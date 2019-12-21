Routt County real estate sales total $29.7M for Dec. 13 to 19, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $29,666,485 across 40 sales for the week of Dec. 13 to 19. The sales total is up 38% compared with last week and up 9% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 860 Broad St.

Seller: 1103 Lincoln LLC

Buyer: Whiskey Hill Group LLC

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,554-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.32 acres of duplex/triplex land, Block 1, Lots 34 through 38 at Deerfoot addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $540,000 in 2014.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dominick and Karen Riggio

Buyer: Ekawat Sunti

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $151,000

Property Description: 466-square-foot retail space, Commercial Unit C-1B at The Steamboat Grand. Last sold for $70,000 in 2013.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Mary C. and Thomas C. Golubski (trustees of the Mary C. Golubski Trust)

Buyer: Melissa Brierley and Matt McDonnell

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,521-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-3 aka Cambridge I at Meadows at Eagleridge condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 3153 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Robert J. Weskamp (trustee of the Anna S. Weskamp Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Carrie and Justin Burns

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $2,350,000

Property Description: 4,169-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing 4, Lot 84 at Sanctuary subdivision.

Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Kamar Inc.

Buyer: MJK Mountain Spreads LLC

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $520,500

Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3206 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $419,000 in 2004.

Address: 2718 Waterstone Lane

Seller: Detlef H. and Joanne C. Gerlach

Buyer: Rainbo Mountain Legacy LLC

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $1,030,000

Property Description: 2,584-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Waterstone at Eagleridge, Phase IV.

Address: 44700 Routt County Road 76, Hayden

Seller: Lisa M. Ricks

Buyer: Brandy and Michael Jarrett

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 2,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with 57 acres of grazing/agricultural land and three acres of dry farm land, 7-7-88 and 18-7-88. Last sold for $410,000 in 2008.

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 46

Seller: Peterman Investments LLC

Buyer: JT & JT Home Investments LLC

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 849-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building B, Unit 1 at Storm Meadows East condominiums. Last sold for $268,000 in 2016.

Address: 35900 Routt County Road 59, Hayden

Seller: Albert and Kathy Deepe

Buyer: Bahrookh LLC

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $46,250

Property Description: Two acres of grazing/agricultural land and 33.09 acres of dry farm land, Lot 2 at Johnson Ranch, 31-6-88. Last sold for $727,500 in 2011.

Address: 1614 Cornice Court

Seller: Patricia A. Keelin

Buyer: Linda Gatlin and Stephen Russell Diehl

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $1,514,000

Property Description: 4,180-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 53 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.

Address: 835 North Park Road

Seller: John Cathcart and Mary McCurdy

Buyer: Ashley and Matthew Robert Kempton

Date: Dec. 16, 2019

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 1,742-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 14 and 15 at Deerfoot addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 1780 Saddle Creek Court

Seller: Caroleah A. Patterson

Buyer: Kris A. Kiser and Kimberly L. Kiser Trust

Date: Dec. 16, 2019

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot D4 at Saddle Creek townhomes south. Last sold for $560,000 in 2017.

Address: 855 West Hillside Court

Seller: Ida Burnaman and Melissa McCollum

Buyer: Alicia Elias

Date: Dec. 16, 2019

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 16 at Hillside subdivision.

Address: 480 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Holly Talbot Gilster

Buyer: Maliah Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 16, 2019

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 104 at Pines condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $124,000 in 2002.

Address: 303 Little Bend Circle, Hayden

Seller: Brent and Jayme L. Armbruster

Buyer: Alisa D. and Michael Z. Brown

Date: Dec. 16, 2019

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 81 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $33,500 in 2017.

Address: 608 Parkview Drive

Seller: James A. and Susan Mary Elkins III

Buyer: Gabriella and Robert Barnett

Date: Dec. 17, 2019

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing 2, Lot 63 at Longview Park. Last sold for $440,000 in 2016.

Address: 3077 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Ellen Marie and Thomas James Roberts (trustees of the Tom and Ellen Roberts Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Anna, Mark N. and Wesley E. Mietus

Date: Dec. 17, 2019

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 1,518-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 4, Unit 801 at Aspens at Walton Creek.

Address: 211 E. Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Brian and Darrell Bruder

Buyer: Shawn Darling

Date: Dec. 17, 2019

Price: $73,000

Property Description: 800-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 28 and 29 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 2600 Heavenly View

Seller: Mary B. Darcy

Buyer: Jay C. and Tyler G. Parkinson

Date: Dec. 17, 2019

Price: $2,900,000

Property Description: 9,128-square-foot, six-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.72 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 121 at Sanctuary.

Address: 540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Sladjana and Srdjan Brstina

Buyer: Ski Lodge LLC

Date: Dec. 17, 2019

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 302 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $242,000 in 2005.

Address: 643 Parkview Drive

Seller: Susan Ring

Buyer: Anna L. Harcourt

Date: Dec. 17, 2019

Price: $578,000

Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 49 at Longview Park. Last sold for $455,000 in 2006.

Address: 2852 West End Ave.

Seller: Frank and Tara Chavarria

Buyer: Kevin Fedewa

Date: Dec. 17, 2019

Price: $565,000

Property Description: 2,210-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 65 at West End Village.

Address: 28150 Grouse Creek Park Road

Seller: Heidi Y. and Steven J. Berman

Buyer: Andrew H. Swan

Date: Dec. 18, 2019

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 3,346-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 23.73 acres of land, Filing 1, Parcel 12 at Grouse Creek Park subdivision.

Address: 3448 Stone Lane

Seller: Robin M. Livingston

Buyer: Sarah Lynn Steneman

Date: Dec. 18, 2019

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit B at Whitewood townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows. Last sold for $389,000 in 2017.

Address: 3456 Sunburst Court

Seller: Sarah Lynn Steneman

Buyer: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Date: Dec. 18, 2019

Price: $382,000

Property Description: 1,098-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 24 at Sunburst townhomes, Phase III. Last sold for $349,000 in 2017.

Address: 28505 Thorpe Mountain Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Beth and Irwin Robbins

Buyer: Donald James Cheek (trustee of the Donald James Cheek Living Trust)

Date: Dec. 18, 2019

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 5,617-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residence on one acre of land with 10 acres of meadow/hay land and 25.94 acres of dry farm land, 12-4-85.

Address: 1744 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Shooting Star IAS LLC

Buyer: Westboat LLC

Date: Dec. 18, 2019

Price: $1,030,000

Property Description: Four 1,022-square-foot office/warehouse spaces on 0.76 acres of commercial land, Lots 1 through 5 at Taylor Building subdivision.

Address: 1339 and 1341 Saratoga Ave.

Seller: Clint E. Ball and Karen L. Tremaine

Buyer: Kara L. and Michael J. Ditullio

Date: Dec. 18, 2019

Price: $1,123,000

Property Description: 783-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 1,654-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 2 at Fairview addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $476,000 in 2014.

Address: 307 S. Sharp St., Oak Creek

Seller: Charl Lee Sauer

Buyer: Erin L. and Ryan J. Gelling

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $172,000

Property Description: 1,218-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 14 and 15 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 2322 Après Ski Way

Seller: Ski Side LLC

Buyer: John Legrice

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 661-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 22 at Ptarmigan House condominiums.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: MRW Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Kimberly A. and William S. Umansky (trustees of the Umansky Family Trust)

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $856,000

Property Description: 1,675-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 618 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $998,000 in 2006.

Address: 1927 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michael Broggi and Viktoria Szlabonyi

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $827,735

Property Description: 0.122 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 43 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 32300 Preserve Drive N

Seller: John P. and Karla B. Spooner (trustees of the Karla B. Spooner Living Trust)

Buyer: Laurence and Sung Ioffredo

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $3,350,000

Property Description: 5,768-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 70.01 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 10A at Timbers Preserve.

Address: 434 Emerald Court

Seller: John L. and Sabrina M. Worrall

Buyer: Benjamin F. Brown and Rita A. Farrell

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $626,000

Property Description: 1,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 12 at Steamboat Point subdivision. Last sold for $565,000 in 2017.

Address: 33070 Vista Ridge Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: David George and Karen Sue Majewski (trustees of the David and Karen Majewski Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Britta and Jason S. Brinker

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $177,000

Property Description: 27.851 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 4.21 acres of dry farm land and 7.179 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 5 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek.

Address: 2710 Lincoln Ave., Units 100 and 200

Seller: WTG Ventures LLC

Buyer: Robert L. Childers

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $398,000

Property Description: 1,046-square-foot mixed residential/commercial use space and 1,018-square-foot office/warehouse space, Unit 6 at West End Plaza condominiums.

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Karla and Peter B. Harmon

Buyer: Cimarron 5 LLC

Date: Dec. 19, 2019

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 2,291-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 405, RC-405-III, at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.

Total sales: $29,549,485

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John G. De Leuze (trustee of the JDL Trust)

Buyer: James and Tonya Walker Haack

Date: Dec. 13, 2019

Price: $47,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Roger W. and Sally A. Plath (trustees of the Roger W. Plath Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Jennifer A. and Martin S. Lacey

Date: Dec. 16, 2019

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $117,000