Routt County real estate sales total $28.5M for week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6
Real estate transactions totaled $28.5 million across 27 sales for week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.
Address: 2760 Acre Lane
Seller: 2760 Family LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Retailers LLC
Date: Jan. 3, 2022
Price: $635,000
Property description: 3,985-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.1 acres of land, Lot A at West Acres Townhomes at West Acres Park. Last sold for $131,300 in 1996.
Address: 38760 Routt County Road 53
Seller: Lois M. Kruse
Buyer: Overlook Park Properties LLC
Date: Jan. 3, 2022
Price: $600,000
Property description: 1,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 12 acres of land, SEC 15-6-88. Last sold for $358,000 in 2006.
Address: 80 Anglers Drive
Seller: CAPO Holdings LLC
Buyer: Realty Income Properties 26 LLC
Date: Jan. 3, 2022
Price: $5,519,204
Property description: 3,390-square-foot commercial building on 1.88 acres of land, Lot 3B at Final Replat of Lot 3, Replat of Fish Creek Park Subdivision.
Address: 461 Enterprise Street, Hayden
Seller: Amy and Gregory Burkholder
Buyer: Gerber Berend Design Build Inc.
Date: Jan. 3, 2022
Price: $345,000
Property description: 1,152-square-foot commercial condo, Unit D at Valley View Live/Work Condos. Last sold for $309,000 in 2007.
Address: 1805 River Queen Lane
Seller: Kristin M. and Nicholas W. Haws
Buyer: Ridgecrest Wildcat 302 LLC
Date: Jan. 3, 2022
Price: $730,000
Property description: 1,267-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 302 at Ridge Crest Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.
Address: 3340 Columbine Drive
Seller: Sandra L. Johnston
Buyer: Ethan Andrew and Kate Osborn Lively
Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Price: $806,000
Property description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 702 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VIII. Last sold for $480,000 in 2020.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Steve Corbett Consulting LLC
Buyer: Buckner Colorado Rentals LLC
Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Price: $482,000
Property description: 564-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 133 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $262,000 in 2019.
Address: 31620 Vistas Court
Seller: Zarmar LLC
Buyer: Sky Valley 2 LLC
Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Price: $230,000
Property description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Timbers Village.
Address: 31515 Gooseberry Lane
Seller: Zarmar LLC
Buyer: Sky Valley 2 LLC
Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Price: $265,000
Property description: 1.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Timbers Village.
Address: 124 N. Third St., Hayden
Seller: Barbara and Robert Dowski
Buyer: Hannah Hoovler and Tyler Westlie
Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Price: $499,000
Property description: 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 23-24 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $86,500 in 1999.
Address: 805 Amethyst Drive
Seller: Mary C. and Patrick M. Gleason
Buyer: Ashley and Matthew Kempton
Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Price: $1,800,000
Property description: 3,608-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land, Lot 15 at Spring Creek Meadows.
Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Hayes Real Estate I LLC
Buyer: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive 407 Owner LLC
Date: Jan. 5, 2022
Price: $742,000
Property description: 821-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 407, Building A at Torian Plum Condo Phase I. Last sold for $378,000 in 2018.
Address: 31620 Shoshone Way
Seller: Scott B. and Shannon D. S. Parker
Buyer: Kealy Living Trust
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $760,000
Property description: 2,960-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land, Lot 72 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $380,000 in 2016.
Address: 221 West Lincoln Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Hayden Rentals LLC
Buyer: Sydney Jo Ellbogen and Noah Douglas Price
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property description: 1,135-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 2 at Sahli Subdivision, Hayden. Last sold for $119,900 in 2003.
Address: 57175 Green Bird Place
Seller: Brian Whitney Trust and Shelly Whitney Trust
Buyer: Kimberly G. and Ryan M. Black, Ryan Brenneman
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $110,000
Property description: Vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Buckhead Ranch Subdivision.
Address: 35415 Priest Creek Road
Seller: Sara Lee Bishop
Buyer: Priest Creek LLC
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $5,250,000
Property description: 11,770-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 4.0 acres of land, Lot 9 at Priest Creek Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $3,765,000 in 2000.
Address: 23615 Waybills Court, 23617 Waybills Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $95,000
Property description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 26-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: 38730 Main St.
Seller: Michele R. and Richard M. Adams
Buyer: David Allen and Kristin Elizabeth Ball Stevenson
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $762,500
Property description: 2,312-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 2 at Milner Partnership Lot Consolidation. Last sold for $325,500 in 2017.
Address: 23635 and 23637 Waybills Court, 30645 and 30647 Reinsman Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $95,000
Property description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: 34205 Catamount Drive
Seller: David and Debbie A. Dacus
Buyer: Sarah Lee Bishop
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $6,000,000
Property description: 8,246-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.13 acres of land, Lot 14 at Catamount Ranch LPSE. Last sold for $1,579,000 in 2004.
Address: 3170 Ingles Lane
Seller: Maggie Griffin, Maggie Stepan
Buyer: Evan Williams
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $466,000
Property description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Unit A-1 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $150,000 in 2013.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Kim Hebron Realtor Inc. 401K, NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer Sep IRA
Buyer: Lori A. and Scott M. Hamilton
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $475,000
Property description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2021.
Address: 24 Spruce Street
Seller: Amy E. Goodwin and David M. Morgan
Buyer: James A. Moore and Margaret A. Moore Revocable Trust
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $1,050,000
Property description: 1,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 23-25 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $395,000 in 2005.
Address: 20880 Clydesdale Way, 32770 Colt Trail; 20850 Clydesdale Way, 32760 Colt Trail
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Misty D. and William A. Woolston
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $179,500
Property description: 3.04 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 62-63 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 20910 Clydesdale Way, 32780 Colt Trail
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Angela M. and Troy M. Koehlar
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $92,890
Property description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 64 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Total: $28.3 million
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: David T. and Kathleen M. Moulton
Buyer: Eva J. Minnig Revocable Trust and Scott G. Minnig Revocable Trust
Date: Jan. 5, 2022
Price: $90,000
Property description: 1/4-interest in and to a 820-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 648 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $54,000 in 2010.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Kevin Conroy Trust
Buyer: Douglas Caruana and Jamie Howard
Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Price: $99,900
Property description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,089-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 467 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $63,000 in 2011.
Total: $189,900
