 Routt County real estate sales total $28.5M for week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $28.5M for week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Real estate transactions totaled $28.5 million across 27 sales for week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.

Address: 2760 Acre Lane

Seller: 2760 Family LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Retailers LLC

Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Price: $635,000

Property description: 3,985-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.1 acres of land, Lot A at West Acres Townhomes at West Acres Park. Last sold for $131,300 in 1996.

Address: 38760 Routt County Road 53

Seller: Lois M. Kruse

Buyer: Overlook Park Properties LLC

Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Price: $600,000

Property description: 1,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 12 acres of land, SEC 15-6-88. Last sold for $358,000 in 2006.

Address: 80 Anglers Drive

Seller: CAPO Holdings LLC

Buyer: Realty Income Properties 26 LLC

Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Price: $5,519,204

Property description: 3,390-square-foot commercial building on 1.88 acres of land, Lot 3B at Final Replat of Lot 3, Replat of Fish Creek Park Subdivision.

Address: 461 Enterprise Street, Hayden

Seller: Amy and Gregory Burkholder

Buyer: Gerber Berend Design Build Inc.

Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Price: $345,000

Property description: 1,152-square-foot commercial condo, Unit D at Valley View Live/Work Condos. Last sold for $309,000 in 2007.

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: Kristin M. and Nicholas W. Haws

Buyer: Ridgecrest Wildcat 302 LLC

Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Price: $730,000

Property description: 1,267-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 302 at Ridge Crest Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Address: 3340 Columbine Drive

Seller: Sandra L. Johnston

Buyer: Ethan Andrew and Kate Osborn Lively

Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Price: $806,000

Property description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 702 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VIII. Last sold for $480,000 in 2020.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Steve Corbett Consulting LLC

Buyer: Buckner Colorado Rentals LLC

Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Price: $482,000

Property description: 564-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 133 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $262,000 in 2019.

Address: 31620 Vistas Court

Seller: Zarmar LLC

Buyer: Sky Valley 2 LLC

Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Price: $230,000

Property description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Timbers Village.

Address: 31515 Gooseberry Lane

Seller: Zarmar LLC

Buyer: Sky Valley 2 LLC

Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Price: $265,000

Property description: 1.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Timbers Village.

Address: 124 N. Third St., Hayden

Seller: Barbara and Robert Dowski

Buyer: Hannah Hoovler and Tyler Westlie

Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Price: $499,000

Property description: 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 23-24 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $86,500 in 1999.

Address: 805 Amethyst Drive

Seller: Mary C. and Patrick M. Gleason

Buyer: Ashley and Matthew Kempton

Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Price: $1,800,000

Property description: 3,608-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land, Lot 15 at Spring Creek Meadows.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Hayes Real Estate I LLC

Buyer: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive 407 Owner LLC

Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Price: $742,000

Property description: 821-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 407, Building A at Torian Plum Condo Phase I. Last sold for $378,000 in 2018.

Address: 31620 Shoshone Way

Seller: Scott B. and Shannon D. S. Parker

Buyer: Kealy Living Trust

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $760,000

Property description: 2,960-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land, Lot 72 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $380,000 in 2016.

Address: 221 West Lincoln Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Hayden Rentals LLC

Buyer: Sydney Jo Ellbogen and Noah Douglas Price

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property description: 1,135-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 2 at Sahli Subdivision, Hayden. Last sold for $119,900 in 2003.

Address: 57175 Green Bird Place

Seller: Brian Whitney Trust and Shelly Whitney Trust

Buyer: Kimberly G. and Ryan M. Black, Ryan Brenneman

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $110,000

Property description: Vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Buckhead Ranch Subdivision.

Address: 35415 Priest Creek Road

Seller: Sara Lee Bishop

Buyer: Priest Creek LLC

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $5,250,000

Property description: 11,770-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 4.0 acres of land, Lot 9 at Priest Creek Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $3,765,000 in 2000.

Address: 23615 Waybills Court, 23617 Waybills Court

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $95,000

Property description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 26-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

Address: 38730 Main St.

Seller: Michele R. and Richard M. Adams

Buyer: David Allen and Kristin Elizabeth Ball Stevenson

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $762,500

Property description: 2,312-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 2 at Milner Partnership Lot Consolidation. Last sold for $325,500 in 2017.

Address: 23635 and 23637 Waybills Court, 30645 and 30647 Reinsman Court

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $95,000

Property description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

Address: 34205 Catamount Drive

Seller: David and Debbie A. Dacus

Buyer: Sarah Lee Bishop

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $6,000,000

Property description: 8,246-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.13 acres of land, Lot 14 at Catamount Ranch LPSE. Last sold for $1,579,000 in 2004.

Address: 3170 Ingles Lane

Seller: Maggie Griffin, Maggie Stepan

Buyer: Evan Williams

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $466,000

Property description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Unit A-1 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $150,000 in 2013.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Kim Hebron Realtor Inc. 401K, NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer Sep IRA

Buyer: Lori A. and Scott M. Hamilton

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $475,000

Property description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2021.

Address: 24 Spruce Street

Seller: Amy E. Goodwin and David M. Morgan

Buyer: James A. Moore and Margaret A. Moore Revocable Trust

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $1,050,000

Property description: 1,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 23-25 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $395,000 in 2005.

Address: 20880 Clydesdale Way, 32770 Colt Trail; 20850 Clydesdale Way, 32760 Colt Trail

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Misty D. and William A. Woolston

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $179,500

Property description: 3.04 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 62-63 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 20910 Clydesdale Way, 32780 Colt Trail

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Angela M. and Troy M. Koehlar

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $92,890

Property description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 64 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Total: $28.3 million

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: David T. and Kathleen M. Moulton

Buyer: Eva J. Minnig Revocable Trust and Scott G. Minnig Revocable Trust

Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Price: $90,000

Property description: 1/4-interest in and to a 820-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 648 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $54,000 in 2010.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kevin Conroy Trust

Buyer: Douglas Caruana and Jamie Howard

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Price: $99,900

Property description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,089-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 467 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $63,000 in 2011.

Total: $189,900

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more