Elk River Ranch sells: Routt County real estate sales total $26.3M for Nov. 1 to 7, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $26,297,207 across 29 sales for the week of Nov. 1 to 7. The sales total is up 53% compared with last week and down 14% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 40166 Lindsay Drive

Seller: Eric C. Cellucci and Melissa M. Dow

Buyer: Erika M. Dean and Jeanette D. and Scott L. Saylor

Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 54 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $516,400 in 2017.

Address: 872 Douglas St.

Seller: Gardner W. and Patricia K. F. Bemis (trustees of the Gardner W. Bemis and Patricia K. F. Bemis trusts)

Buyer: Chantal Sandra and Mark John Kovach

Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Price: $1,015,000

Property Description: 3,463-square-feet, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-famiyl residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 22 and 23 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 3460 Stone Lane

Seller: Victoria K. Sweetser

Buyer: David J. Sweetser

Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Price: $214,000

Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing 1, Lot 1B at Stonebrook townhomes of Stone Lane Meadows with 1/2 shared interest in and to common area Lot 1C.

Address: 435 Ore House Plaza, No. 2021

Seller: Barbara A. Block

Buyer: Stephanie A. Moore

Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Price: $308,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building No. 1, Unit 202 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza.

Address: 100 Park Place

Seller: 100 Park Place LTD

Buyer: Uranus Ventures LLC

Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Price: $730,000

Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 10 at Park Place subdivision.

Address: 22630 Snowbird Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Andrew L. Patriquin

Buyer: Reanna Messer and Kevin T. Sullivan

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $461,000

Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.43 acres of land, Lot 17 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $395,000 in 2015.

Address: 1921 Walton Ridge Road

Seller: B. J. Haywood (trustee of the B. J. Haywood Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Azize Azra Bilgin and Haluk Pehlivanoglu

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $649,000

Property Description: 2,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 4 at Pine Ridge townhomes.

Address: 23715 Stage Stop Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Bryan C. and Michelle K. Roos (trustees of the Bryan C. Roos and Michelle K. Roos Living Trust)

Buyer: Sisko Legacy Trust

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $879,000

Property Description: 2,806-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 5.06 acres of land, Lot 4 at Lakeview Meadows subdivision.

Address: 32300 U.S. Highway 40, No. A and B

Seller: Sharon Bigelow

Buyer: Ashley E. and Reuben D. Smits

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 3,958-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath duplex/triplex on 11.11 acres of duplex land, 15-5-84.

Address: 29100 Yowell Lane

Seller: Elliot B. Maisel

Buyer: Karin C. Lee Revocable Trust and Scott W. Lee Revocable Trust

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 20 acres of meadow/hay land and 18.78 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 22 at Lake Catamount subdivision, exemption. Last sold for $710,000 in 2003.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Circle

Seller: Anne W. Elsberry

Buyer: SDCL Holdings LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 709 at Steamboat Village Inn condominiums. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2006.

Address: 43855 Old Elk Trail

Seller: Deborah Roberts Babcock and David D. Wierman

Buyer: Janice S. and Jeffrey J. Pramik

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $882,000

Property Description: 2,981-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 35.01 land, North Park at Campbell Ranch at Campbell Ranch subdivision, replat of Parcel 4.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2403

Seller: William F. Gerber, Jr. (trustee of the William F. Gerber, Jr. Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Matthew Given

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 103 at Rockies II condominiums.

Address: 616 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Deborah L. Smith

Buyer: Martin Bradley Smith

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $181,300

Property Description: 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 3 and 4 at Adair addition to Hayden. Last sold for $181,300 in 2017.

Address: 1306 Memphis Belle Court

Seller: Patty S. and Randolph L. Johnston

Buyer: Marlene and Rene Waters

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 2 at Greens subdivision.

Address: 1438 Morgan Court

Seller: Kevin Owens

Buyer: Darcy Owens-Trask

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $363,407

Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 14, Unit 1406 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $218,000 in 2003.

Address: 260 Fifth Street Court, Yampa

Seller: Marcus C. and Sherrie L. Orr

Buyer: Matea R. Lovato and James D. Quinn

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $284,500

Property Description: 2,048-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 7 at Snowden subdivision.

Address: 2602 Longthong Road

Seller: Sharon F. Walling (trustee at Sharon F. Walling Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Jane R. Shaw

Date: Nov. 4, 2019

Price: $374,500

Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Yampa View condominiums. Last sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Address: 23035 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Kym M. and Michael J. Collins

Buyer: Aryn K. and Cody L. Sherman

Date: Nov. 6, 2019

Price: $247,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 13, Lot C at Project I and II townhomes, second replat. Last sold for $175,000 in 2005.

Address: 25020 Aspen Way and 61060 Routt County Road 129, Clark

Seller: Dave Barnes

Buyer: Ross C. Walker

Date: Nov. 6, 2019

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 1.72 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 13 at Hahns Peak Village subdivision.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Francis and Judy Ann Richmeier Harney

Buyer: Breckenridge Catalog LLC

Date: Nov. 6, 2019

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 817-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 311 at Ski Inn condominiums.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2136

Seller: Bass Investment Corp.

Buyer: Chandler, James and Rhea Follett

Date: Nov. 6, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,063-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 306 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $190,000 in 2014.

Address: 25563 Routt County Road 54, No. A and B, and 25555 Routt County Road 54, Clark

Seller: Elk River Ranch LLLP

Buyer: Lisa A. and Madison E. Bond

Date: Nov. 6, 2019

Price: $11,500,000

Property Description: 1,480-square-foot, no-bedroom, two-bath residence, 7,937-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath residence, 1,770-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath farm/ranch residence on two acres of land with 419.99 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 203.45 acres of meadow/hay land and 69 acres of dry farm land, 29-8-85, 30-8-85, 31-8-85, 32-8-85, 25-8-86 and 36-8-86.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2422

Seller: Michael J. and Robin E. Rich

Buyer: Veronica Geller

Date: Nov. 7, 2019

Price: $213,000

Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 202 at Rockies II condominiums. Last sold for $113,000 in 2002.

Address: 475 Parkview Drive

Seller: David Carl and Pamela Ruth Littlefield

Buyer: Marielle L. Bruant and John A. Carlson, Jr.

Date: Nov. 7, 2019

Price: $607,500

Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 39 at Longview Park. Last sold for $515,000 in 2016.

Address: 4035 Whistler Road

Seller: Charles Trip and Phyllis Saunders Harrelson

Buyer: Lindsay C. and Paul D. Zindell

Date: Nov. 7, 2019

Price: $810,000

Property Description: 2,568-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Filing 3, Block 3, Lot 4 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $378,000 in 2001.

Address: 57395 Golden Tide Place, Clark

Seller: Mark A., Valerie Larryne and Valerie P. Rosencutter

Buyer: Charlotte Adele and Marcus Cody Dudoit

Date: Nov. 7, 2019

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 1,317-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.22 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 103 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Total sales: $26,114,207

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Carol Jean and Robert H. Wilmoth III

Buyer: Jennifer L. and Lonnie T. Samford

Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 512 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kristine and Matt Flemister

Buyer: Linda Rathbun

Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Price: $113,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,866-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit PH6 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $183,000

