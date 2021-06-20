Routt County real estate sales total $24M for week of June 11 to 17
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23,998,820 across 37 sales for the week of June 11 to 17.
Address: 1245 Crawford Ave.
Seller: Kristin L. and Patrick J. Slowey
Buyer: Amie and Brian Simmons
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $1,950,000
Property Description: 4,321-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 1 at Lund Subdivision. Last sold for $656,000 in 2007.
Address: 33445 Filly Trail
Seller: Michael T. Karpen
Buyer: Gary D. and Kevin T. Theander
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Scott Carleton Larson
Buyer: Paul S. and Susan E. Bony
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209, Building E at Shadow Run Condominiums. Last sold for $195,000 in 2016.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Michael J. Paxton
Buyer: Tony Cacioppo
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 0.13 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 1 and 2, Block 2 at Parker Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: No address
Seller: Joseph John Drach Jr.
Buyer: David Evans
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $5,500
Property Description: 0.67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 155 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Elyse S. and Paul C. Johnson
Buyer: Dawn and Kevin Buffington
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $1,462,500
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2405 at Edgemont Condominium – Building A. Last sold for $1,390,000 in 2019.
Address: No address
Seller: Cook Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Kimberly A. and Michael P. Munn
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 13-16, Block 14 at Town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 21210 Roan Way
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Aaron Brown
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $91,900
Property Description: 2.08 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2260 Marble Court
Seller: Steamboat Investments LLC
Buyer: Kenneth J. Otterman
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $510,000
Property Description: 1.0 acres of vacant industrial land, Lot 4 at Marblehill Industrial Park Subdivision.
Address: 1337 Mark Twain Lane
Seller: Theodore W. Atkinson and Marcia P. Pryde
Buyer: James H. Lundy
Date: June 11, 2021
Price: $1,555,000
Property Description: 2,963-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.058 acres of land, Unit 2 at Fuller Townhomes 2003. Last sold for $730,000 in 2013.
Address: No address, Hayden
Seller: Edith Fay and Jame Brian Frankenfield
Buyer: Antoune Brake Trust
Date: June 14, 2021
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 80 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 29-5-88.
Address: 26840 Linda Kay Place, 57945 Longfellow Way
Seller: Amy R. and John R. Perry III, Susan B. Perry
Buyer: Amy and Justin Higgs
Date: June 14, 2021
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 5.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lot A at Linda Kay Place Replat 1. Last sold for $151,000 in 2007.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: David L. Handel Revocable Trust and Judith A. Handel Revocable Trust
Buyer: Bruce Rittenhouse
Date: June 14, 2021
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2112 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $357,500 in 2018.
Address: 13 Balsam Court
Seller: Judith Lehel
Buyer: Steamboat Office Holdings LLC
Date: June 14, 2021
Price: $368,500
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot BA 13, Building 2 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase 1. Last sold for $50,000 in 1991.
Address: No address, Hayden
Seller: Two Elk Ranch Inc.
Buyer: Jesusa Garcia Chavez, Jesus Garcia, CMR Masonry
Date: June 14, 2021
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.307 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 20 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $28,500 in 2018.
Address: 30510 Ormega Way
Seller: Elkins Family Trust
Buyer: Catherine H. Leitess
Date: June 14, 2021
Price: $81,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 96 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 740 Lillian Lane and 738 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Misty M. And Ty A. Wisecup
Buyer: Kevin M. Rogers
Date: June 14, 2021
Price: $545,000
Property Description: 2,430-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.27 acres of land, SEC 31-4-85 and Lot 4 at Tramway Subdivision.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Linda F. and Richard H. Adams
Buyer: Deanna M. and Jason Rinehart
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $140,000 in 2013.
Address: 38475 Routt County Road 53
Seller: Paul Alan Ornellas
Buyer: Berton and Sherry Larson
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $412,500
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land, SEC 15-6-88. Last sold for $220,000 in 2006.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Erin and John W. Briggs
Buyer: Cory and Serafina Emily Fale
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $542,520
Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit E-14 at West Condo. Last sold for $335,000 in 2006.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Maria Erz
Buyer: Brooke and Shane Vogt
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $312,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 208, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $108,000 in 2005.
Address: 146 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: HH Construction LLC
Buyer: Lisa and Todd Buckner
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $39,000
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 46 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Ira Duane and Susan B. Miller
Buyer: Colin W. Kaye
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 1.4 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Ira Duane and Susan B. Miller
Buyer: Lanice L. Murphy
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 50 at South Station II at Stagecoach.
Address: 608 Parkview Drive
Seller: Gabriella and Robert Barnett
Buyer: Matthews Living Trust
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $835,000
Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 63 at Longview Park. Last sold for $590,000 in 2019.
Address: 51 Park Ave.
Seller: Dale Baker and Fay Fallon Baker
Buyer: Brent D. Willson Trust and Julia B. Willson Trust
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 2,035-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 6-8, Block 4 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: No address, Hayden
Seller: SREI Hayden LLC
Buyer: Western Sierra Resource Corp.
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: SEC 8-6-88, X-West Subdivision Lot 1.
Address: 3320 Columbine Drive
Seller: Elizabeth A. and Lawrence S. Gravelle
Buyer: Nicky Griffin and Thomas Lee McCallum
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1204 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XI. Last sold for $220,000 in 2012.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Blu Dog Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Maria and Ryan Thompson
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $3,100,000
Property Description: 2,570-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-308 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,735,000 in 2012.
Address: 139 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: SVDG LLC
Buyer: David Tweety
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $19,900
Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Michael A. Gentile GST Exempt Trust
Buyer: Aine E. and Robert E. Mickelson
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $536,000
Property Description: 868-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 23, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $282,500 in 2016.
Address: 1855 River Queen Lane
Seller: Zeitern Inc.
Buyer: Jarod Everett and Jennifer Marie Broadwater
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $640,000
Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.
Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: SSM Properties LLC
Buyer: Travis D. Schwartz
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $903,000
Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 10 at Casa De Las Sierras Condo. Last sold for $800,000 in 2020.
Address: 33840 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Britt J. and Keith J. Steiner
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 10 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 3435 Hiawatha Court
Seller: John and Summer Johnston
Buyer: Gene and Leesa Budler
Date: June 16, 2021
Price: $885,000
Property Description: 2,240-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 8 at Settlers Crossing Subdivision. Last sold for $560,000 in 2015.
Address: 305 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Lucelia and William D. Belisle
Buyer: David K. and Martha Boone
Date: June 17, 2021
Price: $1,825,000
Property Description: 4,639-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $71,000 in 1995.
Total: $23,871,320
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Sondra Schneider
Buyer: James V., Jordan C. and Susan K. Sanders
Date: June 14, 2021
Price: $127,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,203-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 414 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Total: $127,500
