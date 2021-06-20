Routt County real estate sales total $24M for week of June 11 to 17

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23,998,820 across 37 sales for the week of June 11 to 17.

Address: 1245 Crawford Ave.

Seller: Kristin L. and Patrick J. Slowey

Buyer: Amie and Brian Simmons

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: 4,321-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 1 at Lund Subdivision. Last sold for $656,000 in 2007.

Address: 33445 Filly Trail

Seller: Michael T. Karpen

Buyer: Gary D. and Kevin T. Theander

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Scott Carleton Larson

Buyer: Paul S. and Susan E. Bony

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209, Building E at Shadow Run Condominiums. Last sold for $195,000 in 2016.

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Michael J. Paxton

Buyer: Tony Cacioppo

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 0.13 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 1 and 2, Block 2 at Parker Addition to Oak Creek.

Address: No address

Seller: Joseph John Drach Jr.

Buyer: David Evans

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $5,500

Property Description: 0.67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 155 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Elyse S. and Paul C. Johnson

Buyer: Dawn and Kevin Buffington

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $1,462,500

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2405 at Edgemont Condominium – Building A. Last sold for $1,390,000 in 2019.

Address: No address

Seller: Cook Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: Kimberly A. and Michael P. Munn

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 13-16, Block 14 at Town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 21210 Roan Way

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Aaron Brown

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $91,900

Property Description: 2.08 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 2260 Marble Court

Seller: Steamboat Investments LLC

Buyer: Kenneth J. Otterman

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $510,000

Property Description: 1.0 acres of vacant industrial land, Lot 4 at Marblehill Industrial Park Subdivision.

Address: 1337 Mark Twain Lane

Seller: Theodore W. Atkinson and Marcia P. Pryde

Buyer: James H. Lundy

Date: June 11, 2021

Price: $1,555,000

Property Description: 2,963-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.058 acres of land, Unit 2 at Fuller Townhomes 2003. Last sold for $730,000 in 2013.

Address: No address, Hayden

Seller: Edith Fay and Jame Brian Frankenfield

Buyer: Antoune Brake Trust

Date: June 14, 2021

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 80 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 29-5-88.

Address: 26840 Linda Kay Place, 57945 Longfellow Way

Seller: Amy R. and John R. Perry III, Susan B. Perry

Buyer: Amy and Justin Higgs

Date: June 14, 2021

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 5.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lot A at Linda Kay Place Replat 1. Last sold for $151,000 in 2007.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: David L. Handel Revocable Trust and Judith A. Handel Revocable Trust

Buyer: Bruce Rittenhouse

Date: June 14, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2112 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $357,500 in 2018.

Address: 13 Balsam Court

Seller: Judith Lehel

Buyer: Steamboat Office Holdings LLC

Date: June 14, 2021

Price: $368,500

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot BA 13, Building 2 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase 1. Last sold for $50,000 in 1991.

Address: No address, Hayden

Seller: Two Elk Ranch Inc.

Buyer: Jesusa Garcia Chavez, Jesus Garcia, CMR Masonry

Date: June 14, 2021

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.307 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 20 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $28,500 in 2018.

Address: 30510 Ormega Way

Seller: Elkins Family Trust

Buyer: Catherine H. Leitess

Date: June 14, 2021

Price: $81,000

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 96 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 740 Lillian Lane and 738 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Misty M. And Ty A. Wisecup

Buyer: Kevin M. Rogers

Date: June 14, 2021

Price: $545,000

Property Description: 2,430-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.27 acres of land, SEC 31-4-85 and Lot 4 at Tramway Subdivision.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Linda F. and Richard H. Adams

Buyer: Deanna M. and Jason Rinehart

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $140,000 in 2013.

Address: 38475 Routt County Road 53

Seller: Paul Alan Ornellas

Buyer: Berton and Sherry Larson

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $412,500

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land, SEC 15-6-88. Last sold for $220,000 in 2006.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Erin and John W. Briggs

Buyer: Cory and Serafina Emily Fale

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $542,520

Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit E-14 at West Condo. Last sold for $335,000 in 2006.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Maria Erz

Buyer: Brooke and Shane Vogt

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $312,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 208, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $108,000 in 2005.

Address: 146 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: HH Construction LLC

Buyer: Lisa and Todd Buckner

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $39,000

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 46 at Sierra View Subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Ira Duane and Susan B. Miller

Buyer: Colin W. Kaye

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 1.4 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

Address: No address

Seller: Ira Duane and Susan B. Miller

Buyer: Lanice L. Murphy

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 50 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

Address: 608 Parkview Drive

Seller: Gabriella and Robert Barnett

Buyer: Matthews Living Trust

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $835,000

Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 63 at Longview Park. Last sold for $590,000 in 2019.

Address: 51 Park Ave.

Seller: Dale Baker and Fay Fallon Baker

Buyer: Brent D. Willson Trust and Julia B. Willson Trust

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 2,035-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 6-8, Block 4 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: No address, Hayden

Seller: SREI Hayden LLC

Buyer: Western Sierra Resource Corp.

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: SEC 8-6-88, X-West Subdivision Lot 1.

Address: 3320 Columbine Drive

Seller: Elizabeth A. and Lawrence S. Gravelle

Buyer: Nicky Griffin and Thomas Lee McCallum

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1204 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XI. Last sold for $220,000 in 2012.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Blu Dog Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Maria and Ryan Thompson

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $3,100,000

Property Description: 2,570-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-308 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,735,000 in 2012.

Address: 139 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: SVDG LLC

Buyer: David Tweety

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $19,900

Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 at Sierra View Subdivision.

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Michael A. Gentile GST Exempt Trust

Buyer: Aine E. and Robert E. Mickelson

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $536,000

Property Description: 868-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 23, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $282,500 in 2016.

Address: 1855 River Queen Lane

Seller: Zeitern Inc.

Buyer: Jarod Everett and Jennifer Marie Broadwater

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $640,000

Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.

Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: SSM Properties LLC

Buyer: Travis D. Schwartz

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $903,000

Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 10 at Casa De Las Sierras Condo. Last sold for $800,000 in 2020.

Address: 33840 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Britt J. and Keith J. Steiner

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 10 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 3435 Hiawatha Court

Seller: John and Summer Johnston

Buyer: Gene and Leesa Budler

Date: June 16, 2021

Price: $885,000

Property Description: 2,240-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 8 at Settlers Crossing Subdivision. Last sold for $560,000 in 2015.

Address: 305 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Lucelia and William D. Belisle

Buyer: David K. and Martha Boone

Date: June 17, 2021

Price: $1,825,000

Property Description: 4,639-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $71,000 in 1995.

Total: $23,871,320

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Sondra Schneider

Buyer: James V., Jordan C. and Susan K. Sanders

Date: June 14, 2021

Price: $127,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,203-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 414 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Total: $127,500