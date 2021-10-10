 Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37,417,450 across 51 sales for the week of Oct. 1 to 7.

 

Address: 30960 Hummingbird Lane

Seller: Jennifer A. and Todd M. Zuccone

Buyer: Kirk and Sarah W. Deeter

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $2,050,000

Property Description: 3,941-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.05 acres of land, Lot 19 at Haas Replat Subdivision. Last sold for $913,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 23525 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Richard J. Bernick

Buyer: Florencio Tarango

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 112 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Robert Orr

Buyer: Brinkman Properties LLC

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 7-9, Block 3 at Original Town of Hayden. Last sold for $65,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 23645 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Kurt F. Wiesbauer

Buyer: Andrew J. Roberts

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $883,000

Property Description: 2,112-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $76,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 23250 Fawn Creek Road, 23500 Fawn Creek Road

Seller: Honore Labourdette and James Tidwell

Buyer: Amy N. and David A. Hill

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 749-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 35 acres of agricultural land, SECS 25-7-86 and 36-7-86. Last sold for $1,030,000 in 2021.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Midland Trust Company as Custodian FBO Roger Groeper IRA

Buyer: David Todd and Jenny L. Krentz

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lots 2 and 4 at Tanglewood Heights Subdivision.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Dolores W. Gall

Buyer: Julia F. Parker Living Trust

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $1,665,000

Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Innsbruck Unit 2 at Trails at Storm Meadows Phase III. Last sold for $719,500 in 1999.

 

Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Brock C. and Tiffani E. Hardwick, Amanda J. and Jay R. Maupin

Buyer: David Matthew and Elizabeth M. Digiacomo

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $842,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 211, Building 200 at Timber Run Condo Phase II, Supplemental. Last sold for $212,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2643 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: HIGINC LLC

Buyer: Lobex LLC

Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 1 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $115,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 31565 Runaway Place

Seller: Brent and Elaine Stickrath

Buyer: Amended and Restated Leagh M. Boyne Revocable Trust Agreement

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,928-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.116 acres of land, Lot B at Timbers Villas Townhomes. Last sold for $597,500 in 2017.

 

Address: 1460 Park Court

Seller: Connie J. and James M. Henry

Buyer: Claire E. and Marc S. Allinson

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,270-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $20,000 in 1989.

 

Address: 3037 Chinook Lane

Seller: Brady Glauthier and Bridget K. Hiles

Buyer: Ryan Conroy, Ryan Matter

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 1,410-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.038 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot D at Willowbrook Townhomes. Last sold for $424,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 932 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Nicholas Vincent Aromando

Buyer: Waterstrong LLC

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $69,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 17, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $28,000 in 2021.

 

Address: 1675 Thistlebrook Lane

Seller: Patricia A. and Robert D. Organ

Buyer: Cherri D. Briggs and Richard Wilson

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 2,033-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.042 acres of land, Filing No.3, Lot 1675 at Foxwillow Townhomes. Last sold for $380,000 in 2002.

 

Address: Quaker Mountain Circle

Seller: GGS Properties LLC

Buyer: Kelly Coughlin

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $565,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lots 24-25 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Phase One.

 

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Annie Clement Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Carri and Matthew Rochon

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $90,000 in 1998.

 

Address: No address

Seller: William A. Coleman

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $5,250

Property Description: 0.8 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 70 at South Station I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: No address

Seller: William A. Coleman

Buyer: Michael Hull

Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Price: $5,250

Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 169 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 33013 Maricopa Trail

Seller: Angelika Y. and Mitchell M. Sadar

Buyer: Anton G. and Donna L. Stich

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $54,000 in 2003.

 

Address: 21365 U.S. Highway 40, Milner

Seller: Linda R. Foss

Buyer: Milner MHC LLC

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $3,700,000

Property Description: 888-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 1,202-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 8.93 acres of mobile home park land. Blocks 4, 5 & 12, Lots 3-11 1/2, Block 11, Town of Milner.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Overlook Park Properties LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Pinnacle Group LLC

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $12,000,000

Property Description: West Acres Ranch Subdivision Exemption Plat Lot 2 and Tract D; SEC 1-6-85.

 

Address: 112 E. First St., Oak Creek

Seller: Dennis J. Long and Patricia S. Magnette-Long Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: Daniel R. Long

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $219,700

Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 9-12, Block 14 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $225,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 27417 Brandon Circle

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $92,500

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 74 at Heritage Park Subdivision.

 

Address: 27417 Brandon Circle

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $92,500

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 74 at Heritage Park Subdivision.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $37,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 5 at Pirates Hideout, SEC 3-9-86.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $37,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 5 at Pirates Hideout, SEC 3-9-86.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $37,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 7 at Pirates Hideout, SEC 3-9-86.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $37,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 7 at Pirates Hideout, SEC 3-9-86.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $107,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 3-12, Block 3 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $107,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 3-12, Block 3 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $37,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Pirates Hideout.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart

Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $37,500

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Pirates Hideout.

 

Address: 56050 Myrtle Court

Seller: Adamo Family Partnership, Fair & Square Construction Inc.

Buyer: Candice Anderson and Joseph L. Jernegan

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $122,500

Property Description: 5.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Willow Point Subdivision.

 

Address: 70 Moffat Ave., Yampa

Seller: Historic Yampa LLC

Buyer: Meriel Drummond

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Price: $183,500

Property Description: 992-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit C at Bear River Condominiums. Last sold for $60,000 in 2015.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Wayne Missaggia, Robert & Sharon Wojcik Revocable Trust

Buyer: Alan R. Emory

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $8,500

Property Description: 1.15 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 138 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2739 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Mark Gately and Jennifer Maroney

Buyer: Aaron and Kelly Eichhorn

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $755,000

Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 10 at Winterwood Townhome Condo. Last sold for $526,500 in 2019.

 

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Dora L. Gallagher Trust Agreement, Dora S. Gallagher Declaration of Trust

Buyer: Kelly and Samual Palmer Saunders

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $659,000

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $550,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 121 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Michele Dudas, Michelle Dudas

Buyer: Angela D. and Jack D. Robinson Jr.

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $56,500

Property Description: 0.23 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Sierra View Subdivision.

 

Address: 851 Industrial Ave., Hayden

Seller: Heather McLaughlin and Peter Sloop

Buyer: SDC Ventures LLC

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $71,000

Property Description: 0.342 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 17 at Valley View Business Park.

 

Address: 305 Little Bend Circle, Hayden

Seller: Knolle Family Trust

Buyer: Eliot Gunnar and Kara Hughes, Bonnie Jean and Glendon Eugene Kezer

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 80 at Lake Village.

 

Address: 217 E. Main St., Oak Creek

Seller: William Norris and Susan Rossi

Buyer: Dan and Sarah Piano

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $194,250

Property Description: 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 6-8, Block 1 at Original Town of Oak Creek.

 

Address: 285 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Berri C. Judson

Buyer: Alexandra Bonnot

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 2,322-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Golden Knolls Subdivision. Last sold for $244,500 in 2002.

 

Address: 24380 Meadow Road, 24280 Meadow Road

Seller: Janice Marie Davis Klish, Marie Klish Weeks

Buyer: Kenya J. Kuepper and Brian R. Rench

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 1,742-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 35.36 acres land, Tracts 8A and 8B of Tract 8 at Aspen Groves Subdivision.

 

Address: 537 Mountain Vista Townhomes

Seller: Sarah Blakeslee and Chris LaFrenaye

Buyer: Keri Dennison and Kevin Gower

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Unit 14 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $467,500 in 2019.

 

Address: 98 Deerfoot Ave.

Seller: Pamela Hawkins

Buyer: Andrew and Victoria McClearn

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,928-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 1 at Deer-Foot Subdivision. Last sold for $359,000 in 1999.

 

Address: 21601 Routt County Road 132

Seller: Deborah Eck, Deborah Milstead

Buyer: Sarah Blakeslee and Chris LaFrenaye

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $739,000

Property Description: SEC 27-3-86.

 

Address: 2930 Columbine Drive

Seller: Jeannie and Sandy Antonucci

Buyer: Conrad L. and Virginia Turner

Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Price: $482,000

Property Description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Meadows Condo.

 

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Todd Keirns

Buyer: Alexia Virginia Harrist and Morgan Joseph Hennessey

Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $249,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 1708 Copper Ridge Spur

Seller: Copper Spur Properties LLC

Buyer: 708-D Copper Ridge Spur LLC

Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot commercial condo and 1,111-square-foot commercial condo, Unit D at Copper Spur Commercial Condominiums. Last sold for $325,000 in 2007.

Total: $36,890,450

 

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Carol A. And Cliff A. Robertson

Buyer: Cali and David Schwarz

Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,508-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-406 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Margaret C. Holzworth

Buyer: Karen Barbara and Lester Leo Crum

Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Price: $152,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 408 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $122,500 in 2020.

Total: $527,000

