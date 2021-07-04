Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of June 25 to July 1

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $31,685,485 across 45 sales for the week of June 25 to July 1.

Address: 380 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Bradley A. Luth

Buyer: Horace and LuAnn Lo

Date: June 25, 2021

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza Building 6. Last sold for $252,400 in 2005.

Address: 30395 Colorado Highway 131

Seller: Sandra L. and William Lee Morris

Buyer: Rising Sun Ranch LLC

Date: June 25, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,806-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence on 39.418 acres of agricultural meadow hay land, SEC 30-5-84.

Address: 21799 State Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Steven P. Morrison

Buyer: Ritchie Arthur Eaton Colasanti and Kaila Jo Hoshor

Date: June 25, 2021

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lots 1 – 4, Block 7 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $115,000 in 2005.

Address: 40405 Routt County Road 36

Seller: Michael P. and Sandra L. Fallon

Buyer: Mountain Bridge LLC

Date: June 25, 2021

Price: $3,525,000

Property Description: 7,689-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 4.69 acres of land, SEC 5-6-84. Last sold for $2,075,000 in 2013.

Address: 72 Hillside Drive

Seller: Jaclyn N. and John F. Hamilton

Buyer: Mathew McPherson and James Peyrouse

Date: June 25, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Storm Mountain Reserve Subdivision. Last sold for $175,000 in 2020.

Address: 316 Old Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Mary Ann S. and William P. Gunn

Buyer: Garret and Jennifer Bock

Date: June 25, 2021

Price: $658,000

Property Description: 1,746-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 9 at Steamboat Ridge Townhomes Subdivision.

Address: 1815 Bear Creek Drive

Seller: Dee L. Tucker

Buyer: Gwen Marie and Thomas Michael Bacon, Kyle Gregory Krueger and Stephanie Mary-Bacon Krueger

Date: June 25, 2021

Price: $945,000

Property Description: Lots 1, 3 at Bear Creek Townhomes.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Karianne Pawlowski

Buyer: Jason Curtis and Tiffany Rene Vickers

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $18,000

Property Description: Vacation Period Annual Use Float to a 1,617-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7302 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

Address: 1109 Village Lane

Seller: Teresa Lewis Wright

Buyer: Scott M. Sulentich

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,330-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Tract 9 at Village Green Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $875,000 in 2005.

Address: 33529 Seneca Trail

Seller: Eric Johnson

Buyer: Robert Dowling

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $20,000

Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 128 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,000 in 2007.

Address: 25625 Whetstone Lane

Seller: Jennifer Donnelly and Scott Phillip Schoffstall

Buyer: Brian and Karen Mannlein

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 10.7 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 22 at Creek Ranch LPS. Last sold for $190,000 in 2020.

Address: 32555 Routt County Road 41

Seller: Janet Feigelson

Buyer: Debra E. and Jeffrey P. Hoffman

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $1,240,000

Property Description: 3,745-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 15 acres of land, SEC 14-5-85 and 15-5-85. Last sold for $650,000 in 2013.

Address: 906 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Reynolds Family Living Trust Agreement

Buyer: Cathryn Marie

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $43,400

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $33,000 in 2016.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Mary J. Clinton Colorado Trust

Buyer: Booner Mountain Outdoors LLC

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 7, Building 4 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $180,000 in 2007.

Address: 20955 Filly Trail East, 33440 Arabian Way

Seller: Steve Fitzgerald

Buyer: Robert Rauch

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 1.04 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Blackhorse I at Stagecoach.

Address: 2053 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Domenick and JoAnn Galluzzo

Buyer: Palmer 2109 S. College LLC

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: 4,169-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.065 acres of land, Townhome 4B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 4. Last sold for $1,696,600 in 2005.

Address: 821 Industrial Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Case Enterprise Inc.

Buyer: SDC Ventures LLC

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $227,500

Property Description: 0.332 acres of warehouse/storage land, Lot 14 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $65,000 in 2013.

Address: 23 Cedar Court

Seller: Kenneth J. Otterman

Buyer: Leah A. Caragol

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $303,665

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 23, Building 5 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $143,000 in 2005.

Address: 22580 Cheyenne Trail

Seller: Elisa M. Narizhnaya and Ilya O. Narizhnyy

Buyer: Wayne Ranieri Revocable Trust

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $13,500

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 152 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 2016.

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden

Seller: Brittany M., Cathy F., Richard E., Wallis M. and Warren E. Beth

Buyer: Ronald M. Weil and Steven C. Weil Sr.

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $44,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit D-70 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.

Address: 3375 Columbine Drive

Seller: Christine M. and Jeffrey A. Dickhausen

Buyer: Kevin Law, Kristin and Michael Maylone

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $721,000

Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase I. Last sold for $355,000 in 2015.

Address: No address

Seller: Veda L. Wyman Revocable Trust

Buyer: James G. Floyd

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $56,120

Property Description: SEC 8-4-89.

Address: 2315 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Matthew Given

Buyer: Cameo Capital LLC

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 204 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $650,000 in 2019.

Address: 27200 Frisco Place

Seller: Justin Woodward

Buyer: Jennifer A. and John G. Litchenberg

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $205,000

Property Description: 5.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Woodward Subdivision.

Address: 730 Yampa Street

Seller: Christopher Sproule

Buyer: Keith Hagen and Susan Kang

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 743-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B2 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $310,500 in 2017.

Address: No address

Seller: Terry L. Delguercio

Buyer: Anthony Sayre and LaDonna Holland Delguercio

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $260,000

Property Description: SEC 31-7-84.

Address: 34 Sequoia Court

Seller: Ariel D. B. Robey

Buyer: Sean Bartosewcz and Alyssa Dolan

Date: June 29, 2021

Price: $384,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 34, Building 3 at Whistler Village Towmhomes Phase I. Last sold for $215,000 in 2016.

Address: 225 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Travelers Group Trust

Buyer: Olive Juice Holdings LLC

Date: June 30, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision.

Address: 26400 C C Way

Seller: Doris Naske Family Trust

Buyer: Jessica A. View and Nathan David Newhall

Date: June 30, 2021

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 84.4 acres of agricultural grazing, meadow hay and special purpose land with outlying structure.

Address: 359 Sunflower Drive, Hayden

Seller: Keith R. Martin

Buyer: Kenneth C. Boggs and Lindsy Clarice Manceaux

Date: June 30, 2021

Price: $439,900

Property Description: 1,837-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 63 at Sagewood. Last sold for $228,000 in 2011.

Address: 21568 Third Avenue, Phippsburg

Seller: Anita and Robert Hawkins

Buyer: Timothy McDonald and Kristy Winser

Date: June 30, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 32, 33, 34, Block 19 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $36,000 in 2017.

Address: 23625 Waybills Court, 23627 Waybills Court

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Date: June 30, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 27-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighbohoods at Youngs Peak.

Address: 109 West Williams Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Abigail Harris and Amie Rawlings

Buyer: Anthony Achilli

Date: June 30, 2021

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 562-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Lot 6, Block 11 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $121,000 in 2016.

Address: 33165 Wenatchi Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Morrison Creek Cabin LLC

Buyer: Linda B. and Nicholas A. Saccomano

Date: June 30, 2021

Price: $1,625,000

Property Description: 2,208-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 165.74 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 11-3-84.

Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Robert S. Better Revocable Trust

Buyer: Ann Leibovitz and Michael Ribero

Date: June 30, 2021

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 1,230-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 108 at North Building Kutuk Condo. Last sold for $135,000 in 1991.

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jennifer R. and Michael J. Flanigan

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 31.03 acres of vacant residential land, SEC 14-4-86 and SEC 23-4-86.

Address: 1545 Mark Twain Court

Seller: Taylor Family Management Trust

Buyer: Sean Casey Broderick, James Howard Dapper, Kathryn Ruth Hall

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $510,000

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 68 at Fairway Meadows.

Address: 2626 Longthong Road

Seller: Bridget L. Bryson

Buyer: Jeffrey J. and Karen A. Bixler

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $258,000 in 2017.

Address: 21920 Routt County Road 16, 33475 Ponderosa Trail

Seller: Charles Welton

Buyer: Beatriz Lora Gladson, Beatriz Adriana Mendez Lora

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $364,900

Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Morrison Divide Ranch.

Address: 20965 Hoch-Eye Way

Seller: Brian M. Arel

Buyer: Annie and Scott Monesmith

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $17,000

Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

Address: 23660 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Iron Springs Ranch LLC

Buyer: Christopher G., Jon V. and Luke L. Wittemyer

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $7,000,000

Property Description: 1,870-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence with outlying structures on 829.81 acres of agricultural and meadow hay land, SECS 2-3-85, 3-3-85, 10-3-85, 11-3-85.

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Jeannette Iverson

Buyer: Leneh and Nelson Wingard

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $85,000 in 2011.

Address: 2275 Val D Isere Circle

Seller: Dianne C. and Ronald F. Revell

Buyer: Gail P. Smith

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $1,197,500

Property Description: 2,665-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.71 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 5 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $315,000 in 1997.

Total: $31,547,985

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Albert P. and Shirley Ann Harker

Buyer: Douglas L. and Kay N. Williams

Date: June 28, 2021

Price: $97,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,349-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 521 at Steamboat Grand resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $56,500 in 2020.

Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Michael J. and Patricia S. Dellmorte

Buyer: FS2 Properties LLC

Date: July 1, 2021

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 1/10 interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 119 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.

Total: $137,500