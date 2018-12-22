Routt County real estate sales total $27M for Dec. 14 to 20, 2018

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $27,072,500 across 28 sales for Dec. 14 to 20. The sales total is up 57 percent compared with last week and up 47 percent compared with the same week in 2017.

Address: 408 High Meadow Court, Hayden

Seller: Randy and Jill Delay

Buyer: Gaven R. Van Pelt and Caroline B.W. Mazzola

Date: Dec. 14, 2018

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.8 bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 9 at Golden Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2660 Windward Way

Seller: Margaret G. Hannigan (trustee of the Margaret Grace Hannigan Trust)

Buyer: Norboat LLC

Date: Dec. 14, 2018

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 1,888-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 20 at Landings at Steamboat.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake

Seller: Sand Mountain Co. Ranch LLC

Buyer: SMR CO LLC

Date: Dec. 14, 2018

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 128 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 32 acres of meadow hay land, 2-9-86 and 11-9-86. Last sold for $1,152,000 in 2014.

Address: 3218 Willowbrook Court

Seller: Judith Ann Kerry and Donn Fowler

Buyer: Hollis A. Hampton

Date: Dec. 17, 2018

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 14 at Willowbrook at Steamboat.

Address: 2118 Aster Place

Seller: Ian and Heidi Prichard

Buyer: C & J Holdings LP

Date: Dec. 17, 2018

Price: $566,500

Property Description: 2,122-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 5 at Columbine Landing townhomes. Last sold for $489,000 in 2013.

Address: 689 E Washington Ave.

Seller: Anthony Ryan Lee

Buyer: Oneil O. and Moana M. Lewis

Date: Dec. 18, 2018

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot A at Straebel townhomes. Last sold for $136,000 in 2007.

Address: 1205 All Seasons Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Kyle Shatterly

Date: Dec. 18, 2018

Price: $1,443,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 35B at Porches II.

Address: 1447 Morgan Court

Seller: Michele Avery

Buyer: David R. McClain

Date: Dec. 18, 2018

Price: $424,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 301 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $268,000 in 2005.

Address: 32375 Routt County Road 38

Seller: Ryan Wood

Buyer: Eric and Ashley Walker

Date: Dec. 18, 2018

Price: $3,800,000

Property Description: 7,798-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 18.54 acres of land, Lot 2A at Butcherknife Creek subdivision. Last sold for $2,700,000 in 2014.

Address: 25800 Routt St., Phippsburg

Seller: John R. and Cindy J. Porter

Buyer: Julie A. Wernig

Date: Dec. 18, 2018

Price: $256,000

Property Description: 1,720-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 15 and 21 to 24 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $187,000 in 2007.

Address: 34500 N Long Ridge Drive, Toponas

Seller: George E. Handtmann III (trustee of the George E. Handtmann III Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Amanda Precourt

Date: Dec. 18, 2018

Price: $2,350,000

Property Description: 4,459-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 40 acres of land, 35-1-84.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Terrence J. Seidel

Buyer: Scott Kozney

Date: Dec. 19, 2018

Price: $222,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 205 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $279,000 in 2007.

Address: 27300 Beaver Creek Trail, Clark

Seller: Hummingbird LLC

Buyer: Mark L. Hechler and Tandira K. Toone

Date: Dec. 19, 2018

Price: $2,934,000

Property Description: 5,116-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acres of land with 152.2 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 3-9-85 and 34-10-85. Last sold for $1,225,000 in 2004.

Address: 417 E Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Wolf von Carlowitz

Buyer: James E. Rolando

Date: Dec. 19, 2018

Price: $172,000

Property Description: 744-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 3and 4 at Seller's addition to Hayden and Block 2, Lots 9 and 10 at Walker's third addition to Hayden

Address: 1947 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kristi Foster and Chad Yeager

Date: Dec. 19, 2018

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 0.099 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 38 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 2450 Val D'Isere Circle

Seller: Gregory Lytle and Michael Litle

Buyer: Red Barn Ventures LLC

Date: Dec. 19, 2018

Price: $665,000

Property Description: 1,642-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 5, Lot 29 at Ski Ranches subdivision.

Address: 1480 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Paul and Lynn R.H. Kearns

Buyer: Sladjana and Srdjan Brstina

Date: Dec. 19, 2018

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,116-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 51 at Fairway Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $590,000 in 2005.

Address: No address, near base of Steamboat Resort

Seller: RCS-Wildhorse Development LLC

Buyer: GMP Wildhorse LLC

Date: Dec. 19, 2018

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant, commercial land, Filing 7, Lot 1 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $1,800,000 in 2012.

Address: 125 W Virginia St., Oak Creek

Seller: Roger D. Groth

Buyer: Zane D.E. Klohr

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 700-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 5 and 6 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Justine E. Roberts and Eric S. Keppeler

Buyer: Michael Condido and Bianca Renee Guadagnoli

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 1,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 400, Unit 408 at Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $375,000 in 2016.

Address: 32605 Routt County Road 35

Seller: Westlake 32605 CR 35 LLC

Buyer: Lael Jean Holdings LLC

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $2,175,000

Property Description: 1,837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence with 43 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 101 acres of dry farm land, 18-5-84. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2014.

Address: 1422 Eagle Glen Drive

Seller: MMC Chadwick LLC

Buyer: Barn View LLC

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 1.09 acres of vacant, commercial land, Expansion Property 2 at Chadwick Estate Villas at Steamboat. Last sold for $900,000 in 2012.

Address: 29875, 30000 and 30220 Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek

Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC

Buyer: David J. Burrus Family Trust

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 128.64 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 29-5-85, 32-5-85, Lots 16 to 18 at Crawford Ranch.

Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: PLP Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Lisa R. and David Reid

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 304 at Canyon Creek condominiums.

Address: 3295 Après Ski Way

Seller: Ali E. Schrader

Buyer: Drew W., Angela L. and Robert S. Edsall, Sr.

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $195,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit B-12 at Mount Werner Meadows. Last sold for $131,500 in 2017.

Address: 21101 Routt County Road 132A, No. A

Seller: Betty Rae, Gordon R. and Twila Grace Jones

Buyer: Prima Ranches LLC

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $1,850,000

Property Description: 1,627-sqaure-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence with 194 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 15-3-86 and 16-3-86.

Address: 665 Creel Lane

Seller: Jeffrey J. and Marisela M. Weyers

Buyer: RSW Holdings LLC

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $1,625,000

Property Description: 3,183-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Lot 13 at Anglers Retreat. Last sold for $1,550,000 in 2013.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Resort

Seller: Chadwick Phase I Developer LLC

Buyer: MHS Chadwick LLC

Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant, commercial land, Filing No. 2 at Chadwick Flats.

Total sales: $27,072,500