 Routt County real estate sales total $26M for week of Nov. 5 to 11 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $26M for week of Nov. 5 to 11

News News |

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $25,763,148 across 31 sales for the week of Nov. 5 to 11.

 

Address: 51400 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Magnum Ventures LLC

Buyer: FOS Steamboat LLC

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Price: $3,950,000

Property Description: 720-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence and 4,783-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath residence on agricultural land, Parcel 1 at Taylor Spring Ranch Exempt No. 2. SECS 9-16-85 and 16-8-85. Last sold for $2,925,000 in 2017.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Circle 8 Ranch

Buyer: Horizon Elk Ranch LLC

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Price: $975,000

Property Description: SECS 27-6-89, 33-6-89, 34-6-89, 3-5-89, 4-5-89.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Janet K. Fine

Buyer: Adrienne N. and Benjamin D. Hunter

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.83 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 126 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

 

Address: No address

Seller: 2006 Cable Family Trust

Buyer: Lindsay A. and Matthew P. Schartz

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 832-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building A at Ski Ranch on Mount Werner Condo.

 

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Jes Family Parnership LLC

Buyer: Trime Forza LLC

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 407 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $159,800 in 1981.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Trout123 LLC

Buyer: Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 40 acres of agricultural land, SEC 29-4-84.

 

Address: 2340 Penny Lane

Seller: Jill Fasken

Buyer: Theodore Scoufis and Dannika Solano

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 1,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 46 at West End Village. Last sold for $456,500 in 2019.

 

Address: 30050 Bannock Trail

Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III

Buyer: Christopher Cassius Kellogg

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 6 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $102,000 in 2016.

 

Address: Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Melissa Signore

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Price: $500,800

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2303 at Fox Springs Condominium.

 

Address: 505 Anglers Drive

Seller: Craig Brundridge and Mark Folkestad

Buyer: Ballerz LLC

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 1,174-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 101 at Fish Creek Professional Office Condominiums. Last sold for $203,800 in 2001.

 

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Dale Scheiern

Buyer: Alexandra Carin Cowley and Charles Starbuck Crawford

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $192,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 45 Butcherknife Aly

Seller: Mark E. Steinke

Buyer: Kristin Nicole and Ryan Daniel Hintz

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Price: $812,000

Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lots 26-27, Block 11 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $275,900 in 2008.

 

Address: 357 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Knolle Family Trust

Buyer: Joshua Levi Dufford

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $425,000 in 2021.

 

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Matthew Given

Buyer: Catherine S. and Luke T. Moss

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-15 at West Condo. Last sold for $323,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 431 Capital St., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: Connie and Rod Staponski

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Price: $61,000

Property Description: 0.378 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 31 at Valley View Business Park.

 

Address: 2531 Longthong Road

Seller: Matthew Schuhmacher

Buyer: Michael J. Kelly and Teresita D. Kelly Revocable Trust

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 3 Replat, Lot B at Aspen Pointe Townhomes at Ski Ranches. Last sold for $181,763 in 2018.

 

Address: 30311 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Robert P. Darrow II and Mark Stepp

Buyer: Philip B. Horvath and Victoria A. McCarthy

Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Price: $448,000

Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 32 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach Phase I. Last sold for $158,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 28620 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: C. Curtis and Scott C. Church

Buyer: Heather and Ryan Boearsma

Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 950-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 5.03 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 23A Resub of Lot 23 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 1994.

 

Address: 1041 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: OPB LP

Buyer: Pilot Light LLC

Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 9,749-square-foot office improvements on 0.24 acres of land, Original Town of Steamboat Springs Block 32, Lots 5-6. Last sold for $850,000 in 2001.

 

Address: No address

Seller: BFPHP LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Victory LLC

Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Price: $1,474,200

Property Description: SEC 35-7-85.

 

Address: 369 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden

Seller: Michael and Valerie Bush

Buyer: Trace Walt

Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 15 at Vista Verde. Last sold for $35,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 1244 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Jeff and Kimberly Temple

Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Price: $1,430,038

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot C, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

 

Address: 100 E. Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Michael J. Redmond

Buyer: Jennifer Flores and Christy Patterson

Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Price: $237,000

Property Description: 660-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $49,500 in 1994.

 

Address: 30265 Colorado Highway 131, Oak Creek

Seller: South Routt Holdings LLC

Buyer: Helgafell LLC

Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: Incomplete legal address.

 

Address: 3046 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Bradley A. Luth

Buyer: Danny J. Hoffmann

Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Price: $830,000

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 501 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $425,000 in 2009.

 

Address: 2875 Elk River Road, 2901 Elk River Road, 2911 Elk River Road

Seller: Eltron Company LTD

Buyer: Steamboat Distilled LLC

Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Price: $2,450,000

Property Description: 4,767-square-foot commercial building on 1.84 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lots 1-3 at Airport Meadows Subdivision.

 

Address: 1430 Park Court

Seller: Barbara A. Hudspeth Trust

Buyer: Brian Scott Smith

Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Price: $1,025,110

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 10 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision.

 

Address: 33730 Lariat Way

Seller: Stephen E. Tayloe

Buyer: Tim Kauffung and Debra Kness

Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Price: $23,000

Property Description: 2.3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 1735 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Leslie W. and Susan G. Findell

Buyer: Laura L. Zulim

Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Price: $1,645,000

Property Description: 2,964-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 33, Lots 2-3 at Fairway Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $650,000 in 2013.

Total: $25,606,148

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Vacation Link of Florida Inc.

Buyer: Michael P. and Sandra L. Moore

Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Price: $78,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,192-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 653 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: DeAnna and John McCarthy

Buyer: David and Jessica Kottcamp

Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Price: $78,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 347 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $51,500 in 2018.

Total: $157,000

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more