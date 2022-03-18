 Routt County real estate sales total $26.7M the week of March 11-17 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $26.7M the week of March 11-17

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

Real estate transactions totaled $26.7 million across 23 sales for week of March 11-17.

440 Lincoln Street, Yampa

Seller: Chris Zuschlag

Buyer: Edward Johnathan and Michael Andrew Baran

Date: March 11, 2022

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 0.25 acres of mobile home land, Block 4, Lots 17-26 at Norvell’s Addition to Yampa.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Brice Wyne Gunther Smith

Buyer: Aron Bradford and Lesley Rinner

Date: March 11, 2022

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 307, Building D at Rockies Condo II. Last sold for $264,500 in 2017.

1184 & 1186 Saratoga Avenue

Seller: Chancie L. and Robert L. Keenan

Buyer: Andrea and Seth E. Frankenthal

Date: March 11, 2022

Price: $1,777,000

Property Description: 1,958-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence and 438-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot A at Saratoga Subdivision. Last sold for $750,000 in 2017.

27430 Brandon Circle

Seller: Howard Roy McKinstry Revocable Trust and Kathryn Lynn McKinstry Revocable Trust

Buyer: Arin and Blair Warnemunde

Date: March 11, 2022

Price: $1,140,000

Property Description: 2,479-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lot 21 at Heritage Park Subdivision. Last sold for $545,000 in 2006.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jack Properties LLC

Buyer: Penney J. Adams

Date: March 11, 2022

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 689-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Employee Housing Unit E-5 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Indian Trails

Seller: Jason James Kasper and Mary Elinor Salabounis

Buyer: Chloe A. Wilwerding

Date: March 11, 2022

Price: $1,270,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 37 at Sunlight Subdivision.

2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Kelly H. Randall Trust

Buyer: Berril LLC

Date: March 14, 2022

Price: $1,175,000

Property Description: 851-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 2504, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $525,000 in 2012.

3020 Village Drive

Seller: Heather Ann Floyd

Buyer: Abigail and Ryan Good

Date: March 14, 2022

Price: $688,000

Property Description: 1,085-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 134, Building 100 at Meadowlark Condo. Last sold for $315,500 in 2020.

21615 State Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Judith Ann Cooper

Buyer: Jamin Michael McKee

Date: March 14, 2022

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 740-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 16, Lot 14 at Town of Phippsburg and Block 16 Replat, Lots 12-13 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $28,000 in 2010.

55 Logan Avenue

Buyer: Carrie Russian and Joshua Peter Babyak

Date: March 14, 2022

Price: $2,600,000

Property Description: 3,584-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 4,5 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,495,000 in 2018.

2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Steamboat Ski In Ski Out LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Esquiar LP

Date: March 14, 2022

Price: $10,700,000

Property Description: 3.266 acres of vacant commercial land, Expansion Property Subject to Development Rights, Edgemont Condominium – Building A. Last sold for $4,000,000 in 2018.

1920 Sunlight Drive

Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC

Buyer: Elise Branscum and Grant Hendricks

Date: March 15, 2022

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 0.144 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 3, Lot 78 at Sunlight Subdivision.

146 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Lisa and Todd Buckner

Buyer: Erin Darby Gesell and Jared Kennedy

Date: March 15, 2022

Price: $64,900

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant land, Lot 46 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $39,000 in 2021.

157 Hill Street

Seller: Striker Living Trust

Buyer: Kathleen E. Hughes and Chancie Keenan

Date: March 16, 2022

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 2,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot A at Mantel Subdivision. Last sold for $725,000 in 2009.

2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Michael T. Hurley

Buyer: Grant and Julia Houx

Date: March 16, 2022

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 421, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $349,000 in 2007.

22701 Chief Joseph

Seller: Gregory Scott and Kathleen Adele Palinckx

Buyer: Dennis Jiffas

Date: March 17, 2022

Price: $17,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 69 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,500 in 2021.

31750 Shoshone Way

Seller: Isaac and Nicole Diane Tiley

Buyer: Samuel Karcher

Date: March 17, 2022

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 86 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $21,500 in 2020.

27575 Winchester Trail

Seller: Pascal Bevillard and Alan Vogt

Buyer: Denise and Werner Lippuner

Date: March 17, 2022

Price: $1,647,500

Property Description: 3,888-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 110 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2021.

122 East Highland Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Lori and Prosper Lombardi III

Buyer: Gerald W., Margaret L. and Scott Anfang

Date: March 17, 2022

Price: $237,000

Property Description: 556-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 11-12 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $45,000 in 2000.

Silverado Road

Seller: James A. Kern

Buyer: Austin and Erin Coffey

Date: March 17, 2022

Price: $235,000

Property Description: SECS 35-4-86 and 36-4-86.

48345 Routt County Road 56C

Seller: Karen and Rick Myers

Buyer: Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust

Date: March 17, 2022

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: SECS 28-8-86 an 29-8-86, Miller Creek Meadows.

No address

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Jason Edward and Jennifer Lynne Smiley

Date: March 17, 2022

Price: $96,750

Property Description: Lot 17 at Black Horse II Subdivision.

57575 Longfellow Way

Seller: Michael L. Autrey

Buyer: Catherine A. Rogers

Date: March 17, 2022

Price: $59,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 236 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

Total sales: $26.7 million

