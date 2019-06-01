Routt County real estate sales total $24.4M for May 24 to 30, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $24,498,000 across 30 sales for the week of May 24 to 30. The sales total is up 17% compared with last week and up 148% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 938 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Kevin Kopasz
Buyer: Grant and Holly Harris
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 2,205-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 19 at Dry Creek Village subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Rocky Peak Development LLC
Buyer: Jonathan Ventures LLC
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: Unit A at Revelstoke townhome.
Address: 805 Majestic Circle
Seller: Mark E. and Serena A. Roberts
Buyer: Hali Schwartz and James Joseph Casey
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $669,000
Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Majestic Valley townhomes. Last sold for $642,000 in 2017.
Address: 24000 and 24005 Rossi Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Allegheny Gypsum Inc
Buyer: Robin Livingston
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $180,000
Property Description: 5.07 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 8.65 acres of dry farm land, Lots 1 and 2 at Gypsum Springs subdivision.
Address: 3281 Aspen Wood Lane
Seller: Stephen T. and Theresa Kassandra Collins
Buyer: Lascia and Tim Devereux
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $1,879,000
Property Description: 3,782-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 81 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $1,529,000 in 2016.
Address: 40 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Bonnie and R. Scott MacFarland
Buyer: David Carl and Pamela Ruth Littlefield
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $1,177,500
Property Description: 3,482-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 31 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.
Address: 730 Yampa St.
Seller: Michelle J. Krasilinec and Michelle Kreissig
Buyer: Kristin Lukos and Louis Anthony Caleca
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 741-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A1 at The Residences of Old Town condominiums. Last sold for $280,000 in 2007.
Address: 2602 Longthong Road
Seller: Matthew Michael Brewer
Buyer: Kenneth J. Cremer and Jane L. Peterson
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $371,000
Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at Yampa View condominiums. Last sold for $245,000 in 2014.
Address: 2983 Heavenly View
Seller: Amy Patton And Robert Patterson Swan III
Buyer: Edward E. Burr
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $4,400,000
Property Description: 7,795-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.11 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 134 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $4,000,000 in 2015.
Address: 27225 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: MB2 LLC
Buyer: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 6.88 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D7 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,450,000 in 2018.
Address: 920 Twilight Lane
Seller: Barn View LLC
Buyer: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 4,396-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.165 acres of land, Lot 33 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $200,000 in 2013.
Address: 112 E First St., Oak Creek
Seller: Monique Payne
Buyer: Dennis J. Long and Patricia S. Magnette-Long Joint Revocable Trust
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 9 to 14 at 1st addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $180,000 in 2007.
Address: 49977 Moon Hill Lane
Seller: Charles G. and Jennifer J. Zeringue, Jr.
Buyer: Angela Cosby and Sean Sullivan
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 2,463-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.8 acres of land, Lot 16 at Moon Hill Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $589,000 in 2015.
Address: 250 W Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: WG Property Investments LLC
Buyer: KG Store 1904 LLC
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 2,188-square-foot office/warehouse building on 0.18 acres of commercial land, Block 2, Lots 6 to 9 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd addition to Hayden. Last sold for $175,000 in 2017.
Address: 252 W Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Hayden Digs 2 LLC
Buyer: KG Store 1904 LLC
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 7,056-square-foot bank on 0.24 acres of commercial land, Block 2, Lots 3 to 5 and 6 to 9 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd edition to Hayden. Last sold for $250,000 in 2017.
Address: 28 Sequoia Court
Seller: Zsuzsi Starkloff
Buyer: Thomas K. Casazza
Date: May 28, 2019
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 3, Lot SE28 at Whistler Village townhomes.
Address: 2955 Columbine Drive
Seller: Andrew and Molly Massa
Buyer: Jamie H. and Kelli L. Broadbent
Date: May 28, 2019
Price: $219,000
Property Description: 503-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12 at North Star condominiums. Last sold for $160,000 in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Ellen and Tom Roberts
Date: May 28, 2019
Price: $325,000
Property Description: Filing 4, Lot 4 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 27858 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Jorge and Nicole S. Gonzalez-Rodiles
Buyer: Ashleigh Danielle and Robert Curtis McElhinney
Date: May 28, 2019
Price: $591,500
Property Description: 1,769-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $318,000 in 2001.
Address: 38000 Saddle Mountain Circle
Seller: Max A. and Pamela J. Graham
Buyer: Melissa R. and Stephen D. Lewis
Date: May 29, 2019
Price: $880,000
Property Description: 2,634-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 21 acres of meadow hay land and 13.08 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 14-6-86.
Address: 2340 Après Ski Way
Seller: Rena Claire Merchant
Buyer: Diane Wilder Howard
Date: May 29, 2019
Price: $942,500
Property Description: 1,666-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit C-341 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.
Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Julie A. Beckett
Buyer: Valerie Arroyos
Date: May 29, 2019
Price: $242,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 303 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $180,000 in 2017.
Address: 2035 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Gail N. Jones
Buyer: Alyssa Jane and Ryan Wesley Stauffer
Date: May 29, 2019
Price: $277,000
Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building A, Unit A-302 at Spring Meadows condominiums.
Address: 426 Terhune Ave., Yampa
Seller: Catherine and Dalton J. Romick
Buyer: Amy Sue and Andrew Nathan Golike
Date: May 29, 2019
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,700-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 2 at Snowden subdivision.
Address: 3424 Flagstone Court
Seller: Francis, Janet, Laura and Michael MacKinnon
Buyer: Richard L. Croisant and Natalie J. Downing
Date: May 30, 2019
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Roberts Roost at Stone Lane Meadows.
Address: 45 Nob St.
Seller: Barbara and Thomas G. Geesey
Buyer: Thames Holdings LLC
Date: May 30, 2019
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 4,073-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 12 at Crawford addition to the town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $420,000 in 2012.
Address: 2749 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Joseph and Raye Sullivan
Buyer: Jennifer Whitney and Jonathan Tucker Ladd
Date: May 30, 2019
Price: $539,000
Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $307,000 in 2010.
Address: 59820 Elkhorn Drive, Clark
Seller: Amy Smith and Douglas G. Kenyon
Buyer: CITW Trust
Date: May 30, 2019
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 2,959-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acre of land with 4.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 1, Lot 1 at Elkhorn subdivision. Last sold for $175,000 in 2004.
Address: 27401 Brandon Circle
Seller: Christina Peters
Buyer: Gwendolyn Marie and William Charles Hill
Date: May 30, 2019
Price: $625,500
Property Description: 1,910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 70 at Heritage Park subdivision.
Total sales: $24,213,000
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: Carrie C. Langdon (trustee of the Carrie C. Langdon Trust)
Buyer: Roberts Dahlmann Partnership
Date: May 24, 2019
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,291-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-405 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.
Total sales: $285,000
