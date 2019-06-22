Routt County real estate sales total $25.5M for June 14 to 20, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $25,595,761.98 across 38 sales for the week of June 14 to 20. The sales total is up 75% compared with last week and up 51% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 675 Snapdragon Way

Seller: Resort Group Properties LLC

Buyer: Snapdragon Way LLC

Date: June 14, 2019

Price: $1,715,000

Property Description: 3,996-square-foot office, Building 3, Unit 3B at Resort Group Center. Last sold for $1,700,000 in January 2019.

Address: 27410 Buck Horn Place, Clark

Seller: Barbara A. and David G. Bradt

Buyer: Tennille and Trent Connor

Date: June 14, 2019

Price: $383,000

Property Description: 1,312-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.03 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 49 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $315,000 in 2006.

Address: 30351 Sagebrush Trail, No. 501, Oak Creek

Seller: Ashleigh Tibbetts

Buyer: Dena R. and Nathaniel C. Freeman

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 6 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach, Phase I. Last sold for $172,000 in 2016.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Colin D. Taylor

Buyer: Alec Richard Taylor

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 768-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $325,000 in 2017.

Address: 2615 Windward Way

Seller: Brandon J. Cope and Timeri K. Tolnay

Buyer: Robbin E. Caruso

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $976,000

Property Description: 2,610-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Landings at Steamboat. Last sold for $846,000 in 2015.

Address: 1862 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Hygge LLC

Buyer: Cynthia Arlene Goldman

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,864-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.196 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Address: 40889 Purple Sage St.

Seller: Casey and Kristin Ebner

Buyer: Brittney K. and Willam H. Friesell

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $960,000

Property Description: 4,593-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 45 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $667,000 in 2014.

Address: 29850 Chokecherry Lane and 30105 Colorado Highway 131, Oak Creek

Seller: Nancy Gallion Stover

Buyer: Francis, Janet, Laura and Michael E. MacKinnon

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $1,179,000

Property Description: 4,920-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 35.33 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Parcel 1 at Deer Park subdivision.

Address: 30311 Sagebrush Trail, No. 103, Oak Creek

Seller: Westby Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: David A. and Julie L. Fuller

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $281,500

Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 30 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach.

Address: 3035 Temple Knolls

Seller: CCRC Temple Knoll LLC

Buyer: David and Joanne Kuperberg

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $4,770,000

Property Description: 6,632-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Lot T3 at Rendezvous Trails. Last sold for $768,300 in 2016.

Address: 429 Parkview Drive

Seller: Allyson and Brett G. Kopatz

Buyer: Connie M. and Kenneth W. Miller

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $574,000

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 36 at Longview Park. Last sold for $349,100 in 2006.

Address: 2955 Columbine Drive

Seller: North Star Condominium Association Inc

Buyer: Mark A. Schneider Revocable Trust

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 802-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 110 at North Star condominiums.

Address: 1380 Athens Plaza

Seller: Timothy L. Hurley and Adrienne St. John

Buyer: Evan Andrew and Kathleen Adelman

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Beta, Unit 13 at Walton Village condominiums. Last sold for $134,000 in 2015.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2202

Seller: Kathie Alexander

Buyer: Daniel R. and Jennifer D. Williams

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 102 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $255,000 in 2016.

Address: 367 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden

Seller: Carla A. and Jeffrey G. Yeater

Buyer: Paunita Muset

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $337,000

Property Description: 1,803-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 14 at Vista Verde subdivision. Last sold for $214,500 in 2014.

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Jason and Mary Beth Lewis Boardman

Buyer: Leah Dryden

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 1,054-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2201 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Address: 1707 Copper Ridge Spur

Seller: Outback Investments LLC

Buyer: Gatsby Holdings LLC

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $916,130.99

Property Description: 9,600-square-foot industrial building on 0.32 acres of commercial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 7 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $760,000 in 2016.

Address: 1707 Copper Ridge Spur

Seller: Gatsby Holdings LLC

Buyer: GH Real Estate LLC

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $916,130.99

Property Description: 9,600-square-foot industrial building on 0.32 acres of commercial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 7 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $760,000 in 2016.

Address: 1105 Fairway Woods

Seller: Nancy Silk Watson

Buyer: Dara A. and Justin R. Ricketts

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 2,382-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Ashton Silk townhomes.

Address: 435 Ore House Plaza, No. 1051

Seller: Timothy Harris

Buyer: Hallie Moriah Corn and Nicholas Ryan Gottschalk

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building No. 1, Unit 105 at Pines at The Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $325,000 in 2008.

Address: 404 High Meadow Court, Hayden

Seller: Leslie and Patrick Howe

Buyer: Steven J. Hagar and Brittny S. Henderson

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $343,000

Property Description: 2,328-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 11 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $260,000 in 2006.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Lauren M. Smith and Matthew L. Kuckkahn

Buyer: Kevin K. Gale

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $172,000

Property Description: 680-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-015 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $131,000 in 2015.

Address: 18500 Canyon View Trail

Seller: Gary and Lisa L. Connelly

Buyer: Felicity Claire Burke

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $489,000

Property Description: 1,551-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 39.17 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 12 at Canyon Valley Ranch. Last sold for $360,000 in 2016.

Address: 998 Longview Circle

Seller: Allan L. and Gwen Swenson Hale

Buyer: Racole and Steve Nguyen

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $959,500

Property Description: 2,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2, Unit B at Longview Highlands townhomes. Last sold for $644,500 in 2014.

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Paunita Muset

Buyer: Dwight A. and Dylan A. Ingram

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $187,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 101 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $137,000 in 2017.

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51

Seller: Raintree Investments Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Tom Snitzer

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $26,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot garage, Filing No. 2, Lot D-89 at Hayden Airport Garages.

Address: 33545 Seneca Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Scott Carrell

Buyer: Christian Alane Canady and Corey David Funk

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $403,000

Property Description: 1,752-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.06 acres of land, Lot 132 at Horseback subdivision. Last sold for $312,000 in 2016.

Address: 2331 Penny Lane

Seller: Dara A. and Justin R. Ricketts

Buyer: Gregory Kenneth and Kacie Lee Jaeger

Date: June 18, 2019

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,839-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit A at Belisle townhomes. Last sold for $355,000 in 2013.

Address: 221 N. Grant Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Sarah C. Hernandez and Naomi M. Larkin

Buyer: Eron M. and Sarah C. Turnipseed

Date: June 19, 2019

Price: $59,500

Property Description: 757-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 1 through 5 at Schempps Garden addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 3695 Airport Circle

Seller: Cheryl M. and Thomas Hack

Buyer: William R. Vanness

Date: June 19, 2019

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 592.2-square-foot garage, Unit A6 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $64,500 in 2014.

Address: 45159 Aspen Glen Court, 45250, 45316, 45348, 45550, 45547, 45367, 45233, 45231 Four Season Way and 45189 Vista View Court

Seller: D&S Development Group LLC

Buyer: GFI Elk River LLC

Date: June 19, 2019

Price: $1,681,818.18

Property Description: 355.51 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lots 2 through 7 and 9 through 12 at Four Seasons Preserve at Elk Mountain

Address: 45116 Aspen Glen Court

Seller: Nancy and Paul Douglas

Buyer: GFI Elk River LLC

Date: June 19, 2019

Price: $168,181.82

Property Description: 35.03 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 1 at Four Seasons Preserve at Elk Mountain.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Elizabeth A. and Scott A. Thomas

Buyer: Chris Bellin

Date: June 20, 2019

Price: $244,500

Property Description: 765-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 307 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $227,500 in 2016.

Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane, No. 2702

Seller: Kent C. Foster and Heidi J. Walker

Buyer: Scott Stoughton

Date: June 20, 2019

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 1,469-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Majestic Valley townhomes. Last sold for $1,040,000 in 2013.

Address: 503 Bell Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Luke and Sarah Wilson

Buyer: Kenneth W. Linden

Date: June 20, 2019

Price: $39,500

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $39,500 in 2017.

Address: 3225 Aspen Wood Drive

Seller: Phyllis M. Sharp

Buyer: Beth A. and Christopher W. Waters

Date: June 20, 2019

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 4,244-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Filing 4, Lot 70 at Sanctuary subdivision.

Total sales: $25,499,761.98

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Hadley Graham and Timothy Nylen

Buyer: Jon Feiges

Date: June 17, 2019

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 392-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 601 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Lucille S. Werlinich (trustee of the Werlinich Steamboat Grand Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Greg Danziger and Anne Pagano

Date: June 20, 2019

Price: $61,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,156-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 439G at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $96,000

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.