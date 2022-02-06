Routt County real estate sales total $25.5M the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3
Real estate transactions totaled $25,580,041 across 29 sales for the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.
10000 State Highway 131
Seller: GEHL Enterprises Ltd. Liability Co.
Buyer: Toponys LLC
Date: Jan. 27, 2022
Price: $ 219,300
Property Description: SEC 16-1-84.
861 Douglas St.
Seller: Daniel W. Stroock
Buyer: Adrienne M. and Benjamin B. Stroock
Date: Jan. 28, 2022
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 1,745-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 4-5 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $440,000 in 2012.
1882 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Randy Flint and Abby Kacena
Buyer: Swain Family Trust
Date: Jan. 28, 2022
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 3,544-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.257 acres of land, Lot 14 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,440,000 in 2021.
43 E. Fourth St., Yampa
Seller: Jeffrey J. Robinson
Buyer: Joshua Ackerman
Date: Jan. 31, 2022
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 888-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-4 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $147,000 in 2007.
38950 Main Street
Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC
Buyer: Beach Jorgie
Date: Jan. 31, 2022
Price: $205,000
Property Description: Lot 4 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.
Oak Creek Land
Seller: Clifford L. Kieser
Buyer: Brownre LLC
Date: Jan. 31, 2022
Price: $16,400
Property Description: 2.07 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 145 and 146 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
Airport Circle
Seller: LFM Mechanical LLC
Buyer: Debra Lynne Weber-Kemmsies and Thomas Mark Kemmsies
Date: Jan. 31, 2022
Price: $105,000
Property Description: 288-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 3, Unit C-2 at Aviator Garages, Supplemental Buildings C,D,E.
1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Ryan Kerin
Buyer: James H. Lundy
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 315 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $255,000 in 2016.
35 Fifth St.
Seller: Coconut Enterprises LLC
Buyer: JH Design Steamboat LLC
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $1,780,000
Property Description: 2,034-square-foot commercial condo and 1,675-square-foot commercial condo, Units 102 and 103 at The Olympian Condominiums
South Sixth Street, Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Overlook Park Properties LLC
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $3,400,000
Property Description: Units 1-15 at Creek View Plaza Condos.
44625 Routt County Road 76
Seller: Donald B. Silva
Buyer: John and Joseph Monchelli
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 2,254-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch on 35.04 acres of land, SECS 18-7-88 and 13-7-89.
24625 Routt County Road 14
Seller: James A. Horner
Buyer: Kimberly Marie Crawford
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 35.2 acres of agricultural land, Lot 5 at Billy Kidd Ranch. Last sold for $349,000 in 2005.
2430 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: F. Michael Graves
Buyer: Nalini Samuel
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 714-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 304 at Bear Claw Condo. Last sold for $299,000 in 2013.
2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Ronald W. Cheney Revocable Trust
Buyer: Nalini Samuel
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 411 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $275,000 in 1983.
1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Bryan K. and Teresa S. Lobmeyer
Buyer: Gregory C. Kruchko
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $479,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $76,000 in 1997.
Sunlight Drive
Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $1,105,841
Property Description: 1.308 acres of commercial land, Filing No. 3, Lots 79, 80, 91 and 92 at Sunlight Subdivision.
2800 Village Drive
Seller: Woodall Exchange LLC
Buyer: Thomas A. Casciani and Noreen L. Casciani Living Trust
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 744-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1110 at Trappeurs Crossing Condo. Last sold for $330,000 in 2018.
2150 Aster Place
Seller: Joan Allen, Donald C. Allen Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jennifer K. and William Kent Evans
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $855,000
Property Description: 1,904-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome, Lot 1, Building B at Columbine Townhomes. Last sold for $465,000 in 2018.
2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Jeremy Bates and Holli Williams
Buyer: Holly and William McCarty
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Price: $571,500
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building A at Storm Meadow Club Condo. Last sold for $500,000 in 2021.
21121 Yuma Way
Seller: Cassandra Zoe Koenen Hamkins
Buyer: Jeremy Thompson
Date: Feb. 2, 2022
Price: $17,500
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 159 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,919 in 2021.
1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Benjamin J. Tweardy
Buyer: Emily and Jordan Osterman
Date: Feb. 2, 2022
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 27, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $305,000 in 2020.
137 North 2nd Street, Hayden
Seller: Jacqueline and John Jesse Manley
Buyer: Jennifer Gabriel and Kristopher William Shea
Date: Feb. 2, 2022
Price: $258,500
Property Description: 1,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 12-13 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $139,000 in 2002.
3191 and 3193 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Andrew Edison
Buyer: Daniel Riley
Date: Feb. 2, 2022
Price: $800,000
Property Description: Two 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath condo units, Units A and B at Clark Family Condominiums.
56985 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Lane Russell Danley and Theodore S. Schrock
Buyer: Land to Expand LLC
Date: Feb. 3, 2022
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 84 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1. Last sold for $1,500 in 1985.
305 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: David K. and Martha Boone
Buyer: Daniel and Shane Parkinson
Date: Feb. 3, 2022
Price: $1,875,000
Property Description: 4,639-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,825,000 in 2021.
1920 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Marci I. and Melissa L. Fraioli
Buyer: David S. Lustig and Stacey Lustig Living Trust
Date: Feb. 3, 2022
Price: $3,150,000
Property Description: 6,435-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.95 acres of land, Lot 4 at Clubhouse Subdivision. Last sold for $720,000 in 1998.
700 Yampa St.
Seller: Deborah Sammons Keown Revocable Trust and Michael Hamilton Keown Revocable Trust
Buyer: 1977 Cimarron LLC
Date: Feb. 3, 2022
Price: $2,015,000
Property Description: 1,862-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit A-205 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2019.
330 and 332 Cherry Drive
Seller: Bruce and Julie Ann Carta
Buyer: Poncha Properties LLC
Date: Feb. 3, 2022
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 2,803-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath duplex on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 16 at Willett Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2003.
Total sales: $25.3 million
Timeshares
No address
Seller: David and Ethel Irvine
Buyer: 1331 Turning Leaf LLC
Date: Jan. 31, 2022
Price: $250,000
Property Description: Club Interest 26B-2.
Timeshares total: $250,000
