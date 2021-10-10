Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37,417,450 across 51 sales for the week of Oct. 1 to 7.
Address: 30960 Hummingbird Lane
Seller: Jennifer A. and Todd M. Zuccone
Buyer: Kirk and Sarah W. Deeter
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $2,050,000
Property Description: 3,941-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.05 acres of land, Lot 19 at Haas Replat Subdivision. Last sold for $913,000 in 2018.
Address: 23525 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Richard J. Bernick
Buyer: Florencio Tarango
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.
Address: 112 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Robert Orr
Buyer: Brinkman Properties LLC
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 7-9, Block 3 at Original Town of Hayden. Last sold for $65,000 in 2013.
Address: 23645 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Kurt F. Wiesbauer
Buyer: Andrew J. Roberts
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $883,000
Property Description: 2,112-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $76,000 in 2017.
Address: 23250 Fawn Creek Road, 23500 Fawn Creek Road
Seller: Honore Labourdette and James Tidwell
Buyer: Amy N. and David A. Hill
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 749-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 35 acres of agricultural land, SECS 25-7-86 and 36-7-86. Last sold for $1,030,000 in 2021.
Address: No address
Seller: Midland Trust Company as Custodian FBO Roger Groeper IRA
Buyer: David Todd and Jenny L. Krentz
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $360,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lots 2 and 4 at Tanglewood Heights Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Dolores W. Gall
Buyer: Julia F. Parker Living Trust
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $1,665,000
Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Innsbruck Unit 2 at Trails at Storm Meadows Phase III. Last sold for $719,500 in 1999.
Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Brock C. and Tiffani E. Hardwick, Amanda J. and Jay R. Maupin
Buyer: David Matthew and Elizabeth M. Digiacomo
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $842,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 211, Building 200 at Timber Run Condo Phase II, Supplemental. Last sold for $212,000 in 2018.
Address: 2643 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: HIGINC LLC
Buyer: Lobex LLC
Date: Oct. 1, 2021
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant industrial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 1 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $115,000 in 2014.
Address: 31565 Runaway Place
Seller: Brent and Elaine Stickrath
Buyer: Amended and Restated Leagh M. Boyne Revocable Trust Agreement
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,928-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.116 acres of land, Lot B at Timbers Villas Townhomes. Last sold for $597,500 in 2017.
Address: 1460 Park Court
Seller: Connie J. and James M. Henry
Buyer: Claire E. and Marc S. Allinson
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,270-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $20,000 in 1989.
Address: 3037 Chinook Lane
Seller: Brady Glauthier and Bridget K. Hiles
Buyer: Ryan Conroy, Ryan Matter
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 1,410-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.038 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot D at Willowbrook Townhomes. Last sold for $424,000 in 2016.
Address: 932 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Nicholas Vincent Aromando
Buyer: Waterstrong LLC
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $69,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 17, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $28,000 in 2021.
Address: 1675 Thistlebrook Lane
Seller: Patricia A. and Robert D. Organ
Buyer: Cherri D. Briggs and Richard Wilson
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 2,033-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.042 acres of land, Filing No.3, Lot 1675 at Foxwillow Townhomes. Last sold for $380,000 in 2002.
Address: Quaker Mountain Circle
Seller: GGS Properties LLC
Buyer: Kelly Coughlin
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $565,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lots 24-25 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Phase One.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Annie Clement Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Carri and Matthew Rochon
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $90,000 in 1998.
Address: No address
Seller: William A. Coleman
Buyer: Michael Hull
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $5,250
Property Description: 0.8 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 70 at South Station I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: William A. Coleman
Buyer: Michael Hull
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Price: $5,250
Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 169 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Address: 33013 Maricopa Trail
Seller: Angelika Y. and Mitchell M. Sadar
Buyer: Anton G. and Donna L. Stich
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $54,000 in 2003.
Address: 21365 U.S. Highway 40, Milner
Seller: Linda R. Foss
Buyer: Milner MHC LLC
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $3,700,000
Property Description: 888-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 1,202-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 8.93 acres of mobile home park land. Blocks 4, 5 & 12, Lots 3-11 1/2, Block 11, Town of Milner.
Address: No address
Seller: Overlook Park Properties LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Pinnacle Group LLC
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $12,000,000
Property Description: West Acres Ranch Subdivision Exemption Plat Lot 2 and Tract D; SEC 1-6-85.
Address: 112 E. First St., Oak Creek
Seller: Dennis J. Long and Patricia S. Magnette-Long Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: Daniel R. Long
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $219,700
Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 9-12, Block 14 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $225,000 in 2019.
Address: 27417 Brandon Circle
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $92,500
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 74 at Heritage Park Subdivision.
Address: 27417 Brandon Circle
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $92,500
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 74 at Heritage Park Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $37,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 5 at Pirates Hideout, SEC 3-9-86.
Address: No address
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $37,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 5 at Pirates Hideout, SEC 3-9-86.
Address: No address
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $37,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 7 at Pirates Hideout, SEC 3-9-86.
Address: No address
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $37,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 7 at Pirates Hideout, SEC 3-9-86.
Address: No address
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust Agreement
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $107,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 3-12, Block 3 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: No address
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $107,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 3-12, Block 3 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: No address
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart Trust, Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $37,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Pirates Hideout.
Address: No address
Seller: Tyrone R. Lockhart
Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart Trust, Tyrone R. Lockhart Irrevocable Trust
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $37,500
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to 4.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Pirates Hideout.
Address: 56050 Myrtle Court
Seller: Adamo Family Partnership, Fair & Square Construction Inc.
Buyer: Candice Anderson and Joseph L. Jernegan
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $122,500
Property Description: 5.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Willow Point Subdivision.
Address: 70 Moffat Ave., Yampa
Seller: Historic Yampa LLC
Buyer: Meriel Drummond
Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Price: $183,500
Property Description: 992-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit C at Bear River Condominiums. Last sold for $60,000 in 2015.
Address: No address
Seller: Wayne Missaggia, Robert & Sharon Wojcik Revocable Trust
Buyer: Alan R. Emory
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $8,500
Property Description: 1.15 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 138 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 2739 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Mark Gately and Jennifer Maroney
Buyer: Aaron and Kelly Eichhorn
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $755,000
Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 10 at Winterwood Townhome Condo. Last sold for $526,500 in 2019.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Dora L. Gallagher Trust Agreement, Dora S. Gallagher Declaration of Trust
Buyer: Kelly and Samual Palmer Saunders
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $659,000
Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $550,000 in 2007.
Address: 121 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Michele Dudas, Michelle Dudas
Buyer: Angela D. and Jack D. Robinson Jr.
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $56,500
Property Description: 0.23 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: 851 Industrial Ave., Hayden
Seller: Heather McLaughlin and Peter Sloop
Buyer: SDC Ventures LLC
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $71,000
Property Description: 0.342 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 17 at Valley View Business Park.
Address: 305 Little Bend Circle, Hayden
Seller: Knolle Family Trust
Buyer: Eliot Gunnar and Kara Hughes, Bonnie Jean and Glendon Eugene Kezer
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 80 at Lake Village.
Address: 217 E. Main St., Oak Creek
Seller: William Norris and Susan Rossi
Buyer: Dan and Sarah Piano
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $194,250
Property Description: 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 6-8, Block 1 at Original Town of Oak Creek.
Address: 285 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Berri C. Judson
Buyer: Alexandra Bonnot
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 2,322-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Golden Knolls Subdivision. Last sold for $244,500 in 2002.
Address: 24380 Meadow Road, 24280 Meadow Road
Seller: Janice Marie Davis Klish, Marie Klish Weeks
Buyer: Kenya J. Kuepper and Brian R. Rench
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 1,742-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 35.36 acres land, Tracts 8A and 8B of Tract 8 at Aspen Groves Subdivision.
Address: 537 Mountain Vista Townhomes
Seller: Sarah Blakeslee and Chris LaFrenaye
Buyer: Keri Dennison and Kevin Gower
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Unit 14 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $467,500 in 2019.
Address: 98 Deerfoot Ave.
Seller: Pamela Hawkins
Buyer: Andrew and Victoria McClearn
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,928-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 1 at Deer-Foot Subdivision. Last sold for $359,000 in 1999.
Address: 21601 Routt County Road 132
Seller: Deborah Eck, Deborah Milstead
Buyer: Sarah Blakeslee and Chris LaFrenaye
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $739,000
Property Description: SEC 27-3-86.
Address: 2930 Columbine Drive
Seller: Jeannie and Sandy Antonucci
Buyer: Conrad L. and Virginia Turner
Date: Oct. 7, 2021
Price: $482,000
Property Description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Meadows Condo.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Todd Keirns
Buyer: Alexia Virginia Harrist and Morgan Joseph Hennessey
Date: Oct. 7, 2021
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $249,000 in 2020.
Address: 1708 Copper Ridge Spur
Seller: Copper Spur Properties LLC
Buyer: 708-D Copper Ridge Spur LLC
Date: Oct. 7, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot commercial condo and 1,111-square-foot commercial condo, Unit D at Copper Spur Commercial Condominiums. Last sold for $325,000 in 2007.
Total: $36,890,450
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Carol A. And Cliff A. Robertson
Buyer: Cali and David Schwarz
Date: Oct. 6, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,508-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-406 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2018.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Margaret C. Holzworth
Buyer: Karen Barbara and Lester Leo Crum
Date: Oct. 7, 2021
Price: $152,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 408 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $122,500 in 2020.
Total: $527,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37,417,450 across 51 sales for the week of Oct. 1 to 7.