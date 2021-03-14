Routt County real estate sales total $25.7M for week of March 5 to 11

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $25,774,345 across 39 sales for week of March 5 to 11.

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Vivian N. Martinez

Buyer: Chris J. and Maria E. Kaminski

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $267,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 105 at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $129,900 in 2005.

Address: 127 West Williams St., Oak Creek

Seller: Gary L. and Jean A. Cruson

Buyer: Stephen C. Hutton

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $268,000

Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 11, Lots 16, 17, 18 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $46,000 in 1979.

Address: 2919 Mountaineer Circle

Seller: Fountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Mountaineer Circle LLC

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 2,942-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Phase 3, Unit 3B at Mountaineer at Steamboat. Last sold for $970,000 in 2017.

Address: 23600 Blue Valley Lane

Seller: Tara A. Jewell Living Trust

Buyer: Tracy B. Willis

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 12.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Replat of Lot 3 at Blue Valley Ranch. Last sold for $320,000 in 2005.

Address: 142 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Kathy Gonzales

Buyer: John McParland

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $19,000

Property Description: 0.2 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 44 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $64,500 in 2007.

Address: 1794 Highland Way

Seller: Susan L. and Edward W. Vogel III

Buyer: Wayne and Deborah Gray Living Trust

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,667-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot C at Highland Way Townhomes. Last sold for $740,000 in 2014.

Address: 27100 St. Louis Place

Seller: Julia A. Mansfield and Jerry D. Murphy

Buyer: Regina Patton

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $132,000

Property Description: 5.47 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Duncan Replat. Last sold for $115,000 in 2019.

Address: 59180 Button Willow Drive

Seller: Morey Warren Family Trust

Buyer: James B. Williamson

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $835,000

Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath residence on 23.42 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 9 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $50,000 in 1993.

Address: 2590 Longthong

Seller: J. Gebhardt Family Trust

Buyer: Rebecca and Stephen Glasgow

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 409 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $281,000 in 2005.

Address: 2985 Littlefish Trail

Seller: Jeremy S. and Krysta L. MacGray

Buyer: David T. and Jennifer L. Foss

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 2.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek. Last sold for $700,000 in 2020.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Lucinda A. Patten, ZTL Properties LLC

Buyer: Makoma Group LLC

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $339,000

Property Description: 669-square-foot, commercial condo, Building A, Unit 106C at Torian Plum Condo. Last sold for $56,600 in 1999.

Address: 250 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Peter Heuer

Buyer: Sabino Espinoza Corral

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Filing No. 4, Lot 56 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $25,000 in 2006.

Address: 340 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: So Happy Together LLC

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $418,800

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit 4203 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Mark Randon Walley Living Trust

Buyer: James C. Brainard

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $1,044,000

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit A-401 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $845,000 in 2017.

Address: 2660 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Amanda Grace Bell, Amanda Grace Martell

Buyer: Prosperity Lodge LLC

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $2,395,000

Property Description: 5,424-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.159 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $2,075,000 in 2018.

Address: 304 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden

Seller: Jesse L. and Phillip L. Boyer

Buyer: Thomas M. Miller

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $259,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 304 at Vista Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $150,000 in 2017.

Address: 534 Grand St.

Seller: Bradley K. Scarlett

Buyer: Michele and Timothy J. Evans

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 1 through 3 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 1260 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Gregory Wynn Pyle

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $1,334,800

Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex/triplex, Filing No. 3, Lot A, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

Address: 374 Pearl St.

Seller: Intrepid Properties Pearl LLC

Buyer: Amanda D. and Gabriel J. Roehrenbeck

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $899,500

Property Description: 1,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 10 and 11 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $785,000 in 2021.

Address: 23250 Fawn Creek Road, 23500 Fawn Creek Road

Seller: Debra K. and Elmer R. Balvanz

Buyer: Honore Labourdette and James Tidwell

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $1,030,000

Property Description: 749-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 35 acres of agricultural grazing and dry farm land, SEC 25 & 36-7-86. Last sold for $370,000 in 2006.

Address: 45233 Four Seasons Way

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Jeremy N. Stout

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $2,080,000

Property Description: 3,345-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 35.9 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 10 at Giant Sky Ranch. Last sold for $1,681,818 in 2019.

Address: 23325 Stageline Avenue

Seller: Gregory W. Pyle

Buyer: Kimber Lee Tatman

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $864,500

Property Description: 2,626-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Lot 3 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $720,000 in 2019.

Address: 315 Little Moon Trail

Seller: Robert M. Harvey

Buyer: Katharine Alter and Mark Rosenberg

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 1,824-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit A at Lincoln View Townhomes.

Address: 31325 Routt County Road 64

Seller: Marylou Kersting

Buyer: Carman Apprill Duvall Trust

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 4,866-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.66 acres of land, Lot 2 at Peters Exempt Subdivision. Last sold for $1,300,000 in 2018.

Address: 31165 Star Ridge Road

Seller: Bonnie Jean and Gary Alan Baggenstoss

Buyer: MB Properties III, LLC

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $2,699,000

Property Description: 7,770-square-foot, three-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 24.79 acres of land, Lot B at Caudill Subdivision.

Address: 22611 Commanche Road

Seller: Cheryl Marie Garrity

Buyer: Colleen Megan King

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 0.59 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 54 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,500 in 2016.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Rosemary H. Whittingham

Buyer: A. Richard and Patricia Gloor

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Phase II, Unit B-7 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo. Last sold for $160,000 in 2015.

Address: 2642 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Defenbau Development Services LLC

Buyer: First Sunlight Homes LLC

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $354,000

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant industrial land, Lot 1 at The Claims at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $192,400 in 2005.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Matthew Given

Buyer: Andrea Sbicca

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $278,325

Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 103 at Rockies Condo II. Last sold for $220,000 in 2019.

Address: No address

Seller: Fox Grove LLC

Buyer: Caryn Christian and John Rowe Fancher

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 0.91 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 6 at Fox Grove Subdivision.

Address: 1314 Mira Vista Court

Seller: CFA Properties LLC

Buyer: Mira Vista LLC

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Re-plat of Male Property.

Total: $25,171,845

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Hayley and John Chandler

Buyer: James L. Helgoth and Kathleen L. Sears

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,035-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 640 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $100,000 in 2019.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: David Riback

Buyer: George W. Buckaloo Jr. and Vicki D. Bush

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $62,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,290-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 432 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $59,000 in 2018.

Address: 1317 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Thanh Roettele

Date: March 5, 2021

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 4,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Replat of Lot 27, Unit 27 B at More’s Corner Townhome. Last sold for $146,500 in 2021.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Sheryl A. and Thomas W. Adam

Buyer: Mark W. Bockman

Date: March 8, 2021

Price: $74,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 407 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc

Buyer: Bonnie Carol and Ronald Schlank

Date: March 9, 2021

Price: $95,420

Property Description: timeshare in and to a 1,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 7603 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: James R. and Jessica M. Burritt

Buyer: Kimberly K. and Michael W. Giancaspro

Date: March 10, 2021

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,918-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 115 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $125,000 in 2013.

Address: 2355 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Katherine Elizabeth Fasciano

Buyer: Lynn Brant Westbrook Jr.

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $22,000

Property Description: 1/10 interest in and to a 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 117 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $32,000 in 2020.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Azaren Revocable Inter-Vivos Trust

Buyer: James L. Helgoth and Kathleen L. Sears

Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $149,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 2,035-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 640 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $80,000 in 2021.

Total: $602,500