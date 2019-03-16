Routt County real estate sales total $3.6M for March 8 to 14, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $3,628,067.85 across 12 sales for the week of March 8 to 14. The sales total is down 67 percent compared with last week and down 74 percent compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: David Francis

Buyer: HB Vacations LLC

Date: March 8, 2019

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 303 at Pines condominiums.

Address: 1857 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Donald J. and Katherine Eron Haubert

Buyer: Meggan McBride and David Kirk Garwood

Date: March 11, 2019

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 8 at Ridge III townhomes. Last sold for $491,500 in 2016.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2340

Seller: Richard S. and Kelly A. Fuller

Buyer: Richard and Eva Trussell

Date: March 11, 2019

Price: $404,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 310 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2016.

Address: 23710 Sagebrush Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: John L. Gamradt (trustee of Trust M under the Last Will of Donna M. Gamradt)

Buyer: Molly E. and Nathan J. Wojcik

Date: March 11, 2019

Price: $360,567.85

Property Description: 1,532-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 22 at Red Hawk Village subdivision. Last sold for $195,000 in 2011.

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Donald O. Taylor

Buyer: Alan R. Frohbieter and Laura A. Ghia

Date: March 11, 2019

Price: $184,500

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building E, Unit 206 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $117,000 in 2006.

Recommended Stories For You

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Tiffany McMath and Jason F. Hymel

Buyer: Walker Management Group LLC

Date: March 12, 2019

Price: $480,000

Property Description: Unit 2106 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Address: 58015 Jupiter Place, Clark

Seller: Ronald L. and Bertha A. Burns

Buyer: John D. Macfarlane and Michelle Smoker

Date: March 12, 2019

Price: $419,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 96 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $275,000 in 2005.

Address: 27300 Kelsie Court, Clark

Seller: Joann Marchiori

Buyer: Gallegos Family Living Trust

Date: March 13, 2019

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 35.6 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Parcel 3 at Preserve at Pearl Lake.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 409

Seller: Carolyn Christiano and Carolyn Dieter

Buyer: Karly Brookman and Karl Schurmann

Date: March 14, 2019

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 4, Unit 9 at Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 2017.

Address: 59550 Pwoderhorn Road, Clark

Seller: Kevin Clough and Associates

Buyer: Luke and Jayme Sobeski

Date: March 14, 2019

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 5.03 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 4, Lot 16 at Elkhorn subdivision.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Frederick J. Shearer (trustee of Fredrick J. Shearer Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Ann Patrice Stelmat

Date: March 14, 2019

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1,352-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit C-6 at Meadows at Eagleridge condominiums, Phase III. Last sold for $297,000 in 2005.

Total sales: $3,553,067.85

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Rebecca and Steve Glawe

Buyer: Ladislaus Joseph Perenyi and Laureen Suba

Date: March 14, 2019

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 423 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $75,000