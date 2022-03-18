Routt County real estate sales total $26.7M the week of March 11-17
news@steamboatpilot.com
Real estate transactions totaled $26.7 million across 23 sales for week of March 11-17.
440 Lincoln Street, Yampa
Seller: Chris Zuschlag
Buyer: Edward Johnathan and Michael Andrew Baran
Date: March 11, 2022
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 0.25 acres of mobile home land, Block 4, Lots 17-26 at Norvell’s Addition to Yampa.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Brice Wyne Gunther Smith
Buyer: Aron Bradford and Lesley Rinner
Date: March 11, 2022
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 307, Building D at Rockies Condo II. Last sold for $264,500 in 2017.
1184 & 1186 Saratoga Avenue
Seller: Chancie L. and Robert L. Keenan
Buyer: Andrea and Seth E. Frankenthal
Date: March 11, 2022
Price: $1,777,000
Property Description: 1,958-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence and 438-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot A at Saratoga Subdivision. Last sold for $750,000 in 2017.
27430 Brandon Circle
Seller: Howard Roy McKinstry Revocable Trust and Kathryn Lynn McKinstry Revocable Trust
Buyer: Arin and Blair Warnemunde
Date: March 11, 2022
Price: $1,140,000
Property Description: 2,479-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lot 21 at Heritage Park Subdivision. Last sold for $545,000 in 2006.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jack Properties LLC
Buyer: Penney J. Adams
Date: March 11, 2022
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 689-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Employee Housing Unit E-5 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Indian Trails
Seller: Jason James Kasper and Mary Elinor Salabounis
Buyer: Chloe A. Wilwerding
Date: March 11, 2022
Price: $1,270,000
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 37 at Sunlight Subdivision.
2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Kelly H. Randall Trust
Buyer: Berril LLC
Date: March 14, 2022
Price: $1,175,000
Property Description: 851-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 2504, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $525,000 in 2012.
3020 Village Drive
Seller: Heather Ann Floyd
Buyer: Abigail and Ryan Good
Date: March 14, 2022
Price: $688,000
Property Description: 1,085-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 134, Building 100 at Meadowlark Condo. Last sold for $315,500 in 2020.
21615 State Highway 131, Phippsburg
Seller: Judith Ann Cooper
Buyer: Jamin Michael McKee
Date: March 14, 2022
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 740-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 16, Lot 14 at Town of Phippsburg and Block 16 Replat, Lots 12-13 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $28,000 in 2010.
55 Logan Avenue
Buyer: Carrie Russian and Joshua Peter Babyak
Date: March 14, 2022
Price: $2,600,000
Property Description: 3,584-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 4,5 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,495,000 in 2018.
2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Steamboat Ski In Ski Out LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Esquiar LP
Date: March 14, 2022
Price: $10,700,000
Property Description: 3.266 acres of vacant commercial land, Expansion Property Subject to Development Rights, Edgemont Condominium – Building A. Last sold for $4,000,000 in 2018.
1920 Sunlight Drive
Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC
Buyer: Elise Branscum and Grant Hendricks
Date: March 15, 2022
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 0.144 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 3, Lot 78 at Sunlight Subdivision.
146 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Lisa and Todd Buckner
Buyer: Erin Darby Gesell and Jared Kennedy
Date: March 15, 2022
Price: $64,900
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant land, Lot 46 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $39,000 in 2021.
157 Hill Street
Seller: Striker Living Trust
Buyer: Kathleen E. Hughes and Chancie Keenan
Date: March 16, 2022
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 2,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot A at Mantel Subdivision. Last sold for $725,000 in 2009.
2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Michael T. Hurley
Buyer: Grant and Julia Houx
Date: March 16, 2022
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 421, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $349,000 in 2007.
22701 Chief Joseph
Seller: Gregory Scott and Kathleen Adele Palinckx
Buyer: Dennis Jiffas
Date: March 17, 2022
Price: $17,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 69 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,500 in 2021.
31750 Shoshone Way
Seller: Isaac and Nicole Diane Tiley
Buyer: Samuel Karcher
Date: March 17, 2022
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 86 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $21,500 in 2020.
27575 Winchester Trail
Seller: Pascal Bevillard and Alan Vogt
Buyer: Denise and Werner Lippuner
Date: March 17, 2022
Price: $1,647,500
Property Description: 3,888-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 110 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2021.
122 East Highland Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Lori and Prosper Lombardi III
Buyer: Gerald W., Margaret L. and Scott Anfang
Date: March 17, 2022
Price: $237,000
Property Description: 556-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 11-12 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $45,000 in 2000.
Silverado Road
Seller: James A. Kern
Buyer: Austin and Erin Coffey
Date: March 17, 2022
Price: $235,000
Property Description: SECS 35-4-86 and 36-4-86.
48345 Routt County Road 56C
Seller: Karen and Rick Myers
Buyer: Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust
Date: March 17, 2022
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: SECS 28-8-86 an 29-8-86, Miller Creek Meadows.
No address
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Jason Edward and Jennifer Lynne Smiley
Date: March 17, 2022
Price: $96,750
Property Description: Lot 17 at Black Horse II Subdivision.
57575 Longfellow Way
Seller: Michael L. Autrey
Buyer: Catherine A. Rogers
Date: March 17, 2022
Price: $59,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 236 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Total sales: $26.7 million
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Craftsman keeping western traditions alive with each stitch
Matt Tredway was at peace in a small workshop in the basement of his Steamboat Springs home, where the light poured through a small window and spilled onto a pair of leather chaps he was…