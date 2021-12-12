Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Dec. 3 to 9
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27,264,600 across 34 sales for the week of Dec. 3 to 9.
Address: 27627 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Jonatas P. Gouvea and Vanessa F. Zegarra Gouvea
Buyer: Leslie Magdanz and Ryan Gardner Roberts
Date: Dec. 3, 2021
Price: $1,185,000
Property Description: 2,084-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 66 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $161,000 in 2016.
Address: No address
Seller: Stephen R. Caragol
Buyer: KKLANDFORD LLC
Date: Dec. 3, 2021
Price: $660,000
Property Description: Unit 3 at TCD Building.
Address: 520 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Cynthia H. and Matthew S. Gantick
Buyer: Patrick R. Fannon
Date: Dec. 3, 2021
Price: $505,000
Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 106, Building B at Pines Condo. Last sold for $315,000 in 2008.
Address: 26995 Neptune Place
Seller: John and Russell Heppner
Buyer: Kelly Poole
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 2,489-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 407 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Address: 3425 Covey Circle
Seller: Springer 2008 Revocable Trust
Buyer: Paul and Sheryl Chandler
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $865,000
Property Description: 1,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 605 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $429,500 in 2016.
Address: 214 Willett Heights Trail
Seller: Eric Bradley
Buyer: Barbara T. Andrews and Dennis J. Tharp
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.031 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 8 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $680,000 in 2020.
Address: 57415 Clara Way
Seller: Scott R. Claghorn and Mary Janet Lauderdale
Buyer: Ashley and Wade Pynes
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 2,061-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 267 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $707,524 in 2021.
Address: 2688 Riverside Drive, 2702 Riverside Drive
Seller: Carmen Lewis Alessi Jr. Family Trust
Buyer: Joseph Fiori
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $765,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.25 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Riverside Subdivision.
Address: 367 S. Spruce St., Hayden
Seller: Jason D. Marchbanks
Buyer: Kelly M. Jackson and Meghan K. McNamara
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $386,100
Property Description: 2,064-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 5, Block 2 at Resub. of Block 2,3,4 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $218,000 in 2009.
Address: 26790 Beaver Canyon Drive, 57405 Clara Way
Seller: Scott R. Claghorn
Buyer: Ashley and Wade Pynes
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 268 at Steamboat Lakes.
Address: 1761 Timothy Drive
Seller: Patrick E. Mueller
Buyer: Adam Michael and McKayla Lynn Boilesen
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $865,000
Property Description: 1,688-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 10 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $450,000 in 2006.
Address: 23575 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Caleb Dolif
Buyer: Cheryl L. Blackburn and Michael W. Dichter
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,527-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Lot 5 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $276,500 in 2014.
Address: 31080 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Andrew and Janice Poirot
Buyer: Mandy L. and Richard L. Leensvaart
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 2,154-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land, Lot 66 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $326,000 in 2014.
Address: 112B Hill St.
Seller: George L. Ebert Trust
Buyer: Greg and Traci McCullough
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Parcel A at Brooks Subdivision.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Crazy Horse Investments LLC
Buyer: Athena Haus LLC
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2018.
Address: 1035 The Boulevard
Seller: Jennifer K. Cordell
Buyer: Andrew S. and Emily K. Barnhart
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $1,425,000
Property Description: 2,356-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 5 at North Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2955 Columbine Drive
Seller: Debbie M. and Mark R. Landwehr
Buyer: Benjamin R. and Jessica S. Smith
Date: Dec.7, 2021
Price: $505,000
Property Description: 874-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 210 at North Star Condo. Last sold for $176,100 in 2007.
Address: 11730 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Thomas M. Walsh
Buyer: Randy Ridgeway
Date: Dec. 7, 2021
Price: $450,000
Property Description: Commercial building on 1.34 acres of land, SEC 1-6-88. Last sold for $265,100 in 2007.
Address: No address
Seller: James L. Mann Living Revocable Trust
Buyer: Scheer Family Holdings LP
Date: Dec. 7, 2021
Price: $3,600,000
Property Description: SECS 6-5-84, 7-5-84, 1-5-85, 12-5-85.
Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Mathews Family Interests LTD
Buyer: Illinois 3 Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 7, 2021
Price: $1,735,000
Property Description: 1,668-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-2E at Alpenglow Condominiums.
Address: No address
Seller: Charlene A. Barnes
Buyer: Bruce and Joyce Barnes
Date: Dec. 7, 2021
Price: $405,000
Property Description: SEC 16-6-89 and 21-6-89.
Address: 175 W. Second St., Yampa
Seller: Janet Cole, Janet Rossi
Buyer: Heather Noyes and Charles William Gregg III
Date: Dec. 8, 2021
Price: $363,500
Property Description: 788-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 9-11 at Fix Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $50,000 in 1991.
Address: 1480 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Sladjana Brstina, Srdjan Brstina
Buyer: Susanna E. Gotsch and Kristopher P. Hartner
Date: Dec. 8, 2021
Price: $1,360,000
Property Description: 2,088-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex on 0.179 acres of land, Unit A at Clubhouse Mountain Townhomes.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Valerie Stafford
Buyer: TLF Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 8, 2021
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 108, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $175,000 in 2006.
Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Thomas R. Reiman Revocable Trust
Buyer: It’ll Buff Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 8, 2021
Price: $336,500
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $159,900 in 2006.
Address: 31665 Timbers Ridge Way
Seller: Brian P., Carol H., Daniel C. and James L. Galvin
Buyer: Vitek Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 8, 2021
Price: $337,500
Property Description: 35 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Timbers Preserve Subdivision. Last sold for $162,000 in 1994.
Address: 2375 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Monte L. and Sharon Margaret McCormick
Buyer: Corey Lee and Sarah Lea Peterson
Date: Dec. 8, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 418, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $58,000 in 1991.
Address: 866 Dougherty Road
Seller: Robin Bannister and Candice Lombardo
Buyer: Gabrielle Bigras Masse
Date: Dec. 9, 2021
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.036 acres of land, SF Lot 11, Parcel B at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $417,100 in 2007.
Address: 3444 Spring Valley Drive
Seller: Bradley K. and Leila P. Kruelskie
Buyer: David Christopher and Sylvia Jene Jennette
Date: Dec. 9, 2021
Price: $1,205,000
Property Description: 1,859-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 11 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $539,000 in 2015.
Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Fishheadhaha LLC
Buyer: Susan Otto Living Trust
Date: Dec. 9, 2021
Price: $1,417,000
Property Description: 1,498-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-2D at Alpenglow Condominiums. Last sold for $786,000 in 2016. Parking Unit P-16.
Address: No address
Seller: Randy Ridgeway
Buyer: Attic Club Real Estate LLC
Date: Dec. 9, 2021
Price: $699,000
Property Description: SEC 1-6-88.
Address: 1865 Stone Ridge Court
Seller: Dean Miller
Buyer: Valerie Stafford
Date: Dec. 9, 2021
Price: $946,500
Property Description: 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Lot 2 at Stone Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $81,900 in 1979.
Total: $27,111,100
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Gloria E. and K. Brian Jones
Buyer: Benjamin R. and Lucy H. Weaver
Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Price: $82,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 423 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $75,000 in 2019.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Curt and Linda White
Buyer: George R. Edmonson and Anne M. Murray
Date: Dec. 7, 2021
Price: $71,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,290-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 432 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $62,500 in 2021.
Total: $153,500
