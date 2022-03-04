Routt County real estate sales total $32.7M the week of Feb. 25 to March 3.
Real estate transactions totaled $32,716,050 across 40 sales for week of Feb. 25 to March 3.
38970 Main St,
Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Jennifer Bruen
Date: Feb. 25, 2022
Price: $220,000
Property Description: 485-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath unit on 0.03 acres of land,
33340 Buckskin Way
Seller: Katherine E. and Laura E. Konwinski, P. June Taylor
Buyer: Amanda R. and Michael D. Donegan
Date: Feb. 25, 2022
Price: $17,500
Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 57 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
2525 Cattle Kate Cir.
Seller: Kelly A. Slattery
Buyer: Kimberly Darleen Jacobs
Date: Feb. 25, 2022
Price: $656,000
Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4304 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $275,000 in 2015.
22707 Chief Joseph
Seller: Wayne Ranieri
Buyer: King Family Trust
Date: Feb. 25, 2022
Price: $14,500
Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 72 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.
27810 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Andrew Steven and Emily Kate Barnhart
Buyer: Amanda M. Bedwell and Bradley Finney Johnson Davis
Date: Feb. 25, 2022
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $685,000 in 2018.
3340 Columbine Dr.
Seller: Roger A. Curtiss
Buyer: Brea and Gavin Gilchrist
Date: Feb. 28, 2022
Price: $770,000
Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot 704 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VIII. Last sold for $405,000 in 2018.
45316 Four Seasons Way
Seller: Kelley A. Howes
Buyer: Amy Elizabeth Bose Siler and Mark Anthony Siler
Date: Feb. 28, 2022
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 36.92 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Giant Sky Ranch. Last sold for $371,000 in 2021.
1275 Hilltop Pkwy.
Seller: Lynne Vadez
Buyer: Tristyn Joyce and Kirby Minor
Date: Feb. 28, 2022
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 971-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5.2B at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $197,000 in 2006.
1053 Pine St.
Seller: Dorin Leigh Dougall and John C. Lanterman
Buyer: Bruce A. and Kathleen S. Bahman
Date: Feb. 28, 2022
Price: $2,350,000
Property Description: 1,446-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 0.2 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 7-9 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $360,000 in 2011.
1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Hannah Nicole Erhart, David C., Hannah Nicole and Patricia A. Mihaich
Buyer: Heidi and Ian Shuff
Date: Feb. 28, 2022
Price: $503,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $200,000 in 2016.
Airport Cir.
Seller: O’Kanes Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Sotally Tober LLC
Date: Feb. 28, 2022
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 763-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 4, Unit F-11 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $145,500 in 2018.
54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Martin and Shelly Holt
Buyer: Brian Saxman
Date: Feb. 28, 2022
Price: $195,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Lost Ranger at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III. Last sold for $106,500 in 2019.
1945 Cornice Rd.
Seller: Grey Bull Properties II LLC
Buyer: Kimberly Bauer and Christopher Van Vliet
Date: March 1, 2022
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 206, Building A at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $375,000 in 2020.
3379 Covey Cir.
Seller: Erwin Ann LLC
Buyer: Kristy Jo and Scott Alan Karkula, Mary Jolene and Timothy Eugene Matz
Date: March 1, 2022
Price: $880,000
Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1502, Building 15 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $535,000 in 2019.
29170 River Dr.
Seller: Christopher and Tina Bradley
Buyer: Dale E. and Maria Bryant
Date: March 1, 2022
Price: $765,000
Property Description: 2,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 5 at Elk Ridge Homesites Subdivision. Last sold for $425,000 in 2008.
35065 Routt County Road 1
Seller: Layana and Philip Hanson
Buyer: Golden Mango Investments LLC
Date: March 1, 2022
Price: $315,000
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 19 at Enchantment Subdivision.
525 Roselawn Ave., Yampa
Seller: Nora Phillips
Buyer: Joseph Russell
Date: March 1, 2022
Price: $298,000
Property Description: 1,704-square-foot, four-bedrooms, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 25-28 at Siever’s Addition to Yampa.
352 Lake View Rd., Hayden
Seller: Ashley G. and Tyson W. Sweetser
Buyer: Teresa Harrison and Nancy J. Purvis
Date: March 1, 2022
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 1,610-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 6 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $240,000 in 2014.
Turning Leaf Ct.
Seller: Paul K. Casto
Buyer: Shay Properties LLC
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $170,000
Property Description: Lot 26-A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26.
Yampa Street
Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC
Buyer: On My Knee LLC
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $1,084,500
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-1 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
Angels View Way
Seller: John and Michelle Streich
Buyer: Susan E. Pasquella Trust
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $2,950,000
Property Description: Lot 35, Unit 1 at Barn Village Townhomes.
Angels View Way
Seller: John and Michelle Streich
Buyer: Craig and Heather Meier
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $4,250,000
Property Description: Lot 35, Unit 2 at Barn Village Townhomes.
183 South 6th St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Lois Kruse Zibell
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $125,000
Property Description: Unit 7 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 2.
191 South 6th St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Lois Kruse Zibell
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $175,000
Property Description: Unit 11 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 2.
2524 Melrose Ln.
Seller: Grandmothers Inc.
Buyer: Sleeping Giant LLC
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Running Bear. Last sold for $235,000 in 2004.
3335 Columbine Dr.
Seller: Jason and Megan Wohlberg
Buyer: Parker James Foard
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 791-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 901 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase IX. Last sold for $320,000 in 2018.
31555 Navajo Tr.
Seller: Russell N. Dashow
Buyer: Eleanor B. and Mark A. Fuller IV
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $58,550
Property Description: 1.46 acres of vacant residential land, Multi-Family Tract 36 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
23035 Schussmark Tr.
Seller: Lee R. Lapine and Sarah E. Howard-Lapine
Buyer: Jeffrey Wolfe
Date: March 2, 2022
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 1,506-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 13, Lot E at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $250,000 in 2009.
1800 Medicine Springs Dr.
Seller: Mosley Family Living Trust
Buyer: Bepis & Tuck Industries LLC
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $1,625,000
Property Description: 1,790-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5208 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,175,000 in 2008.
686 Parkview Dr.
Seller: Makepeace Mountain LLC
Buyer: Anastasia Edwards Morel
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $1,080,000
Property Description: 2,311-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 53 at Longview Park. Last sold for $537,500 in 2008.
299 West Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Wayne Ranieri
Buyer: Antonio Colton Ranieri
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 3,640-square-foot commercial building on 0.21 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 1-2 at Donelson 2nd Addition. Last sold for $242,500 in 2021.
20385 King Bolt Tr.
Seller: Janet R. Caughey
Buyer: Deric and Melanie Barton
Date: March 14, 2022
Price: $14,000
Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 60 at Overland at Stagecoach.
3264 Snowflake Ct.
Seller: Juan Carlos Martinez Rodriguez
Buyer: Drew J. and Lyndsay L. Jensen
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $1,950,000
Property Description: 3,901-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.062 acres of land, Lot A at Flattops View Village Townhomes Lot 18. Last sold for $1,225,000 in 2019.
1855 Ski Time Square Dr.
Seller: Chris and Janeth Hansen Revocable Trust
Buyer: Aftcastle LLC
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $1,070,500
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302, Building A at Torian Plum Condo Phase I. Last sold for $355,000 in 2001.
27301 Winchester Ct.
Seller: Richard and Stacy Most
Buyer: Dominic and Ira Delilovic Boomgarden, Jasmina and Kemal Delilovic
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 3,662-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 124 at Silverview Estates Filing. Last sold for $885,000 in 2007.
988 Dry Creek South Rd., Hayden
Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp
Buyer: Karen F. Connell
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $57,000
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 33 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
2974 Ridge Rd.
Seller: Andrew and Patricia K. Rackstein
Buyer: John Alexander and Karen Nicole Sielatycki
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $3,850,000
Property Description: 5,839-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.76 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 12 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision.
Total sales: $32.3 million
Timeshares
Mount Werner Cir.
Seller: MHS Steamboat Grand LLC
Buyer: Brian Drent
Date: March 1, 2022
Price: $235,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit PH7 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Cir.
Seller: W. Chris Latimer and Raleen M. White
Buyer: Susan A. Schauer Trust
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $109,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,129-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 227 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
2300 Mount Werner Cir.
Seller: Bradley and Linda Poissant
Buyer: Jay and Marjorie Layman
Date: March 3, 2022
Price: $53,500
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 392-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 513 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $34,000 in 2013.
Timeshares total: $397,500
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Developer hopes new idea will blend Hayden’s agricultural heritage with new growth
On some level, Ted Hoffman wants to blend in.