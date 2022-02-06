Routt County real estate sales total $25.5M the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3

Real estate transactions totaled $25,580,041 across 29 sales for the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

10000 State Highway 131

Seller: GEHL Enterprises Ltd. Liability Co.

Buyer: Toponys LLC

Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Price: $ 219,300

Property Description: SEC 16-1-84.

861 Douglas St.

Seller: Daniel W. Stroock

Buyer: Adrienne M. and Benjamin B. Stroock

Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,745-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 4-5 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $440,000 in 2012.

1882 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Randy Flint and Abby Kacena

Buyer: Swain Family Trust

Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 3,544-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.257 acres of land, Lot 14 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,440,000 in 2021.

43 E. Fourth St., Yampa

Seller: Jeffrey J. Robinson

Buyer: Joshua Ackerman

Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 888-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-4 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $147,000 in 2007.

38950 Main Street

Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC

Buyer: Beach Jorgie

Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Price: $205,000

Property Description: Lot 4 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.

Oak Creek Land

Seller: Clifford L. Kieser

Buyer: Brownre LLC

Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Price: $16,400

Property Description: 2.07 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 145 and 146 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

Airport Circle

Seller: LFM Mechanical LLC

Buyer: Debra Lynne Weber-Kemmsies and Thomas Mark Kemmsies

Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Price: $105,000

Property Description: 288-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 3, Unit C-2 at Aviator Garages, Supplemental Buildings C,D,E.

1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Ryan Kerin

Buyer: James H. Lundy

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 315 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $255,000 in 2016.

35 Fifth St.

Seller: Coconut Enterprises LLC

Buyer: JH Design Steamboat LLC

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $1,780,000

Property Description: 2,034-square-foot commercial condo and 1,675-square-foot commercial condo, Units 102 and 103 at The Olympian Condominiums

South Sixth Street, Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Overlook Park Properties LLC

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $3,400,000

Property Description: Units 1-15 at Creek View Plaza Condos.

44625 Routt County Road 76

Seller: Donald B. Silva

Buyer: John and Joseph Monchelli

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 2,254-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch on 35.04 acres of land, SECS 18-7-88 and 13-7-89.

24625 Routt County Road 14

Seller: James A. Horner

Buyer: Kimberly Marie Crawford

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 35.2 acres of agricultural land, Lot 5 at Billy Kidd Ranch. Last sold for $349,000 in 2005.

2430 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: F. Michael Graves

Buyer: Nalini Samuel

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 714-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 304 at Bear Claw Condo. Last sold for $299,000 in 2013.

2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Ronald W. Cheney Revocable Trust

Buyer: Nalini Samuel

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 411 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $275,000 in 1983.

1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Bryan K. and Teresa S. Lobmeyer

Buyer: Gregory C. Kruchko

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $479,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $76,000 in 1997.

Sunlight Drive

Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $1,105,841

Property Description: 1.308 acres of commercial land, Filing No. 3, Lots 79, 80, 91 and 92 at Sunlight Subdivision.

2800 Village Drive

Seller: Woodall Exchange LLC

Buyer: Thomas A. Casciani and Noreen L. Casciani Living Trust

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 744-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1110 at Trappeurs Crossing Condo. Last sold for $330,000 in 2018.

2150 Aster Place

Seller: Joan Allen, Donald C. Allen Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jennifer K. and William Kent Evans

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 1,904-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome, Lot 1, Building B at Columbine Townhomes. Last sold for $465,000 in 2018.

2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Jeremy Bates and Holli Williams

Buyer: Holly and William McCarty

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Price: $571,500

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building A at Storm Meadow Club Condo. Last sold for $500,000 in 2021.

21121 Yuma Way

Seller: Cassandra Zoe Koenen Hamkins

Buyer: Jeremy Thompson

Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Price: $17,500

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 159 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,919 in 2021.

1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Benjamin J. Tweardy

Buyer: Emily and Jordan Osterman

Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 27, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $305,000 in 2020.

137 North 2nd Street, Hayden

Seller: Jacqueline and John Jesse Manley

Buyer: Jennifer Gabriel and Kristopher William Shea

Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Price: $258,500

Property Description: 1,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 12-13 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $139,000 in 2002.

3191 and 3193 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Andrew Edison

Buyer: Daniel Riley

Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Price: $800,000

Property Description: Two 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath condo units, Units A and B at Clark Family Condominiums.

56985 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Lane Russell Danley and Theodore S. Schrock

Buyer: Land to Expand LLC

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 84 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1. Last sold for $1,500 in 1985.

305 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: David K. and Martha Boone

Buyer: Daniel and Shane Parkinson

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Price: $1,875,000

Property Description: 4,639-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,825,000 in 2021.

1920 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Marci I. and Melissa L. Fraioli

Buyer: David S. Lustig and Stacey Lustig Living Trust

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Price: $3,150,000

Property Description: 6,435-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.95 acres of land, Lot 4 at Clubhouse Subdivision. Last sold for $720,000 in 1998.

700 Yampa St.

Seller: Deborah Sammons Keown Revocable Trust and Michael Hamilton Keown Revocable Trust

Buyer: 1977 Cimarron LLC

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Price: $2,015,000

Property Description: 1,862-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit A-205 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2019.

330 and 332 Cherry Drive

Seller: Bruce and Julie Ann Carta

Buyer: Poncha Properties LLC

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 2,803-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath duplex on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 16 at Willett Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2003.

Total sales: $25.3 million

Timeshares

No address

Seller: David and Ethel Irvine

Buyer: 1331 Turning Leaf LLC

Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Price: $250,000

Property Description: Club Interest 26B-2.

Timeshares total: $250,000