Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of July 16 to 22
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $31,998,949 across 51 sales for the week of July 16 to 22.
Address: 23055 Windward Drive
Seller: B. B. Hollingsworth Jr. and Starlett W. Hollingsworth
Buyer: Daniel Paul Jaber
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $173,000
Property Description: 3.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Captain’s Cove. Last sold for $100,000 in 2011.
Address: 461 Enterprise St., Hayden
Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC
Buyer: Amy and Errik Hill
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 1,152-square-foot commercial condo, Unit F at Valley View Live/Work Condos.
Address: 32551 Ute Trail
Seller: Jeffrey and Nadine Van Alstine Living Trust
Buyer: Flat Tops Construction Inc.
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $9,000
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 78 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Bear Claw 514 LLC
Buyer: Richard S. Lawson
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $1,885,000
Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2501 at Edgemont Condominium – Building A. Last sold for $1,880,000 in 2017.
Address: 33210 Filly Trail
Seller: John Shaffer
Buyer: Joshua B. and Sarah T. Davis
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $33,000
Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 101 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 3312-4 Covey Circle
Seller: Brande D. O’Hare
Buyer: Megan S. and Scott R. Vos
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $320,000 in 2015.
Address: 775 Conifer Circle
Seller: Deborah Kinnecom Living Revocable Trust
Buyer: Keith Hagen and Susan Kang
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $1,210,000
Property Description: 2,912-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 20 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision.
Address: 37945 Routt County Road 179
Seller: Jenell Amber and William Timothy Murphy
Buyer: Alison, Bruce and Susan Pace, Alan Dietrich
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 2,027-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 7.09 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 20 at Saddle Mount Ranchettes Subdivision. Last sold for $392,000 in 2004.
Address: No address
Seller: Bloodworth Trust
Buyer: Elizabeth Bloodworth
Date: July 19, 2021
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 35.14 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 (Replat of Lots 13 & 14) at Saddle Mt. Ranchettes Subdivision. Last sold for $60,000 in 1997.
Address: 105 E. Main St., Oak Creek
Seller: Eastbound LLC
Buyer: Blue Sky Colorado LLC
Date: July 19, 2021
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1,470-square-foot commercial building on 0.07 acres of land, Lot 14, Block 2 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $105,000 in 2018.
Address: 235 N. Poplar St., Hayden
Seller: Kathryn C. and Ronald J. Stamer
Buyer: Patrick Turton
Date: July 19, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 744-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1, Block 9 at Donaldson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $145,000 in 2017.
Address: 1355 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Michael D. Lang
Buyer: Brian and Sandra Wick Mulvany
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 30, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $207,500 in 2013.
Address: 38895 Mud Aly, Milner
Seller: Peter Holt
Buyer: Cole Helberg
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $487,000
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.59 acres of land, Lot 2 at Alma Subdivision. Last sold for $347,000 in 2018.
Address: 331 Sky Lane
Seller: Fifth Buffalo LLC
Buyer: Sky Lane Partners LLC
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,004-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 14 and 15, Block 10 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $280,000 in 2005.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Mark Daniel and Patricia Yvonne Baumgart
Buyer: Anne F. and Paul B. Stewart
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 1,260-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 216 at Torian Plum Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $525,000 in 2006.
Address: 817 Merritt St.
Seller: Bruce D. Bernard and Deborah L. Freeman
Buyer: Kimball R. Crangle and Timothy F. Hoppin
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $1,695,000
Property Description: 2,782-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 1, Block 2 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $550,000 in 2000.
Address: 15325 Talon Ridge Road
Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC
Buyer: Iain and Jennifer Macewan Family Trust
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $299,000
Property Description: 37.35 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 23 at Grassy Creek at Mountain Harris Final Plat.
Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Spence 2012 Trust
Buyer: Huthnance Peacock Ranch LP
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $1,895,000
Property Description: 1,755-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2407 at Edgemont Condominium Building A.
Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way
Seller: 5 Robbins Ventures LLC
Buyer: Jadranko and Ksenija Corak
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $730,000
Property Description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 229 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $474,000 in 2020.
Address: 733 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Alexandra Kristin and Timothy Matthew Geiger
Buyer: Scott Steinford
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $644,000
Property Description: 3,320-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 12 at Highland View Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $209,900 in 1999.
Address: 2915 Chinook Lane
Seller: Ann C. McArthur
Buyer: Danielle Marie Aimone
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $370,000
Property Description: 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-12 at Deer Creek Condo Phase I. Last sold for $269,000 in 2019.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Anna L. Harcourt
Buyer: Greg and Sharon Kitzmiller
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $634,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $411,300 in 2017.
Address: 27115 St. Louis Place
Seller: Judy D. and Richard E. Duncan
Buyer: Kelly Kaufman
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 5.1 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Duncan Replat.
Address: 1570 Conestoga Lane
Seller: Pioneer Village of Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Olivia Peralta and Frank Walter
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $195,000
Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 18 at Pioneer Village.
Address: 33640 Catamount Drive
Seller: Adam, Jonathan and Scott Minkoff
Buyer: Christopher C. and Meredith C. Lipscomb
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $5,155,000
Property Description: 8,099-square-foot, six-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 8.79 acres of land, Lot 5 at Catamount Ranch LPSE. Last sold for $1,400,000 in 2005.
Address: 616 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Jo Ann Lathrop Trust
Buyer: Raquel Saldana
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $1,575,000
Property Description: 2,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 40 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision.
Address: 2590 Longthong Road
Seller: Melanie G. and Peter D. Gness
Buyer: Lisa M. and Thomas E. Huseas
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $655,000
Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 212, Building B at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $359,000 in 2007.
Address: 77 Lincoln St., Yampa
Seller: Maura A. Karow
Buyer: Jonathan and Melanie Cave
Date: July 20, 2021
Price: $605,000
Property Description: 2,560-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lots 1 and 2, Block 10 at Van Camp Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $88,000 in 2005.
Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Marlin J. Maddy
Buyer: Casey Ann Gee and Kevin McNally
Date: July 21, 2021
Price: $672,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bed condo, Unit 310, Building C at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $482,700 in 2008.
Address: 3425 Covey Circle
Seller: Bradley and Tiffany Massey
Buyer: Christy and Shaun Spencer
Date: July 21, 2021
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 606 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $398,000 in 2018.
Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Joan and Ron Putlack
Buyer: KK Investments LLC
Date: July 21, 2021
Price: $370,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $310,000 in 2021.
Address: 22620 Commanche Road
Seller: Fred Sandelin
Buyer: Harvey Jay Cervantes
Date: July 21, 2021
Price: $9,000
Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 42 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: 2356 Abbey Court
Seller: Paula Williams
Buyer: Kimberly D. Keith
Date: July 21, 2021
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1,172-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 5, Building 1 at West End Townhomes. Last sold for $360,000 in 2020.
Address: 730 Yampa St.
Seller: Intrepid Properties Old Town LLC
Buyer: Elliot F. and Sandra K. Gesang
Date: July 21, 2021
Price: $819,000
Property Description: 1,178-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B3 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $599,000 in 2020.
Address: No address
Seller: Frank J. Zematis Living Trust
Buyer: Caitlin Brooke Lesko
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $401,500
Property Description: Unit 312, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo.
Address: 2602 Longthong Road
Seller: Andrew G. Brilakis
Buyer: Elisa Aylin and David Michael Lewallen Jr.
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $92,900 in 1997.
Address: 20635 Hame Trail
Seller: Janet K. Fine and Charles Barnhill Jr.
Buyer: James E. and Randa M. Walters
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $16,000
Property Description: 1.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 1851 River Queen Lane
Seller: Zeitern Inc.
Buyer: 1851 River Queen Lane Hillary LLC, 1851 River Queen Lane LLC
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 0.23 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: David J., John R. and Scott C. Peterson
Buyer: Dustin Montgomery and Kimberle Snyder
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $5,800
Property Description: 0.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 106 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 140 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: SVDG LLC
Buyer: Peter Clark Zwetkof
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $27,900
Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Mary Ruth Armbruster
Buyer: Mary Jo Millisor
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,031-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 6101, Building 6 at Fox Springs Condominium. Last sold for $357,240 in 2020.
Address: 57925 Jupiter Place
Seller: Douglas Keith Russell
Buyer: Dale Eslinger
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $73,500
Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 64 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $58,800 in 2016.
Address: 21109 Yuma Way
Seller: Dean and Victoria Sandvik
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Berens
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $170,000
Property Description: Lot 156 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $144,900 in 2015.
Address: 32463 Ute Trail
Seller: Carolyn H. Schimmel
Buyer: Juan Carlos and Ruth Maldonado
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $14,000
Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 132 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: 2980 Litlefish Trail
Seller: Krysta MacGray
Buyer: Lascia R. and Timothy P. Devereus
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek. Last sold for $726,400 in 2020.
Address: 27150 Routt County Road 60
Seller: Angela M. Wood
Buyer: Brian and Janne Siegel
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $870,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.0 acres of land, Lot 7 at Clark Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $130,000 in 2015.
Address: 337 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Dennis Allen and Suzanne Marie Prechtl
Buyer: Christopher Hoffman
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $399,999
Property Description: 1,354-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 37 at Sagewood. Last sold for $283,000 in 2018.
Total: $31,487,699
Timeshares
Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Glenn and Susan Fusfield
Buyer: Gareth and Nathalie Morrison
Date: July 16, 2021
Price: $139,000
Property Description: 12.5% interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Lot B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26.
Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Betty and Larry McAllister
Buyer: William H. Davis
Date: July 19, 2021
Price: $195,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 2,395-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 2212 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $185,000 in 2018.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Harold James Hebert
Buyer: Deborah and Ryan Spaustat
Date: July 21, 2021
Price: $77,250
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 820-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 561 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Gregory S. and Terese L. Friel Portell
Buyer: Colin W. and Kirsten S. Boone
Date: July 22, 2021
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 323 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $92,000 in 2021.
Total: $511,250
