Routt County real estate sales total $26M for week of Nov. 5 to 11
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $25,763,148 across 31 sales for the week of Nov. 5 to 11.
Address: 51400 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Magnum Ventures LLC
Buyer: FOS Steamboat LLC
Date: Nov. 5, 2021
Price: $3,950,000
Property Description: 720-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence and 4,783-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath residence on agricultural land, Parcel 1 at Taylor Spring Ranch Exempt No. 2. SECS 9-16-85 and 16-8-85. Last sold for $2,925,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Circle 8 Ranch
Buyer: Horizon Elk Ranch LLC
Date: Nov. 5, 2021
Price: $975,000
Property Description: SECS 27-6-89, 33-6-89, 34-6-89, 3-5-89, 4-5-89.
Address: No address
Seller: Janet K. Fine
Buyer: Adrienne N. and Benjamin D. Hunter
Date: Nov. 5, 2021
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.83 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 126 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: 2006 Cable Family Trust
Buyer: Lindsay A. and Matthew P. Schartz
Date: Nov. 5, 2021
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 832-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building A at Ski Ranch on Mount Werner Condo.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Jes Family Parnership LLC
Buyer: Trime Forza LLC
Date: Nov. 5, 2021
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 407 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $159,800 in 1981.
Address: No address
Seller: Trout123 LLC
Buyer: Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District
Date: Nov. 5, 2021
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 40 acres of agricultural land, SEC 29-4-84.
Address: 2340 Penny Lane
Seller: Jill Fasken
Buyer: Theodore Scoufis and Dannika Solano
Date: Nov. 5, 2021
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 1,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 46 at West End Village. Last sold for $456,500 in 2019.
Address: 30050 Bannock Trail
Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III
Buyer: Christopher Cassius Kellogg
Date: Nov. 5, 2021
Price: $110,000
Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 6 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $102,000 in 2016.
Address: Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Melissa Signore
Date: Nov. 8, 2021
Price: $500,800
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2303 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 505 Anglers Drive
Seller: Craig Brundridge and Mark Folkestad
Buyer: Ballerz LLC
Date: Nov. 8, 2021
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 1,174-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 101 at Fish Creek Professional Office Condominiums. Last sold for $203,800 in 2001.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Dale Scheiern
Buyer: Alexandra Carin Cowley and Charles Starbuck Crawford
Date: Nov. 8, 2021
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $192,000 in 2017.
Address: 45 Butcherknife Aly
Seller: Mark E. Steinke
Buyer: Kristin Nicole and Ryan Daniel Hintz
Date: Nov. 8, 2021
Price: $812,000
Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lots 26-27, Block 11 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $275,900 in 2008.
Address: 357 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Knolle Family Trust
Buyer: Joshua Levi Dufford
Date: Nov. 8, 2021
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $425,000 in 2021.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Matthew Given
Buyer: Catherine S. and Luke T. Moss
Date: Nov. 8, 2021
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-15 at West Condo. Last sold for $323,000 in 2019.
Address: 431 Capital St., Hayden
Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC
Buyer: Connie and Rod Staponski
Date: Nov. 8, 2021
Price: $61,000
Property Description: 0.378 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 31 at Valley View Business Park.
Address: 2531 Longthong Road
Seller: Matthew Schuhmacher
Buyer: Michael J. Kelly and Teresita D. Kelly Revocable Trust
Date: Nov. 8, 2021
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 3 Replat, Lot B at Aspen Pointe Townhomes at Ski Ranches. Last sold for $181,763 in 2018.
Address: 30311 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Robert P. Darrow II and Mark Stepp
Buyer: Philip B. Horvath and Victoria A. McCarthy
Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Price: $448,000
Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 32 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach Phase I. Last sold for $158,000 in 2005.
Address: 28620 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: C. Curtis and Scott C. Church
Buyer: Heather and Ryan Boearsma
Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 950-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 5.03 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 23A Resub of Lot 23 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 1994.
Address: 1041 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: OPB LP
Buyer: Pilot Light LLC
Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 9,749-square-foot office improvements on 0.24 acres of land, Original Town of Steamboat Springs Block 32, Lots 5-6. Last sold for $850,000 in 2001.
Address: No address
Seller: BFPHP LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Victory LLC
Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Price: $1,474,200
Property Description: SEC 35-7-85.
Address: 369 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden
Seller: Michael and Valerie Bush
Buyer: Trace Walt
Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 15 at Vista Verde. Last sold for $35,000 in 2020.
Address: 1244 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Jeff and Kimberly Temple
Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Price: $1,430,038
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot C, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
Address: 100 E. Highland St., Oak Creek
Seller: Michael J. Redmond
Buyer: Jennifer Flores and Christy Patterson
Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Price: $237,000
Property Description: 660-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $49,500 in 1994.
Address: 30265 Colorado Highway 131, Oak Creek
Seller: South Routt Holdings LLC
Buyer: Helgafell LLC
Date: Nov. 10, 2021
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: Incomplete legal address.
Address: 3046 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Bradley A. Luth
Buyer: Danny J. Hoffmann
Date: Nov. 10, 2021
Price: $830,000
Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 501 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $425,000 in 2009.
Address: 2875 Elk River Road, 2901 Elk River Road, 2911 Elk River Road
Seller: Eltron Company LTD
Buyer: Steamboat Distilled LLC
Date: Nov. 10, 2021
Price: $2,450,000
Property Description: 4,767-square-foot commercial building on 1.84 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lots 1-3 at Airport Meadows Subdivision.
Address: 1430 Park Court
Seller: Barbara A. Hudspeth Trust
Buyer: Brian Scott Smith
Date: Nov. 10, 2021
Price: $1,025,110
Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 10 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision.
Address: 33730 Lariat Way
Seller: Stephen E. Tayloe
Buyer: Tim Kauffung and Debra Kness
Date: Nov. 10, 2021
Price: $23,000
Property Description: 2.3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 1735 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Leslie W. and Susan G. Findell
Buyer: Laura L. Zulim
Date: Nov. 10, 2021
Price: $1,645,000
Property Description: 2,964-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 33, Lots 2-3 at Fairway Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $650,000 in 2013.
Total: $25,606,148
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Vacation Link of Florida Inc.
Buyer: Michael P. and Sandra L. Moore
Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Price: $78,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,192-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 653 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: DeAnna and John McCarthy
Buyer: David and Jessica Kottcamp
Date: Nov. 10, 2021
Price: $78,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 347 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $51,500 in 2018.
Total: $157,000
