors LLC
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 7, Building 4 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $180,000 in 2007.
Address: 20955 Filly Trail East, 33440 Arabian Way
Seller: Steve Fitzgerald
Buyer: Robert Rauch
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $14,500
Property Description: 1.04 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Blackhorse I at Stagecoach.
Address: 2053 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Domenick and JoAnn Galluzzo
Buyer: Palmer 2109 S. College LLC
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: 4,169-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.065 acres of land, Townhome 4B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 4. Last sold for $1,696,600 in 2005.
Address: 821 Industrial Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Case Enterprise Inc.
Buyer: SDC Ventures LLC
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $227,500
Property Description: 0.332 acres of warehouse/storage land, Lot 14 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $65,000 in 2013.
Address: 23 Cedar Court
Seller: Kenneth J. Otterman
Buyer: Leah A. Caragol
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $303,665
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 23, Building 5 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $143,000 in 2005.
Address: 22580 Cheyenne Trail
Seller: Elisa M. Narizhnaya and Ilya O. Narizhnyy
Buyer: Wayne Ranieri Revocable Trust
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $13,500
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 152 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 2016.
Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden
Seller: Brittany M., Cathy F., Richard E., Wallis M. and Warren E. Beth
Buyer: Ronald M. Weil and Steven C. Weil Sr.
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $44,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit D-70 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.
Address: 3375 Columbine Drive
Seller: Christine M. and Jeffrey A. Dickhausen
Buyer: Kevin Law, Kristin and Michael Maylone
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $721,000
Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase I. Last sold for $355,000 in 2015.
Address: No address
Seller: Veda L. Wyman Revocable Trust
Buyer: James G. Floyd
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $56,120
Property Description: SEC 8-4-89.
Address: 2315 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Matthew Given
Buyer: Cameo Capital LLC
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 204 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $650,000 in 2019.
Address: 27200 Frisco Place
Seller: Justin Woodward
Buyer: Jennifer A. and John G. Litchenberg
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $205,000
Property Description: 5.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Woodward Subdivision.
Address: 730 Yampa Street
Seller: Christopher Sproule
Buyer: Keith Hagen and Susan Kang
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 743-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B2 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $310,500 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Terry L. Delguercio
Buyer: Anthony Sayre and LaDonna Holland Delguercio
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $260,000
Property Description: SEC 31-7-84.
Address: 34 Sequoia Court
Seller: Ariel D. B. Robey
Buyer: Sean Bartosewcz and Alyssa Dolan
Date: June 29, 2021
Price: $384,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 34, Building 3 at Whistler Village Towmhomes Phase I. Last sold for $215,000 in 2016.
Address: 225 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Travelers Group Trust
Buyer: Olive Juice Holdings LLC
Date: June 30, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision.
Address: 26400 C C Way
Seller: Doris Naske Family Trust
Buyer: Jessica A. View and Nathan David Newhall
Date: June 30, 2021
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 84.4 acres of agricultural grazing, meadow hay and special purpose land with outlying structure.
Address: 359 Sunflower Drive, Hayden
Seller: Keith R. Martin
Buyer: Kenneth C. Boggs and Lindsy Clarice Manceaux
Date: June 30, 2021
Price: $439,900
Property Description: 1,837-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 63 at Sagewood. Last sold for $228,000 in 2011.
Address: 21568 Third Avenue, Phippsburg
Seller: Anita and Robert Hawkins
Buyer: Timothy McDonald and Kristy Winser
Date: June 30, 2021
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 32, 33, 34, Block 19 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $36,000 in 2017.
Address: 23625 Waybills Court, 23627 Waybills Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Date: June 30, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 27-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighbohoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 109 West Williams Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Abigail Harris and Amie Rawlings
Buyer: Anthony Achilli
Date: June 30, 2021
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 562-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Lot 6, Block 11 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $121,000 in 2016.
Address: 33165 Wenatchi Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Morrison Creek Cabin LLC
Buyer: Linda B. and Nicholas A. Saccomano
Date: June 30, 2021
Price: $1,625,000
Property Description: 2,208-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 165.74 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 11-3-84.
Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Robert S. Better Revocable Trust
Buyer: Ann Leibovitz and Michael Ribero
Date: June 30, 2021
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 1,230-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 108 at North Building Kutuk Condo. Last sold for $135,000 in 1991.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jennifer R. and Michael J. Flanigan
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 31.03 acres of vacant residential land, SEC 14-4-86 and SEC 23-4-86.
Address: 1545 Mark Twain Court
Seller: Taylor Family Management Trust
Buyer: Sean Casey Broderick, James Howard Dapper, Kathryn Ruth Hall
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $510,000
Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 68 at Fairway Meadows.
Address: 2626 Longthong Road
Seller: Bridget L. Bryson
Buyer: Jeffrey J. and Karen A. Bixler
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $258,000 in 2017.
Address: 21920 Routt County Road 16, 33475 Ponderosa Trail
Seller: Charles Welton
Buyer: Beatriz Lora Gladson, Beatriz Adriana Mendez Lora
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $364,900
Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Morrison Divide Ranch.
Address: 20965 Hoch-Eye Way
Seller: Brian M. Arel
Buyer: Annie and Scott Monesmith
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $17,000
Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 23660 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Iron Springs Ranch LLC
Buyer: Christopher G., Jon V. and Luke L. Wittemyer
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $7,000,000
Property Description: 1,870-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence with outlying structures on 829.81 acres of agricultural and meadow hay land, SECS 2-3-85, 3-3-85, 10-3-85, 11-3-85.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Jeannette Iverson
Buyer: Leneh and Nelson Wingard
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $270,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $85,000 in 2011.
Address: 2275 Val D Isere Circle
Seller: Dianne C. and Ronald F. Revell
Buyer: Gail P. Smith
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $1,197,500
Property Description: 2,665-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.71 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 5 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $315,000 in 1997.
Total: $31,547,985
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Albert P. and Shirley Ann Harker
Buyer: Douglas L. and Kay N. Williams
Date: June 28, 2021
Price: $97,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,349-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 521 at Steamboat Grand resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $56,500 in 2020.
Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Michael J. and Patricia S. Dellmorte
Buyer: FS2 Properties LLC
Date: July 1, 2021
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 1/10 interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 119 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.
Total: $137,500
