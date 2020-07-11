Routt County real estate sales total $23.7M for July 3 to 9, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $23,729,500 across 24 sales for the week of July 3 to 9, 2020.

Address: 51500 Quaker Mountain Circle South

Seller: Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Kathryn S. Moore and Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Richard Alan Moore

Buyer: Kristie and Michael Allen

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $203,000

Property Description: 42.21 acres of vacant land, Lot 60 at Quaker Mountain Ranch, Phase Three.

Address: N/A

Seller: Sonja K. and Wayne L. Shoemaker

Buyer: James Patrick and Julie Ann Carolous

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $168,500

Property Description: 46.34 acres of agricultural land, Block A, Lots 1 to 4 in the original town of Yampa.

Address: 855 Ski Time Square, No. 501

Seller: Mary and William Titler

Buyer: Jody and Paul Amend

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $878,000

Property Description: 1,486-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, unit 308 at Torian Plum condominiums.

Address: 2700 Village Drive, Unit C304

Seller: Mark D. Tripp

Buyer: Thomas Wehr

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, building C, Unit 304 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 302 Grand View Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Stuart and Terrie F. Hutton

Buyer: Sarah L. Slaughter

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1,250-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.134 acres of land, Lots 1 to 3 at Phoenix Hill subdivision.

Address: 1223 Clubhouse Circle

Seller: Jeanne L. and Robert C. Fielding, Jr.

Buyer: Jeffrey D. and Teena L. Webster

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $2,045,000

Property Description: 3,495-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.36 acres of land, lot 8 at Graystone on the Green.

Address: 448 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Kevin M. and Lindsay B. Schembri

Buyer: Mark D. and Sarah E. Debord

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 1,820-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, filing 9, Unit 27 at Rocky Peak Village.

Address: 1610 Chaps Way

Seller: Grace S. Levin

Buyer: Jessica and Jonathan Kosares

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $1,319,000

Property Description: 4,046-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.165 acres of land, lot 26 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: 33250 Tatanka Court

Seller: Jack W. and Mary L. McClurg

Buyer: Jack L. and Mary L. McClanahan

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $4,600,000

Property Description: 8,521-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 10.07 acres of land, lot 1 at Petrie Minor Development subdivision, exemption amendment No. 2.

Address: 189 South Spruce St., Hayden

Seller: Jordan Harms

Buyer: Stephen Bryant and Gwendolyn Romines

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $229,000

Property Description: 1,269-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.27 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 6 to 8 in the original town of Hayden.

Address: 27705 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Brian M. and Kira B. Ripley

Buyer: Jeffrey A. and Stephanie M. Rodriguez

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 2,363-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 60 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 1170 Memphis Belle Court

Seller: Marlene and Rene Waters

Buyer: Ben and Susan Williams

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 3,704-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit B at Big Bear Lodge condominiums.

Address: 658 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Suellyn and Thomas J. Godino

Buyer: Deniz A. and Douglas R. Stark (trustees of the Deniz A. Stark and Douglas R. Stark revocable trusts)

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $1,525,000

Property Description: 3,303-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.46 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 50 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Address: 33790 Whiffle Tree Trail

Seller: Mark E. Resch and Kristin E. Walker

Buyer: Linda S. and Ludwig L. Kinzli

Date: July 6, 2020

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 1.8 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 92 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road, Unit 203

Seller: PJI Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Brent R. Kinson

Date: July 7, 2020

Price: $274,000

Property Description: 458-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.

Address: 30870 Fawn Lane

Seller: Julie Haugh

Buyer: Magen Elaine and Paulus Alexander Jonathans III

Date: July 7, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 2.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 34 at Country Green subdivision.

Address: 2525 Daybreak Court, Unit 103

Seller: Daniel and Stacy Robin Marczak Grande

Buyer: Joann Elizabeth LaPoint

Date: July 7, 2020

Price: $468,000

Property Description: 1,272-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 103 at Sunrise condominiums.

Address: 2525 Village Drive

Seller: Curtis J. Thompson

Buyer: Badylak Properties LLC Series S

Date: July 8, 2020

Price: $985,000

Property Description: 2,106-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5B at The Highmark.

Address: 25515 Routt County Road 56

Seller: Mary B. and Peter L. Kurtz

Buyer: Alison K. and Nathan D. Nicholas

Date: July 8, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 464.81 acres of agricultural land with three outlying residences, 17-8-85.

Address: 31650 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Joseph N. and Lynne M. Caddell (Joseph N. Caddell and Lynne M. Caddell revocable trusts)

Buyer: Claudia E. Anderson and Kevin R. Rohnstock

Date: July 9, 2020

Price: $1,495,000

Property Description: 5,972-square-feet, five-bedroom, five-bath single-family home on 4.13 acres of land, Lot 48 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 35 Cedar Court

Seller: Monique Daffin and Craig Weese

Buyer: Debra M. Offricht

Date: July 9, 2020

Price: $314,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CE35 at Whistler Village townhomes.

Address: 50430 Routt County Road 56A

Seller: Deborah Vickers and Greg E. Grisamore (trustees of Greg and Deborah Grisamore Family Trust)

Buyer: 1155 S. Huron LLC

Date: July 9, 2020

Price: $5,525,000

Property Description: 4,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath single-family home and 5,561-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath single-family home on 100 acres of forest ag land, 15-8-86 and 16-8-86.

Total sales: $23,668,500

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle, Unit 439

Seller: Lucille S. Werlinich (trustee of Werlinich Steamboat Grand Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Logan House Investments LLC

Date: July 7, 2020

Price: $61,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,156-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 439 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $61,000