Routt County real estate sales total $24M for July 24 to 30
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $24,162,000 across 35 sales for the week of July 24 to 30.
Address: 39100 Routt County Road 34
Seller: Anthony Edward and Arlene Dewey van Baak
Buyer: John Kocer
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $2,750,000
Property Description: 5,110-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home on 55 acres of land. 9-6-84.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive No. 616
Seller: Daniel D. and Gay Rowe
Buyer: Cheryl L. and Michael R. Walker
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 1,655-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 616 at Torian Plum condominiums.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive No. 590
Seller: Charles W. Campbell
Buyer: Craig and Gwen Webster
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 1,780-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 23205 Colorado Highway 131
Seller: Andrea R. and Jack V. Brunton, Jr.
Buyer: Jesus Loya and Iliana Montoya
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 3,006-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 6.27 acres of land. 4-3-85.
Address: 33060 Vista Ridge Drive, Oak Creek
Seller: Constance T. and Walter M. Lucy
Buyer: Andrew B. and Hayley S. Young
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 35.85 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek.
Address: 32005 Mack Lane
Seller: Kelly and Travis Garner
Buyer: Daniel P. and Kimberly A. O’Donnell and Daniel C. and Kristen E. Stiles
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $155,000
Property Description: 11.03 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Creek Ranch.
Address: 31625 Aspen Ridge Drive
Seller: Bradley W. and Sonya J. Geuke (trustee of Bradley and Sonya Geuke Living Trust)
Buyer: Neglia Family Trust
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 2.61 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 52 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.
Address: 305 E. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Jakob D. Hockett
Buyer: Ronald A. Hockett
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.16 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 24 and 25 at Walker’s second addition to Hayden.
Address: 28040 Routt County Road 64, Clark
Seller: Philip E. Ward, Jr.
Buyer: Richard and Robert K. Shine
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 2.3 acres of residential land. 23-9-85.
Address: 15223 Routt County Road 56
Seller: Judith J. and Lemuel W. Futcher
Buyer: 1155 S. Huron LLC and EAC 640 LLC
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $4,900,000
Property Description: Agricultural land 22-8-87, 23-8-87, 26-8-87, 27-8-87 and 28-8-87.
Address: 17055 Grouse Ridge Lane
Seller: Kathleen B. and Ronald J. Cooper
Buyer: Claudia Robinson Herzog and Charles Stuart Joga, Jr.
Date: July 24, 2020
Price: $169,000
Property Description: 36 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 1E amended at 480 Ranch, replat Tract 1E.
Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza No. 7
Seller: Jerry Stevens and Tina Louise Goar
Buyer: Mountain Goat Products LLC
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Rho, Unit 7 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 29445 Scrub Oak Path
Seller: Amanda Lynn and Matthew Hartwell Koly
Buyer: Jacoby Toland and Lauren Montblanc Johnson
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 3,280-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 1.56 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 11 at Elk River Estates subdivision.
Address: 3310 Columbine Drive No. 1405
Seller: Stephen A. Balgenorth
Buyer: Tessa R. Devault and Jason Hartman
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1405 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XV.
Address: 2488 Val D’Isere Circle
Seller: Joann and Paul Compton
Buyer: Christine Ann and Gary Bruce Cohen
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $1,060,000
Property Description: 3,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 10B at Val Vista townhomes.
Address: 30445 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch LTD Liability Co.
Buyer: Gary F. Kennedy and Michele Valdez
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 50.15 acres of agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 9 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
Address: 27783 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Andrew Thomas and Emily Denise Medlock
Buyer: Katherine and Trevor McFee
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 2,053-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 24 at Silverview Estates.
Address: 27847 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Jeff and Sarah R. Pearson
Buyer: David and Tera Marie del Priore
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,980-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Silverview Estates.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road No. 2340
Seller: Eva and Richard Trussell
Buyer: Alisha A. Freeman and Brett D. Tieken
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 310 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: 2835 Timber Lane No. 2
Seller: Alexander Doolas (trustee of Alexander Doolas)
Buyer: Julie Brunner Trust
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $660,000
Property Description: 1,712-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Filing 3, Building 7, Unit 2 at Crosstimbers at Steamboat.
Address: N/A
Seller: B Land & Cattle LLC
Buyer: Jakob D. Hockett
Date: July 27, 2020
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 22-6-88.
Address: N/A
Seller: Karen and L.A. Dougherty
Buyer: Darrell Don Wilson
Date: July 28, 2020
Price: $1,950,000
Property Description: 28-6-84 and 33-6-84.
Address: 1506 Cascade Drive No. 2
Seller: Patricia P. Gloor
Buyer: Aaron P. and Mary R. Rask
Date: July 28, 2020
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 2,702-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building Baker, Lot Aspen at Cascades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase 2.
Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way No. 403
Seller: John L. and Julie A. Reid and Brooke Reid Welch
Buyer: Nacos Investments LLC
Date: July 28, 2020
Price: $619,500
Property Description: 1,290-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 403 at Dulany condominiums, Phase 1A.
Address: 2700 Village Drive D-204
Seller: Annabel Carter
Buyer: Snickers Equity Investment LLC
Date: July 28, 2020
Price: $436,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 204 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase III.
Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle No. 303
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Michael I. and Theresa T. Lampe
Date: July 28, 2020
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5303 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 27480 Whitewood Drive East
Seller: Nora J. Ciccolo (trustee Ciccolo Family Trust)
Buyer: Kyle Gamba
Date: July 28, 2020
Price: $189,000
Property Description: 8.07 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands.
Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd. No. RV-18
Seller: Steamboat La Cresta LLC
Buyer: Pamela C. and Thomas M. Ruehle
Date: July 28, 2020
Price: $130,000
Property Description: 900-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 3, Unit RV-18 at Hayden Airport Garages.
Address: 652 Ruby Square
Seller: Ellyn R. and Scott A. Myller
Buyer: Kristin Hager
Date: July 29, 2020
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,966-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 7 at Butcherknife Creek Co-Housing Project.
Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road No. 27
Seller: Christopher T. Weller
Buyer: Benjamin J. Tweardy
Date: July 29, 2020
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 27 at Walton Creek condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: C&C Property Rentals LLC
Buyer: DCH Futures LLC
Date: July 29, 2020
Price: $40,500
Property Description: Lots 1, 2, 19 and 20 at South Station II.
Address: N/A
Seller: Pinellas County Education Foundation Inc.
Buyer: Mark A. Smith and Heather M. Thomford
Date: July 29, 2020
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit C1 at Terraces condominiums.
Address: 520 Ore House Plaza B-105
Seller: Karen Marie O’Connor (trustee James Michael O’Connor and Mary Virginia O’Connor trustee under That Trust)
Buyer: Barry Kamieniecki
Date: July 30, 2020
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 105 at Pines condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: Margaret Louise Wisecup Wilson
Buyer: Ryan McKee and Anna Nierenberg
Date: July 30, 2020
Price: $235,000
Property Description: 64.01 acres of agricultural land, 32-5-85.
Address: 276 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Derrick Betting and Natalie Hansen
Buyer: Harvest Drive LLC
Date: July 30, 2020
Price: $378,000
Property Description: 1,966-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 11 at Yampa View Estates.
Total sales: $24,162,000
