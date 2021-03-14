 Routt County real estate sales total $25.7M for week of March 5 to 11 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $25.7M for week of March 5 to 11

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $25,774,345 across 39 sales for week of March 5 to 11.

 

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Vivian N. Martinez

Buyer: Chris J. and Maria E. Kaminski

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $267,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 105 at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $129,900 in 2005.

 

Address: 127 West Williams St., Oak Creek

Seller: Gary L. and Jean A. Cruson

Buyer: Stephen C. Hutton

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $268,000

Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 11, Lots 16, 17, 18 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $46,000 in 1979.

 

Address: 2919 Mountaineer Circle

Seller: Fountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Mountaineer Circle LLC

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 2,942-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Phase 3, Unit 3B at Mountaineer at Steamboat. Last sold for $970,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 23600 Blue Valley Lane

Seller: Tara A. Jewell Living Trust

Buyer: Tracy B. Willis

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 12.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Replat of Lot 3 at Blue Valley Ranch. Last sold for $320,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 142 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Kathy Gonzales

Buyer: John McParland

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $19,000

Property Description: 0.2 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 44 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $64,500 in 2007.

 

Address: 1794 Highland Way

Seller: Susan L. and Edward W. Vogel III

Buyer: Wayne and Deborah Gray Living Trust

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,667-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot C at Highland Way Townhomes. Last sold for $740,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 27100 St. Louis Place

Seller: Julia A. Mansfield and Jerry D. Murphy

Buyer: Regina Patton

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $132,000

Property Description: 5.47 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Duncan Replat. Last sold for $115,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 59180 Button Willow Drive

Seller: Morey Warren Family Trust

Buyer: James B. Williamson

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $835,000

Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath residence on 23.42 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 9 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $50,000 in 1993.

 

Address: 2590 Longthong

Seller: J. Gebhardt Family Trust

Buyer: Rebecca and Stephen Glasgow

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 409 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $281,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 2985 Littlefish Trail

Seller: Jeremy S. and Krysta L. MacGray

Buyer: David T. and Jennifer L. Foss

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 2.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek. Last sold for $700,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Lucinda A. Patten, ZTL Properties LLC

Buyer: Makoma Group LLC

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $339,000

Property Description: 669-square-foot, commercial condo, Building A, Unit 106C at Torian Plum Condo. Last sold for $56,600 in 1999.

 

Address: 250 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Peter Heuer

Buyer: Sabino Espinoza Corral

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Filing No. 4, Lot 56 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $25,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: So Happy Together LLC

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $418,800

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit 4203 at Fox Springs Condominium.

 

Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Mark Randon Walley Living Trust

Buyer: James C. Brainard

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $1,044,000

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit A-401 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $845,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2660 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Amanda Grace Bell, Amanda Grace Martell

Buyer: Prosperity Lodge LLC

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $2,395,000

Property Description: 5,424-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.159 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $2,075,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 304 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden

Seller: Jesse L. and Phillip L. Boyer

Buyer: Thomas M. Miller

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $259,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 304 at Vista Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $150,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 534 Grand St.

Seller: Bradley K. Scarlett

Buyer: Michele and Timothy J. Evans

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 1 through 3 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: 1260 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Gregory Wynn Pyle

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $1,334,800

Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex/triplex, Filing No. 3, Lot A, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

 

Address: 374 Pearl St.

Seller: Intrepid Properties Pearl LLC

Buyer: Amanda D. and Gabriel J. Roehrenbeck

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $899,500

Property Description: 1,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 10 and 11 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $785,000 in 2021.

 

Address: 23250 Fawn Creek Road, 23500 Fawn Creek Road

Seller: Debra K. and Elmer R. Balvanz

Buyer: Honore Labourdette and James Tidwell

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $1,030,000

Property Description: 749-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 35 acres of agricultural grazing and dry farm land, SEC 25 & 36-7-86. Last sold for $370,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 45233 Four Seasons Way

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Jeremy N. Stout

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $2,080,000

Property Description: 3,345-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 35.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 10 at Giant Sky Ranch. Last sold for $1,681,818 in 2019.

 

Address: 23325 Stageline Avenue

Seller: Gregory W. Pyle

Buyer: Kimber Lee Tatman

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $864,500

Property Description: 2,626-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Lot 3 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $720,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 315 Little Moon Trail

Seller: Robert M. Harvey

Buyer: Katharine Alter and Mark Rosenberg

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 1,824-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit A at Lincoln View Townhomes.

 

Address: 31325 Routt County Road 64

Seller: Marylou Kersting

Buyer: Carman Apprill Duvall Trust

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 4,866-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.66 acres of land, Lot 2 at Peters Exempt Subdivision. Last sold for $1,300,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 31165 Star Ridge Road

Seller: Bonnie Jean and Gary Alan Baggenstoss

Buyer: MB Properties III, LLC

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $2,699,000

Property Description: 7,770-square-foot, three-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 24.79 acres of land, Lot B at Caudill Subdivision.

 

Address: 22611 Commanche Road

Seller: Cheryl Marie Garrity

Buyer: Colleen Megan King

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 0.59 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 54 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,500 in 2016.

 

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Rosemary H. Whittingham

Buyer: A. Richard and Patricia Gloor

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Phase II, Unit B-7 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo. Last sold for $160,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 2642 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Defenbau Development Services LLC

Buyer: First Sunlight Homes LLC

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $354,000

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant industrial land, Lot 1 at The Claims at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $192,400 in 2005.

 

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Matthew Given

Buyer: Andrea Sbicca

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $278,325

Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 103 at Rockies Condo II. Last sold for $220,000 in 2019.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Fox Grove LLC

Buyer: Caryn Christian and John Rowe Fancher

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 0.91 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 6 at Fox Grove Subdivision.

 

Address: 1314 Mira Vista Court

Seller: CFA Properties LLC

Buyer: Mira Vista LLC

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Re-plat of Male Property.

Total: $25,171,845

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Hayley and John Chandler

Buyer: James L. Helgoth and Kathleen L. Sears

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,035-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 640 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $100,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: David Riback

Buyer: George W. Buckaloo Jr. and Vicki D. Bush

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $62,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,290-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 432 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $59,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 1317 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Thanh Roettele

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 4,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Replat of Lot 27, Unit 27 B at More’s Corner Townhome. Last sold for $146,500 in 2021.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Sheryl A. and Thomas W. Adam

Buyer: Mark W. Bockman

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $74,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 407 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc

Buyer: Bonnie Carol and Ronald Schlank

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $95,420

Property Description: timeshare in and to a 1,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 7603 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

 

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: James R. and Jessica M. Burritt

Buyer: Kimberly K. and Michael W. Giancaspro

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,918-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 115 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $125,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 2355 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Katherine Elizabeth Fasciano

Buyer: Lynn Brant Westbrook Jr.

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $22,000

Property Description: 1/10 interest in and to a 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 117 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $32,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Azaren Revocable Inter-Vivos Trust

Buyer: James L. Helgoth and Kathleen L. Sears

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $149,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,035-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 640 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $80,000 in 2021.

Total: $602,500

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more