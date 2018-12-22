Routt County real estate sales total $27M for Dec. 14 to 20, 2018
December 22, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $27,072,500 across 28 sales for Dec. 14 to 20. The sales total is up 57 percent compared with last week and up 47 percent compared with the same week in 2017.
Address: 408 High Meadow Court, Hayden
Seller: Randy and Jill Delay
Buyer: Gaven R. Van Pelt and Caroline B.W. Mazzola
Date: Dec. 14, 2018
Price: $270,000
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.8 bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 9 at Golden Meadows subdivision.
Address: 2660 Windward Way
Seller: Margaret G. Hannigan (trustee of the Margaret Grace Hannigan Trust)
Buyer: Norboat LLC
Date: Dec. 14, 2018
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 1,888-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 20 at Landings at Steamboat.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake
Seller: Sand Mountain Co. Ranch LLC
Buyer: SMR CO LLC
Date: Dec. 14, 2018
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: 128 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 32 acres of meadow hay land, 2-9-86 and 11-9-86. Last sold for $1,152,000 in 2014.
Address: 3218 Willowbrook Court
Seller: Judith Ann Kerry and Donn Fowler
Buyer: Hollis A. Hampton
Date: Dec. 17, 2018
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 14 at Willowbrook at Steamboat.
Address: 2118 Aster Place
Seller: Ian and Heidi Prichard
Buyer: C & J Holdings LP
Date: Dec. 17, 2018
Price: $566,500
Property Description: 2,122-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 5 at Columbine Landing townhomes. Last sold for $489,000 in 2013.
Recommended Stories For You
Address: 689 E Washington Ave.
Seller: Anthony Ryan Lee
Buyer: Oneil O. and Moana M. Lewis
Date: Dec. 18, 2018
Price: $175,000
Property Description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot A at Straebel townhomes. Last sold for $136,000 in 2007.
Address: 1205 All Seasons Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Kyle Shatterly
Date: Dec. 18, 2018
Price: $1,443,000
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 35B at Porches II.
Address: 1447 Morgan Court
Seller: Michele Avery
Buyer: David R. McClain
Date: Dec. 18, 2018
Price: $424,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 301 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $268,000 in 2005.
Address: 32375 Routt County Road 38
Seller: Ryan Wood
Buyer: Eric and Ashley Walker
Date: Dec. 18, 2018
Price: $3,800,000
Property Description: 7,798-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 18.54 acres of land, Lot 2A at Butcherknife Creek subdivision. Last sold for $2,700,000 in 2014.
Address: 25800 Routt St., Phippsburg
Seller: John R. and Cindy J. Porter
Buyer: Julie A. Wernig
Date: Dec. 18, 2018
Price: $256,000
Property Description: 1,720-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 15 and 21 to 24 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $187,000 in 2007.
Address: 34500 N Long Ridge Drive, Toponas
Seller: George E. Handtmann III (trustee of the George E. Handtmann III Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Amanda Precourt
Date: Dec. 18, 2018
Price: $2,350,000
Property Description: 4,459-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 40 acres of land, 35-1-84.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Terrence J. Seidel
Buyer: Scott Kozney
Date: Dec. 19, 2018
Price: $222,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 205 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $279,000 in 2007.
Address: 27300 Beaver Creek Trail, Clark
Seller: Hummingbird LLC
Buyer: Mark L. Hechler and Tandira K. Toone
Date: Dec. 19, 2018
Price: $2,934,000
Property Description: 5,116-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acres of land with 152.2 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 3-9-85 and 34-10-85. Last sold for $1,225,000 in 2004.
Address: 417 E Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Wolf von Carlowitz
Buyer: James E. Rolando
Date: Dec. 19, 2018
Price: $172,000
Property Description: 744-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 3and 4 at Seller's addition to Hayden and Block 2, Lots 9 and 10 at Walker's third addition to Hayden
Address: 1947 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Kristi Foster and Chad Yeager
Date: Dec. 19, 2018
Price: $555,000
Property Description: 0.099 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 38 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 2450 Val D'Isere Circle
Seller: Gregory Lytle and Michael Litle
Buyer: Red Barn Ventures LLC
Date: Dec. 19, 2018
Price: $665,000
Property Description: 1,642-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 5, Lot 29 at Ski Ranches subdivision.
Address: 1480 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Paul and Lynn R.H. Kearns
Buyer: Sladjana and Srdjan Brstina
Date: Dec. 19, 2018
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 2,116-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 51 at Fairway Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $590,000 in 2005.
Address: No address, near base of Steamboat Resort
Seller: RCS-Wildhorse Development LLC
Buyer: GMP Wildhorse LLC
Date: Dec. 19, 2018
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant, commercial land, Filing 7, Lot 1 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $1,800,000 in 2012.
Address: 125 W Virginia St., Oak Creek
Seller: Roger D. Groth
Buyer: Zane D.E. Klohr
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 700-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 5 and 6 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Justine E. Roberts and Eric S. Keppeler
Buyer: Michael Condido and Bianca Renee Guadagnoli
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 1,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 400, Unit 408 at Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $375,000 in 2016.
Address: 32605 Routt County Road 35
Seller: Westlake 32605 CR 35 LLC
Buyer: Lael Jean Holdings LLC
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $2,175,000
Property Description: 1,837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence with 43 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 101 acres of dry farm land, 18-5-84. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2014.
Address: 1422 Eagle Glen Drive
Seller: MMC Chadwick LLC
Buyer: Barn View LLC
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 1.09 acres of vacant, commercial land, Expansion Property 2 at Chadwick Estate Villas at Steamboat. Last sold for $900,000 in 2012.
Address: 29875, 30000 and 30220 Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek
Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC
Buyer: David J. Burrus Family Trust
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 128.64 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 29-5-85, 32-5-85, Lots 16 to 18 at Crawford Ranch.
Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: PLP Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Lisa R. and David Reid
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 304 at Canyon Creek condominiums.
Address: 3295 Après Ski Way
Seller: Ali E. Schrader
Buyer: Drew W., Angela L. and Robert S. Edsall, Sr.
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $195,000
Property Description: 295-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit B-12 at Mount Werner Meadows. Last sold for $131,500 in 2017.
Address: 21101 Routt County Road 132A, No. A
Seller: Betty Rae, Gordon R. and Twila Grace Jones
Buyer: Prima Ranches LLC
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $1,850,000
Property Description: 1,627-sqaure-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence with 194 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 15-3-86 and 16-3-86.
Address: 665 Creel Lane
Seller: Jeffrey J. and Marisela M. Weyers
Buyer: RSW Holdings LLC
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $1,625,000
Property Description: 3,183-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Lot 13 at Anglers Retreat. Last sold for $1,550,000 in 2013.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Resort
Seller: Chadwick Phase I Developer LLC
Buyer: MHS Chadwick LLC
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant, commercial land, Filing No. 2 at Chadwick Flats.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.