Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of April 16 to 22
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $26,960,611 across 32 sales for week of April 16 to 22.
Address: 2708 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Wild Horse 35 LLC
Buyer: Scott L. Alperin and William R. Bullen
Date: April 16, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 0.187 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 35 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 2575 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Crestone Warehouse LLC
Buyer: Copper Ridge Venture LLC
Date: April 16, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: Unit 2 at Crestone Warehouse Condominiums.
Address: 29946 Rock Point Trail
Seller: John D. Lottes
Buyer: Aspenwood Homes LLC
Date: April 16, 2021
Price: $72,000
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 104 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach Replat 4. Last sold for $74,500 in 2004.
Address: 3025 Columbine Drive
Seller: Tyler Kortum, Bryan K. and Debra K. Wolfe
Buyer: Tyler C. Johnson
Date: April 16, 2021
Price: $349,001
Property Description: 840-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 26, Building 3 at Power Ridge Condo. Last sold for $225,000 in 2019.
Address: 1900 Bridge Lane
Seller: Steamboat Residential LLC
Buyer: Riverfront Properties LLC
Date: April 16, 2021
Price: $1,495,000
Property Description: 2,499-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 2 at Riverfront Park. Last sold for $770,000 in 2017.
Address: 27354 Brandon Circle
Seller: Helping Hands Support Inc.
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: April 16, 2021
Price: $167,500
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Heritage Park Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Janet K. Fine
Buyer: Devyn Bartel
Date: April 16, 2021
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 71 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Address: 36889 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Gregory K. and Julie A. Forney
Buyer: Berry Family Irrevocable Trust
Date: April 16, 2021
Price: $1,950,000
Property Description: 5,008-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Tree Haus. Last sold for $178,000 in 2005.
Address: 175 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: 175 Jefferson LLC
Buyer: Emily D. Danielson and Raymond T. Gabriel
Date: April 19, 2021
Price: $148,000
Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, commercial improvement on 0.03 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17 and 18 at Original Addition to Hayden.
Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: James and Kirsten Wilson
Buyer: James Odom Jr
Date: April 19, 2021
Price: $774,000
Property Description: 1,222-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 307 at North Building Kutuk Condo. Last sold for $105,000 in 1986.
Address: 2965 Trails Edge
Seller: Redlinger Holdings LLC
Buyer: Black Elk Ranch LLC
Date: April 19, 2021
Price: $10,000,000
Property Description: 8,836-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 8 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Lot 8 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $1,150,000 in 2001.
Address: 941 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Steamboat Properties LLC
Buyer: Edward and Elizabeth Meziere
Date: April 19, 2021
Price: $865,000
Property Description: 1,509-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-3 at Victoria Condos. Last sold for $550,000 in 2016.
Address: 22700 Red Cloud Way, 32572 Ute Trail
Seller: Wayne W. Kakela Family Trust, Paul Stettner
Buyer: Laura Allison
Date: April 19, 2021
Price: $13,500
Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 28900 Routt County Road 179
Seller: Margaret A. Casart
Buyer: Adam and Tiffany Smith
Date: April 19, 2021
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 35.16 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 8-4-85. Last sold for $467,500 in 2005.
Address: 33345 Apaloosa Way, 33335 Apaloosa Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Julia A. Haugh
Buyer: Shawn S. Benson
Date: April 19, 2021
Price: $9,000
Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 34 and 35 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
Address: 495 W. Jackson Ave.
Seller: Karen Grace Montith
Buyer: Thirza M. and Travis M. Metzker
Date: April 19, 2021
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 1,358-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 34, 35 and 36, Block 35 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $40,000 in 2014.
Address: 2541 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Derrick Adrian
Buyer: Jocelyn and Sean P. Gilligan
Date: April 20, 2021
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 1,491-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 16, Building 3 at Hillsider Condo. Last sold for $309,000 in 2016.
Address: 380 Cherry Drive
Seller: Jennifer and Steven Spelshaus
Buyer: Bryan N. Shuman and Cynthia Weinig
Date: April 20, 2021
Price: $1,590,000
Property Description: 2,737-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 9 at Willett Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $896,000 in 2016.
Address: 2565 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Revocable Trust of G. L. Bale and Rita L. Bale
Buyer: Michael D. Kwasigroch Trust
Date: April 20, 2021
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit 5 at Winterset Condo. Last sold for $355,000 in 2010.
Address: 38600 Hidden Springs Drive
Seller: Archie E. and Tammie F. Shipp
Buyer: Dommenge Realty
Date: April 20, 2021
Price: $101,500
Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 28 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $72,000 in 2021.
Address: 2790 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Apres Ski Lot LLC
Buyer: Gwendolene Nicole Davis and Kevin Michael Perkins
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant residential land with outlying structures, Lot 1 at Apres Ski Partners Subdivision.
Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Aee Resort Holdings LLC
Buyer: Aaron M. and Jaimie M. Rogan
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $949,500
Property Description: 1,509-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 104, Building B at Supplemental Plat to Canyon Creek. Last sold for $600,000 in 2019.
Address: 400 Anglers Drive
Seller: Sundance North Development LLC
Buyer: OPG Anglers Four Hundred Partners LLC
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $3,000,000
Property Description: 10.09 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Sundance North Village. Last sold for $1,425,000 in 2014.
Address: 23245 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Paula J. and William Elder
Buyer: Kathleen Benjamin
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot D, Block 9 at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $96,000 in 2000.
Address: 29450 Owl Drive
Seller: Ryan S. and Melissa A. Roulette Family Trust
Buyer: Gina L. Castellucci Revocable Trust
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15, Block 1 at Elk Ridge Homesites. Last sold for $62,000 in 2000.
Address: 155 N. Fourth St., Hayden
Seller: Carrie D’Agostino
Buyer: Jordan John Worden
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $314,110
Property Description: 1,697-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 9 and 10, Block 3 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $257,000 in 2018.
Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Stephanie F. and Troy E. Allam
Buyer: SMCS LLC
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $407,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $173,000 in 2015.
Address: 20645 Cinch Trail
Seller: Gerard Masclet
Buyer: Linda S. and Ludwig L. Kinzli
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 1,8 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 87 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $2,500 in 2000.
Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ernest Alan and Margaret Rudd Bishop
Buyer: Gregory S. and Pamala Felderman
Date: April 21, 2021
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 1,306-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 505 at Dulany Condo Phase 1B. Last sold for $535,000 in 2005.
Address: 119 S. Third St., Hayden
Seller: Bill J. and Tammi S. Engle
Buyer: Daniel Gilberstadt and Cassie M. Wright
Date: April 22, 2021
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 2,144-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lots 3, 4, 5, N2 Lot 6, Block 15 at West Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $95,000 in 1996.
Address: 305 Little Bend Circle
Seller: Stephen Wesley Dearborn, Keith and Sandra Miller
Buyer: Knolle Family Trust
Date: April 22, 2021
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Phase 1, Lot 80 at Lake Village.
Address: No address
Seller: Lawrence J. Stone Family Trust
Buyer: Dustin Leidholm
Date: April 22, 2021
Price: $7,500
Property Description: 1.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Total: $26,960,611
