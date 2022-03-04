 Routt County real estate sales total $32.7M the week of Feb. 25 to March 3. | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $32.7M the week of Feb. 25 to March 3.

Real estate transactions totaled $32,716,050 across 40 sales for week of Feb. 25 to March 3.

38970 Main St,

Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Jennifer Bruen

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 485-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath unit on 0.03 acres of land,

33340 Buckskin Way

Seller: Katherine E. and Laura E. Konwinski, P. June Taylor

Buyer: Amanda R. and Michael D. Donegan

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Price: $17,500

Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 57 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

2525 Cattle Kate Cir.

Seller: Kelly A. Slattery

Buyer: Kimberly Darleen Jacobs

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Price: $656,000

Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4304 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $275,000 in 2015.

22707 Chief Joseph

Seller: Wayne Ranieri

Buyer: King Family Trust

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 72 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.

27810 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Andrew Steven and Emily Kate Barnhart

Buyer: Amanda M. Bedwell and Bradley Finney Johnson Davis

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $685,000 in 2018.

3340 Columbine Dr.

Seller: Roger A. Curtiss

Buyer: Brea and Gavin Gilchrist

Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Price: $770,000

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot 704 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VIII. Last sold for $405,000 in 2018.

45316 Four Seasons Way

Seller: Kelley A. Howes

Buyer: Amy Elizabeth Bose Siler and Mark Anthony Siler

Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 36.92 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Giant Sky Ranch. Last sold for $371,000 in 2021.

1275 Hilltop Pkwy.

Seller: Lynne Vadez

Buyer: Tristyn Joyce and Kirby Minor

Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 971-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5.2B at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $197,000 in 2006.

1053 Pine St.

Seller: Dorin Leigh Dougall and John C. Lanterman

Buyer: Bruce A. and Kathleen S. Bahman

Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Price: $2,350,000

Property Description: 1,446-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 0.2 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 7-9 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $360,000 in 2011.

1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Hannah Nicole Erhart, David C., Hannah Nicole and Patricia A. Mihaich

Buyer: Heidi and Ian Shuff

Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Price: $503,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $200,000 in 2016.

Airport Cir.

Seller: O’Kanes Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Sotally Tober LLC

Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 763-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 4, Unit F-11 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $145,500 in 2018.

54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Martin and Shelly Holt

Buyer: Brian Saxman

Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Price: $195,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Lost Ranger at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III. Last sold for $106,500 in 2019.

1945 Cornice Rd.

Seller: Grey Bull Properties II LLC

Buyer: Kimberly Bauer and Christopher Van Vliet

Date: March 1, 2022

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 206, Building A at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $375,000 in 2020.

3379 Covey Cir.

Seller: Erwin Ann LLC

Buyer: Kristy Jo and Scott Alan Karkula, Mary Jolene and Timothy Eugene Matz

Date: March 1, 2022

Price: $880,000

Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1502, Building 15 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $535,000 in 2019.

29170 River Dr.

Seller: Christopher and Tina Bradley

Buyer: Dale E. and Maria Bryant

Date: March 1, 2022

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 2,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 5 at Elk Ridge Homesites Subdivision. Last sold for $425,000 in 2008.

35065 Routt County Road 1

Seller: Layana and Philip Hanson

Buyer: Golden Mango Investments LLC

Date: March 1, 2022

Price: $315,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 19 at Enchantment Subdivision.

525 Roselawn Ave., Yampa

Seller: Nora Phillips

Buyer: Joseph Russell

Date: March 1, 2022

Price: $298,000

Property Description: 1,704-square-foot, four-bedrooms, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 25-28 at Siever’s Addition to Yampa.

352 Lake View Rd., Hayden

Seller: Ashley G. and Tyson W. Sweetser

Buyer: Teresa Harrison and Nancy J. Purvis

Date: March 1, 2022

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,610-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 6 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Turning Leaf Ct.

Seller: Paul K. Casto

Buyer: Shay Properties LLC

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $170,000

Property Description: Lot 26-A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26.

Yampa Street

Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC

Buyer: On My Knee LLC

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $1,084,500

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-1 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

Angels View Way

Seller: John and Michelle Streich

Buyer: Susan E. Pasquella Trust

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $2,950,000

Property Description: Lot 35, Unit 1 at Barn Village Townhomes.

Angels View Way

Seller: John and Michelle Streich

Buyer: Craig and Heather Meier

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $4,250,000

Property Description: Lot 35, Unit 2 at Barn Village Townhomes.

183 South 6th St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Lois Kruse Zibell

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $125,000

Property Description: Unit 7 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 2.

191 South 6th St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Lois Kruse Zibell

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $175,000

Property Description: Unit 11 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 2.

2524 Melrose Ln.

Seller: Grandmothers Inc.

Buyer: Sleeping Giant LLC

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Running Bear. Last sold for $235,000 in 2004.

3335 Columbine Dr.

Seller: Jason and Megan Wohlberg

Buyer: Parker James Foard

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 791-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 901 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase IX. Last sold for $320,000 in 2018.

31555 Navajo Tr.

Seller: Russell N. Dashow

Buyer: Eleanor B. and Mark A. Fuller IV

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $58,550

Property Description: 1.46 acres of vacant residential land, Multi-Family Tract 36 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

23035 Schussmark Tr.

Seller: Lee R. Lapine and Sarah E. Howard-Lapine

Buyer: Jeffrey Wolfe

Date: March 2, 2022

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,506-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 13, Lot E at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $250,000 in 2009.

1800 Medicine Springs Dr.

Seller: Mosley Family Living Trust

Buyer: Bepis & Tuck Industries LLC

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $1,625,000

Property Description: 1,790-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5208 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,175,000 in 2008.

686 Parkview Dr.

Seller: Makepeace Mountain LLC

Buyer: Anastasia Edwards Morel

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $1,080,000

Property Description: 2,311-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 53 at Longview Park. Last sold for $537,500 in 2008.

299 West Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Wayne Ranieri

Buyer: Antonio Colton Ranieri

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 3,640-square-foot commercial building on 0.21 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 1-2 at Donelson 2nd Addition. Last sold for $242,500 in 2021.

20385 King Bolt Tr.

Seller: Janet R. Caughey

Buyer: Deric and Melanie Barton

Date: March 14, 2022

Price: $14,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 60 at Overland at Stagecoach.

3264 Snowflake Ct.

Seller: Juan Carlos Martinez Rodriguez

Buyer: Drew J. and Lyndsay L. Jensen

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: 3,901-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.062 acres of land, Lot A at Flattops View Village Townhomes Lot 18. Last sold for $1,225,000 in 2019.

1855 Ski Time Square Dr.

Seller: Chris and Janeth Hansen Revocable Trust

Buyer: Aftcastle LLC

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $1,070,500

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302, Building A at Torian Plum Condo Phase I. Last sold for $355,000 in 2001.

27301 Winchester Ct.

Seller: Richard and Stacy Most

Buyer: Dominic and Ira Delilovic Boomgarden, Jasmina and Kemal Delilovic

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 3,662-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 124 at Silverview Estates Filing. Last sold for $885,000 in 2007.

988 Dry Creek South Rd., Hayden

Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp

Buyer: Karen F. Connell

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $57,000

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 33 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

2974 Ridge Rd.

Seller: Andrew and Patricia K. Rackstein

Buyer: John Alexander and Karen Nicole Sielatycki

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $3,850,000

Property Description: 5,839-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.76 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 12 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision.

Total sales: $32.3 million

Timeshares

Mount Werner Cir.

Seller: MHS Steamboat Grand LLC

Buyer: Brian Drent

Date: March 1, 2022

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit PH7 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Cir.

Seller: W. Chris Latimer and Raleen M. White

Buyer: Susan A. Schauer Trust

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $109,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,129-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 227 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

2300 Mount Werner Cir.

Seller: Bradley and Linda Poissant

Buyer: Jay and Marjorie Layman

Date: March 3, 2022

Price: $53,500

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 392-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 513 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $34,000 in 2013.

Timeshares total: $397,500

