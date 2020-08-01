Routt County real estate sales total $24M for July 24 to 30

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $24,162,000 across 35 sales for the week of July 24 to 30.

Address: 39100 Routt County Road 34

Seller: Anthony Edward and Arlene Dewey van Baak

Buyer: John Kocer

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $2,750,000

Property Description: 5,110-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home on 55 acres of land. 9-6-84.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive No. 616

Seller: Daniel D. and Gay Rowe

Buyer: Cheryl L. and Michael R. Walker

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 1,655-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 616 at Torian Plum condominiums.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive No. 590

Seller: Charles W. Campbell

Buyer: Craig and Gwen Webster

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 1,780-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 23205 Colorado Highway 131

Seller: Andrea R. and Jack V. Brunton, Jr.

Buyer: Jesus Loya and Iliana Montoya

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 3,006-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 6.27 acres of land. 4-3-85.

Address: 33060 Vista Ridge Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Constance T. and Walter M. Lucy

Buyer: Andrew B. and Hayley S. Young

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 35.85 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek.

Address: 32005 Mack Lane

Seller: Kelly and Travis Garner

Buyer: Daniel P. and Kimberly A. O’Donnell and Daniel C. and Kristen E. Stiles

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 11.03 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Creek Ranch.

Address: 31625 Aspen Ridge Drive

Seller: Bradley W. and Sonya J. Geuke (trustee of Bradley and Sonya Geuke Living Trust)

Buyer: Neglia Family Trust

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 2.61 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 52 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 305 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Jakob D. Hockett

Buyer: Ronald A. Hockett

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.16 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 24 and 25 at Walker’s second addition to Hayden.

Address: 28040 Routt County Road 64, Clark

Seller: Philip E. Ward, Jr.

Buyer: Richard and Robert K. Shine

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 2.3 acres of residential land. 23-9-85.

Address: 15223 Routt County Road 56

Seller: Judith J. and Lemuel W. Futcher

Buyer: 1155 S. Huron LLC and EAC 640 LLC

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $4,900,000

Property Description: Agricultural land 22-8-87, 23-8-87, 26-8-87, 27-8-87 and 28-8-87.

Address: 17055 Grouse Ridge Lane

Seller: Kathleen B. and Ronald J. Cooper

Buyer: Claudia Robinson Herzog and Charles Stuart Joga, Jr.

Date: July 24, 2020

Price: $169,000

Property Description: 36 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 1E amended at 480 Ranch, replat Tract 1E.

Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza No. 7

Seller: Jerry Stevens and Tina Louise Goar

Buyer: Mountain Goat Products LLC

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Rho, Unit 7 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 29445 Scrub Oak Path

Seller: Amanda Lynn and Matthew Hartwell Koly

Buyer: Jacoby Toland and Lauren Montblanc Johnson

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 3,280-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 1.56 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 11 at Elk River Estates subdivision.

Address: 3310 Columbine Drive No. 1405

Seller: Stephen A. Balgenorth

Buyer: Tessa R. Devault and Jason Hartman

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1405 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XV.

Address: 2488 Val D’Isere Circle

Seller: Joann and Paul Compton

Buyer: Christine Ann and Gary Bruce Cohen

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $1,060,000

Property Description: 3,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 10B at Val Vista townhomes.

Address: 30445 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch LTD Liability Co.

Buyer: Gary F. Kennedy and Michele Valdez

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 50.15 acres of agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 9 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

Address: 27783 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Andrew Thomas and Emily Denise Medlock

Buyer: Katherine and Trevor McFee

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 2,053-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 24 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 27847 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Jeff and Sarah R. Pearson

Buyer: David and Tera Marie del Priore

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,980-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road No. 2340

Seller: Eva and Richard Trussell

Buyer: Alisha A. Freeman and Brett D. Tieken

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 310 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 2835 Timber Lane No. 2

Seller: Alexander Doolas (trustee of Alexander Doolas)

Buyer: Julie Brunner Trust

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $660,000

Property Description: 1,712-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Filing 3, Building 7, Unit 2 at Crosstimbers at Steamboat.

Address: N/A

Seller: B Land & Cattle LLC

Buyer: Jakob D. Hockett

Date: July 27, 2020

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 22-6-88.

Address: N/A

Seller: Karen and L.A. Dougherty

Buyer: Darrell Don Wilson

Date: July 28, 2020

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: 28-6-84 and 33-6-84.

Address: 1506 Cascade Drive No. 2

Seller: Patricia P. Gloor

Buyer: Aaron P. and Mary R. Rask

Date: July 28, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 2,702-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building Baker, Lot Aspen at Cascades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase 2.

Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way No. 403

Seller: John L. and Julie A. Reid and Brooke Reid Welch

Buyer: Nacos Investments LLC

Date: July 28, 2020

Price: $619,500

Property Description: 1,290-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 403 at Dulany condominiums, Phase 1A.

Address: 2700 Village Drive D-204

Seller: Annabel Carter

Buyer: Snickers Equity Investment LLC

Date: July 28, 2020

Price: $436,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 204 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase III.

Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle No. 303

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Michael I. and Theresa T. Lampe

Date: July 28, 2020

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5303 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 27480 Whitewood Drive East

Seller: Nora J. Ciccolo (trustee Ciccolo Family Trust)

Buyer: Kyle Gamba

Date: July 28, 2020

Price: $189,000

Property Description: 8.07 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands.

Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd. No. RV-18

Seller: Steamboat La Cresta LLC

Buyer: Pamela C. and Thomas M. Ruehle

Date: July 28, 2020

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 900-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 3, Unit RV-18 at Hayden Airport Garages.

Address: 652 Ruby Square

Seller: Ellyn R. and Scott A. Myller

Buyer: Kristin Hager

Date: July 29, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,966-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 7 at Butcherknife Creek Co-Housing Project.

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road No. 27

Seller: Christopher T. Weller

Buyer: Benjamin J. Tweardy

Date: July 29, 2020

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 27 at Walton Creek condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: C&C Property Rentals LLC

Buyer: DCH Futures LLC

Date: July 29, 2020

Price: $40,500

Property Description: Lots 1, 2, 19 and 20 at South Station II.

Address: N/A

Seller: Pinellas County Education Foundation Inc.

Buyer: Mark A. Smith and Heather M. Thomford

Date: July 29, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit C1 at Terraces condominiums.

Address: 520 Ore House Plaza B-105

Seller: Karen Marie O’Connor (trustee James Michael O’Connor and Mary Virginia O’Connor trustee under That Trust)

Buyer: Barry Kamieniecki

Date: July 30, 2020

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 105 at Pines condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: Margaret Louise Wisecup Wilson

Buyer: Ryan McKee and Anna Nierenberg

Date: July 30, 2020

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 64.01 acres of agricultural land, 32-5-85.

Address: 276 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Derrick Betting and Natalie Hansen

Buyer: Harvest Drive LLC

Date: July 30, 2020

Price: $378,000

Property Description: 1,966-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 11 at Yampa View Estates.

Total sales: $24,162,000