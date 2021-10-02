Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30

Real estate transactions totaled $27,382,010 across 38 sales for week of Sept. 24 to 30.

Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Ivelin A. Dimitrov

Buyer: Julias Dickert

Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building RHO at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $184,000 in 2006.

Address: 3303 Covey Circle

Seller: Harris Family Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Loyd and Marie Henley

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $647,500

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 804 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $182,900 in 2000.

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Bill Fowler

Buyer: Ryan James Fowler

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $414,000

Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 27, Building 3 at Power Ridge Condo (Golden Horn). Last sold for $414,000 in 2021.

Address: 119 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Amber Edney and Billy Texter

Buyer: Kristine Combs

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $43,500 in 2015.

Address: 216 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Kirk and Sarah W. Deeter

Buyer: Clare F. Canny and Kenneth A. Harris

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Unit 5 at Rocky Peak Village Townhomes. Last sold for $690,000 in 2017.

Address: 32765 Highlands Road

Seller: Roger A. and Yvette A. Lueck

Buyer: Brent Lemay and Malaika Thompson

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $2,195,000

Property Description: 4,196-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.18 acres of land, Lot 20 at Soda Creek Highlands No. 1.

Address: 2035 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Catherine A. and Nolan D. Faldet, Catherine A. Sheroan

Buyer: Brian, Carla and Robert Almer

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit A-202, Building A at Spring Meadows Condo. Last sold for $143,000 in 2013.

Address: 1155 Manitou Avenue

Seller: Timothy B. Kirkpatrick

Buyer: Elizabeth and Nathaniel Wagner

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $1,240,000

Property Description: 1,438-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 2 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs, Replat of Lots 9-15, Block 6. Last sold for $515,000 in 2015.

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: TJH Homes LLC

Buyer: Brandon L. and Tiffany S. Maus

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $209,900

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Unit B-2 at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $152,500 in 2011.

Address: 28445 Routt County Road 6L

Seller: Jay C. Schalnus

Buyer: James A. Schalnus

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $249,125

Property Description: SECS 23-2-85 and 30-2-84.

Address: 29755 Elk View Drive

Seller: Karen J. Baker Campbell and Michael G. Campbell

Buyer: Catherine and Christopher Edwards

Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 2,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 4.11 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 18 at Elk River Estates.

Address: 1900 Bridge Lane

Seller: Kelly C. and Thomas J. Reuter

Buyer: John Dalton

Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Price: $1,333,000

Property Description: 1,550-square-foot commercial unit and 1,796-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 1 at Riverfront Park. Last sold for $835,000 in 2008.

Address: 1103 Saratoga Ave.

Seller: Deborah Lynn and William Timothy Appel

Buyer: Audrey and Cameron Klawiter

Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Price: $611,000

Property Description: 2,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 7-8, Block 1 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 2345 Penny Lane

Seller: C. Curtis Church

Buyer: Jessica Konrad

Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1,775-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 41 at West End Village.

Address: 29835 Rock Point Trail

Seller: Wayne R. Elston

Buyer: Cusack Family Trust

Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land, Lot 55 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach, Outlot A at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach Replat No. 3.

Address: 31615 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: James T. and Betty A. Nichols Revocable Trust

Buyer: Ellen E. Engel Trust Agreement and John F. Engel Trust Agreement

Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 2.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 51 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $485,000 in 2003.

Address: 212 Main St., Yampa

Seller: Deborah I. Standefer

Buyer: Dina Murray

Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Price: $342,500

Property Description: 1,587-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Lots 2-3, Block 3 at Fix Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $179,000 in 2018.

Address: 33020 Routt County Road 41

Seller: Debra A. and Lane S. Anderson

Buyer: Mario and Treasach Vargas

Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Price: $1,585,000

Property Description: 4,027-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 15 acres of land, SEC 14-5-85.

Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: MJT Properties LLC

Buyer: Nicolas and Sharla Huret

Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 24 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $442,000 in 2014.

Address: 21508 Oglala Way

Seller: Russell N. Dashow

Buyer: 21508 Oglala Way LLC

Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Price: $18,950

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 82 at Horseback at Stagecoach.

Address: 41950 Marabou Loop

Seller: Bruce Ogilvie

Buyer: Paul A. Camuti

Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Price: $1,375,000

Property Description: 6.77 acres of agricultural land, Homestead G4 at Homestead G4 & G7 Replat, Filing No. 1, at Marabou.

Address: 450 W. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: C. Nicole Geddes

Buyer: Anthony Paul and Nicole Marie Longo

Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Lots 13-17, Block 18 at West Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $85,000 in 2011.

Address: No address

Seller: Carol L. and Darrell W. Camilletti

Buyer: James G. Floyd

Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Price: $324,135

Property Description: SECS 8-4-89, 9-4-89 and 17-4-89.

Address: 2600 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Colocondo LLC

Buyer: Doug and Marry Morris

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $1,110,000

Property Description: 3,934-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 27 at Eagle Ridge Atriums Condo.

Address: 32885 S. Elk Drive

Seller: Joshua and Katherine Wilson

Buyer: Brian J. and Nicole D. Hickory

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 3.42 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 16 at Elk River Estates Subdivision.

Address: 2315 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Brian M. and Laura A. Coates

Buyer: Lilja Properties LLC

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $985,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 208 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $335,000 in 2004.

Address: 1952 Indian Trails

Seller: Kruse Builders LLC

Buyer: Jonathan Ghenn and Danielle Pallo

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $1,573,000

Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 76 at Sunlight Subdivision.

Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Joel L. and Sara L. Ross

Buyer: Robert Schmitt

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 849-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 303 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $219,000 in 2006.

Address: 457 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Deana and Jeffrey Von Almen

Buyer: Jeffrey Michael and Ramona Lynn May

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 2,596-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 31 at Rocky Peak Village F10. Last sold for $700,000 in 2017.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Kara Gene Larrabee

Buyer: Dale A. Roy

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 2 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $174,500 in 2018.

Address: No address

Seller: Daniel Earl and Patricia Diane Emert

Buyer: Darren K. Turnbeaugh

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $8,000

Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 150 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,000 in 2021.

Address: 1430 Blue Spruce Court

Seller: Judith B. Winter 2007 Revocable Trust

Buyer: David Troy and Jennifer Foss

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,136-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 10, Block 9 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $446,000 in 1999.

Address: 30715 Marshall Ridge

Seller: PDL One LLC

Buyer: Marjorie Young Chimes and Timothy Converse Davis

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $790,000

Property Description: 40.3 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 18 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $599,000 in 2021.

Address: 1700 Ranch Road

Seller: Eagles Lair LLC

Buyer: Mark and Nataliya Hadley

Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Price: $1,005,000

Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 214 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $335,000 in 2014.

Total: $27,036,110

Timeshares

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Christopher Scott and Sarah Maureen Crawford

Buyer: Bradford H. and D. Lori Foerster

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $105,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 223 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $81,000 in 2020.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dora E. and Patrick R. Hedrick

Buyer: Rajyalakshmi and Sankar R. Chava

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $91,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,161-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 503 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dora E. and Patrick R. Hedrick

Buyer: Lakshmi C. and Venkat E. Namburu

Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Price: $91,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,161-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 503 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Lilly and Ross Harmon, Morning Star Saint Joseph’s Living Trust

Buyer: Benderly Family Trust

Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Price: $57,900

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $35,000 in 2020.

TOTAL TIMESHARES: $345,900