Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30
Real estate transactions totaled $27,382,010 across 38 sales for week of Sept. 24 to 30.
Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Ivelin A. Dimitrov
Buyer: Julias Dickert
Date: Sept. 24, 2021
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building RHO at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $184,000 in 2006.
Address: 3303 Covey Circle
Seller: Harris Family Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Loyd and Marie Henley
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $647,500
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 804 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $182,900 in 2000.
Address: 3025 Columbine Drive
Seller: Bill Fowler
Buyer: Ryan James Fowler
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $414,000
Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 27, Building 3 at Power Ridge Condo (Golden Horn). Last sold for $414,000 in 2021.
Address: 119 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Amber Edney and Billy Texter
Buyer: Kristine Combs
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $43,500 in 2015.
Address: 216 Willett Heights Trail
Seller: Kirk and Sarah W. Deeter
Buyer: Clare F. Canny and Kenneth A. Harris
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Unit 5 at Rocky Peak Village Townhomes. Last sold for $690,000 in 2017.
Address: 32765 Highlands Road
Seller: Roger A. and Yvette A. Lueck
Buyer: Brent Lemay and Malaika Thompson
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $2,195,000
Property Description: 4,196-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.18 acres of land, Lot 20 at Soda Creek Highlands No. 1.
Address: 2035 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Catherine A. and Nolan D. Faldet, Catherine A. Sheroan
Buyer: Brian, Carla and Robert Almer
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit A-202, Building A at Spring Meadows Condo. Last sold for $143,000 in 2013.
Address: 1155 Manitou Avenue
Seller: Timothy B. Kirkpatrick
Buyer: Elizabeth and Nathaniel Wagner
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $1,240,000
Property Description: 1,438-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 2 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs, Replat of Lots 9-15, Block 6. Last sold for $515,000 in 2015.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: TJH Homes LLC
Buyer: Brandon L. and Tiffany S. Maus
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $209,900
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Unit B-2 at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $152,500 in 2011.
Address: 28445 Routt County Road 6L
Seller: Jay C. Schalnus
Buyer: James A. Schalnus
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $249,125
Property Description: SECS 23-2-85 and 30-2-84.
Address: 29755 Elk View Drive
Seller: Karen J. Baker Campbell and Michael G. Campbell
Buyer: Catherine and Christopher Edwards
Date: Sept. 28, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 2,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 4.11 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 18 at Elk River Estates.
Address: 1900 Bridge Lane
Seller: Kelly C. and Thomas J. Reuter
Buyer: John Dalton
Date: Sept. 28, 2021
Price: $1,333,000
Property Description: 1,550-square-foot commercial unit and 1,796-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 1 at Riverfront Park. Last sold for $835,000 in 2008.
Address: 1103 Saratoga Ave.
Seller: Deborah Lynn and William Timothy Appel
Buyer: Audrey and Cameron Klawiter
Date: Sept. 28, 2021
Price: $611,000
Property Description: 2,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 7-8, Block 1 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2345 Penny Lane
Seller: C. Curtis Church
Buyer: Jessica Konrad
Date: Sept. 28, 2021
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1,775-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 41 at West End Village.
Address: 29835 Rock Point Trail
Seller: Wayne R. Elston
Buyer: Cusack Family Trust
Date: Sept. 28, 2021
Price: $610,000
Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land, Lot 55 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach, Outlot A at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach Replat No. 3.
Address: 31615 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: James T. and Betty A. Nichols Revocable Trust
Buyer: Ellen E. Engel Trust Agreement and John F. Engel Trust Agreement
Date: Sept. 28, 2021
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 2.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 51 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $485,000 in 2003.
Address: 212 Main St., Yampa
Seller: Deborah I. Standefer
Buyer: Dina Murray
Date: Sept. 28, 2021
Price: $342,500
Property Description: 1,587-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Lots 2-3, Block 3 at Fix Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $179,000 in 2018.
Address: 33020 Routt County Road 41
Seller: Debra A. and Lane S. Anderson
Buyer: Mario and Treasach Vargas
Date: Sept. 29, 2021
Price: $1,585,000
Property Description: 4,027-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 15 acres of land, SEC 14-5-85.
Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: MJT Properties LLC
Buyer: Nicolas and Sharla Huret
Date: Sept. 29, 2021
Price: $1,025,000
Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 24 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $442,000 in 2014.
Address: 21508 Oglala Way
Seller: Russell N. Dashow
Buyer: 21508 Oglala Way LLC
Date: Sept. 29, 2021
Price: $18,950
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 82 at Horseback at Stagecoach.
Address: 41950 Marabou Loop
Seller: Bruce Ogilvie
Buyer: Paul A. Camuti
Date: Sept. 29, 2021
Price: $1,375,000
Property Description: 6.77 acres of agricultural land, Homestead G4 at Homestead G4 & G7 Replat, Filing No. 1, at Marabou.
Address: 450 W. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: C. Nicole Geddes
Buyer: Anthony Paul and Nicole Marie Longo
Date: Sept. 29, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Lots 13-17, Block 18 at West Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $85,000 in 2011.
Address: No address
Seller: Carol L. and Darrell W. Camilletti
Buyer: James G. Floyd
Date: Sept. 29, 2021
Price: $324,135
Property Description: SECS 8-4-89, 9-4-89 and 17-4-89.
Address: 2600 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Colocondo LLC
Buyer: Doug and Marry Morris
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $1,110,000
Property Description: 3,934-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 27 at Eagle Ridge Atriums Condo.
Address: 32885 S. Elk Drive
Seller: Joshua and Katherine Wilson
Buyer: Brian J. and Nicole D. Hickory
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 3.42 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 16 at Elk River Estates Subdivision.
Address: 2315 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Brian M. and Laura A. Coates
Buyer: Lilja Properties LLC
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $985,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 208 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $335,000 in 2004.
Address: 1952 Indian Trails
Seller: Kruse Builders LLC
Buyer: Jonathan Ghenn and Danielle Pallo
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $1,573,000
Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 76 at Sunlight Subdivision.
Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Joel L. and Sara L. Ross
Buyer: Robert Schmitt
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 849-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 303 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $219,000 in 2006.
Address: 457 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Deana and Jeffrey Von Almen
Buyer: Jeffrey Michael and Ramona Lynn May
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 2,596-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 31 at Rocky Peak Village F10. Last sold for $700,000 in 2017.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Kara Gene Larrabee
Buyer: Dale A. Roy
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 2 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $174,500 in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: Daniel Earl and Patricia Diane Emert
Buyer: Darren K. Turnbeaugh
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $8,000
Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 150 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,000 in 2021.
Address: 1430 Blue Spruce Court
Seller: Judith B. Winter 2007 Revocable Trust
Buyer: David Troy and Jennifer Foss
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,136-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 10, Block 9 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $446,000 in 1999.
Address: 30715 Marshall Ridge
Seller: PDL One LLC
Buyer: Marjorie Young Chimes and Timothy Converse Davis
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $790,000
Property Description: 40.3 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 18 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $599,000 in 2021.
Address: 1700 Ranch Road
Seller: Eagles Lair LLC
Buyer: Mark and Nataliya Hadley
Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Price: $1,005,000
Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 214 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $335,000 in 2014.
Total: $27,036,110
Timeshares
Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Christopher Scott and Sarah Maureen Crawford
Buyer: Bradford H. and D. Lori Foerster
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $105,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 223 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $81,000 in 2020.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Dora E. and Patrick R. Hedrick
Buyer: Rajyalakshmi and Sankar R. Chava
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $91,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,161-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 503 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Dora E. and Patrick R. Hedrick
Buyer: Lakshmi C. and Venkat E. Namburu
Date: Sept. 27, 2021
Price: $91,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,161-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 503 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Lilly and Ross Harmon, Morning Star Saint Joseph’s Living Trust
Buyer: Benderly Family Trust
Date: Sept. 29, 2021
Price: $57,900
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $35,000 in 2020.
TOTAL TIMESHARES: $345,900
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30
Real estate transactions totaled $27,382,010 across 38 sales for week of Sept. 24 to 30.