Routt County real estate sales total $31.5M for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $31,459,354 across 54 sales for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. The sales total is up 105% compared with last week and down 47% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 40485 Blue Heron Drive
Seller: Lila M. and William L. Stucker
Buyer: Dylan Owen Cook
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 99 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 1435 Delta Queen Court
Seller: David Christian, David L., Gretchen G. and Mathew C.B. Osborn
Buyer: Foad Vafaie
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $973,500
Property Description: 2,475-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Valley View Lot at Spruce Villas townhomes.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 301, Oak Creek
Seller: Austin John Fox and Barbara J. Houston
Buyer: Michael Len Poorman
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 1 at Wagon Wheel condominiums.
Address: 2623 Gossard Parkway
Seller: Family By Three LLC
Buyer: S & K Downhill LLC
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 1 at Johnson Overlook subdivision.
Address: 401 Meadowbrook Court, Hayden
Seller: Katherine J. and Ronald A. Hockett
Buyer: Chase Loren Miller
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 14 at Golden Meadows subdivision.
Address: 107 S. Arthur Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Richard Nye
Buyer: Audree A. Engel
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $89,900
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, 31-4-85.
Address: 2286 Après Ski Way
Seller: Joan and Neil Ganz
Buyer: Binlaw LLC
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,306-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Dulany condominiums, Phase 1B. Last sold for $355,000 in 2015.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Cynthia G. Bindner
Buyer: Alexander Woods and Sarah Echols McLeod
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $672,000
Property Description: 1,151-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3124 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 26885 Neptune Place, Clark
Seller: David W. and Regina M. Adams
Buyer: Donald Wayne Fletcher and Ashley Quinn Mehas
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 2,212-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.78 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 399 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $225,200 in 2011.
Address: 37804 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Steve and Steven R. Coolidge
Buyer: Stephanie M. Burns and Lewis M. Williams
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,749-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 26.3 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 7.7 acres of meadow/hay land, 19-11-85.
Address: 28150 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek
Seller: Blacktail Ventures LLC
Buyer: John Anthony and Michelle Ann Coletta
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $446,511
Property Description: 35.26 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Tract 1 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.
Address: 1766 Timothy Drive
Seller: Holly and John Rockwood
Buyer: Karalie E. Burch and Sidney J. Hopkins
Date: Sept. 27, 2019
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 18 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $563,000 in 2014.
Address: 25060 Rainbow Ridge and 32060 Judges View Point, Oak Creek
Seller: Carolyn S. (trustee of the Charles William Rietz and Carolyn S. Rietz Living Trust), Charles William (trustee of the Charles William Rietz and Carolyn S. Rietz Living Trust), David Stuart, Jonathan Bruce and William Roberts Rietz
Buyer: Christina J. and William T. Rye
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $154,000
Property Description: 6.69 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 17 at Creek Ranch LPS.
Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Jodie B. Frerichs (trustee of the John D. Lindstrom and Janice O. Lindstrom Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Jason J. Price
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $239,000
Property Description: 448-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 207 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.
Address: 700 Yampa St.
Seller: Suzanne C. Munn (trustee of Declaration of Trust of Suzanne C. Munn)
Buyer: Cynthia S. and Mark G. Dearfield
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $1,215,000
Property Description: 1,543-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A402 at Howelsen Place.
Address: 1720 Ranch Road
Seller: Rocky Mountain Radiologists, PC
Buyer: James Melvin Bass
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 303 at Ranch at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 1945 Cornice Drive
Seller: 2407 Cornice LLC
Buyer: Nicole and Scott Winborne
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $242,820
Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 107 at Rockies Condominiums II. Last sold for $90,000 in 2013.
Address: 7 Sequoia Court
Seller: Alexander Krolik
Buyer: James Russell, Kimberly and Rose Davis II
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $256,500
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 16, Lot SE7 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II. Last sold for $100,000 in 2012.
Address: 24675 Creek Ranch Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Amy B. and Lawrence A. Jenkins
Buyer: Allison and Seth Marks
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $158,000
Property Description: 13.08 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 9 at Creek Ranch. Last sold for $317,000 in 2002.
Address: 6300 Homesteader Lane, Hayden
Seller: Lisa A. and Patrick A. Brannan
Buyer: Christa and Jeremy Kline
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $447,000
Property Description: 2,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, farm/ranch residence with 15 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 25 acres of dry farm land, 31-7-88.
Address: 24 Balsam Court
Seller: Christine M. France
Buyer: Matthew Geraci
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $243,500
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA24 at Whistler Village townhomes.
Address: 810 Broad St.
Seller: Lori M. and Mark W. Elliott
Buyer: Matthew Given
Date: Sept. 30, 2019
Price: $1,035,000
Property Description: 4,138-square-foot, seven-bedroom, four-bath duplex/triplex on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 22 and 23 at Deerfoot addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Andrea M. Kosoris
Buyer: Timothy T. Grennier and Colleen Malone
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $189,500
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 307 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $155,000 in 2017.
Address: 23120 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Charise and Matt Kilby
Buyer: Jacob A. Hamilton
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $227,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Block 6, Lot C at Project I & II townhomes at Stagecoach, second replat, with 1/6 shared interest in Parcel 6-G. Last sold for $213,000 in 2017.
Address: 460 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Jonathan and Meagen Brunt
Buyer: Warren Randall Phariss
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $397,000
Property Description: 1,175-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building E, Unit 302 at Pines condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $290,000 in 2016.
Address: 843 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: 843 Lincoln LLC
Buyer: Emily Marie Dickerman and Luke John Dudley
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $815,000
Property Description: 2,234-square-foot retail space, Lot 2 at Lincoln Ridge commercial townhomes development. Last sold for $500,000 in 2002.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Catherine Linda Maloney Mazuad
Buyer: Daniel and Elizabeth Hagney
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $220,000
Property Description: Unit 3108 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 36125 Quarry Ridge Road
Seller: 36125 Quarry Ridge Road LLC
Buyer: Laurie A. Comegys and William W. Comegys living trusts
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $1,800,000
Property Description: 5,230-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 4.08 acres of land, Lot 33 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.
Address: 1355 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Ryan E. Seiler
Buyer: Brandon E. Marr
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $279,000
Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1.3A at Fox Creek Village condominiums. Last sold for $265,000 in 2008.
Address: 215 Belle Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: George L. and Shirley J. Cordova
Buyer: Emilie Buscaj and Shannon Oliver
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $215,000
Property Description: 744-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 17 to 19 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $105,000 in 2004.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Samten Aungae and Dechen Dhakhwa
Buyer: Daniel J. Steinke
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $322,500
Property Description: 1,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit B202 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $204,300 in 2012.
Address: 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: Prosper Services Group LLC
Buyer: Elaine M. and Scott M. Desman
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $2,722,000
Property Description: 2,532-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-516 at OSP condominium at Après Ski Way. Last sold for $2,400,000 in 2012.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Elizabeth and Mike Salazar
Buyer: Lisa and Michael Getter
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $265,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 303 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $190,000 in 2015.
Address: 280 E. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Redstone LLC
Buyer: Brinkman Properties LLC
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $912,000
Property Description: Six 508-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath multi-unit residences on 0.031 acres of land, Units E to J at Hayden Village townhomes.
Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Claudia Sue and William Marc Isaacoff
Buyer: Darin and Erin Glenn
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 35 at Walton Creek condominiums.
Address: 570 Wyatt Way
Seller: Amy Elizabeth and Jonathan Scott Norris
Buyer: Richard S. Morse and Catherine Seidel
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $639,000
Property Description: 2,026-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 4 at Tamarack Point subdivision. Last sold for $473,000 in 2014.
Address: 1835 Upper Huckleberry Lane
Seller: Ian A. and Judith E. Duncan
Buyer: Amy Elizabeth and Jonathan Scott Norris
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 2,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lot 1A at McKenzie subdivision.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Moe Larry and Curly III LLC
Buyer: Dennis and Jennifer Van Meter
Date: Oct. 2, 2019
Price: $779,000
Property Description: 1,567-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 405 at Bear Claw II condominiums. Last sold for $590,000 in 2006.
Address: 341 Mariposa Drive, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: Jillian Fritz
Date: Oct. 2, 2019
Price: $49,000
Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 64 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 2620 S. Copper Frontage
Seller: MDM Group Associates Inc
Buyer: Big Little Studio LLC
Date: Oct. 2, 2019
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 3,846-square-foot warehouse, Building B, Unit 3 at Wescoin townhomes. Last sold for $383,300 in 2001.
Address: 378 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Robert E. and Sharla W. Hoover
Buyer: Elizabeth Paige and Justin Lee Hayes
Date: Oct. 2, 2019
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 56 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $320,000 in 2018.
Address: No address, north of Stagecoach
Seller: WM. H. McDaniel Inc
Buyer: John Anthony and Michelle Ann Coletta
Date: Oct. 2, 2019
Price: $88,498
Property Description: 7.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 2 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.
Address: 875 Pahwintah St.
Seller: Bradley David and Emily Nicole Kopitz
Buyer: Sanders McFarland Nye (trustee of the Sanders McFarland Nye Trust)
Date: Oct. 2, 2019
Price: $989,000
Property Description: 2,628-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 1 and 2 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $975,000 in April 2019.
Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Mary Elizabeth Woodka
Buyer: Renee Thompson
Date: Oct. 2, 2019
Price: $392,500
Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 109 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $232,000 in 2015.
Address: 2600 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Janice G. Milner (trustee Janice G. Milner Declaration of Trust)
Buyer: Dean Holdings US LLC
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 4,335-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit 28 at Eagle Ridge Atriums condominiums.
Address: 431 and 443 Main St., Yampa
Seller: John S. and Leann M. Nielsen
Buyer: Robert Allen Greenwood
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 5 to 7 at Norvell addition to Yampa. Last sold for $145,000 in May 2019.
Address: 24 Cypress Court
Seller: Tami J. Jenkins
Buyer: Krista N. Kipper Tomke
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $314,000
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 24 at Alpine Meadows townhomes. Last sold for $160,500 in 2002.
Address: 1280 Athens Plaza
Seller: Ronald K. and Sally L. Wackowski
Buyer: Puu Kapu Ventures LLC
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 1,258-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 2300 Après Ski Way
Seller: Jerry D. and Susan M. Jackson
Buyer: BPS Fund A. Trust and Britt Price
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3 at Ironwood at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2007.
Address: 1495 and 1497 Mark Twain Lane
Seller: Jane A. Davis and Catherine Dixon (conservator)
Buyer: Bettina A. and Kevin M. Scorzafava
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $1,129,625
Property Description: 3,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex/triplex on 0.46 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 66 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.
Address: 29875 Hibbert Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Kathy J. and Marcus Boggs
Buyer: John and Michelle Coletta
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 3,131-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 42 acres of land, 18-4-84, 19-4-84 and 24-4-85. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2016.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Tyler A. Kortum
Buyer: Anna and Johannes Petursson
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $152,000
Property Description: 680-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B013 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $79,000 in 2013.
Address: 1482 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Bettina B. and Kevin M. Scorzafava
Buyer: Steven R. Mackey Revocable Trust
Date: Oct. 3, 2019
Price: $895,000
Property Description: 2,544-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Parkview townhomes at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $702,500 in 2016.
Total sales: $31,094,354
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: Elaine M. and Scott M. Desman
Buyer: Prosper Services Group LLC
Date: Oct. 1, 2019
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC309 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.
Total sales: $365,000
