Routt County real estate sales total $30M for week of June 4 to 10
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $30,098,477 across 53 sales for the week of June 4 to 10.
Address: 12455 Routt County Road 51C, Hayden
Seller: Amy D. and Matthew C. Williams
Buyer: Benjamin M. Williams
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 3,558-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on 37.1 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SECS 19-6-87 and 30-6-87. Last sold for $144,400 in 1998.
Address: 2035 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Molly Lynn Baker, Molly Lynn Waters
Buyer: Peak View Partners LLC
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit A-303, Building A at Spring Meadows Condo. Last sold for $182,000 in 2014.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: TPAGSI LLC
Buyer: Mosboat LLC
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $770,250
Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase III. Last sold for $542,000 in 2020.
Address: 13 Jackpine Court
Seller: Trudy A. Brown, Trudy A. Wilson
Buyer: Lauren Alena Lewis and Jordan Moore Proctor
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $422,500
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 13 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $251,000 in 2016.
Address: 1235 Buckskin Drive
Seller: Sandra Buchanan and Thomas E. Wood
Buyer: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 3 at Village Green Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $290,000 in 2007.
Address: 148 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: HH Construction LLC
Buyer: Mithun Raj Nanjegowda and Patricia Wiharto
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $47,500
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 47 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $26,000 in 2006.
Address: 49930 Moon Hill Drive
Seller: Jason L. and Karen N. Butts
Buyer: Julie Ann and Richard Allan Elertson
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $1,320,000
Property Description: 3,051-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.1 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 14 at Moon Hill Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $90,000 in 2015.
Address: 3066 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Leah M. and Patrick J. Arnone
Buyer: Davis N. and Kristen M. Miller
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,518-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 701 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $362,615 in 2011.
Address: 380 Ore House Plaza
Seller: BDWS Family Trust
Buyer: Jan M. and Nancy L. Kaminski
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 202, Building 6 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $310,000 in 2020.
Address: No address
Seller: Lindsay Paine
Buyer: Wesley John Adams
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $1,247,500
Property Description: 92.58 acres of agricultural grazing land, SECS 27-5-85 and 28-5-85.
Address: 330 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Sergio F. Rumie and Karin Dominkovics-Rumie
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $449,335
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 3302 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: No address
Seller: Young’s Peak Preserve LLC
Buyer: John and Susan Knill
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $250,000
Property Description: Lot 8 at Young’s Peak Preserve.
Address: 207 South Sharp Street, Oak Creek
Seller: David and Richard Crawford
Buyer: Steamboat Ciders LLC
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 0.09 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 14 – 16, Block 4 at Second Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $8,500 in 2003.
Address: 33330 Buckskin Way
Seller: Matthew J. Kaufmann
Buyer: Zachary Goins
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,250 in 2017.
Address: 33190 Filly Trail
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Joshua B. and Sarah T. Davis
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $88,900
Property Description: 1.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2800 Village Drive
Seller: Earl C. Shipp Trust and Mary K. Shipp Trust
Buyer: Dave L. and Gwen E. Buck
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $666,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1307 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $342,500 in 2014.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Craig A. and Jill A. Brundridge
Buyer: Bryan J. and Kayla M. Jacquot
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $739,500
Property Description: 932-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2109 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $420,000 in 2017.
Address: 1360 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe
Buyer: Kenneth J. Otterman Jr.
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $795,000
Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.29 acres of land, Lot A at Sleeping Giant View Townhomes.
Address: 58075 Jupiter Place, 58095 Jupiter Place
Seller: Keith E. and Mary L. Sams
Buyer: John and Teri Whitbeck
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $930,000
Property Description: 2,726-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.22 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lots 92 and 93 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Address: 20975 Filly Trail
Seller: Steve Fitzgerald
Buyer: Devin E. Root
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $14,500
Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18 at Blackhorse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 1395 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Jeff Buck
Buyer: William Robert Eastman
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 9, Building Omega at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $70,000 in 2000.
Address: 500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Gay Lynne Grimsley
Buyer: Richard Wyatt
Date: June 4, 2021
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1,160-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Sundance Creek West Condominium. Last sold for $347,900 in 2006.
Address: 830 Weiss Circle
Seller: Brian J. Brill
Buyer: Dana Sedin and Sarah Westerbuhr
Date: June 7, 2021
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 1,024-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.02 acres of land, Unit 11 at Townhomes at Walton Pond. Last sold for $395,000 in 2016.
Address: 30630 Reinsman Court, 30632 Reinsman Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Date: June 7, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 117 West Virginia Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Michael J. and Sara A. Flynn
Buyer: Patrick J. Arnone
Date: June 7, 2021
Price: $229,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 8 & 9, Block 2 at CH Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $150,000 in 2018.
Address: 33625 Surrey Trail
Seller: Michael J. Stinson
Buyer: Michael and Lori Slater Trust
Date: June 8, 2021
Price: $10,500
Property Description: 1.7 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 501 Bell Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Christie and James Browning
Buyer: Meadow Ann Jones and Christopher Edward Nichols
Date: June 8, 2021
Price: $47,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Joseph M. Chaplin, Joseph M. Chaplin Jr.
Buyer: Jason and Jessica Deugan
Date: June 8, 2021
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 1.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 98 at Ski Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 557 East Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Lauren M. Smith Kuckkahn and Matt Kuckkahn
Buyer: Bernard Faraone and Mallory O’Connell
Date: June 8, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 1,261-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Lots 7 and 8, Block 8 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $160,000 in 2014.
Address: 20800 Pinto Way
Seller: Brooks Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Lucia Howard
Date: June 8, 2021
Price: $8,000
Property Description: .67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 93 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 1220 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Barbara J. and John L. Fleming; Tessa N. Hill
Buyer: Joseph S. Hample and Tessa N. Hill
Date: June 8, 2021
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 1,258-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 1, Theta Building at Walton Village Townhome Condo.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Alicia M. Beard and Andrew G. Chase
Buyer: Steamboat Betty LLC
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $315,000 in 2020.
Address: 128 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Casue Investment Corporation
Buyer: Cherry Cove Holdings LLC
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $40,750
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 41 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: 27601 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Jed M. and Melissa K. Gibson
Buyer: David, Joshua, Laurie and Tai Bingham Nass
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 68 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $625,000 in 2017.
Address: 30150 Routt State Highway 131
Seller: Mark Gossman
Buyer: Jaime Perez Felix
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 46.45 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 26-5-85. Last sold for $425,000 in 2016.
Address: 380 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Casey Earp and Alison Mack
Buyer: Sarah Catherine Quinn
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 103, Building 6 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $195,000 in 2014.
Address: 23025 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Martin and Susan Bartelstone
Buyer: Brooke Donlon
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot B, Block 14 at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $159,400 in 2015.
Address: 1380 Athens Plaza
Seller: Patricia Anne Hassell and Kenneth H. Shibata
Buyer: James Justin Read
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $279,360
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16, Building Beta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $171,500 in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: Shirley Ann Andrew, Richard J. Jones and Colleen J. Sutter
Buyer: Edie Lafonte
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $10,500
Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 189 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Address: 34150 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Lynn D. Christensen
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 5.03 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 1 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 6.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Richard A. Lepping and Beth Isola Lepping Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Dane Burneson and Lauren Burns
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $710,000
Property Description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $575,000 in 2020.
Address: 1340 Athens Plaza
Seller: Jodie W. and James F. Gasquet III
Buyer: Shane P. Henry
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $280,500
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building Gamma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $214,000 in 2019.
Address: 3180 Ingles Lane
Seller: Amy Jo Nutzman
Buyer: Rachel Jayne Oidtman and Ann Marie Raiho
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $477,000
Property Description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Unit D-1 at Indian Meadows Townhome. Last sold for $92,000 in 1998.
Address: 11 Cypress Court
Seller: Roman Kolodziej
Buyer: Jon E. Graf
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CY11, Building 6 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $129,900 in 2003.
Address: 31805 Shoshone Way
Seller: Wayne W. Kakela Family Trust
Buyer: Rafael Duarte
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $33,000
Property Description: 0.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 105 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 520 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Bradley Keith Hoelzer
Buyer: Sighiartau Family Trust
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $482,600
Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303, Building B at Pines Condo. Last sold for $287,000 in 2014.
Address: 2850 Inverness Way
Seller: Jennifer T. Hamann
Buyer: Austin and Michelle Evans
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $3,600,000
Property Description: 5,525-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 53 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $2,650,000 in 2008.
Address: 1765 Ranch Road
Seller: Chris and Larissa Bonner
Buyer: Elizabeth P. and Jack C. Kindregan
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $870,000
Property Description: 1,576-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 606 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $385,000 in 2013.
Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Thomas K. Wright
Buyer: Jeremy and Nicole Salsberg
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Lot 26 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $295,000 in 2002.
Address: 27731 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Carla and James P. Walsh
Buyer: Alicia M. Beard and Andrew G. Chase
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,864-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 33 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $580,000 in 2007.
Address: 500 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: Janet C. Farber, Janet Choynowski and Stephen Veals
Buyer: Jennifer C. and Joel W. Haden
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $2,526,282
Property Description: 6,147-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lots 1 and 2 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,610,000 in 2018.
Address: 31385 Shoshone Way
Seller: Bredlau Family Trust
Buyer: Christopher Ansari and Susan Pearl Bodnar
Date: June 10, 2021
Price: $39,000
Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 147 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,000 in 2000.
Total: $29,733,477
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Greg Silveira
Buyer: Bobby J. and Cristine Baker
Date: June 9, 2021
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-309 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total: $365,000
