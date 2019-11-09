Elk River Ranch sells: Routt County real estate sales total $26.3M for Nov. 1 to 7, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $26,297,207 across 29 sales for the week of Nov. 1 to 7. The sales total is up 53% compared with last week and down 14% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 40166 Lindsay Drive
Seller: Eric C. Cellucci and Melissa M. Dow
Buyer: Erika M. Dean and Jeanette D. and Scott L. Saylor
Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 54 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $516,400 in 2017.
Address: 872 Douglas St.
Seller: Gardner W. and Patricia K. F. Bemis (trustees of the Gardner W. Bemis and Patricia K. F. Bemis trusts)
Buyer: Chantal Sandra and Mark John Kovach
Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Price: $1,015,000
Property Description: 3,463-square-feet, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-famiyl residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 22 and 23 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 3460 Stone Lane
Seller: Victoria K. Sweetser
Buyer: David J. Sweetser
Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Price: $214,000
Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing 1, Lot 1B at Stonebrook townhomes of Stone Lane Meadows with 1/2 shared interest in and to common area Lot 1C.
Address: 435 Ore House Plaza, No. 2021
Seller: Barbara A. Block
Buyer: Stephanie A. Moore
Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Price: $308,000
Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building No. 1, Unit 202 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza.
Address: 100 Park Place
Seller: 100 Park Place LTD
Buyer: Uranus Ventures LLC
Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Price: $730,000
Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 10 at Park Place subdivision.
Address: 22630 Snowbird Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Andrew L. Patriquin
Buyer: Reanna Messer and Kevin T. Sullivan
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $461,000
Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.43 acres of land, Lot 17 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $395,000 in 2015.
Address: 1921 Walton Ridge Road
Seller: B. J. Haywood (trustee of the B. J. Haywood Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Azize Azra Bilgin and Haluk Pehlivanoglu
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $649,000
Property Description: 2,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 4 at Pine Ridge townhomes.
Address: 23715 Stage Stop Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Bryan C. and Michelle K. Roos (trustees of the Bryan C. Roos and Michelle K. Roos Living Trust)
Buyer: Sisko Legacy Trust
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $879,000
Property Description: 2,806-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 5.06 acres of land, Lot 4 at Lakeview Meadows subdivision.
Address: 32300 U.S. Highway 40, No. A and B
Seller: Sharon Bigelow
Buyer: Ashley E. and Reuben D. Smits
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 3,958-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath duplex/triplex on 11.11 acres of duplex land, 15-5-84.
Address: 29100 Yowell Lane
Seller: Elliot B. Maisel
Buyer: Karin C. Lee Revocable Trust and Scott W. Lee Revocable Trust
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $765,000
Property Description: 20 acres of meadow/hay land and 18.78 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 22 at Lake Catamount subdivision, exemption. Last sold for $710,000 in 2003.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Circle
Seller: Anne W. Elsberry
Buyer: SDCL Holdings LLC
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 709 at Steamboat Village Inn condominiums. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2006.
Address: 43855 Old Elk Trail
Seller: Deborah Roberts Babcock and David D. Wierman
Buyer: Janice S. and Jeffrey J. Pramik
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $882,000
Property Description: 2,981-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 35.01 land, North Park at Campbell Ranch at Campbell Ranch subdivision, replat of Parcel 4.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2403
Seller: William F. Gerber, Jr. (trustee of the William F. Gerber, Jr. Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Matthew Given
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $220,000
Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 103 at Rockies II condominiums.
Address: 616 E. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Deborah L. Smith
Buyer: Martin Bradley Smith
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $181,300
Property Description: 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 3 and 4 at Adair addition to Hayden. Last sold for $181,300 in 2017.
Address: 1306 Memphis Belle Court
Seller: Patty S. and Randolph L. Johnston
Buyer: Marlene and Rene Waters
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 2 at Greens subdivision.
Address: 1438 Morgan Court
Seller: Kevin Owens
Buyer: Darcy Owens-Trask
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $363,407
Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 14, Unit 1406 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $218,000 in 2003.
Address: 260 Fifth Street Court, Yampa
Seller: Marcus C. and Sherrie L. Orr
Buyer: Matea R. Lovato and James D. Quinn
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $284,500
Property Description: 2,048-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 7 at Snowden subdivision.
Address: 2602 Longthong Road
Seller: Sharon F. Walling (trustee at Sharon F. Walling Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Jane R. Shaw
Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Price: $374,500
Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Yampa View condominiums. Last sold for $300,000 in 2017.
Address: 23035 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Kym M. and Michael J. Collins
Buyer: Aryn K. and Cody L. Sherman
Date: Nov. 6, 2019
Price: $247,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 13, Lot C at Project I and II townhomes, second replat. Last sold for $175,000 in 2005.
Address: 25020 Aspen Way and 61060 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Seller: Dave Barnes
Buyer: Ross C. Walker
Date: Nov. 6, 2019
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 1.72 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 13 at Hahns Peak Village subdivision.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Francis and Judy Ann Richmeier Harney
Buyer: Breckenridge Catalog LLC
Date: Nov. 6, 2019
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 817-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 311 at Ski Inn condominiums.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2136
Seller: Bass Investment Corp.
Buyer: Chandler, James and Rhea Follett
Date: Nov. 6, 2019
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,063-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 306 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $190,000 in 2014.
Address: 25563 Routt County Road 54, No. A and B, and 25555 Routt County Road 54, Clark
Seller: Elk River Ranch LLLP
Buyer: Lisa A. and Madison E. Bond
Date: Nov. 6, 2019
Price: $11,500,000
Property Description: 1,480-square-foot, no-bedroom, two-bath residence, 7,937-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath residence, 1,770-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath farm/ranch residence on two acres of land with 419.99 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 203.45 acres of meadow/hay land and 69 acres of dry farm land, 29-8-85, 30-8-85, 31-8-85, 32-8-85, 25-8-86 and 36-8-86.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2422
Seller: Michael J. and Robin E. Rich
Buyer: Veronica Geller
Date: Nov. 7, 2019
Price: $213,000
Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 202 at Rockies II condominiums. Last sold for $113,000 in 2002.
Address: 475 Parkview Drive
Seller: David Carl and Pamela Ruth Littlefield
Buyer: Marielle L. Bruant and John A. Carlson, Jr.
Date: Nov. 7, 2019
Price: $607,500
Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 39 at Longview Park. Last sold for $515,000 in 2016.
Address: 4035 Whistler Road
Seller: Charles Trip and Phyllis Saunders Harrelson
Buyer: Lindsay C. and Paul D. Zindell
Date: Nov. 7, 2019
Price: $810,000
Property Description: 2,568-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Filing 3, Block 3, Lot 4 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $378,000 in 2001.
Address: 57395 Golden Tide Place, Clark
Seller: Mark A., Valerie Larryne and Valerie P. Rosencutter
Buyer: Charlotte Adele and Marcus Cody Dudoit
Date: Nov. 7, 2019
Price: $295,000
Property Description: 1,317-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.22 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 103 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Total sales: $26,114,207
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Carol Jean and Robert H. Wilmoth III
Buyer: Jennifer L. and Lonnie T. Samford
Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 512 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Kristine and Matt Flemister
Buyer: Linda Rathbun
Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Price: $113,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,866-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit PH6 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $183,000
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
