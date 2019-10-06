Routt County real estate sales total $31.5M for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $31,459,354 across 54 sales for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. The sales total is up 105% compared with last week and down 47% compared with the same week in 2018.

40485-Blue-Heron-Drive

Address: 40485 Blue Heron Drive

Seller: Lila M. and William L. Stucker

Buyer: Dylan Owen Cook

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 99 at Steamboat II subdivision.

1435-Delta-Queen-Court

Address: 1435 Delta Queen Court

Seller: David Christian, David L., Gretchen G. and Mathew C.B. Osborn

Buyer: Foad Vafaie

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $973,500

Property Description: 2,475-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Valley View Lot at Spruce Villas townhomes.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 301, Oak Creek

Seller: Austin John Fox and Barbara J. Houston

Buyer: Michael Len Poorman

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 1 at Wagon Wheel condominiums.

Address: 2623 Gossard Parkway

Seller: Family By Three LLC

Buyer: S & K Downhill LLC

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 1 at Johnson Overlook subdivision.

401-Meadowbrook-Court-Hayden

Address: 401 Meadowbrook Court, Hayden

Seller: Katherine J. and Ronald A. Hockett

Buyer: Chase Loren Miller

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 14 at Golden Meadows subdivision.

107-S.-Arthur-Ave.-Oak-Creek

Address: 107 S. Arthur Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Richard Nye

Buyer: Audree A. Engel

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $89,900

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, 31-4-85.

2286-Après-Ski-Way

Address: 2286 Après Ski Way

Seller: Joan and Neil Ganz

Buyer: Binlaw LLC

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,306-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Dulany condominiums, Phase 1B. Last sold for $355,000 in 2015.

1175-Bangtail-Way

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Cynthia G. Bindner

Buyer: Alexander Woods and Sarah Echols McLeod

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $672,000

Property Description: 1,151-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3124 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

26885-Neptune-Place-Clark

Address: 26885 Neptune Place, Clark

Seller: David W. and Regina M. Adams

Buyer: Donald Wayne Fletcher and Ashley Quinn Mehas

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 2,212-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.78 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 399 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $225,200 in 2011.

37804-Routt-County-Road-129

Address: 37804 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Steve and Steven R. Coolidge

Buyer: Stephanie M. Burns and Lewis M. Williams

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,749-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 26.3 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 7.7 acres of meadow/hay land, 19-11-85.

Address: 28150 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek

Seller: Blacktail Ventures LLC

Buyer: John Anthony and Michelle Ann Coletta

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $446,511

Property Description: 35.26 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Tract 1 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.

1766-Timothy-Drive

Address: 1766 Timothy Drive

Seller: Holly and John Rockwood

Buyer: Karalie E. Burch and Sidney J. Hopkins

Date: Sept. 27, 2019

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 18 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $563,000 in 2014.

Address: 25060 Rainbow Ridge and 32060 Judges View Point, Oak Creek

Seller: Carolyn S. (trustee of the Charles William Rietz and Carolyn S. Rietz Living Trust), Charles William (trustee of the Charles William Rietz and Carolyn S. Rietz Living Trust), David Stuart, Jonathan Bruce and William Roberts Rietz

Buyer: Christina J. and William T. Rye

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $154,000

Property Description: 6.69 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 17 at Creek Ranch LPS.

2883-Burgess-Creek-Road

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Jodie B. Frerichs (trustee of the John D. Lindstrom and Janice O. Lindstrom Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Jason J. Price

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $239,000

Property Description: 448-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 207 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.

700-Yampa-St.-

Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Suzanne C. Munn (trustee of Declaration of Trust of Suzanne C. Munn)

Buyer: Cynthia S. and Mark G. Dearfield

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $1,215,000

Property Description: 1,543-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A402 at Howelsen Place.

1720-Ranch-Road

Address: 1720 Ranch Road

Seller: Rocky Mountain Radiologists, PC

Buyer: James Melvin Bass

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 303 at Ranch at Steamboat condominiums.

1945-Cornice-Drive

Address: 1945 Cornice Drive

Seller: 2407 Cornice LLC

Buyer: Nicole and Scott Winborne

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $242,820

Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 107 at Rockies Condominiums II. Last sold for $90,000 in 2013.

7-Sequoia-Court

Address: 7 Sequoia Court

Seller: Alexander Krolik

Buyer: James Russell, Kimberly and Rose Davis II

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $256,500

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 16, Lot SE7 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II. Last sold for $100,000 in 2012.

Address: 24675 Creek Ranch Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Amy B. and Lawrence A. Jenkins

Buyer: Allison and Seth Marks

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $158,000

Property Description: 13.08 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 9 at Creek Ranch. Last sold for $317,000 in 2002.

6300-Homesteader-Lane-Hayden

Address: 6300 Homesteader Lane, Hayden

Seller: Lisa A. and Patrick A. Brannan

Buyer: Christa and Jeremy Kline

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $447,000

Property Description: 2,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, farm/ranch residence with 15 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 25 acres of dry farm land, 31-7-88.

24-Balsam-Court

Address: 24 Balsam Court

Seller: Christine M. France

Buyer: Matthew Geraci

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $243,500

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA24 at Whistler Village townhomes.

810-Broad-St.-

Address: 810 Broad St.

Seller: Lori M. and Mark W. Elliott

Buyer: Matthew Given

Date: Sept. 30, 2019

Price: $1,035,000

Property Description: 4,138-square-foot, seven-bedroom, four-bath duplex/triplex on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 22 and 23 at Deerfoot addition to Steamboat Springs.

1525-Shadow-Run-Frontage

Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Andrea M. Kosoris

Buyer: Timothy T. Grennier and Colleen Malone

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $189,500

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 307 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $155,000 in 2017.

Address: 23120 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Charise and Matt Kilby

Buyer: Jacob A. Hamilton

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $227,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Block 6, Lot C at Project I & II townhomes at Stagecoach, second replat, with 1/6 shared interest in Parcel 6-G. Last sold for $213,000 in 2017.

Address: 460 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Jonathan and Meagen Brunt

Buyer: Warren Randall Phariss

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $397,000

Property Description: 1,175-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building E, Unit 302 at Pines condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $290,000 in 2016.

843-Lincoln-Ave.-

Address: 843 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: 843 Lincoln LLC

Buyer: Emily Marie Dickerman and Luke John Dudley

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 2,234-square-foot retail space, Lot 2 at Lincoln Ridge commercial townhomes development. Last sold for $500,000 in 2002.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Catherine Linda Maloney Mazuad

Buyer: Daniel and Elizabeth Hagney

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $220,000

Property Description: Unit 3108 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.

36125-Quarry-Ridge-Road

Address: 36125 Quarry Ridge Road

Seller: 36125 Quarry Ridge Road LLC

Buyer: Laurie A. Comegys and William W. Comegys living trusts

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 5,230-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 4.08 acres of land, Lot 33 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 1355 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Ryan E. Seiler

Buyer: Brandon E. Marr

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $279,000

Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1.3A at Fox Creek Village condominiums. Last sold for $265,000 in 2008.

215-Belle-Ave.-Oak-Creek

Address: 215 Belle Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: George L. and Shirley J. Cordova

Buyer: Emilie Buscaj and Shannon Oliver

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $215,000

Property Description: 744-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 17 to 19 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $105,000 in 2004.

465-Tamarack-Drive

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Samten Aungae and Dechen Dhakhwa

Buyer: Daniel J. Steinke

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $322,500

Property Description: 1,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit B202 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $204,300 in 2012.

2250-Après-Ski-Way

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Prosper Services Group LLC

Buyer: Elaine M. and Scott M. Desman

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $2,722,000

Property Description: 2,532-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-516 at OSP condominium at Après Ski Way. Last sold for $2,400,000 in 2012.

1555-Shadow-Run-Court

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Elizabeth and Mike Salazar

Buyer: Lisa and Michael Getter

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 303 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $190,000 in 2015.

Address: 280 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Redstone LLC

Buyer: Brinkman Properties LLC

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $912,000

Property Description: Six 508-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath multi-unit residences on 0.031 acres of land, Units E to J at Hayden Village townhomes.

1335-Walton-Creek-Road

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Claudia Sue and William Marc Isaacoff

Buyer: Darin and Erin Glenn

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 35 at Walton Creek condominiums.

570-Wyatt-Way

Address: 570 Wyatt Way

Seller: Amy Elizabeth and Jonathan Scott Norris

Buyer: Richard S. Morse and Catherine Seidel

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $639,000

Property Description: 2,026-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 4 at Tamarack Point subdivision. Last sold for $473,000 in 2014.

1835-Upper-Huckleberry-Lane

Address: 1835 Upper Huckleberry Lane

Seller: Ian A. and Judith E. Duncan

Buyer: Amy Elizabeth and Jonathan Scott Norris

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 2,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lot 1A at McKenzie subdivision.

2420-Ski-Trail-Lane

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Moe Larry and Curly III LLC

Buyer: Dennis and Jennifer Van Meter

Date: Oct. 2, 2019

Price: $779,000

Property Description: 1,567-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 405 at Bear Claw II condominiums. Last sold for $590,000 in 2006.

Address: 341 Mariposa Drive, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Jillian Fritz

Date: Oct. 2, 2019

Price: $49,000

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 64 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

2620-S.-Copper-Frontage

Address: 2620 S. Copper Frontage

Seller: MDM Group Associates Inc

Buyer: Big Little Studio LLC

Date: Oct. 2, 2019

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 3,846-square-foot warehouse, Building B, Unit 3 at Wescoin townhomes. Last sold for $383,300 in 2001.

378-Lake-View-Road-Hayden

Address: 378 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Robert E. and Sharla W. Hoover

Buyer: Elizabeth Paige and Justin Lee Hayes

Date: Oct. 2, 2019

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 56 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Address: No address, north of Stagecoach

Seller: WM. H. McDaniel Inc

Buyer: John Anthony and Michelle Ann Coletta

Date: Oct. 2, 2019

Price: $88,498

Property Description: 7.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 2 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.

875-Pahwintah-St.-

Address: 875 Pahwintah St.

Seller: Bradley David and Emily Nicole Kopitz

Buyer: Sanders McFarland Nye (trustee of the Sanders McFarland Nye Trust)

Date: Oct. 2, 2019

Price: $989,000

Property Description: 2,628-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 1 and 2 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $975,000 in April 2019.

2015-Walton-Creek-Road

Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Mary Elizabeth Woodka

Buyer: Renee Thompson

Date: Oct. 2, 2019

Price: $392,500

Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 109 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $232,000 in 2015.

2600-Eagleridge-Drive

Address: 2600 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Janice G. Milner (trustee Janice G. Milner Declaration of Trust)

Buyer: Dean Holdings US LLC

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 4,335-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit 28 at Eagle Ridge Atriums condominiums.

431-and-443-Main-St.-Yampa

Address: 431 and 443 Main St., Yampa

Seller: John S. and Leann M. Nielsen

Buyer: Robert Allen Greenwood

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 5 to 7 at Norvell addition to Yampa. Last sold for $145,000 in May 2019.

24-Cypress-Court

Address: 24 Cypress Court

Seller: Tami J. Jenkins

Buyer: Krista N. Kipper Tomke

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $314,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 24 at Alpine Meadows townhomes. Last sold for $160,500 in 2002.

1280-Athens-Plaza

Address: 1280 Athens Plaza

Seller: Ronald K. and Sally L. Wackowski

Buyer: Puu Kapu Ventures LLC

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 1,258-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

2300-Après-Ski-Way

Address: 2300 Après Ski Way

Seller: Jerry D. and Susan M. Jackson

Buyer: BPS Fund A. Trust and Britt Price

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3 at Ironwood at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2007.

1495-and-1497-Mark-Twain-Lane

Address: 1495 and 1497 Mark Twain Lane

Seller: Jane A. Davis and Catherine Dixon (conservator)

Buyer: Bettina A. and Kevin M. Scorzafava

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $1,129,625

Property Description: 3,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex/triplex on 0.46 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 66 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.

Address: 29875 Hibbert Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Kathy J. and Marcus Boggs

Buyer: John and Michelle Coletta

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 3,131-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 42 acres of land, 18-4-84, 19-4-84 and 24-4-85. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2016.

465-Tamarack-Drive-1

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Tyler A. Kortum

Buyer: Anna and Johannes Petursson

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $152,000

Property Description: 680-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B013 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $79,000 in 2013.

1482-Steamboat-Blvd.-

Address: 1482 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Bettina B. and Kevin M. Scorzafava

Buyer: Steven R. Mackey Revocable Trust

Date: Oct. 3, 2019

Price: $895,000

Property Description: 2,544-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Parkview townhomes at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $702,500 in 2016.

Timeshares

2250-Après-Ski-Way-1

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Elaine M. and Scott M. Desman

Buyer: Prosper Services Group LLC

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC309 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.

