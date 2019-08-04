Routt County real estate sales total $30M for July 26 to Aug. 1, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $30,046,500 across 44 sales for the week of July 26 to Aug. 1. The sales total is down 40% compared with last week and up 37% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 363 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden
Seller: Deborah L. Appel and Madeline Mehrtens
Buyer: Jeremy Lueck
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $36,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 12 at Vista Verde subdivision.
Address: 3020 Village Drive
Seller: Brenda G. and Eric J. Briggs
Buyer: James Edgar Zorn, Jr.
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 1,085-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building North 100, Unit 131 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $130,000 in 2011.
Address: 1803 Hunters Drive
Seller: Galen E., Jonathan and Katherine M. McClure
Buyer: Beverly and Marshall Bradley
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $780,000
Property Description: 2,254-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots B and C at Ponder Point townhomes at Bear Creek.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Linda C. Kakela (trustee of the Wayne W. Kakela Family Trust) and Paul Stettner
Buyer: Tyler Ryan Clements
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 1.04 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 102 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 23375 Blue Valley Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Hoyt H. and Kathryn H. Ayres
Buyer: Laurie M. and Travis J. Good
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 3,934-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 11.76 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 7 at Blue Valley Ranch. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2006.
Address: 260 W. Fourth St., Yampa
Seller: James L. Goggin
Buyer: Bret Ralston and Catherine Nicole McElhinney
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,842-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 6 at Snowden subdivision.
Address: 29105 Grouse Creek Park Road
Seller: James J. and Julia Sullivan Waters
Buyer: Cynthia and John Oberlin
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 4,262-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 21 acres of land, Lot 5, 12-4-85.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Lea Ann and Robert Zuellig
Buyer: John and Mary Hendra
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $408,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 109 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $252,500 in 2013.
Address: 7500 Scenic Drive, Hayden
Seller: Darrin Ven Vietanen
Buyer: Walker Higgins and Kylen Hogan
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,501-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35.1 acres of land, 29-7-88 and 32-7-88. Last sold for $285,000 in 2017.
Address: 2821 Abbey Road
Seller: Angela L. and William J. Martorano
Buyer: Trine B. Ford and Mark H. Shaub
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 1,107-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 17 at West End Village. Last sold for $320,000 in 2015.
Address: 1679 Thistlebrook Lane
Seller: Larry Laird (trustee of the Lawrence William Laird Living Trust)
Buyer: Andrew Gehrig and Melissa Dawn Reese
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 2,001-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lot 1679 at Foxwillow townhomes. Last sold for $525,000 in 2015.
Address: 125 Clifton Ave., Yampa
Seller: Auaris Trinie and William John Honeyford
Buyer: Ashleigh Tibbetts
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 14 and 15 at Fix’s addition to Yampa. Last sold for $195,000 in 2016.
Address: 990 Thornburg St.
Seller: Adam J. Feiges (trustee of the Adam J. Feiges Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Michele Ruggiero and Richard Michael Banish
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $577,500
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot D at Pahwintah subdivision, final plat. Last sold for $560,000 in 2018.
Address: 661 W. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Samuel and Sarah McCloskey
Buyer: Bijon Spinazzola
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 1,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 18 to 20 at First addition to the West Hayden townsite, comp. Last sold for $210,000 in 2017.
Address: 3379 Covey Circle
Seller: Jasbir S. Dhindsa
Buyer: Erwin Ann LLC
Date: July 26, 2019
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 15, Unit 1502 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase V. Last sold for $510,000 in 2018.
Address: 110 Shady Lane, Hayden
Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc
Buyer: Alfred Jospeh Giannini and Giannini Family Trust
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $312,000
Property Description: 1,396-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 6 at The Meadow.
Address: 1886 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Andrew Joseph and Sara Katherine Van Blarcum
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Sunlight subdivision
Address: 2653 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Cooper Ski Haus LLC
Buyer: Dwight L. Cooper
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Wildhores Meadows. Last sold for $375,000 in June 2019.
Address: 126 Missouri Ave.
Seller: Stephen R. Caragol
Buyer: Maxwell V. and Sara L. Cobb
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 757-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 23 to 24 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 26 Cypress Court
Seller: Ryan Douglas and Traci Lynn Hiatt Smith
Buyer: Garrett Morello
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $282,000
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 26 at Alpine Meadows townhomes.
Address: 2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Michael H. Christiano and Emily Vandyke
Buyer: David A. and Denton Holt
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $326,000
Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4306 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $205,000 in 2017.
Address: 201 Willett Heights Trail
Seller: Laura J. Naczkowski and Jeffrey A. Swoyer
Buyer: Justin W. Hirsch and Kyle Paolantonio
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,726-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building Sleeping Giant, Unit 4 at Willett Heights condominiums. Last sold for $230,000 in 2004.
Address: 3184 Ingles Lane
Seller: Kathryn Virginia Bush
Buyer: Julian Brett Baker and Bailey Layne Holland
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $308,500
Property Description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building F, Lot F-2 at Indian Meadows townhomes. Last sold for $245,000 in 2016.
Address: 3178 Ingles Lane
Seller: Cho Tin Tun
Buyer: Kathryn Virginia Bush
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $364,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Building C, Lot C-4 at Indian Meadows townhomes.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2224
Seller: Debra J. and Ronald J. Kriz
Buyer: Tess Gallo
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 204 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $165,000 in 2006.
Address: 102 Carbon Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Henry and Kristine M. Arcolesse
Buyer: Kelli S. Turnipseed
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $82,500
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 1 at Third addition to Oak Creek.
Address: No address, in the town of Oak Creek proper
Seller: J. G. Manchac
Buyer: Alyssa and Clayton Custer
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.035 acres of vacant, commercial land, Block 6, Lot 12 at Original Town of Oak Creek.
Address: No address, in the town of Oak Creek proper
Seller: Monica Maria Manchac
Buyer: Alyssa and Clayton Custer
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.07 acres of vacant, commercial land, Block 6, Lot 13 at Original Town of Oak Creek.
Address: No address, in Hayden proper
Seller: Joseph Summers
Buyer: Christine S. and Harmon O. Buckland
Date: July 31, 2019
Price: $49,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 55 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $47,300 in 2007.
Address: No address, east of Stagecoach and west of Oak Creek
Seller: William H. Dulan (trustee of Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Krista May and Timothy Joseph Meagher
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 110.78 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-4-86.
Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive, No. T-51300
Seller: James F. Montalbano (trustee of James F. Montablano Trust)
Buyer: Jacqueline M. and Jeffrey K. Jarnes
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,354-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T51 at Storm Meadows 300-400 condominiums.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek
Seller: Jennifer T. Fargo
Buyer: Matthew M. Linneman
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $214,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 6 at Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $44,000 in 2012.
Address: 225, 255, 325, 345, 365, 385,405, 425, 445 and 465 Anglers Drive and 1450 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Alpen Glow Ventures LLC
Buyer: Sundance Plaza LLC
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $11,750,000
Property Description: 10,376-square-foot mixed commercial space, 13,204-square-foot office, 5,812-square-foot, 6,627-square-foot, 10,092-square-foot and 8,432-square retail spaces and 3,708-square-foot, 6,410-square-foot and 2,828-square foot restaurants on 7 acres of commercial land, Sundance Plaza subdivision.
Address: 2617 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Kristin Goforth
Buyer: Veronica Geller
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Building A, Unit A103 at Burgess Creek townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $325,000 in 2016.
Address: 2737 Après Ski Way
Seller: Jean Manifesto
Buyer: James and Noreen Corces
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 2,090-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building D, Unit 6 at Herbage townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $405,000 in 2006.
Address: 2322 Après Ski Way
Seller: Vivian M. Raynor (trustee of the Vivian M. Raynor Family Trust)
Buyer: Seth Jensen
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 851-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 36 at Ptarmigan House condominiums.
Address: 703 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Michael J. Bird (trustee of the Bird Living Trust)
Buyer: James C. Brainard
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,138-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-307 at Howelsen Place condominiums. Last sold for $780,000 in 2018.
Address: 402 High Meadow Court, Hayden
Seller: Sylvia A. Walker
Buyer: Michael J. Litzau
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $304,000
Property Description: 1,764-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 12 at Golden Meadows subdivision.
Address: 520 Wyatt Drive
Seller: Matthew Hannon
Buyer: Jaime and Richard Witty
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 2,114-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 15 at Tamarack Point subdivision.
Address: 2607 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: GEP Investments Inc
Buyer: Donald Kounovsky
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $220,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant, industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 20 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $211,146 in 2011.
Address: 1605 Kinnikinnick Lane
Seller: Diane L. and Layton F. Rikkers (trustees of the Rikkers Trust)
Buyer: Mark W. Mitchell and Michele R. Chocholek revocable trusts
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $1,735,000
Property Description: 3,378-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot V-4 at Rendezvous Trails subdivision.
Address: 58175 Jupiter Place, Clark
Seller: Brittany L. and Kellen T. Baker and Brittany Bodine
Buyer: Alaina Marie and Anthony Phillip Scott
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $28,000
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 87 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $22,800 in 2016.
Address: 3170 Columbine Drive
Seller: Gregory I. Hamilton
Buyer: Alexander Suvino
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 34 at Subalpine condominiums.
Address: 508 Eaglepointe Court
Seller: Mary Ann McDaniel and Michael W. Woodworth
Buyer: Kevin Pritchard Bronski
Date: Aug. 1, 2019
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Building 4, Townhome 3 at Eaglepointe townhomes.
Total sales: $30,046,500
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.