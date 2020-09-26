Routt County real estate sales total $26.5M for Sept. 18 to 24, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $26,572,125 across 47 sales for the week of Sept. 18 to 24.
Address: 26650 Katy Court, Clark
Seller: Kristina A. Stouffer
Buyer: Lynne and Rick Stinchfield
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 2,516-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 4.62 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 2, Lot 11 at Badger Mountain subdivision.
Address: 30200 Colorado Highway 131, Oak Creek
Seller: Stephanie Rae Gossman
Buyer: Eric L. and Molly Baker
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $754,000
Property Description: 3,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 24.21 acres of land, Lot 2 at Shipley exemption. Last sold for $725,000 in 2016.
Address: 3170 Columbine Drive
Seller: Lindsey Zeren and Stephen Zarlengo
Buyer: Patrick George Fagan
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $259,000
Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16 at Subalpine condominiums.
Address: 1862 Highland Way
Seller: Susannah E. Collins (trustee of Susannah E. Collins Living Trust) and James R. Webster (trustee of James R. Webster Living Trust)
Buyer: SRF Holdings
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $1,510,000
Property Description: 3,760-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lots B and C at Townhomes at the Highlands I at Fairway Meadows.
Address: 2375 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Larry E. Lutz (trustee of Ester Y. Lutz and Larry E. Lutz trusts)
Buyer: Gayle J. Gault and Leigh K. Halsnes
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $289,000
Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 214 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.
Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Amy G. and Mark R. Jenson
Buyer: Diane E. and Richard J. Trabulsi
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $1,065,000
Property Description: 1,789-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5204 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $188,000 in 2018.
Address: 2322 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Richard Trabulsi Inc.
Buyer: Jamie Stone
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $424,900
Property Description: 851-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12 at Ptarmigan House condominiums. Last sold for $330,000 in 2012.
Address: 2710 Lincoln Ave., Nos. 100 and 200
Seller: Robert L. Childers
Buyer: Darrin R. Grommeck
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,046-square-foot mix-use/commercial building and 1,018-square-foot office/warehouse space, Unit 6 at West End Plaza condominiums.
Address: 2767 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Angela M. and Gregory C. Fortune
Buyer: Cayleigh Suzanne Benny and Jordan Heath Harper
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 0.219 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $170,000 in 2013.
Address: 910 Yampa St., No. 106
Seller: BSV-NWP Yampa East LLC
Buyer: 910 Yampa C4 LLC
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $547,000
Property Description: 1,043-square-foot, mixed-commercial space, Unit C-5 at Shops at 910 Yampa.
Address: 1485 Mustang Run
Seller: Lynn M. and Robert A. Ryg
Buyer: Angela M. and Ryan D. Cassidy
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1C at Mustang Run condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $425,000 in 2019.
Address: 2751 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Linda Fossi and Paul R. Williams
Buyer: Kevin M. Sullivan
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 0.218 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 6 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 31140 Sunbird Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Karyn M. Mandler
Buyer: Kenneth A. and Teresa L. Chadwick
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 1.3 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 55 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 326 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Tharles Bruno Moreira Da Silva
Buyer: Aurelia Xiomara Hernandez and Angela Xiomara Modesitt
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $482,500
Property Description: 2,650-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 46 at Sagewood. Last sold for $378,500 in 2016.
Address: 51750 and 51800 Quaker Mountain Circle N and 52125 and 52135 Big Elk Drive, Hayden
Seller: Bruce G. Charters
Buyer: Megan and Michael R. Gutwein II
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 330-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence with 71.77acres of forest/agricultural land, Filing 1, Tracts 17 and 38 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision, Phase II.
Address: 475 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: James C. and Lauren Michele Mack
Buyer: Cole Durdan and Rachel Turriff
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $499,000
Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 3 at Mountain Vista townhomes.
Address: No address, in North Routt surrounding Steamboat Lake
Seller: Dedida Elk River Ranch LLC
Buyer: LCF Real Estate Investments LLC
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $1,160,000
Property Description: 10 acres of meadow/hay land and 31.66 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 3-7-85.
Address: 37225 William William
Seller: Evangelia S. and William R. Swindle
Buyer: Upstream Treehaus LLC
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 0.48 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 92 at Tree Haus.
Address: 32535 McKinnis Trail and 32535 McKinnis Creek Road
Seller: Derek J. Thompson (trustee of Derek J. Thompson Trust)
Buyer: Thomas Bragg and Jill Lee Davis
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $2,725,000
Property Description: 1.13 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 2, Lots 2 and 3 at Fox Estates. Last sold for $2,050,000 in 2011.
Address: 26945 Neptune Place, Clark
Seller: Chris L. and Lu Ann L. Hadlock
Buyer: Matthew A. Marsh
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $555,000
Property Description: 3,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 403 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: W. Dodd Russell
Buyer: Matthew Robert and Melissa Kathleen Stevens
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 819-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit S22 at Terraces condominiums, south tower. Last sold for $294,000 in 2018.
Address: 23015 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: David A. and Pam J. Lindahl
Buyer: Elizabeth T. Johnson
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $313,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 15, Lot C at Project I and II townhomes, second replat.
Address: 3461 Creekbank Court
Seller: Darcey E. Miller and Eric A. Johnston
Buyer: Erin Katherine Weber
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $396,600
Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 200, Unit 201 at Creekside condominiums.
Address: 800 Amethyst Drive
Seller: Carol Sue and Solomon Ginsberg
Buyer: Michael B. and Wendy J. Austin
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $1,295,000
Property Description: 4,119-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Lot 19 at Spring Creek Meadows subdivision.
Address: 2720 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Carrie Jo and Richard C. Passavant
Buyer: Randy Watkins
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 1,043-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 202 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $360,000 in 2016.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Michael J. Denney and MBA Trailhead LLC
Buyer: Kelly Lynn Bare and Bradley Scott Vermilyea
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 769-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Jack Edward O’Brien and Sarah Elizabeth Tiedeken
Buyer: Andrew Ryan Zaback
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-215 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $185,000 in 2015.
Address: 20640 and 20680 Stirrup Way and 34130 Whiffle Tree Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Keith M. and Stacey L. Kramer
Buyer: Christopher S. and Keelin K. Regan Reed
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $79,000
Property Description: 5.4 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 59, 60 and 65 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 1487 Morgan Court
Seller: Jessica Louise Johnson and Terry Shawn Shidner
Buyer: Bryant James and Katherine Marie Beebe
Date: Sept. 22, 2020
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Lot 105 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $405,000 in 2016.
Address: No address
Seller: Kelli Smith and Nicholas Soash
Buyer: Gibbons Family Living Trust
Date: Sept. 23, 2020
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 37 acres of dry farm land and 63 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 23-7-86 and 26-7-86.
Address: 2555 Flat Tops Court
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Red Armadillo LTD
Date: Sept. 23, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 0.068 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 18 at Flat Tops Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Kimball Corp.
Buyer: Mayoura and Vinod Kumar Panchbhavi
Date: Sept. 23, 2020
Price: $661,000
Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 208 at Bear Claw II condominiums.
Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Craig and Deborah Macek
Buyer: Elizabeth and Lucas Abbott and Colin and Megan Carpenter
Date: Sept. 23, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 400, Unit 417 at Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $509,000 in 2018.
Address: 2546 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Harris Newman
Buyer: Gerber Investments Inc. and Heidi Berend Revocable Trust
Date: Sept. 23, 2020
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 1,766-square-foot office/warehouse space, Unit C at Elements Studios condominiums.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Thomas H. Davis (trustee of Thomas Davis Living Trust)
Buyer: Christen M. Locascio
Date: Sept. 23, 2020
Price: $227,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 105 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: 319 S. Sharp St., Oak Creek
Seller: Rick Pike
Buyer: Deborah Joann, Sarah Dawn and Steven G. Dorland
Date: Sept. 23, 2020
Price: $262,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 21 and 22 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $32,500 in 2011.
Address: 1341 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Colin Rooney
Buyer: Alexis Budler and Benjamin and Steven Henry Machiela
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $499,900
Property Description: 1,727-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A at Lakeview condominiums. Last sold for $240,000 in 2018.
Address: 1761 Brome Drive
Seller: Sharon L. Florence
Buyer: Kivland Family Partnership LLLP
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $1,038,600
Property Description: 2,792-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing 4, Block 2, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.
Address: 2560 Flat Tops Court
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Kristi and Matthew Klee
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $265,000
Property Description: 0.071 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 11 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 21563 Fourth Ave., Phippsburg
Seller: 360 Home Solutions LLC
Buyer: Christopher and Kimberly Elshere
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $307,000
Property Description: 1,710-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 21, Lots 9 and 10 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $105,000 in 2018.
Address: 27630 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Marvin R. and Pamela Jean Wertz
Buyer: Ian A. and Samantha Nicole Pal Frazier
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $719,000
Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 58 at Silverview Estates.
Address: 24660 Creek Ranch Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Thomas Ferguson and Thomas C. Small
Buyer: Connie Jo W. and Matthew T. Shanley
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $206,500
Property Description: 9.63 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 6 at Creek Ranch LPS.
Address: 35 Copper Rose Court
Seller: Shawn M. and Terri L. Sullivan
Buyer: Nicholas M. and Tracy L. Metzler
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $942,625
Property Description: 3,612-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Copper Rose.
Address: 309 E. First St., Oak Creek
Seller: Brittney Ann Romero
Buyer: Colton Siniavsky
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $169,000
Property Description: 582-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 25 and 26 at Schempps addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $109,500 in 2016.
Address: 2415 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Alice D. and Randall W. Klauzer
Buyer: Colleen D. and Keith Meyer
Date: Sept. 24, 2020
Price: $899,000
Property Description: 1,537-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 9 at Storm Meadows Club townhomes and condominiums.
Total sales: $26,285,625
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Deborah and William Mulligan
Buyer: Dora E. and Patrick R. Hedrick
Date: Sept. 18, 2020
Price: $167,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,161-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 503 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 1317 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: John and Michael and Linda Marie Ogorchock
Date: Sept. 21, 2020
Price: $119,500
Property Description: 4,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, 12.5% shared interest in and to Lot 27-B at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 27. Last sold for $119,000 in 2019.
Total sales: $286,500
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User