Routt County real estate sales total $24.6M for Dec. 4 to 10
Routt County real estate sales total $24.6M for Dec. 4 to 10

News

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions total $24,680,767 across 45 sales for the week of Dec. 4 to 10, 2020.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: David E. and Lorene T. Hill (trustees of Hill Living Trust)

Buyer: Keith M. and Kendall D. Butler

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,443-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit B-1, aka Hanover I, at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase III.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Joella A. West (trustee of Joella A. West Trust)

Buyer: Donald R. Peterson

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $529,000

Property Description: 805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 604 at Steamboat Village Inn condominiums.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Kathy Gonio

Buyer: Patricia Jacqueline Ferrari

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $4,800

Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 33 at South Station I.

Address: 608 Yampa St.

Seller: Project Yampa LLC

Buyer: Diverge Homes LLc

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 1 at 608 Yampa.

Address: 5 Missouri Ave.

Seller: Stephanie D. Shorr

Buyer: Kelly and Ralph Pickett

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $1,498,000

Property Description: 2,090-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 16 and 17 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $740,000 in 2014.

Address: 143 S. Sixth St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Rachel Haslam and Marcos Madrid

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $267,000

Property Description: 752-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8 at Creek View townhomes, Phase 2.

Address: 30140 Bannock Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Acorn Inn, Stahl Investments GP and LP

Buyer: High Springs LLC

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1.46 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 1 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach subdivision.

Address: 44300 Diamondback Way

Seller: Kimberly Lampert Revocable Trust

Buyer: Kenny S. and Ramona M. Soejoto

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $2,034,750

Property Description: 4,023-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 27 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $1,562,500 in 2019.

Address: 304 Honeysuckle Drive

Seller: Christene D. and Nicholas C. Planansky

Buyer: Amy and Scott Robinson

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 1,272-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Sagewood subdivision.

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 52

Seller: Andrea Grygo

Buyer: Jennifer S. and Scott C. Bergquist

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 14 at Storm Meadows East condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 2015.

Address: 456 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Amy Kathleen and Scott Dale Robinson

Buyer: Samuel Scott Nelson

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $205,000

Property Description: 750-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.08 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 3 at Adair addition to Hayden. Last sold for $180,000 in 2018.

Address: 175 S. Sixth St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Edward M. Hartman

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3 at Creek View townhomes, Phase 1.

Address: 2425 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Chang Oh and Charles K. Park

Buyer: Michael R. Wright Trust

Date: Dec. 7, 2020

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 14 at Country Club Highlands subdivision.

Address: 1910 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Steamboat Haus LLC

Buyer: Goldberg Family Resort Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 7, 2020

Price: $3,400,000

Property Description: 5,218-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Lot 5 at Clubhouse subdivision.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Austin J. Rolstad and Kiel C. Smith

Buyer: Laura S. and Matthew A. Metro

Date: Dec. 7, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 102 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 1355 Hilltop Parkway, No. D1

Seller: Spencer Sisto

Buyer: Nain Corona Mahuiztl

Date: Dec. 7, 2020

Price: $228,340

Property Description: 971-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1.2B at Fox Creek Village condominiums. Last sold for $196,000 in 2015.

Address: 70 Alpine Drive

Seller: David B. and Kelly M. Wilson

Buyer: Kevin Richard Burke

Date: Dec. 7, 2020

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 3,594-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.84 acres of land, Lot 7 at Alpine Acres subdivision.

Address: 201 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Ashley M. and Stefan J. Walcher

Buyer: Trent K. Kolste and Melissa Sarah LeBlanc

Date: Dec. 7, 2020

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 1,442-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building Sleeping Giant, Unit 3 at Willett Heights.

Address: 31445 Routt County Road 64, Clark

Seller: Marsha Sanford and Robert A. Schappell

Buyer: Cheryl Lee and Daniel John Dooley

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $303,000

Property Description: Lot 1 at Zirkelville exemption.

Address: No address, in Oak Creek

Seller: Christy and John Dobbs

Buyer: Michael and Tamela Martin

Date: Dec. 7, 2020

Price: $3,900

Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 73 at South Station I.

Address: No address, in West Routt County

Seller: Ann M. and Douglas D. Doolin

Buyer: James Ray and Leah Joy Barrett

Date: Dec. 8, 2020

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 40 acres of land, 24-5-88.

Address: 57615 Longfellow Way, Clark

Seller: Valda G. Foye

Buyer: Melvin Ray and Olga Vladimirovna Binstock

Date: Dec. 8, 2020

Price: $29,200

Property Description: 0.74 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 233 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $18,500 in 2018.

Address: 1737 Highland Way

Seller: Patricia H. Zabel

Buyer: Patricia Ryan Anton and Gregory Hopkins Card

Date: Dec. 8, 2020

Price: $865,000

Property Description: 1,703-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Highlands III townhomes.

Address: 41155 Bordeaux Drive

Seller: David W. and Jamie A. Lamb

Buyer: Sebastian and Barbara Bradley Rutz

Date: Dec. 8, 2020

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 21.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 14 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 4 at Vista Ranch subdivision.

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Redlinger Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kris and Maureen MacReady

Date: Dec. 8, 2020

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 940-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 106 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.

Address: 57605 at Longfellow Way, Clark

Seller: Angelina Mercel, Deborah Gail and Joseph John Jacobson

Buyer: Melvin Ray and Olga Vladimirovna Binstock

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $17,300

Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 234 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 35600 Humble Road

Seller: Thames Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kristina G. and Stephen J. Tober

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $714,500

Property Description: 5 acres of dry farm land, Lot 10 at Agate Creek Preserve. Last sold for $725,000 in 2018.

Address: 316 E. Fourth St., Oak Creek

Seller: Virginia L. and William D. Paxton (trustees of Paxton Family Living Trust)

Buyer: Christopher Allen Vargoshe

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 1,660-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 6 and 7 at Parker addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 580 McKinley St.

Seller: Thomas E. and Tiffany R. Leeson (trustee of Leeson Joint Revocable Trust)

Buyer: John Reed Stephenson

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 2,242-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot A at Keelin subdivision.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake and Willow Pass areas

Seller: Kay Marie Wright

Buyer: Laura Wait

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $8,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 5, Lots 231 and 232 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2720 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Fisching Bear LLC

Buyer: Kevin J. and Laura B. Oliver

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 207 at Canyon Creek condominiums.

Address: 1715 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Campbell Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: State of Colorado Department of Transportation

Date: De.c 9, 2020

Price: $28,898

Property Description: 1.55 acres of vacant, commercial land, 7-6-84.

Address: 1755 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Alpine Transportation Services Inc.

Buyer: State of Colorado Department of Transportation

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $23,612

Property Description: 7,800-square-foot garage service on 1.44 acres of land, Lots 1 and 3 at Harms Commercial Center and 7-6-84.

Address: 1745 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Steamboat Rentals Inc.

Buyer: State of Colorado Department of Transportation

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $1,521

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lots 1 and 3 at Harms Commercial Center and 7-6-84.

Address: 1717 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Steamboat Rentals Inc.

Buyer: State of Colorado Department of Transportation

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $16,946

Property Description: 3,294-square-foot retail space on 0.35 acres of land and 2,516-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath multi-use residence on 0.15 acres of land, 7-6-84.

Address: 28880 Routt County Road 14A

Seller: Robert A. Knutson

Buyer: Ferruginous LLC

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 19.88 acres of meadow/hay land, 36-5-85. Last sold for $395,000 in 2015.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Steamboat Properties LLC

Buyer: Shamrock 3 Trust

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $729,000

Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 210 at Bear Claw II condominiums.

Address: 2000 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Cathie A. and Jeff E. Pauly

Buyer: Vertigo LLC

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $770,000

Property Description: 1,069-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building South, Unit 104 at Kutuk condominiums.

Address: 2653 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Dwight L. Cooper

Buyer: Dry Creek Construction and Development LLC

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $408,000

Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Address: 703 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Debra N. Stencel and Patrick Louis Phillips (trustees of Debra N. Stencel and Patrick Lousi Phillips living trusts)

Buyer: Robert Hamilton

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $1,245,00

Property Description: 1,656-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit B309 at Howelsen Place.

Address: 1504 Cascade Drive, No. 2

Seller: Zucker Escapade LLC

Buyer: David Stewart and Karen Pasquini Smith

Date: Dec. 9, 2020

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 2,134-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Building Stuart, Lot Birch at Cascades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase 2.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach

Seller: Doris R. and Walter L. Schwarz

Buyer: Debra, Kenneth, Tatiana and Taylor McCalla

Date: Dec. 10, 2020

Price: $259,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 20 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.

Total sales: $24,134,767

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Catamount Funding Inc.

Buyer: Michael K. and Temple L. Stoellinger

Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Price: $77,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 956-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Units 435/437 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Karen M. and Micahel K. Stern

Buyer: Dallas Bailes

Date: Dec. 7, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,382-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-301 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Ellen Wigoda

Buyer: Adrian A. and Laura J. Field

Date: Dec. 10, 2020

Price: $94,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,990-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 647/650 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $546,000

