Routt County real estate sales total $30M for July 26 to Aug. 1, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $30,046,500 across 44 sales for the week of July 26 to Aug. 1. The sales total is down 40% compared with last week and up 37% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 363 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden

Seller: Deborah L. Appel and Madeline Mehrtens

Buyer: Jeremy Lueck

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $36,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 12 at Vista Verde subdivision.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Brenda G. and Eric J. Briggs

Buyer: James Edgar Zorn, Jr.

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 1,085-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building North 100, Unit 131 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $130,000 in 2011.

Address: 1803 Hunters Drive

Seller: Galen E., Jonathan and Katherine M. McClure

Buyer: Beverly and Marshall Bradley

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $780,000

Property Description: 2,254-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots B and C at Ponder Point townhomes at Bear Creek.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Linda C. Kakela (trustee of the Wayne W. Kakela Family Trust) and Paul Stettner

Buyer: Tyler Ryan Clements

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 1.04 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 102 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 23375 Blue Valley Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Hoyt H. and Kathryn H. Ayres

Buyer: Laurie M. and Travis J. Good

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 3,934-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 11.76 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 7 at Blue Valley Ranch. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2006.

Address: 260 W. Fourth St., Yampa

Seller: James L. Goggin

Buyer: Bret Ralston and Catherine Nicole McElhinney

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,842-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 6 at Snowden subdivision.

Address: 29105 Grouse Creek Park Road

Seller: James J. and Julia Sullivan Waters

Buyer: Cynthia and John Oberlin

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 4,262-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 21 acres of land, Lot 5, 12-4-85.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Lea Ann and Robert Zuellig

Buyer: John and Mary Hendra

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $408,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 109 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $252,500 in 2013.

Address: 7500 Scenic Drive, Hayden

Seller: Darrin Ven Vietanen

Buyer: Walker Higgins and Kylen Hogan

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,501-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35.1 acres of land, 29-7-88 and 32-7-88. Last sold for $285,000 in 2017.

Address: 2821 Abbey Road

Seller: Angela L. and William J. Martorano

Buyer: Trine B. Ford and Mark H. Shaub

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,107-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 17 at West End Village. Last sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Address: 1679 Thistlebrook Lane

Seller: Larry Laird (trustee of the Lawrence William Laird Living Trust)

Buyer: Andrew Gehrig and Melissa Dawn Reese

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 2,001-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lot 1679 at Foxwillow townhomes. Last sold for $525,000 in 2015.

Address: 125 Clifton Ave., Yampa

Seller: Auaris Trinie and William John Honeyford

Buyer: Ashleigh Tibbetts

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 14 and 15 at Fix’s addition to Yampa. Last sold for $195,000 in 2016.

Address: 990 Thornburg St.

Seller: Adam J. Feiges (trustee of the Adam J. Feiges Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Michele Ruggiero and Richard Michael Banish

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $577,500

Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot D at Pahwintah subdivision, final plat. Last sold for $560,000 in 2018.

Address: 661 W. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Samuel and Sarah McCloskey

Buyer: Bijon Spinazzola

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 1,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 18 to 20 at First addition to the West Hayden townsite, comp. Last sold for $210,000 in 2017.

Address: 3379 Covey Circle

Seller: Jasbir S. Dhindsa

Buyer: Erwin Ann LLC

Date: July 26, 2019

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 15, Unit 1502 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase V. Last sold for $510,000 in 2018.

Address: 110 Shady Lane, Hayden

Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc

Buyer: Alfred Jospeh Giannini and Giannini Family Trust

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $312,000

Property Description: 1,396-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 6 at The Meadow.

Address: 1886 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Andrew Joseph and Sara Katherine Van Blarcum

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Sunlight subdivision

Address: 2653 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Cooper Ski Haus LLC

Buyer: Dwight L. Cooper

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Wildhores Meadows. Last sold for $375,000 in June 2019.

Address: 126 Missouri Ave.

Seller: Stephen R. Caragol

Buyer: Maxwell V. and Sara L. Cobb

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 757-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 23 to 24 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 26 Cypress Court

Seller: Ryan Douglas and Traci Lynn Hiatt Smith

Buyer: Garrett Morello

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $282,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 26 at Alpine Meadows townhomes.

Address: 2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Michael H. Christiano and Emily Vandyke

Buyer: David A. and Denton Holt

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $326,000

Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4306 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $205,000 in 2017.

Address: 201 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Laura J. Naczkowski and Jeffrey A. Swoyer

Buyer: Justin W. Hirsch and Kyle Paolantonio

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,726-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building Sleeping Giant, Unit 4 at Willett Heights condominiums. Last sold for $230,000 in 2004.

Address: 3184 Ingles Lane

Seller: Kathryn Virginia Bush

Buyer: Julian Brett Baker and Bailey Layne Holland

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $308,500

Property Description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building F, Lot F-2 at Indian Meadows townhomes. Last sold for $245,000 in 2016.

Address: 3178 Ingles Lane

Seller: Cho Tin Tun

Buyer: Kathryn Virginia Bush

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $364,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Building C, Lot C-4 at Indian Meadows townhomes.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2224

Seller: Debra J. and Ronald J. Kriz

Buyer: Tess Gallo

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 204 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $165,000 in 2006.

Address: 102 Carbon Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Henry and Kristine M. Arcolesse

Buyer: Kelli S. Turnipseed

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $82,500

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 1 at Third addition to Oak Creek.

Address: No address, in the town of Oak Creek proper

Seller: J. G. Manchac

Buyer: Alyssa and Clayton Custer

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.035 acres of vacant, commercial land, Block 6, Lot 12 at Original Town of Oak Creek.

Address: No address, in the town of Oak Creek proper

Seller: Monica Maria Manchac

Buyer: Alyssa and Clayton Custer

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.07 acres of vacant, commercial land, Block 6, Lot 13 at Original Town of Oak Creek.

Address: No address, in Hayden proper

Seller: Joseph Summers

Buyer: Christine S. and Harmon O. Buckland

Date: July 31, 2019

Price: $49,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 55 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $47,300 in 2007.

Address: No address, east of Stagecoach and west of Oak Creek

Seller: William H. Dulan (trustee of Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Krista May and Timothy Joseph Meagher

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 110.78 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-4-86.

Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive, No. T-51300

Seller: James F. Montalbano (trustee of James F. Montablano Trust)

Buyer: Jacqueline M. and Jeffrey K. Jarnes

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,354-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T51 at Storm Meadows 300-400 condominiums.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek

Seller: Jennifer T. Fargo

Buyer: Matthew M. Linneman

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $214,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 6 at Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $44,000 in 2012.

Address: 225, 255, 325, 345, 365, 385,405, 425, 445 and 465 Anglers Drive and 1450 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Alpen Glow Ventures LLC

Buyer: Sundance Plaza LLC

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $11,750,000

Property Description: 10,376-square-foot mixed commercial space, 13,204-square-foot office, 5,812-square-foot, 6,627-square-foot, 10,092-square-foot and 8,432-square retail spaces and 3,708-square-foot, 6,410-square-foot and 2,828-square foot restaurants on 7 acres of commercial land, Sundance Plaza subdivision.

Address: 2617 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Kristin Goforth

Buyer: Veronica Geller

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Building A, Unit A103 at Burgess Creek townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Address: 2737 Après Ski Way

Seller: Jean Manifesto

Buyer: James and Noreen Corces

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 2,090-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building D, Unit 6 at Herbage townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $405,000 in 2006.

Address: 2322 Après Ski Way

Seller: Vivian M. Raynor (trustee of the Vivian M. Raynor Family Trust)

Buyer: Seth Jensen

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 851-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 36 at Ptarmigan House condominiums.

Address: 703 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Michael J. Bird (trustee of the Bird Living Trust)

Buyer: James C. Brainard

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,138-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-307 at Howelsen Place condominiums. Last sold for $780,000 in 2018.

Address: 402 High Meadow Court, Hayden

Seller: Sylvia A. Walker

Buyer: Michael J. Litzau

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $304,000

Property Description: 1,764-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 12 at Golden Meadows subdivision.

Address: 520 Wyatt Drive

Seller: Matthew Hannon

Buyer: Jaime and Richard Witty

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 2,114-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 15 at Tamarack Point subdivision.

Address: 2607 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: GEP Investments Inc

Buyer: Donald Kounovsky

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant, industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 20 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $211,146 in 2011.

Address: 1605 Kinnikinnick Lane

Seller: Diane L. and Layton F. Rikkers (trustees of the Rikkers Trust)

Buyer: Mark W. Mitchell and Michele R. Chocholek revocable trusts

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $1,735,000

Property Description: 3,378-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot V-4 at Rendezvous Trails subdivision.

Address: 58175 Jupiter Place, Clark

Seller: Brittany L. and Kellen T. Baker and Brittany Bodine

Buyer: Alaina Marie and Anthony Phillip Scott

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $28,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 87 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $22,800 in 2016.

Address: 3170 Columbine Drive

Seller: Gregory I. Hamilton

Buyer: Alexander Suvino

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 34 at Subalpine condominiums.

Address: 508 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Mary Ann McDaniel and Michael W. Woodworth

Buyer: Kevin Pritchard Bronski

Date: Aug. 1, 2019

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Building 4, Townhome 3 at Eaglepointe townhomes.

Total sales: $30,046,500

