 Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Dec. 3 to 9 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Dec. 3 to 9

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27,264,600 across 34 sales for the week of Dec. 3 to 9.

 

Address: 27627 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Jonatas P. Gouvea and Vanessa F. Zegarra Gouvea

Buyer: Leslie Magdanz and Ryan Gardner Roberts

Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Price: $1,185,000

Property Description: 2,084-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 66 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $161,000 in 2016.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Stephen R. Caragol

Buyer: KKLANDFORD LLC

Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Price: $660,000

Property Description: Unit 3 at TCD Building.

 

Address: 520 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Cynthia H. and Matthew S. Gantick

Buyer: Patrick R. Fannon

Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Price: $505,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 106, Building B at Pines Condo. Last sold for $315,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 26995 Neptune Place

Seller: John and Russell Heppner

Buyer: Kelly Poole

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 2,489-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 407 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

 

Address: 3425 Covey Circle

Seller: Springer 2008 Revocable Trust

Buyer: Paul and Sheryl Chandler

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $865,000

Property Description: 1,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 605 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $429,500 in 2016.

 

Address: 214 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Eric Bradley

Buyer: Barbara T. Andrews and Dennis J. Tharp

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.031 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 8 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $680,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 57415 Clara Way

Seller: Scott R. Claghorn and Mary Janet Lauderdale

Buyer: Ashley and Wade Pynes

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,061-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 267 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $707,524 in 2021.

 

Address: 2688 Riverside Drive, 2702 Riverside Drive

Seller: Carmen Lewis Alessi Jr. Family Trust

Buyer: Joseph Fiori

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.25 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Riverside Subdivision.

 

Address: 367 S. Spruce St., Hayden

Seller: Jason D. Marchbanks

Buyer: Kelly M. Jackson and Meghan K. McNamara

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $386,100

Property Description: 2,064-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 5, Block 2 at Resub. of Block 2,3,4 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $218,000 in 2009.

 

Address: 26790 Beaver Canyon Drive, 57405 Clara Way

Seller: Scott R. Claghorn

Buyer: Ashley and Wade Pynes

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 268 at Steamboat Lakes.

 

Address: 1761 Timothy Drive

Seller: Patrick E. Mueller

Buyer: Adam Michael and McKayla Lynn Boilesen

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $865,000

Property Description: 1,688-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 10 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $450,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 23575 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Caleb Dolif

Buyer: Cheryl L. Blackburn and Michael W. Dichter

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,527-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Lot 5 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $276,500 in 2014.

 

Address: 31080 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Andrew and Janice Poirot

Buyer: Mandy L. and Richard L. Leensvaart

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,154-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land, Lot 66 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $326,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 112B Hill St.

Seller: George L. Ebert Trust

Buyer: Greg and Traci McCullough

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Parcel A at Brooks Subdivision.

 

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Crazy Horse Investments LLC

Buyer: Athena Haus LLC

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 1035 The Boulevard

Seller: Jennifer K. Cordell

Buyer: Andrew S. and Emily K. Barnhart

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $1,425,000

Property Description: 2,356-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 5 at North Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: 2955 Columbine Drive

Seller: Debbie M. and Mark R. Landwehr

Buyer: Benjamin R. and Jessica S. Smith

Date: Dec.7, 2021

Price: $505,000

Property Description: 874-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 210 at North Star Condo. Last sold for $176,100 in 2007.

 

Address: 11730 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Thomas M. Walsh

Buyer: Randy Ridgeway

Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: Commercial building on 1.34 acres of land, SEC 1-6-88. Last sold for $265,100 in 2007.

 

Address: No address

Seller: James L. Mann Living Revocable Trust

Buyer: Scheer Family Holdings LP

Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Price: $3,600,000

Property Description: SECS 6-5-84, 7-5-84, 1-5-85, 12-5-85.

 

Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Mathews Family Interests LTD

Buyer: Illinois 3 Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Price: $1,735,000

Property Description: 1,668-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-2E at Alpenglow Condominiums.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Charlene A. Barnes

Buyer: Bruce and Joyce Barnes

Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Price: $405,000

Property Description: SEC 16-6-89 and 21-6-89.

 

Address: 175 W. Second St., Yampa

Seller: Janet Cole, Janet Rossi

Buyer: Heather Noyes and Charles William Gregg III

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Price: $363,500

Property Description: 788-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 9-11 at Fix Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $50,000 in 1991.

 

Address: 1480 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Sladjana Brstina, Srdjan Brstina

Buyer: Susanna E. Gotsch and Kristopher P. Hartner

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Price: $1,360,000

Property Description: 2,088-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex on 0.179 acres of land, Unit A at Clubhouse Mountain Townhomes.

 

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Valerie Stafford

Buyer: TLF Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 108, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $175,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Thomas R. Reiman Revocable Trust

Buyer: It’ll Buff Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Price: $336,500

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $159,900 in 2006.

 

Address: 31665 Timbers Ridge Way

Seller: Brian P., Carol H., Daniel C. and James L. Galvin

Buyer: Vitek Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Price: $337,500

Property Description: 35 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Timbers Preserve Subdivision. Last sold for $162,000 in 1994.

 

Address: 2375 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Monte L. and Sharon Margaret McCormick

Buyer: Corey Lee and Sarah Lea Peterson

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 418, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $58,000 in 1991.

 

Address: 866 Dougherty Road

Seller: Robin Bannister and Candice Lombardo

Buyer: Gabrielle Bigras Masse

Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.036 acres of land, SF Lot 11, Parcel B at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $417,100 in 2007.

 

Address: 3444 Spring Valley Drive

Seller: Bradley K. and Leila P. Kruelskie

Buyer: David Christopher and Sylvia Jene Jennette

Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Price: $1,205,000

Property Description: 1,859-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 11 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $539,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Fishheadhaha LLC

Buyer: Susan Otto Living Trust

Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Price: $1,417,000

Property Description: 1,498-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-2D at Alpenglow Condominiums. Last sold for $786,000 in 2016. Parking Unit P-16.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Randy Ridgeway

Buyer: Attic Club Real Estate LLC

Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Price: $699,000

Property Description: SEC 1-6-88.

 

Address: 1865 Stone Ridge Court

Seller: Dean Miller

Buyer: Valerie Stafford

Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Price: $946,500

Property Description: 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Lot 2 at Stone Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $81,900 in 1979.

Total: $27,111,100

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Gloria E. and K. Brian Jones

Buyer: Benjamin R. and Lucy H. Weaver

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Price: $82,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 423 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $75,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Curt and Linda White

Buyer: George R. Edmonson and Anne M. Murray

Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Price: $71,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,290-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 432 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $62,500 in 2021.

Total: $153,500

