 Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of July 16 to 22 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of July 16 to 22

News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $31,998,949 across 51 sales for the week of July 16 to 22.

 

Address: 23055 Windward Drive

Seller: B. B. Hollingsworth Jr. and Starlett W. Hollingsworth

Buyer: Daniel Paul Jaber

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $173,000

Property Description: 3.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Captain’s Cove. Last sold for $100,000 in 2011.

 

Address: 461 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: Amy and Errik Hill

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foot commercial condo, Unit F at Valley View Live/Work Condos.

 

Address: 32551 Ute Trail

Seller: Jeffrey and Nadine Van Alstine Living Trust

Buyer: Flat Tops Construction Inc.

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $9,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 78 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Bear Claw 514 LLC

Buyer: Richard S. Lawson

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $1,885,000

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2501 at Edgemont Condominium – Building A. Last sold for $1,880,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 33210 Filly Trail

Seller: John Shaffer

Buyer: Joshua B. and Sarah T. Davis

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $33,000

Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 101 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 3312-4 Covey Circle

Seller: Brande D. O’Hare

Buyer: Megan S. and Scott R. Vos

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $320,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 775 Conifer Circle

Seller: Deborah Kinnecom Living Revocable Trust

Buyer: Keith Hagen and Susan Kang

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $1,210,000

Property Description: 2,912-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 20 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision.

 

Address: 37945 Routt County Road 179

Seller: Jenell Amber and William Timothy Murphy

Buyer: Alison, Bruce and Susan Pace, Alan Dietrich

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 2,027-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 7.09 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 20 at Saddle Mount Ranchettes Subdivision. Last sold for $392,000 in 2004.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Bloodworth Trust

Buyer: Elizabeth Bloodworth

Date: July 19, 2021

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 35.14 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 (Replat of Lots 13 & 14) at Saddle Mt. Ranchettes Subdivision. Last sold for $60,000 in 1997.

 

Address: 105 E. Main St., Oak Creek

Seller: Eastbound LLC

Buyer: Blue Sky Colorado LLC

Date: July 19, 2021

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1,470-square-foot commercial building on 0.07 acres of land, Lot 14, Block 2 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $105,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 235 N. Poplar St., Hayden

Seller: Kathryn C. and Ronald J. Stamer

Buyer: Patrick Turton

Date: July 19, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 744-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1, Block 9 at Donaldson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $145,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1355 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Michael D. Lang

Buyer: Brian and Sandra Wick Mulvany

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 30, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $207,500 in 2013.

 

Address: 38895 Mud Aly, Milner

Seller: Peter Holt

Buyer: Cole Helberg

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $487,000

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.59 acres of land, Lot 2 at Alma Subdivision. Last sold for $347,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 331 Sky Lane

Seller: Fifth Buffalo LLC

Buyer: Sky Lane Partners LLC

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,004-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 14 and 15, Block 10 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $280,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Mark Daniel and Patricia Yvonne Baumgart

Buyer: Anne F. and Paul B. Stewart

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 1,260-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 216 at Torian Plum Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $525,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 817 Merritt St.

Seller: Bruce D. Bernard and Deborah L. Freeman

Buyer: Kimball R. Crangle and Timothy F. Hoppin

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $1,695,000

Property Description: 2,782-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 1, Block 2 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $550,000 in 2000.

 

Address: 15325 Talon Ridge Road

Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC

Buyer: Iain and Jennifer Macewan Family Trust

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $299,000

Property Description: 37.35 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 23 at Grassy Creek at Mountain Harris Final Plat.

 

Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Spence 2012 Trust

Buyer: Huthnance Peacock Ranch LP

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $1,895,000

Property Description: 1,755-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2407 at Edgemont Condominium Building A.

 

Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way

Seller: 5 Robbins Ventures LLC

Buyer: Jadranko and Ksenija Corak

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $730,000

Property Description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 229 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $474,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 733 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Alexandra Kristin and Timothy Matthew Geiger

Buyer: Scott Steinford

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $644,000

Property Description: 3,320-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 12 at Highland View Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $209,900 in 1999.

 

Address: 2915 Chinook Lane

Seller: Ann C. McArthur

Buyer: Danielle Marie Aimone

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $370,000

Property Description: 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-12 at Deer Creek Condo Phase I. Last sold for $269,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Anna L. Harcourt

Buyer: Greg and Sharon Kitzmiller

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $634,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $411,300 in 2017.

 

Address: 27115 St. Louis Place

Seller: Judy D. and Richard E. Duncan

Buyer: Kelly Kaufman

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 5.1 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Duncan Replat.

 

Address: 1570 Conestoga Lane

Seller: Pioneer Village of Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Olivia Peralta and Frank Walter

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $195,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 18 at Pioneer Village.

 

Address: 33640 Catamount Drive

Seller: Adam, Jonathan and Scott Minkoff

Buyer: Christopher C. and Meredith C. Lipscomb

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $5,155,000

Property Description: 8,099-square-foot, six-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 8.79 acres of land, Lot 5 at Catamount Ranch LPSE. Last sold for $1,400,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 616 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Jo Ann Lathrop Trust

Buyer: Raquel Saldana

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $1,575,000

Property Description: 2,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 40 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision.

 

Address: 2590 Longthong Road

Seller: Melanie G. and Peter D. Gness

Buyer: Lisa M. and Thomas E. Huseas

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 212, Building B at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $359,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 77 Lincoln St., Yampa

Seller: Maura A. Karow

Buyer: Jonathan and Melanie Cave

Date: July 20, 2021

Price: $605,000

Property Description: 2,560-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lots 1 and 2, Block 10 at Van Camp Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $88,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Marlin J. Maddy

Buyer: Casey Ann Gee and Kevin McNally

Date: July 21, 2021

Price: $672,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bed condo, Unit 310, Building C at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $482,700 in 2008.

 

Address: 3425 Covey Circle

Seller: Bradley and Tiffany Massey

Buyer: Christy and Shaun Spencer

Date: July 21, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 606 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $398,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Joan and Ron Putlack

Buyer: KK Investments LLC

Date: July 21, 2021

Price: $370,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $310,000 in 2021.

 

Address: 22620 Commanche Road

Seller: Fred Sandelin

Buyer: Harvey Jay Cervantes

Date: July 21, 2021

Price: $9,000

Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 42 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2356 Abbey Court

Seller: Paula Williams

Buyer: Kimberly D. Keith

Date: July 21, 2021

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1,172-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 5, Building 1 at West End Townhomes. Last sold for $360,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 730 Yampa St.

Seller: Intrepid Properties Old Town LLC

Buyer: Elliot F. and Sandra K. Gesang

Date: July 21, 2021

Price: $819,000

Property Description: 1,178-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B3 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $599,000 in 2020.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Frank J. Zematis Living Trust

Buyer: Caitlin Brooke Lesko

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $401,500

Property Description: Unit 312, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo.

 

Address: 2602 Longthong Road

Seller: Andrew G. Brilakis

Buyer: Elisa Aylin and David Michael Lewallen Jr.

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $92,900 in 1997.

 

Address: 20635 Hame Trail

Seller: Janet K. Fine and Charles Barnhill Jr.

Buyer: James E. and Randa M. Walters

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $16,000

Property Description: 1.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 1851 River Queen Lane

Seller: Zeitern Inc.

Buyer: 1851 River Queen Lane Hillary LLC, 1851 River Queen Lane LLC

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 0.23 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.

 

Address: No address

Seller: David J., John R. and Scott C. Peterson

Buyer: Dustin Montgomery and Kimberle Snyder

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $5,800

Property Description: 0.9 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 106 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 140 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: SVDG LLC

Buyer: Peter Clark Zwetkof

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $27,900

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Sierra View Subdivision.

 

Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Mary Ruth Armbruster

Buyer: Mary Jo Millisor

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,031-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 6101, Building 6 at Fox Springs Condominium. Last sold for $357,240 in 2020.

 

Address: 57925 Jupiter Place

Seller: Douglas Keith Russell

Buyer: Dale Eslinger

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $73,500

Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 64 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $58,800 in 2016.

 

Address: 21109 Yuma Way

Seller: Dean and Victoria Sandvik

Buyer: Jeffrey R. Berens

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $170,000

Property Description: Lot 156 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $144,900 in 2015.

 

Address: 32463 Ute Trail

Seller: Carolyn H. Schimmel

Buyer: Juan Carlos and Ruth Maldonado

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $14,000

Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 132 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2980 Litlefish Trail

Seller: Krysta MacGray

Buyer: Lascia R. and Timothy P. Devereus

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek. Last sold for $726,400 in 2020.

 

Address: 27150 Routt County Road 60

Seller: Angela M. Wood

Buyer: Brian and Janne Siegel

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.0 acres of land, Lot 7 at Clark Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $130,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 337 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Dennis Allen and Suzanne Marie Prechtl

Buyer: Christopher Hoffman

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $399,999

Property Description: 1,354-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 37 at Sagewood. Last sold for $283,000 in 2018.

Total: $31,487,699

 

Timeshares

Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Glenn and Susan Fusfield

Buyer: Gareth and Nathalie Morrison

Date: July 16, 2021

Price: $139,000

Property Description: 12.5% interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Lot B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26.

 

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Betty and Larry McAllister

Buyer: William H. Davis

Date: July 19, 2021

Price: $195,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 2,395-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 2212 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $185,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Harold James Hebert

Buyer: Deborah and Ryan Spaustat

Date: July 21, 2021

Price: $77,250

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 820-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 561 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Gregory S. and Terese L. Friel Portell

Buyer: Colin W. and Kirsten S. Boone

Date: July 22, 2021

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 323 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $92,000 in 2021.

Total: $511,250

News
