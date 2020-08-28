Routt County real estate sales total $28.7M for Aug. 21 to 27, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $28,779,300 across 42 sales for the week of Aug. 21 to 27, 2020.

Address: 347 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Hagar Construction LLC

Buyer: Lori Ann and Marjorie Jean Bryngelson

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $394,900

Property Description: 2,172-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 30 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 36854 and 36856 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Baird Properties LP

Buyer: Susan L. and Edward W. Vogel III

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $1,185,000

Property Description: 3,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land and 0.35 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 67 and 68 at Tree Haus subdivision.

Address: 235 W. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Ben and Laura Pinke

Buyer: Angela M. Brumley

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 1,780-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lots 19 and 20 at Ephus Donelson’s 1st addition to Hayden.

Address: No address

Seller: Jack R. Thomas

Buyer: Bruce R. Braun (trustee of Bruce R. Braun Trust)

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $1,997,000

Property Description: 23-4-85.

Address: 4 Balsam Court

Seller: Angela M. Brumley

Buyer: Patrick J. Libby

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $299,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA4 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $228,500 in 2016.

Address: 40600 Valley Drive

Seller: Jennifer M. Barkey (trustee of Jennifer L. Middleton Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Garth Cody and Linda Ann Eldridge

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 6,516-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 35.43 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 11 at Canyon Valley Ranch.

Address: 31680 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Cynthia S. and Jon G. Langsdorf

Buyer: Rebecca L. and Rodney S. Swanstrom

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 1.57 acres of vacant, residential land, Tract 22 (multi-family) at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $37,500 in 2011.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Great Oaks Ranch Inc.

Buyer: Matthew and Shellie Chambers

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $452,500

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 306 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Road

Seller: David R. and Shannon Dillard

Buyer: Dominic and Ira Delilovic Boomgarden

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 3 at Waterford townhomes. Last sold for $400,000 in 2013.

Address: 23 Jackpine Court

Seller: Brenda L. and James B. Autry

Buyer: Ross Lunger

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 23 at Alpine Meadows townhomes.

Address: 54800 Routt County Road 62, Clark

Seller: Douglas and Margaret Adele Carlson

Buyer: Kellen and Tiffany Carlson and Dean Lappinga

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 5.43 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 1 at Murphy-Larsen Ranch minor development subdivision exemption.

Address: 28600 Skyline Drive

Seller: Ronald T. and Sharron L. Roudtree (trustees of Roundtree Family Trust)

Buyer: Hendricks Revocable Trust

Date: Aug. 21, 2020

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 36.66 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2A, Lot 24 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision.

Address: 31660 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Toni Lynn Andrikopoulos (trustee of Toni Lynn Andrikopoulos Trust)

Buyer: Eve and Michael Kent

Date: Aug. 24, 2020

Price: $97,000

Property Description: 3.13 acres of vacant, residential land, Tract 21 (multi-family) at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 31660 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Barbara and Robert H. Shortle (trustees of Barbara Shortle and Robert H. Shortle inter vivos trusts)

Buyer: Debra L. Benak and Wendy D. Lynch

Date: Aug. 24, 2020

Price: $2,070,000

Property Description: 4,713-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.14 acres of land, Lot 49 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 2988 Honeysuckle Lane

Seller: Courtney S. and Daniel N. Tebbenkamp

Buyer: James Vanmatre

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 26B at Riverside subdivision, resub of lots 26 to 29. Last sold for $252,500 in 2018.

Address: 336 Blackberry Lane

Seller: Geri V. and John B. Harris

Buyer: Christopher I. and Jean S. French

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $1,152,900

Property Description: 3,353-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 1 at Fox Hollow subdivision.

Address: 25550 Prairie Place

Seller: William C. Smart and Sue Ellen Swain

Buyer: Julie Myers and Michael Anthony Gonzales

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 11.5 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 25.5 acres of dry farm land, Lot 6 at Rolling Ridge subdivision.

Address: 343 S. Spruce St., Hayden

Seller: Katrena Bonds, Ken, Kevin and Kraig Copeland, Karen Hughes, Kelly Potter and Kristen Prewitt

Buyer: Michael Cochran and Alicia Crenshaw

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,632-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 3 at Walker’s 2nd addition to Hayden, resub of blocks 2, 3 and 4.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Jason Robert and Theresa Suzanne Gowin

Buyer: Scott W. Scoggins

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $806,000

Property Description: 1,420-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 411 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $572,000 in 2015.

Address: 57630 Longfellow Way, Clark

Seller: Brett A. Shaw

Buyer: Amanda Sigmund and John Peterson

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 2,136-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 42 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 1265 Buckskin Drive

Seller: Emel Singer (trustee of Emel Singer Trust)

Buyer: Wester Water Consulting LLC

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 6 at Village Green Highlands subdivision.

Address: 2255 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Kristopher Ryan Smith

Buyer: Gwen Ann Rogers

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 400, Lot F-17 at Storm Meadows 300-400 condominiums. Last sold for $289,000 in 2018.

Address: 40175 Bumpy Trail

Seller: Wesley T. Ball

Buyer: Menzia Family Trust

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 35.04 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 3, Lot 2 at More Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $815,000 in 2015.

Address: No address

Seller: Pirtlaw Partners LTD

Buyer: EAC 640 LLC

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: agricultural land, 23-7-87, 24-7-87, 25-7-87, 26-7-87, 27-7-87, 34-7-87 and 35-7-87.

Address: No address

Seller: Pirtlaw Partners LTD

Buyer: EAC 640 LLC

Date: Aug. 25, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: agricultural land, 5-7-86 and 32-8-86.

23800-Rout-County-Road-16-No.-206-Oak-Creek

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 206, Oak Creek

Seller: Fox Family Ventures LLC

Buyer: Laura and Michael Theiss

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 2, Unit 6 at Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $50,500 in 2012.

Address: 28815 Skyline Drive

Seller: Cheryl R. and David C. Kutscher

Buyer: Sharon L. and Charles R. Heck III

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: 4,954-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 35.6 acres of land, Filing 2A, Lot 17 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision.

Address: 27120 Neptune Place, Clark

Seller: James R. and Melissa A. Davis

Buyer: Kaleb H. and Nicole E. Reynolds

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 2,353-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 10 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $239,000 in 2013.

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Carolyn L. Alford

Buyer: Michael F. Pace

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 614-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6113 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.

Address: 1510 Cascade Drive, No. 3

Seller: Daniel J. and Sharlene Duggan

Buyer: Leslie and Steven Taylor

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 2,619-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Building Adams, Townhome Spruce at Cascades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase 3.

Address: 30305 Coyote Run Court, Oak Creek

Seller: Tracy Flood Riser

Buyer: Kimberly A. and William E. Sperry

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $87,500

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 6 at Coyote Run subdivision.

Address: 59315 Cripple Creek Court, Clark

Seller: Frederick M. Brodie (trustee of Frederick Milton Brodie Living Trust)

Buyer: Jeffrey Allen and Krissa Kay Szmyd

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $169,000

Property Description: 5.075 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 1 at Cripple Creek Court, replat No. 1.

Address: 33550 Emerald Meadows Drive

Seller: Nancy L. Cook (trustee of Nancy L. Cook Trust)

Buyer: Jill Louise and Terry Gilliland

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 5,268-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 34.41 acres of meadow/hay land, Parcel 16 at Emerald Meadows West subdivision.

Address: 2505 Daybreak Court

Seller: Ellen, Joshua, Michael J., Patricia and Travis Richen

Buyer: Robert John Sjomeling

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 1,302-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 308 at Sunrise condominiums.

Address: 35 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Ashleigh Davis and Charles Newland Crocker

Buyer: Curtis J. Thompson

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $1,385,000

Property Description: 2,816-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 6 at Mountain View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $850,000 in 2016.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Stacia Neubert and Travis McClain

Buyer: Davin Bodtker

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit B217 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $265,000 in 2017.

Address: 405 Ore House Plaza, No. 2024

Seller: Mary Lou and William John Fahres

Buyer: Steven J. Gustafson and Elizabeth A. Knutson

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $577,000

Property Description: 1,618-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 4, Unit 202 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza.

Address: 1150 Angels View Way

Seller: Bradley D. and Colleen D. Kurtz

Buyer: Christopher and Heidi Wehrly

Date: Aug. 26, 2020

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 0.354 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 53 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $642,999 in 2016.

Address: 23095 Lynx Basin Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Christy Ann and Steven Wharton Bradley

Buyer: Scott R. Fohrman Declaration of Trust

Date: Aug. 27, 2020

Price: $989,000

Property Description: 3,228-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 4.05 acres of land, Lot 6 at Lynx Basin Estates. Last sold for $801,500 in 2016.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Coatbridge Property and Investment Co. LTD

Buyer: Anneliese Co. Holdings LLC

Date: Aug. 27, 2020

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit A-605 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase 1.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Jon Gregory Rusk

Buyer: Kim Bauman and John R. Peterson

Date: Aug. 27, 2020

Price: $7,500

Property Description: 0.75 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 57 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs City limits

Seller: South Pearl Street LLC

Buyer: 3JT LLC

Date: Aug. 27, 2020

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 0.688 acres of vacant residential land, Block 5, Lots 10 to 24 at Woolery addition to Steamboat Springs.

Total sales: $28,779,300