Routt County real estate sales total $30M for week of June 4 to 10

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $30,098,477 across 53 sales for the week of June 4 to 10.

 

Address: 12455 Routt County Road 51C, Hayden

Seller: Amy D. and Matthew C. Williams

Buyer: Benjamin M. Williams

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 3,558-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on 37.1 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SECS 19-6-87 and 30-6-87. Last sold for $144,400 in 1998.

 

Address: 2035 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Molly Lynn Baker, Molly Lynn Waters

Buyer: Peak View Partners LLC

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit A-303, Building A at Spring Meadows Condo. Last sold for $182,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: TPAGSI LLC

Buyer: Mosboat LLC

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $770,250

Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase III. Last sold for $542,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 13 Jackpine Court

Seller: Trudy A. Brown, Trudy A. Wilson

Buyer: Lauren Alena Lewis and Jordan Moore Proctor

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $422,500

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 13 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $251,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 1235 Buckskin Drive

Seller: Sandra Buchanan and Thomas E. Wood

Buyer: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 3 at Village Green Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $290,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 148 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: HH Construction LLC

Buyer: Mithun Raj Nanjegowda and Patricia Wiharto

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $47,500

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 47 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $26,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 49930 Moon Hill Drive

Seller: Jason L. and Karen N. Butts

Buyer: Julie Ann and Richard Allan Elertson

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $1,320,000

Property Description: 3,051-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.1 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 14 at Moon Hill Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $90,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 3066 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Leah M. and Patrick J. Arnone

Buyer: Davis N. and Kristen M. Miller

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,518-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 701 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $362,615 in 2011.

 

Address: 380 Ore House Plaza

Seller: BDWS Family Trust

Buyer: Jan M. and Nancy L. Kaminski

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 202, Building 6 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $310,000 in 2020.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Lindsay Paine

Buyer: Wesley John Adams

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $1,247,500

Property Description: 92.58 acres of agricultural grazing land, SECS 27-5-85 and 28-5-85.

 

Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Sergio F. Rumie and Karin Dominkovics-Rumie

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $449,335

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3302 at Fox Springs Condominium.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Young’s Peak Preserve LLC

Buyer: John and Susan Knill

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: Lot 8 at Young’s Peak Preserve.

 

Address: 207 South Sharp Street, Oak Creek

Seller: David and Richard Crawford

Buyer: Steamboat Ciders LLC

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 0.09 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 14 – 16, Block 4 at Second Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $8,500 in 2003.

 

Address: 33330 Buckskin Way

Seller: Matthew J. Kaufmann

Buyer: Zachary Goins

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,250 in 2017.

 

Address: 33190 Filly Trail

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Joshua B. and Sarah T. Davis

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $88,900

Property Description: 1.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2800 Village Drive

Seller: Earl C. Shipp Trust and Mary K. Shipp Trust

Buyer: Dave L. and Gwen E. Buck

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $666,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1307 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $342,500 in 2014.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Craig A. and Jill A. Brundridge

Buyer: Bryan J. and Kayla M. Jacquot

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $739,500

Property Description: 932-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2109 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $420,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1360 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe

Buyer: Kenneth J. Otterman Jr.

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $795,000

Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.29 acres of land, Lot A at Sleeping Giant View Townhomes.

 

Address: 58075 Jupiter Place, 58095 Jupiter Place

Seller: Keith E. and Mary L. Sams

Buyer: John and Teri Whitbeck

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $930,000

Property Description: 2,726-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.22 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lots 92 and 93 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

 

Address: 20975 Filly Trail

Seller: Steve Fitzgerald

Buyer: Devin E. Root

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18 at Blackhorse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 1395 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Jeff Buck

Buyer: William Robert Eastman

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 9, Building Omega at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $70,000 in 2000.

 

Address: 500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Gay Lynne Grimsley

Buyer: Richard Wyatt

Date: June 4, 2021

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,160-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Sundance Creek West Condominium. Last sold for $347,900 in 2006.

 

Address: 830 Weiss Circle

Seller: Brian J. Brill

Buyer: Dana Sedin and Sarah Westerbuhr

Date: June 7, 2021

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 1,024-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.02 acres of land, Unit 11 at Townhomes at Walton Pond. Last sold for $395,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 30630 Reinsman Court, 30632 Reinsman Court

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Date: June 7, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

 

Address: 117 West Virginia Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Michael J. and Sara A. Flynn

Buyer: Patrick J. Arnone

Date: June 7, 2021

Price: $229,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 8 & 9, Block 2 at CH Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $150,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 33625 Surrey Trail

Seller: Michael J. Stinson

Buyer: Michael and Lori Slater Trust

Date: June 8, 2021

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 1.7 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 501 Bell Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Christie and James Browning

Buyer: Meadow Ann Jones and Christopher Edward Nichols

Date: June 8, 2021

Price: $47,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Sierra View Subdivision.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Joseph M. Chaplin, Joseph M. Chaplin Jr.

Buyer: Jason and Jessica Deugan

Date: June 8, 2021

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 1.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 98 at Ski Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 557 East Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Lauren M. Smith Kuckkahn and Matt Kuckkahn

Buyer: Bernard Faraone and Mallory O’Connell

Date: June 8, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,261-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Lots 7 and 8, Block 8 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $160,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 20800 Pinto Way

Seller: Brooks Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Lucia Howard

Date: June 8, 2021

Price: $8,000

Property Description: .67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 93 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 1220 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Barbara J. and John L. Fleming; Tessa N. Hill

Buyer: Joseph S. Hample and Tessa N. Hill

Date: June 8, 2021

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 1,258-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 1, Theta Building at Walton Village Townhome Condo.

 

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Alicia M. Beard and Andrew G. Chase

Buyer: Steamboat Betty LLC

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $315,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 128 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Casue Investment Corporation

Buyer: Cherry Cove Holdings LLC

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $40,750

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 41 at Sierra View Subdivision.

 

Address: 27601 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Jed M. and Melissa K. Gibson

Buyer: David, Joshua, Laurie and Tai Bingham Nass

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 68 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $625,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 30150 Routt State Highway 131

Seller: Mark Gossman

Buyer: Jaime Perez Felix

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 46.45 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 26-5-85. Last sold for $425,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 380 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Casey Earp and Alison Mack

Buyer: Sarah Catherine Quinn

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 103, Building 6 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $195,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 23025 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Martin and Susan Bartelstone

Buyer: Brooke Donlon

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot B, Block 14 at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $159,400 in 2015.

 

Address: 1380 Athens Plaza

Seller: Patricia Anne Hassell and Kenneth H. Shibata

Buyer: James Justin Read

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $279,360

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16, Building Beta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $171,500 in 2018.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Shirley Ann Andrew, Richard J. Jones and Colleen J. Sutter

Buyer: Edie Lafonte

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 189 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

 

Address: 34150 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Lynn D. Christensen

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 5.03 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 1 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 6.

 

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Richard A. Lepping and Beth Isola Lepping Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Dane Burneson and Lauren Burns

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $575,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 1340 Athens Plaza

Seller: Jodie W. and James F. Gasquet III

Buyer: Shane P. Henry

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $280,500

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building Gamma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $214,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 3180 Ingles Lane

Seller: Amy Jo Nutzman

Buyer: Rachel Jayne Oidtman and Ann Marie Raiho

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $477,000

Property Description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Unit D-1 at Indian Meadows Townhome. Last sold for $92,000 in 1998.

 

Address: 11 Cypress Court

Seller: Roman Kolodziej

Buyer: Jon E. Graf

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CY11, Building 6 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $129,900 in 2003.

 

Address: 31805 Shoshone Way

Seller: Wayne W. Kakela Family Trust

Buyer: Rafael Duarte

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $33,000

Property Description: 0.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 105 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 520 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Bradley Keith Hoelzer

Buyer: Sighiartau Family Trust

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $482,600

Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303, Building B at Pines Condo. Last sold for $287,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 2850 Inverness Way

Seller: Jennifer T. Hamann

Buyer: Austin and Michelle Evans

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $3,600,000

Property Description: 5,525-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 53 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $2,650,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 1765 Ranch Road

Seller: Chris and Larissa Bonner

Buyer: Elizabeth P. and Jack C. Kindregan

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 1,576-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 606 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $385,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Thomas K. Wright

Buyer: Jeremy and Nicole Salsberg

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Lot 26 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $295,000 in 2002.

 

Address: 27731 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Carla and James P. Walsh

Buyer: Alicia M. Beard and Andrew G. Chase

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,864-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 33 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $580,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 500 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: Janet C. Farber, Janet Choynowski and Stephen Veals

Buyer: Jennifer C. and Joel W. Haden

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $2,526,282

Property Description: 6,147-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lots 1 and 2 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,610,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 31385 Shoshone Way

Seller: Bredlau Family Trust

Buyer: Christopher Ansari and Susan Pearl Bodnar

Date: June 10, 2021

Price: $39,000

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 147 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,000 in 2000.

Total: $29,733,477

 

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Greg Silveira

Buyer: Bobby J. and Cristine Baker

Date: June 9, 2021

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-309 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total: $365,000

