 Routt County real estate sales total $30M for week of May 28 to June 3 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $30M for week of May 28 to June 3

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $30,313,385 across 45 sales for the week of May 28 to June 3.

 

Address: 210 Hill St.

Seller: Pinewood Estates Trust

Buyer: Grant M. and Katherine A. Haley

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $990,000

Property Description: 1,833-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Lots 13-15, Block 1 at Norvell Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 23525 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Gayle, Jesse and Jim Pavek

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $103,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

 

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Lawrence D. and Rebecca D. Lindeman

Buyer: Trevor D. Moore

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $147,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 10376 U.S. Highway 40; 10380 U.S. Highway 40; 10384 U.S. Highway 40, Hayden

Seller: Dorothy L. Gupton, Beverly J. Powell Raper and Billy Sean Raper

Buyer: Randy Dean Booco Living Trust

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 3,590-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence with outlying structures on 461.58 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SECS 2-6-88 and 35-7-88.

 

Address: 1700 Ranch Road

Seller: Direct on Site Care LLC

Buyer: James G. McLane

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 221 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $305,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 421 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Cassandra Schmid

Buyer: Francine and Glenn M. Picco

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $175,000

Property Description: Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek Lots 1-6, Block 7.

 

Address: 1765 Ranch Road

Seller: S & D Rentals LLC

Buyer: Carol and Richard Brigleb

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $705,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 605 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $210,000 in 2002.

 

Address: No address

Seller: WTG Ventures LLC

Buyer: C&B Holdings LLC

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 3 at West End Plaza Subdivision.

 

Address: 3242 Willowbrook Court

Seller: Jeffrey S. Buck

Buyer: Chia Basinger and Samantha Kopicko

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 16 at Willowbrook at Steamboat. Last sold for $343,500 in 2005.

 

Address: 20945 Cayuse Way

Seller: K1 Labs LLC

Buyer: Brian A. Terrill

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $5,500

Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 66 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $1,900 in 2021.

 

Address: 405 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Christy and John Alderman

Buyer: Klint I. and Lisa Kasten Price

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $3,625,000

Property Description: 4,548-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.84 acres of land, Lot 6 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $609,900 in 2012.

 

Address: 1888 Indian Trails

Seller: Brian R. and Monica D. Andrews

Buyer: John and Susan Knill

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 0.313 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 63 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $279,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: P. Jewel Nackard

Buyer: HCP Steamboat LLC

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $1,590,000

Property Description: 2,053-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 710 at Steamboat Village Inn Condo. Last sold for $715,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 23420 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Watkins 151 Farms LLC

Buyer: David Michael Fritzler

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $66,000

Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $23,000 in 2002.

 

Address: 26155 Hidden Mesa Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Cheryl and Dan T. Sullivan

Buyer: Whiskey Trust

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 40 acres of vacant residential land with outlying structures, SECS 22-4-86 and 23-4-86.

 

Address: 29450 Chokecherry Lane

Seller: Mona and Stein Halsnes

Buyer: Mark Daniel and Patricia Yvonne Baumgart

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $2,390,000

Property Description: 4,014-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence with outlying structures on 35 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 5 at Deer Park Subdivision. Last sold for $1,005,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 35040 Country Green Road

Seller: Kevin A. and Melisa McKee

Buyer: Amy and Kevin Daly

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 3,958-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 4.16 acres of land, Lot 24 at Country Green. Last sold for $797,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 21075 Stallion Way

Seller: Brenda and Jason Lipps

Buyer: Dave and Kim Romine

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 1.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $28,000 in 2015.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Clayton R. and Connie J. Clementson

Buyer: Mona and Stein Halsnes

Date: June 1, 2021

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 43.37 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 29-5-84.

 

Address: 329 E. Second St., Oak Creek

Seller: Amonica L. and Craig L. Raffay

Buyer: Arjuna Moscoso

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $226,000

Property Description: 1,674-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lots 35 and 35, Block 5 at Schempps Garden Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $49,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 38640 Hidden Springs Drive, Hayden

Seller: Dennis M. and Karen S. Losh

Buyer: Calvin and Jacquelyn Cramer

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $945,250

Property Description: 4,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 23 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $63,200 in 2018.

 

Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Sarah Lynn Farmer

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $437,335

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3201 at Fox Springs Condominium.

 

Address: 40542 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Michele and Scott Matthews

Buyer: Sally Marie Borgerding

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $608,400

Property Description: 1,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Lot 18 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $167,000 in 2000.

 

Address: 2600 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: T & T Land and Cattle Company LLC

Buyer: Joyce W. Ostrander Revocable Trust

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 23 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $120,500 in 2005.

 

Address: 29370 Routt County Road 179

Seller: David A. Baxter

Buyer: Cody W. and Daniele L. Gieck

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 35.5 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 6 at Crawford Ranch, SEC 32-5-85.

 

Address: 70 Deer Clover Lane

Seller: J. David Tweedy

Buyer: Jacqueline A. and Leonard S. Haynes

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $920,000

Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Alpine Acres Subdivision. Last sold for $219,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 27582 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Lois Mary Kruse and Robert Zibell

Buyer: Breanon Cole and Cody Lujan

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $1,212,500

Property Description: 4,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 74 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $254,000 in 2003.

 

Address: 500 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Northstar Colorado LLC

Buyer: Courtney L. Donaldson

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $319,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 202, Building C at Pines Condo Phase II. Last sold for $255,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 529 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Jose G. Rabanal

Buyer: David J. and Elizabeth G. Meissner

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot B2-U4 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $174,200 in 1999.

 

Address: 38905 Mud Aly

Seller: Kenneth T. and Susan T. Bird

Buyer: Chase Grippa and Jarrod Raper

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 2,434-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.59 acres of land, Lot 1 at Alma Subdivision. Last sold for $114,500 in 2007.

 

Address: 2035 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Gregory Scott and Kimberly Paige Keller

Buyer: Justin Bryer

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $1,925,000

Property Description: 3,629-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome on 0.066 acres of land, Lot 2 at Duke City Townhomes. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 60 Valverdant Circle

Seller: John R. and Kathleen N. Haugen

Buyer: Brian M. and Heather N. Sullivan

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,924-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 11 at Valverdant. Last sold for $885,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 422 Enterprise St., 412 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: S&K Downhill LLC

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 0.755 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 42 and 43 at Valley View Business Park Final Replat.

 

Address: 1671 Copper Ridge Court

Seller: LMD Properties LLC

Buyer: Susan Garlick and Daniel Zetzman

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 932-square foot commercial condo and 912-square-foot commercial condo Lot 8 at Copper Ridge Lofts.

 

Address: 490 East Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Skyler Cless

Buyer: Jessi M. and Thomas O. Hagerman Jr.

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $331,900

Property Description: 1,496-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 11 and 12, Block 2 at Sellers Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $175,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 345 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Cantafio Real Estate Holdings LLC

Buyer: Ty Penthouse LLC

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 1,415-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 202 at Chieftain Condominiums. Last sold for $350,000 in 2001.

 

Address: 2685 Owl Hoot Trail

Seller: Catherine Hagney and Jeffrey P. Brown

Buyer: Mona and Stein Halsnes

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 0.437 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Wildhorse Meadows.

 

Address: 929 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Stetson House LLC

Buyer: Waterstrong LLC

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 4,038-square-foot commercial building on 0.08 acres of merchandising land, Lot 4, Block 31 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $585,000 in 2003.

 

Address: 33512 Seneca Trail, 33516 Seneca Trail, 33520 Seneca Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Trust 20 FBO Deepika Avanti

Buyer: Virgin Restorations LLC

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 2.15 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 151, 152 and 153 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 483 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Beth M. and Christopher K. Lambe

Buyer: Elizabeth and Karl Merritts

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $701,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot B5-U4 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $415,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Andrew Frakes and Cory Tyson Lane

Buyer: Katherine Jeanne and Thomas Daniel Miller

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204, Building E at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $355,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Lonwar LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth Jane Schongar

Date: June 3, 2021

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 108, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $92,000 in 2000.

Total: $29,390,885

 

Timeshares

Address: 1178 Natures Lane

Seller: Richard H. Dumm and Martie R. Harrison Dumm

Buyer: John D. Bierwirth and Betty J. Vanek

Date: May 28, 2021

Price: $322,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to a 1,511-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 8 at the Willows at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $222,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Clayton A. Schwerin

Buyer: John P. Courtney and Karen D. Gurwitch

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,963-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit RC-403 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $300,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Brian and Deborah Zucker

Buyer: Laura T. and Todd A. Raish

Date: June 2, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 1/12 interest in and to a 2,279-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-513 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $220,000 in 2021.

Total: $922,500

