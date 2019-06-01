Routt County real estate sales total $24.4M for May 24 to 30, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $24,498,000 across 30 sales for the week of May 24 to 30. The sales total is up 17% compared with last week and up 148% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 938 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Kevin Kopasz

Buyer: Grant and Holly Harris

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 2,205-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 19 at Dry Creek Village subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Rocky Peak Development LLC

Buyer: Jonathan Ventures LLC

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: Unit A at Revelstoke townhome.

Address: 805 Majestic Circle

Seller: Mark E. and Serena A. Roberts

Buyer: Hali Schwartz and James Joseph Casey

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $669,000

Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Majestic Valley townhomes. Last sold for $642,000 in 2017.

Address: 24000 and 24005 Rossi Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Allegheny Gypsum Inc

Buyer: Robin Livingston

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $180,000

Property Description: 5.07 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 8.65 acres of dry farm land, Lots 1 and 2 at Gypsum Springs subdivision.

Address: 3281 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Stephen T. and Theresa Kassandra Collins

Buyer: Lascia and Tim Devereux

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $1,879,000

Property Description: 3,782-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 81 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $1,529,000 in 2016.

Address: 40 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Bonnie and R. Scott MacFarland

Buyer: David Carl and Pamela Ruth Littlefield

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $1,177,500

Property Description: 3,482-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 31 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Address: 730 Yampa St.

Seller: Michelle J. Krasilinec and Michelle Kreissig

Buyer: Kristin Lukos and Louis Anthony Caleca

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 741-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A1 at The Residences of Old Town condominiums. Last sold for $280,000 in 2007.

Address: 2602 Longthong Road

Seller: Matthew Michael Brewer

Buyer: Kenneth J. Cremer and Jane L. Peterson

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $371,000

Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at Yampa View condominiums. Last sold for $245,000 in 2014.

Address: 2983 Heavenly View

Seller: Amy Patton And Robert Patterson Swan III

Buyer: Edward E. Burr

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $4,400,000

Property Description: 7,795-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.11 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 134 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $4,000,000 in 2015.

Address: 27225 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: MB2 LLC

Buyer: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 6.88 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D7 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,450,000 in 2018.

Address: 920 Twilight Lane

Seller: Barn View LLC

Buyer: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 4,396-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.165 acres of land, Lot 33 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $200,000 in 2013.

Address: 112 E First St., Oak Creek

Seller: Monique Payne

Buyer: Dennis J. Long and Patricia S. Magnette-Long Joint Revocable Trust

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 9 to 14 at 1st addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $180,000 in 2007.

Address: 49977 Moon Hill Lane

Seller: Charles G. and Jennifer J. Zeringue, Jr.

Buyer: Angela Cosby and Sean Sullivan

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 2,463-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.8 acres of land, Lot 16 at Moon Hill Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $589,000 in 2015.

Address: 250 W Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: WG Property Investments LLC

Buyer: KG Store 1904 LLC

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 2,188-square-foot office/warehouse building on 0.18 acres of commercial land, Block 2, Lots 6 to 9 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd addition to Hayden. Last sold for $175,000 in 2017.

Address: 252 W Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Digs 2 LLC

Buyer: KG Store 1904 LLC

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 7,056-square-foot bank on 0.24 acres of commercial land, Block 2, Lots 3 to 5 and 6 to 9 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd edition to Hayden. Last sold for $250,000 in 2017.

Address: 28 Sequoia Court

Seller: Zsuzsi Starkloff

Buyer: Thomas K. Casazza

Date: May 28, 2019

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 3, Lot SE28 at Whistler Village townhomes.

Address: 2955 Columbine Drive

Seller: Andrew and Molly Massa

Buyer: Jamie H. and Kelli L. Broadbent

Date: May 28, 2019

Price: $219,000

Property Description: 503-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12 at North Star condominiums. Last sold for $160,000 in 2018.

Address: No address

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Ellen and Tom Roberts

Date: May 28, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: Filing 4, Lot 4 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 27858 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Jorge and Nicole S. Gonzalez-Rodiles

Buyer: Ashleigh Danielle and Robert Curtis McElhinney

Date: May 28, 2019

Price: $591,500

Property Description: 1,769-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $318,000 in 2001.

Address: 38000 Saddle Mountain Circle

Seller: Max A. and Pamela J. Graham

Buyer: Melissa R. and Stephen D. Lewis

Date: May 29, 2019

Price: $880,000

Property Description: 2,634-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 21 acres of meadow hay land and 13.08 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 14-6-86.

Address: 2340 Après Ski Way

Seller: Rena Claire Merchant

Buyer: Diane Wilder Howard

Date: May 29, 2019

Price: $942,500

Property Description: 1,666-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit C-341 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.

Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Julie A. Beckett

Buyer: Valerie Arroyos

Date: May 29, 2019

Price: $242,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 303 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $180,000 in 2017.

Address: 2035 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Gail N. Jones

Buyer: Alyssa Jane and Ryan Wesley Stauffer

Date: May 29, 2019

Price: $277,000

Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building A, Unit A-302 at Spring Meadows condominiums.

Address: 426 Terhune Ave., Yampa

Seller: Catherine and Dalton J. Romick

Buyer: Amy Sue and Andrew Nathan Golike

Date: May 29, 2019

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,700-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 2 at Snowden subdivision.

Address: 3424 Flagstone Court

Seller: Francis, Janet, Laura and Michael MacKinnon

Buyer: Richard L. Croisant and Natalie J. Downing

Date: May 30, 2019

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Roberts Roost at Stone Lane Meadows.

Address: 45 Nob St.

Seller: Barbara and Thomas G. Geesey

Buyer: Thames Holdings LLC

Date: May 30, 2019

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 4,073-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 12 at Crawford addition to the town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $420,000 in 2012.

Address: 2749 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Joseph and Raye Sullivan

Buyer: Jennifer Whitney and Jonathan Tucker Ladd

Date: May 30, 2019

Price: $539,000

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $307,000 in 2010.

Address: 59820 Elkhorn Drive, Clark

Seller: Amy Smith and Douglas G. Kenyon

Buyer: CITW Trust

Date: May 30, 2019

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 2,959-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acre of land with 4.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 1, Lot 1 at Elkhorn subdivision. Last sold for $175,000 in 2004.

Address: 27401 Brandon Circle

Seller: Christina Peters

Buyer: Gwendolyn Marie and William Charles Hill

Date: May 30, 2019

Price: $625,500

Property Description: 1,910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 70 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Total sales: $24,213,000

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Carrie C. Langdon (trustee of the Carrie C. Langdon Trust)

Buyer: Roberts Dahlmann Partnership

Date: May 24, 2019

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,291-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-405 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.

Total sales: $285,000

