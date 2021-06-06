Routt County real estate sales total $30M for week of May 28 to June 3
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $30,313,385 across 45 sales for the week of May 28 to June 3.
Address: 210 Hill St.
Seller: Pinewood Estates Trust
Buyer: Grant M. and Katherine A. Haley
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $990,000
Property Description: 1,833-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Lots 13-15, Block 1 at Norvell Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015.
Address: 23525 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Gayle, Jesse and Jim Pavek
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $103,000
Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Lawrence D. and Rebecca D. Lindeman
Buyer: Trevor D. Moore
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $147,000 in 2017.
Address: 10376 U.S. Highway 40; 10380 U.S. Highway 40; 10384 U.S. Highway 40, Hayden
Seller: Dorothy L. Gupton, Beverly J. Powell Raper and Billy Sean Raper
Buyer: Randy Dean Booco Living Trust
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 3,590-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence with outlying structures on 461.58 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SECS 2-6-88 and 35-7-88.
Address: 1700 Ranch Road
Seller: Direct on Site Care LLC
Buyer: James G. McLane
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 221 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $305,000 in 2015.
Address: 421 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Cassandra Schmid
Buyer: Francine and Glenn M. Picco
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $175,000
Property Description: Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek Lots 1-6, Block 7.
Address: 1765 Ranch Road
Seller: S & D Rentals LLC
Buyer: Carol and Richard Brigleb
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $705,000
Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 605 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $210,000 in 2002.
Address: No address
Seller: WTG Ventures LLC
Buyer: C&B Holdings LLC
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 3 at West End Plaza Subdivision.
Address: 3242 Willowbrook Court
Seller: Jeffrey S. Buck
Buyer: Chia Basinger and Samantha Kopicko
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 16 at Willowbrook at Steamboat. Last sold for $343,500 in 2005.
Address: 20945 Cayuse Way
Seller: K1 Labs LLC
Buyer: Brian A. Terrill
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $5,500
Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 66 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $1,900 in 2021.
Address: 405 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Christy and John Alderman
Buyer: Klint I. and Lisa Kasten Price
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $3,625,000
Property Description: 4,548-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.84 acres of land, Lot 6 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $609,900 in 2012.
Address: 1888 Indian Trails
Seller: Brian R. and Monica D. Andrews
Buyer: John and Susan Knill
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 0.313 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 63 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $279,000 in 2018.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: P. Jewel Nackard
Buyer: HCP Steamboat LLC
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $1,590,000
Property Description: 2,053-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 710 at Steamboat Village Inn Condo. Last sold for $715,000 in 2004.
Address: 23420 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Watkins 151 Farms LLC
Buyer: David Michael Fritzler
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $66,000
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $23,000 in 2002.
Address: 26155 Hidden Mesa Drive, Oak Creek
Seller: Cheryl and Dan T. Sullivan
Buyer: Whiskey Trust
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 40 acres of vacant residential land with outlying structures, SECS 22-4-86 and 23-4-86.
Address: 29450 Chokecherry Lane
Seller: Mona and Stein Halsnes
Buyer: Mark Daniel and Patricia Yvonne Baumgart
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $2,390,000
Property Description: 4,014-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence with outlying structures on 35 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 5 at Deer Park Subdivision. Last sold for $1,005,000 in 2007.
Address: 35040 Country Green Road
Seller: Kevin A. and Melisa McKee
Buyer: Amy and Kevin Daly
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 3,958-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 4.16 acres of land, Lot 24 at Country Green. Last sold for $797,000 in 2014.
Address: 21075 Stallion Way
Seller: Brenda and Jason Lipps
Buyer: Dave and Kim Romine
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 1.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $28,000 in 2015.
Address: No address
Seller: Clayton R. and Connie J. Clementson
Buyer: Mona and Stein Halsnes
Date: June 1, 2021
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 43.37 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 29-5-84.
Address: 329 E. Second St., Oak Creek
Seller: Amonica L. and Craig L. Raffay
Buyer: Arjuna Moscoso
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $226,000
Property Description: 1,674-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lots 35 and 35, Block 5 at Schempps Garden Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $49,000 in 2015.
Address: 38640 Hidden Springs Drive, Hayden
Seller: Dennis M. and Karen S. Losh
Buyer: Calvin and Jacquelyn Cramer
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $945,250
Property Description: 4,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 23 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $63,200 in 2018.
Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Sarah Lynn Farmer
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $437,335
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3201 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 40542 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Michele and Scott Matthews
Buyer: Sally Marie Borgerding
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $608,400
Property Description: 1,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Lot 18 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $167,000 in 2000.
Address: 2600 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: T & T Land and Cattle Company LLC
Buyer: Joyce W. Ostrander Revocable Trust
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 23 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $120,500 in 2005.
Address: 29370 Routt County Road 179
Seller: David A. Baxter
Buyer: Cody W. and Daniele L. Gieck
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 35.5 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 6 at Crawford Ranch, SEC 32-5-85.
Address: 70 Deer Clover Lane
Seller: J. David Tweedy
Buyer: Jacqueline A. and Leonard S. Haynes
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $920,000
Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Alpine Acres Subdivision. Last sold for $219,000 in 2004.
Address: 27582 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Lois Mary Kruse and Robert Zibell
Buyer: Breanon Cole and Cody Lujan
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $1,212,500
Property Description: 4,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 74 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $254,000 in 2003.
Address: 500 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Northstar Colorado LLC
Buyer: Courtney L. Donaldson
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $319,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 202, Building C at Pines Condo Phase II. Last sold for $255,000 in 2019.
Address: 529 Eaglepointe Court
Seller: Jose G. Rabanal
Buyer: David J. and Elizabeth G. Meissner
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot B2-U4 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $174,200 in 1999.
Address: 38905 Mud Aly
Seller: Kenneth T. and Susan T. Bird
Buyer: Chase Grippa and Jarrod Raper
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 2,434-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.59 acres of land, Lot 1 at Alma Subdivision. Last sold for $114,500 in 2007.
Address: 2035 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Gregory Scott and Kimberly Paige Keller
Buyer: Justin Bryer
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $1,925,000
Property Description: 3,629-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome on 0.066 acres of land, Lot 2 at Duke City Townhomes. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2018.
Address: 60 Valverdant Circle
Seller: John R. and Kathleen N. Haugen
Buyer: Brian M. and Heather N. Sullivan
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 2,924-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 11 at Valverdant. Last sold for $885,000 in 2012.
Address: 422 Enterprise St., 412 Enterprise St., Hayden
Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC
Buyer: S&K Downhill LLC
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $130,000
Property Description: 0.755 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 42 and 43 at Valley View Business Park Final Replat.
Address: 1671 Copper Ridge Court
Seller: LMD Properties LLC
Buyer: Susan Garlick and Daniel Zetzman
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 932-square foot commercial condo and 912-square-foot commercial condo Lot 8 at Copper Ridge Lofts.
Address: 490 East Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Skyler Cless
Buyer: Jessi M. and Thomas O. Hagerman Jr.
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $331,900
Property Description: 1,496-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 11 and 12, Block 2 at Sellers Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $175,000 in 2016.
Address: 345 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Cantafio Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Ty Penthouse LLC
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 1,415-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 202 at Chieftain Condominiums. Last sold for $350,000 in 2001.
Address: 2685 Owl Hoot Trail
Seller: Catherine Hagney and Jeffrey P. Brown
Buyer: Mona and Stein Halsnes
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 0.437 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 929 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Stetson House LLC
Buyer: Waterstrong LLC
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 4,038-square-foot commercial building on 0.08 acres of merchandising land, Lot 4, Block 31 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $585,000 in 2003.
Address: 33512 Seneca Trail, 33516 Seneca Trail, 33520 Seneca Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Trust 20 FBO Deepika Avanti
Buyer: Virgin Restorations LLC
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 2.15 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 151, 152 and 153 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 483 Eaglepointe Court
Seller: Beth M. and Christopher K. Lambe
Buyer: Elizabeth and Karl Merritts
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $701,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot B5-U4 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $415,000 in 2018.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Andrew Frakes and Cory Tyson Lane
Buyer: Katherine Jeanne and Thomas Daniel Miller
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $590,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204, Building E at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $355,000 in 2018.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Lonwar LLC
Buyer: Elizabeth Jane Schongar
Date: June 3, 2021
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 108, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $92,000 in 2000.
Total: $29,390,885
Timeshares
Address: 1178 Natures Lane
Seller: Richard H. Dumm and Martie R. Harrison Dumm
Buyer: John D. Bierwirth and Betty J. Vanek
Date: May 28, 2021
Price: $322,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to a 1,511-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 8 at the Willows at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $222,000 in 2014.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Clayton A. Schwerin
Buyer: John P. Courtney and Karen D. Gurwitch
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,963-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit RC-403 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $300,000 in 2020.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Brian and Deborah Zucker
Buyer: Laura T. and Todd A. Raish
Date: June 2, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 1/12 interest in and to a 2,279-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-513 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $220,000 in 2021.
Total: $922,500
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
1st Steamboat COVID-19 patient striving to regain full health
East Coast resident Mike Sumner has visited Steamboat Springs for 24 years and bought a second home locally five years ago, but his stay in March 2020 was unique.