Routt County real estate sales total $26.5M for Sept. 18 to 24, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $26,572,125 across 47 sales for the week of Sept. 18 to 24.

Address: 26650 Katy Court, Clark

Seller: Kristina A. Stouffer

Buyer: Lynne and Rick Stinchfield

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 2,516-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 4.62 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 2, Lot 11 at Badger Mountain subdivision.

Address: 30200 Colorado Highway 131, Oak Creek

Seller: Stephanie Rae Gossman

Buyer: Eric L. and Molly Baker

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $754,000

Property Description: 3,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 24.21 acres of land, Lot 2 at Shipley exemption. Last sold for $725,000 in 2016.

Address: 3170 Columbine Drive

Seller: Lindsey Zeren and Stephen Zarlengo

Buyer: Patrick George Fagan

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $259,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16 at Subalpine condominiums.

Address: 1862 Highland Way

Seller: Susannah E. Collins (trustee of Susannah E. Collins Living Trust) and James R. Webster (trustee of James R. Webster Living Trust)

Buyer: SRF Holdings

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $1,510,000

Property Description: 3,760-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lots B and C at Townhomes at the Highlands I at Fairway Meadows.

Address: 2375 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Larry E. Lutz (trustee of Ester Y. Lutz and Larry E. Lutz trusts)

Buyer: Gayle J. Gault and Leigh K. Halsnes

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 214 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.

Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Amy G. and Mark R. Jenson

Buyer: Diane E. and Richard J. Trabulsi

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $1,065,000

Property Description: 1,789-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5204 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $188,000 in 2018.

Address: 2322 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Richard Trabulsi Inc.

Buyer: Jamie Stone

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $424,900

Property Description: 851-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12 at Ptarmigan House condominiums. Last sold for $330,000 in 2012.

Address: 2710 Lincoln Ave., Nos. 100 and 200

Seller: Robert L. Childers

Buyer: Darrin R. Grommeck

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,046-square-foot mix-use/commercial building and 1,018-square-foot office/warehouse space, Unit 6 at West End Plaza condominiums.

Address: 2767 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Angela M. and Gregory C. Fortune

Buyer: Cayleigh Suzanne Benny and Jordan Heath Harper

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 0.219 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $170,000 in 2013.

Address: 910 Yampa St., No. 106

Seller: BSV-NWP Yampa East LLC

Buyer: 910 Yampa C4 LLC

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $547,000

Property Description: 1,043-square-foot, mixed-commercial space, Unit C-5 at Shops at 910 Yampa.

Address: 1485 Mustang Run

Seller: Lynn M. and Robert A. Ryg

Buyer: Angela M. and Ryan D. Cassidy

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1C at Mustang Run condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Address: 2751 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Linda Fossi and Paul R. Williams

Buyer: Kevin M. Sullivan

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 0.218 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 6 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 31140 Sunbird Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Karyn M. Mandler

Buyer: Kenneth A. and Teresa L. Chadwick

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 1.3 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 55 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 326 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Tharles Bruno Moreira Da Silva

Buyer: Aurelia Xiomara Hernandez and Angela Xiomara Modesitt

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $482,500

Property Description: 2,650-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 46 at Sagewood. Last sold for $378,500 in 2016.

Address: 51750 and 51800 Quaker Mountain Circle N and 52125 and 52135 Big Elk Drive, Hayden

Seller: Bruce G. Charters

Buyer: Megan and Michael R. Gutwein II

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 330-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence with 71.77acres of forest/agricultural land, Filing 1, Tracts 17 and 38 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision, Phase II.

Address: 475 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: James C. and Lauren Michele Mack

Buyer: Cole Durdan and Rachel Turriff

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 3 at Mountain Vista townhomes.

Address: No address, in North Routt surrounding Steamboat Lake

Seller: Dedida Elk River Ranch LLC

Buyer: LCF Real Estate Investments LLC

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $1,160,000

Property Description: 10 acres of meadow/hay land and 31.66 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 3-7-85.

Address: 37225 William William

Seller: Evangelia S. and William R. Swindle

Buyer: Upstream Treehaus LLC

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 0.48 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 92 at Tree Haus.

Address: 32535 McKinnis Trail and 32535 McKinnis Creek Road

Seller: Derek J. Thompson (trustee of Derek J. Thompson Trust)

Buyer: Thomas Bragg and Jill Lee Davis

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $2,725,000

Property Description: 1.13 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 2, Lots 2 and 3 at Fox Estates. Last sold for $2,050,000 in 2011.

Address: 26945 Neptune Place, Clark

Seller: Chris L. and Lu Ann L. Hadlock

Buyer: Matthew A. Marsh

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 3,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 403 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: W. Dodd Russell

Buyer: Matthew Robert and Melissa Kathleen Stevens

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 819-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit S22 at Terraces condominiums, south tower. Last sold for $294,000 in 2018.

Address: 23015 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: David A. and Pam J. Lindahl

Buyer: Elizabeth T. Johnson

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $313,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 15, Lot C at Project I and II townhomes, second replat.

Address: 3461 Creekbank Court

Seller: Darcey E. Miller and Eric A. Johnston

Buyer: Erin Katherine Weber

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $396,600

Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 200, Unit 201 at Creekside condominiums.

Address: 800 Amethyst Drive

Seller: Carol Sue and Solomon Ginsberg

Buyer: Michael B. and Wendy J. Austin

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $1,295,000

Property Description: 4,119-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Lot 19 at Spring Creek Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2720 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Carrie Jo and Richard C. Passavant

Buyer: Randy Watkins

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 1,043-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 202 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $360,000 in 2016.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Michael J. Denney and MBA Trailhead LLC

Buyer: Kelly Lynn Bare and Bradley Scott Vermilyea

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 769-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Jack Edward O’Brien and Sarah Elizabeth Tiedeken

Buyer: Andrew Ryan Zaback

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-215 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $185,000 in 2015.

Address: 20640 and 20680 Stirrup Way and 34130 Whiffle Tree Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Keith M. and Stacey L. Kramer

Buyer: Christopher S. and Keelin K. Regan Reed

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $79,000

Property Description: 5.4 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 59, 60 and 65 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

Address: 1487 Morgan Court

Seller: Jessica Louise Johnson and Terry Shawn Shidner

Buyer: Bryant James and Katherine Marie Beebe

Date: Sept. 22, 2020

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Lot 105 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $405,000 in 2016.

Address: No address

Seller: Kelli Smith and Nicholas Soash

Buyer: Gibbons Family Living Trust

Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 37 acres of dry farm land and 63 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 23-7-86 and 26-7-86.

Address: 2555 Flat Tops Court

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Red Armadillo LTD

Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 0.068 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 18 at Flat Tops Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Kimball Corp.

Buyer: Mayoura and Vinod Kumar Panchbhavi

Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Price: $661,000

Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 208 at Bear Claw II condominiums.

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Craig and Deborah Macek

Buyer: Elizabeth and Lucas Abbott and Colin and Megan Carpenter

Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 400, Unit 417 at Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $509,000 in 2018.

Address: 2546 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Harris Newman

Buyer: Gerber Investments Inc. and Heidi Berend Revocable Trust

Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,766-square-foot office/warehouse space, Unit C at Elements Studios condominiums.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Thomas H. Davis (trustee of Thomas Davis Living Trust)

Buyer: Christen M. Locascio

Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Price: $227,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 105 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 319 S. Sharp St., Oak Creek

Seller: Rick Pike

Buyer: Deborah Joann, Sarah Dawn and Steven G. Dorland

Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Price: $262,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 21 and 22 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $32,500 in 2011.

Address: 1341 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Colin Rooney

Buyer: Alexis Budler and Benjamin and Steven Henry Machiela

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $499,900

Property Description: 1,727-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A at Lakeview condominiums. Last sold for $240,000 in 2018.

Address: 1761 Brome Drive

Seller: Sharon L. Florence

Buyer: Kivland Family Partnership LLLP

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $1,038,600

Property Description: 2,792-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing 4, Block 2, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2560 Flat Tops Court

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Kristi and Matthew Klee

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 0.071 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 11 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 21563 Fourth Ave., Phippsburg

Seller: 360 Home Solutions LLC

Buyer: Christopher and Kimberly Elshere

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $307,000

Property Description: 1,710-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 21, Lots 9 and 10 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $105,000 in 2018.

Address: 27630 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Marvin R. and Pamela Jean Wertz

Buyer: Ian A. and Samantha Nicole Pal Frazier

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $719,000

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 58 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 24660 Creek Ranch Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Thomas Ferguson and Thomas C. Small

Buyer: Connie Jo W. and Matthew T. Shanley

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $206,500

Property Description: 9.63 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 6 at Creek Ranch LPS.

Address: 35 Copper Rose Court

Seller: Shawn M. and Terri L. Sullivan

Buyer: Nicholas M. and Tracy L. Metzler

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $942,625

Property Description: 3,612-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Copper Rose.

Address: 309 E. First St., Oak Creek

Seller: Brittney Ann Romero

Buyer: Colton Siniavsky

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $169,000

Property Description: 582-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 25 and 26 at Schempps addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $109,500 in 2016.

Address: 2415 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Alice D. and Randall W. Klauzer

Buyer: Colleen D. and Keith Meyer

Date: Sept. 24, 2020

Price: $899,000

Property Description: 1,537-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 9 at Storm Meadows Club townhomes and condominiums.

Total sales: $26,285,625

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Deborah and William Mulligan

Buyer: Dora E. and Patrick R. Hedrick

Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Price: $167,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,161-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 503 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 1317 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: John and Michael and Linda Marie Ogorchock

Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Price: $119,500

Property Description: 4,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, 12.5% shared interest in and to Lot 27-B at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 27. Last sold for $119,000 in 2019.

Total sales: $286,500