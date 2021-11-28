Routt County real estate sales total $30M for week of Nov. 19 to 25

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $29,880,606 across 36 sales for the week of Nov. 19 to 25.

Address: 302 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Chris J. and Maria E. Kaminski, Andrea and Jeff Kortas

Buyer: Jan Raoul Bradley

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $57,000

Property Description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Sagewood.

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: Pat Moore Trust Agreement

Buyer: Erin N. and Justin D. Moomey

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 834-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Ridge Crest Condo. Last sold for $285,000 in 2006.

Address: 2810 Trails Edge

Seller: Betsy Ludlow Living Trust and Richard Ludlow Living Trust

Buyer: Thomas A. Walker and Angela D. Walker Joint Revocable Trust

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $3,100,000

Property Description: 3,696-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.078 acres of land, Lot 2 at Viking Lodge. Last sold for $1,475,000 in 2011.

Address: 25150 Whitewood Drive West

Seller: John T. Strickland Revocable Trust

Buyer: Harriet Reisman Snyder and Richard Snyder

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $1,142,250

Property Description: 3,124-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 8.41 acres of land, Lot 34 at Whitewood Subdivision – Aspen Highlands Filing. Last sold for $250,000 in 1997.

Address: No address, Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: Concobar III LLC

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $467,527

Property Description: Lots 21, 22, 32, 33, 49 at Valley View Business Park Final Replat, Lot 45R at Replat Minor Subdivision.

Address: 442 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: Dylan R. and Kaylee Richardson

Buyer: Concobar III LLC

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $74,900

Property Description: 0.434 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 40 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $29,000 in 2018.

Address: 432 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: James M. Mannon

Buyer: Neil Montgomery

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $53,500

Property Description: 0.377 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 41 at Valley View Business Park.

Address: 3345 Columbine Drive

Seller: Lynn and Ronald P. Miles, Lynn Shattock-Miles

Buyer: Justin R. and Lois A. Mueller

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $665,000

Property Description: 974-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 806 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase IV. Last sold for $220,000 in 2011.

Address: 2505 Daybreak Court

Seller: Robert Anthony Gill

Buyer: Cynthia M. and Edward J. Orlandi

Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,302-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building 300 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $144,280 in 1980.

Address: 3355 Columbine Drive

Seller: Brian L. and Kay Lynn Benzinger

Buyer: Marsha A. Erickson

Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Price: $749,500

Property Description: 1,117-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 603 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase III. Last sold for $355,000 in 2006.

Address: 31135 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Allison Mauldin

Buyer: Stewart W. Olive II Non-GST Trust

Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 3,150-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.97 acres of land, Lot 51 at Eagles Watch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $335,000 in 2017.

Address: 442 Commerce St., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: John D. Merrill and Nan Porter

Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Price: $52,000

Property Description: 0.274 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 23 at Valley View Business Park.

Address: 22647 Commanche Road

Seller: K1 Labs LLC

Buyer: Luis Lorenzo and David Twitchell

Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Price: $11,985

Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 63 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,500 in 2021.

Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: FCP Steamboat LLC, Triple D Development LLC

Buyer: 202A LLC

Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,667-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 202A at Fox Creek Park Condominiums.

Address: 50320 Semotan Drive

Seller: Diane Anderson Trust Agreement

Buyer: DJH Investment Group LLC

Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 42.59 acres of land, SEC 13-8-86. Last sold for $580,000 in 2005.

Address: 37160 William William Road

Seller: KGC Real Estate LTD

Buyer: Melissa J. Lyon and Matthew R. Ward

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $2,900,000

Property Description: 4,905-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.86 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 105 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $2,200,000 in 2008.

Address: 41750 Snowy River Place

Seller: SF Marabou LLC, SF Operations LLC

Buyer: Clayton Family Trust

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 5.17 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1 at Marabou, Homestead A8.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Dan C. and Sharon S. Densmore

Buyer: Joseph A. Danni

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $100,000 in 2000.

Address: 871 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Tharles Bruno Moreira Da Silva

Buyer: SSIRE LLC

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 2,414-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $515,000 in 2020.

Address: 314 Parkview Drive

Seller: Steven A. Dawes

Buyer: Denise C. Anderson and David Grigsby

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 1,942-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.038 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 31 at Longview Park. Last sold for $577,000 in 2016.

Address: 2315 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Melissa N. Blank Living Trust

Buyer: Nicholas Schoeder

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $1,710,000

Property Description: 2,193-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Kitzbuhel 3 at Trails at Storm Meadows Phase II. Last sold for $900,000 in 2019.

Address: Commerce St., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: Christopher Wirtz Callahan and William D. Wernig

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $259,000

Property Description: Vacant commercial land, Lots 45-48 at Valley View Business Park Final Replat.

Address: No address

Seller: Annabeth Light Lockhart Revocable Trust

Buyer: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $29,221.50

Property Description: 4.9 acres of agricultural land, Lot 6 at Pirates Hideout Subdivision, SEC 3-9-86.

Address: No address

Seller: Exemption Equivalent Trust

Buyer: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Price: $29,221.50

Property Description: 4.9 acres of agricultural land, Lot 6 at Pirates Hideout Subdivision, SEC 3-9-86.

Address: 20690 Cinch Trail

Seller: Katarina Wright Trust

Buyer: Natascha S. and Stephen W. Hess

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $785,000

Property Description: 2,490-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 2.1 acres of land, Lot 84 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

Address: 3377 Covey Circle

Seller: Alexandra C. and James W. MacDougall II, Joseph M. Press

Buyer: Lynn Baumgardner and Robert Starland Mullins

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $885,000

Property Description: 1,563-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1501, Building 15 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $535,000 in 2018.

Address: 1252 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Adrian Neuhauser

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: Lot B, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

Address: 967 Captain Jack Drive

Seller: George Clinton and Randi Cariella Owens

Buyer: Dylan John Erhart

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $996,000

Property Description: 1,424-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 5 at Captain Jack West Subdivision. Last sold for $676,837 in 2019.

Address: 262 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Lisetta M. Ketchell

Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $297,500

Property Description: 1,578-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.022 acres of land, Lot 62 at Westwind Townhomes. Last sold for $200,000 in 2020.

Address: 1683 Thistlebrook Lane

Seller: Chris Kennedy and Emma Russell

Buyer: Craig J. and Sandra Jacoby

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 2,033-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.042 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1683 at Foxwillow Townhomes. Last sold for $519,000 in 2014.

Address: 747 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Jessica Amend and Jeffrey O. Black

Buyer: Jessica and Kevin Olsen

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $2,065,000

Property Description: 3,324-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 23 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie Subdivision, Amended Final Plat. Last sold for $1,067,500 in 2018.

Address: 1145 Overlook Drive

Seller: Alice Ann Rogers

Buyer: Michael and Jeanette Sawa Revocable Trust

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $839,000

Property Description: 2,864-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot C-1, Building C at Columbine Townhomes. Last sold for $540,000 in 2019.

Address: 33895 Willow Lane

Seller: Janet M. Behnke

Buyer: Anna and Stefan Sladek

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $1,162,000

Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.07 acres of land, Lot 9 at Willow Park Subdivision.

Address: 29050 Yowell Lane, 31800 Routt County Road 14B

Seller: Usha Ramadhyani and Warren Bourgeois III

Buyer: PDL One LLC

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 37.89 acres of agricultural land, Lot 25 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $750,000 in 2019.

Total: $29,410,606

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Donna C. Barker Revocable Trust Agreement, Donna C. Barker

Buyer: Peter R. and Rayna L. Hale

Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 256 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $41,000 in 2013.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Pyrite LLC

Buyer: Bighorn Holdings LLC

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,508-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-406 at OSP Condomnium at Apres Ski Way.

Total: $470,000